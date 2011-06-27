Close

DCH Tustin Acura - Tustin / California

Clean CARFAX. Certified. Graphite Luster Metallic 2016 Acura ILX 2.4L FWD 8-Speed Dual-Clutch 2.4L I4 DOHC i-VTEC 16V Each Certified vehicle is reconditioned, inside and out, to create a luxury ownership experience. Each vehicle must also pass a 182-point vehicle inspection. You will receive a 12-month / 12,000-mile Limited Warranty plus a 7-year / 100,000-mile Powertrain Limited Warranty. Other benefits include, full tank of gas at delivery, 24- hour roadside assistance, trip-disruption, concierge service and much more within the first 12-month / 12,000 miles. Please contact us for full details on the warranty and coverage. Recent Arrival! 25/36 City/Highway MPG Acura Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Limited Warranty: 24 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Transferable Warranty * 182 Point Inspection * 1st scheduled maintenance, Complimentary 3-month AcuraLink trial, Complimentary 3-month SiriusXM Radio Service. Includes Trip Interruption, Rental Vehicle Reimbursement and Concierge Service * Vehicle History Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/ Reviews: * Price tag is fairly low across the board; generous list of standard features; feels kind of sporty thanks to precise steering; rear seat is roomy for its class. Source: Edmunds * The Acura ILX features classic sport sedan proportions- an elongated hood with a short rear deck. An upward-sweeping character line stretches from the front fender to the muscular haunch. 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels are standard on all models and complete the sporting look. Jewel Eye LED headlights are standard, providing a whiter light for better visibility. The ILZ is powered by a 2.4L 201hp i-VTEC 4-cylinder providing 25 MPG city and 36hwy. The sophistication of the ILX interior begins with the plush feel of the seats which feature leather trim and breathable perforated leather on both front and rear seating surfaces. Leather-equipped models have dual-level heaters for cold days and feature 8-way power adjustable driver's seat. All models are equipped with a multi-view rear camera that gives you a choice of three different images of the area behind the vehicle when in reverse. The 5-inch full color display also shows you other things such as detailed audio info, contact listings through your Bluetooth pair device, and SMS messages text messaging feature which allows you to reply to incoming messages. The available Acura/ELS Surround Premium Audio System fills the car with surround sound from its 10 speakers from any stereo digital source. The centerpiece of the Technology Package, the Acura Navigation System, in conjunction with AcuraLink provides navigation on an 8-inch screen, mounted high in the center control panel for easy visibility. Acuralink can also provide other services with a subscription including vehicle theft tracking, live concierge service, and remote unlocking/locking. Additional features include Zagat Survey ratings and reviews and AcuraLink Real-Time Traffic and AcuraLink Real-Time Weather. Source: The Manufacturer Summary

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Acura ILX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 36 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 19UDE2F32GA017968

Stock: TA20L021B

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-15-2020