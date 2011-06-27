Used 2016 Acura ILX for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $12,900Great Deal | $2,699 below market
2016 Acura ILX Base33,307 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Outlet - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2016 Acura ILX 4dr features a 2.4L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Crystal Black Pearl with a Ebony interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-662-7780 or sales.autooutlet@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Acura ILX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UDE2F30GA020593
Stock: 020593
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- $13,200Great Deal | $3,023 below market
2016 Acura ILX AcuraWatch Plus Package40,221 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Outlet - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2016 Acura ILX 4dr 4dr Sedan with Technology Plus/A-SPEC Pkg . It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Crystal Black Pearl with a Graystone interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-662-7780 or sales.autooutlet@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Acura ILX AcuraWatch Plus Package with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UDE2F37GA020199
Stock: 020199
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- $12,900Great Deal | $2,517 below market
2016 Acura ILX Base37,244 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Auto Outlet - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2016 Acura ILX 4dr features a 2.4L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Bellanova White Pearl with a Parchment interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-662-7780 or sales.autooutlet@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Acura ILX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UDE2F38GA022124
Stock: 022124
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- $12,900Great Deal | $2,750 below market
2016 Acura ILX Base49,685 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Outlet - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2016 Acura ILX 4dr features a 2.4L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Crystal Black Pearl with a Ebony interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-662-7780 or sales.autooutlet@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Acura ILX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UDE2F37GA025841
Stock: 025841
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- $16,350Great Deal | $1,386 below market
2016 Acura ILX Technology Plus Package32,524 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mark Mazda Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona
***BUY ONLINE WITH HOME DELIVERY***CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. White 2016 Acura ILX 2.4L w/Technology Plus Package FWD 8-Speed Dual-Clutch 2.4L I4 DOHC i-VTEC 16V Includes FREE oil changes and tire rotations for 1 year, 1 OWNER!, Blind spot sensor: warning, Brake assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Seats, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Interior, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Radio: Acura/ELS Studio Premium Audio System. Odometer is 13918 miles below market average! 25/36 City/Highway MPG Advertised prices are subject to tax, title, license, registration, dealer documentary fee, and finance charges. Most vehicles are subject to reconditioning fees and costs for dealer installed accessories. These fees and costs are not included in the advertised price. Second key, floor mats, or owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Prices subject to change. Vehicles are subject to prior sale. 2016 Acura ILX 2.4L w/Technology Plus Package
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Acura ILX Technology Plus Package with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UDE2F78GA012924
Stock: MZ1113A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$15,990Great Deal | $962 below market
2016 Acura ILX Premium Package38,287 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hillsboro Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Hillsboro / New Hampshire
This 2016 Acura ILX includes features such as: GREAT MILES 38,287! $1,200 below NADA Retail! Heated Seats, Sunroof, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera. WHY BUY FROM US Hillsboro Ford and Hillsboro Chrysler Dodge Ram Jeep are family owned and operated serving the Hillsboro area and throughout the US for over a decade. Find out for yourself why we have earned the reputation of 'What a Dealership Should Be!' VEHICLE REVIEWS Edmunds.com's review says 'Special care was used in designing the seats, which are supportive, yet not overly firm or confining. The ILX is also pretty spacious for a compact car, with a decent amount of backseat room.'. Pricing analysis performed on 8/26/2020.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Acura ILX Premium Package with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UDE2F7XGA021723
Stock: R2054B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- $14,982Great Deal
2016 Acura ILX Premium Package59,278 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Audi Plano - Plano / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new pair of tires! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Graphite Luster Metallic Graystone; Perforated Leather-Trimmed Interior This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Acura ILX Premium Package with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UDE2F71GA001182
Stock: GA001182
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- $14,772Good Deal | $1,015 below market
2016 Acura ILX Base46,726 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Acura Of Wappingers Falls - Wappingers Falls / New York
7 DAY BUY BACK GUARANTEE* ILX trim. CARFAX 1-Owner. REDUCED FROM $16,272!, PRICED TO MOVE $2,100 below NADA Retail! Heated Seats, Moonroof, CD Player, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Back-Up Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input. READ MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDESunroof, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. Acura ILX with Graphite Luster Metallic exterior and Ebony interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 201 HP at 6800 RPM*.EXPERTS ARE SAYING"Special care was used in designing the seats, which are supportive, yet not overly firm or confining. The ILX is also pretty spacious for a compact car, with a decent amount of backseat room." -Edmunds.com.AFFORDABILITYWas $16,272. This ILX is priced $2,100 below NADA Retail. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $27,900*.MORE ABOUT USWe have an excellent selection of New Acura Vehicles. Please search our New & Certified Pre-Owned Acura Inventory to find the perfect Acura for you. Our Acura Service Department is committed to providing you with Superior Customer Service, and we also have an outstanding Acura Parts Department to help you find Quality Acura Parts in the Wappingers Falls Area. Call 866.413.6841 for your No-Obligation Internet Price Quote from our Internet Department. Some of our Pre-Owned vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check on this vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at https: //vinrcl.safecar.gov/vin/All pre-owned vehicles carry a 7 Day Guarantee.* All vehicle pricing excludes: License, Title, Registration Fees, Documentation Fee, State & Local Taxes, Bank Fees and Finance Charges if applicable. All prices shown online are Internet Specials only; vehBased on Model Year EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions, battery-pack age-condition and other factors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Acura ILX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UDE2F34GA022895
Stock: P8157
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-08-2020
- $17,388Good Deal | $696 below market
Certified 2016 Acura ILX Base42,140 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
DCH Tustin Acura - Tustin / California
Clean CARFAX. Certified. Graphite Luster Metallic 2016 Acura ILX 2.4L FWD 8-Speed Dual-Clutch 2.4L I4 DOHC i-VTEC 16V Each Certified vehicle is reconditioned, inside and out, to create a luxury ownership experience. Each vehicle must also pass a 182-point vehicle inspection. You will receive a 12-month / 12,000-mile Limited Warranty plus a 7-year / 100,000-mile Powertrain Limited Warranty. Other benefits include, full tank of gas at delivery, 24- hour roadside assistance, trip-disruption, concierge service and much more within the first 12-month / 12,000 miles. Please contact us for full details on the warranty and coverage. Recent Arrival! 25/36 City/Highway MPG Acura Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Limited Warranty: 24 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Transferable Warranty * 182 Point Inspection * 1st scheduled maintenance, Complimentary 3-month AcuraLink trial, Complimentary 3-month SiriusXM Radio Service. Includes Trip Interruption, Rental Vehicle Reimbursement and Concierge Service * Vehicle History Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/ Reviews: * Price tag is fairly low across the board; generous list of standard features; feels kind of sporty thanks to precise steering; rear seat is roomy for its class. Source: Edmunds * The Acura ILX features classic sport sedan proportions- an elongated hood with a short rear deck. An upward-sweeping character line stretches from the front fender to the muscular haunch. 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels are standard on all models and complete the sporting look. Jewel Eye LED headlights are standard, providing a whiter light for better visibility. The ILZ is powered by a 2.4L 201hp i-VTEC 4-cylinder providing 25 MPG city and 36hwy. The sophistication of the ILX interior begins with the plush feel of the seats which feature leather trim and breathable perforated leather on both front and rear seating surfaces. Leather-equipped models have dual-level heaters for cold days and feature 8-way power adjustable driver's seat. All models are equipped with a multi-view rear camera that gives you a choice of three different images of the area behind the vehicle when in reverse. The 5-inch full color display also shows you other things such as detailed audio info, contact listings through your Bluetooth pair device, and SMS messages text messaging feature which allows you to reply to incoming messages. The available Acura/ELS Surround Premium Audio System fills the car with surround sound from its 10 speakers from any stereo digital source. The centerpiece of the Technology Package, the Acura Navigation System, in conjunction with AcuraLink provides navigation on an 8-inch screen, mounted high in the center control panel for easy visibility. Acuralink can also provide other services with a subscription including vehicle theft tracking, live concierge service, and remote unlocking/locking. Additional features include Zagat Survey ratings and reviews and AcuraLink Real-Time Traffic and AcuraLink Real-Time Weather. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Acura ILX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UDE2F32GA017968
Stock: TA20L021B
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $15,999
2016 Acura ILX Technology Plus and A-SPEC Packages53,888 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bill Vince's Bridgewater Acura - Bridgewater / New Jersey
A-Spec Premium, Low Miles, Not certified due to prior accident history, Road trip season is here! 8 others to choose from, Great financing and extended warranties available. We have been NJ's #1 Certified Acura dealership since 2003 and have been nationally ranked as a TOP TEN certified center since 2004! We don't play games like our competitors and add on Certification fees and BS charges. What you see is what you pay, nice and easy-how buying a car should be! All transactions subject to $499 Documentation fee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Acura ILX Technology Plus and A-SPEC Packages with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UDE2F82GA004200
Stock: P15331
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$15,758Fair Deal | $398 below market
2016 Acura ILX Base38,766 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
BMW of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Slate Silver Metallic exterior and Ebony interior, ILX trim. ONLY 38,766 Miles! Moonroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, Back-Up Camera.KEY FEATURES INCLUDEBack-Up Camera, Sunroof, Heated Driver Seat, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth. Acura ILX with Slate Silver Metallic exterior and Ebony interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 201 HP at 6800 RPM*.EXPERTS RAVE"Special care was used in designing the seats, which are supportive, yet not overly firm or confining. The ILX is also pretty spacious for a compact car, with a decent amount of backseat room." -Edmunds.com.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Acura ILX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UDE2F37GA020350
Stock: A020350A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- $15,988Good Deal | $501 below market
2016 Acura ILX Premium Package56,354 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Johnson Lexus of Durham - Durham / North Carolina
Premium Package! Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Leather Seats, Power Front Seats with Drivers Memory System, HD and Sirius/XM Radio, MultiView Camera with guidelines, Bluetooth, USB, Pandora Radio, Siri Eyes Free Smartphone App, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Heated Front Seats, Heated Side Mirrors, Automatic LED Headlamps and so much more! 1-OWNER! EXCELLENT SERVICE HISTORY! WELL MAINTAINED! This vehicle has passed our stringent 161-point inspection and reconditioning process. It is in outstanding condition! KBB Fair Purchase Price is over $17,000! Here at Johnson Lexus, we price our cars aggressively to the market to ensure a pleasant purchase experience for our customers. All of our cars have gone through a stringent 161 point inspection process so you can buy with confidence. Lexus their only destination to buy a car! Dealer Rater 2019 Dealer of The Year Award. Edmunds 5 Star Dealer. 2019 JD Power Dealer of Excellence for Sales
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Acura ILX Premium Package with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UDE2F71GA003790
Stock: DP4078
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- $15,400Fair Deal | $533 below market
2016 Acura ILX Premium and A-SPEC Packages74,842 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Feldman Chevrolet of Novi - Novi / Michigan
2016 Acura ILX 2.4L 4D Sedan, 2.4L I4 DOHC i-VTEC 16V, 8-Speed Dual-Clutch, FWD, Crystal Black Pearl. Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Crystal Black Pearl FWD 8-Speed Dual-Clutch 2.4L I4 DOHC i-VTEC 16V4D Sedan**** The # 1 Goal at Feldman Chevy of Novi is the Customer ! Have confidence that we are taking every precaution to insure you will have a sanitized Vehicle and minimal contact with Sales and the delivery process . Allow us to work with any of your needs , to make you most Comfortable in these different times . We have priced all of our units with the best price , also we have have some awesome rates . Thank You and be SAFE !! 25/36 City/Highway MPG** FIND IT @ FELDMAN CHEVROLET OF NOVI 248-289-3789, CALL TO ENSURE AVAILABILITY AND INTERNET PRICE** MUST FINANCE WITH ONE OF OUR LENDERS , THAT HAVE VERY COMPETITIVE RATES ** WILL NOT FIND UNITS PRICED MORE AGGRESSIVE !!!*** CARFAX CERTIFIED ** COMPLETE CERTIFIED INSPECTION ** ** INTERNET SALE PRICE IS THE BASE PRICE **
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Acura ILX Premium and A-SPEC Packages with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UDE2F83GA011964
Stock: MF0T390100A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $15,996Fair Deal | $402 below market
2016 Acura ILX AcuraWatch Plus Package34,748 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Select Eurocars - Waterloo / New York
Affordable Luxury and Top Rated Reliability.Payment as low as 242.79 per month with approved credit, tax and reg down. Ask about our Service Contracts with terms up to Five years from date of Select EuroCars purchase or 100,000 miles ON TOP of current mileage.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Acura ILX AcuraWatch Plus Package with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UDE2F37GA021482
Stock: 9094
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-17-2020
- $17,251Fair Deal
2016 Acura ILX Base19,343 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bob Penkhus Mitsubishi - Colorado Springs / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Acura ILX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UDE2F38GA024553
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $15,980Good Deal | $455 below market
2016 Acura ILX Base43,629 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
East County Preowned Superstore - El Cajon / California
Fusing performance and comfort all in one package, our 2016 Acura ILX Sedan looks elegant in Graphite Luster Metallic! The aluminum block, direct-injected 2.4 Liter 4 Cylinder generates 201hp and is paired with a lightning-fast 8 Speed dual-clutch Automatic transmission to reward you with incredible acceleration and brilliant handling. This refined Front Wheel Drive machine helps you gain nearly 35mpg on the highway! The road is yours to discover every time you get behind the wheel of our sedan. This Acura ILX is enhanced with a distinct front grille, and highly illuminating Jewel Eye LED headlights. Open the ILX door to find a well-designed cabin with a wealth of top-shelf amenities! Settle into supportive heated seats and take in the ambiance provided by the sunroof as you enjoy the convenience of Dual-zone automatic climate control and a rearview camera. Staying safely in touch is simple with a prominent touchscreen, Bluetooth phone, and audio connectivity, an impressive sound system with available satellite radio, smartphone integration, a CD player, and a USB/iPod audio interface. Come discover all our sedan has to offer you; and remember, when it comes to owning and Acura, style, and luxury comes hand in hand. You'll drive confidently knowing that Acura provides impeccable safety features such as anti-lock brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and active front head restraints all on board to keep you out of harm's way. Meticulously designed to fit your needs and desires, this ILX sedan is the ultimate choice for you! Get behind the wheel to see for yourself. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE FREE 3 DAY EXCHANGE POLICY **CALL US FOR MORE DETAILS**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Acura ILX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UDE2F34GA016627
Stock: 200717
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- $13,400Good Deal | $789 below market
2016 Acura ILX Base81,185 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Koons Arlington Toyota - Arlington / Virginia
2016 Acura ILX 2.4L Slate Silver Metallic Leather, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Power Moonroof, 4D Sedan, 2.4L I4 DOHC i-VTEC 16V, 8-Speed Dual-Clutch, FWD. Recent Arrival!Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Acura ILX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UDE2F35GA022629
Stock: 00004683
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- $14,995Good Deal
2016 Acura ILX Technology Plus Package70,557 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Metro Nissan of Dallas - Dallas / Texas
ILX 2.4L w/Premium Package, 4D Sedan, 2.4L I4 DOHC i-VTEC 16V, 8-Speed Dual-Clutch, FWD, Crystal Black Pearl, Ebony.Only at the All-New METRO NISSAN of DALLAS! Recent Arrival! 25/36 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Acura ILX Technology Plus Package with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UDE2F7XGA003951
Stock: 20184A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020