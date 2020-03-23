5 star reviews: 78 %

4 star reviews: 22 %

3 star reviews: 0 %

2 star reviews: 0 %

1 star reviews: 0 %

Average user rating: 4.8 stars based on 9 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Economical, Practical, and Affordable

chugiak76 , 03/23/2020

LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M)

I bought the 2020 Honda Fit LX 6 speed. It is very satisfying to drive and very easy to live with. 6 speed is pretty easy to drive. Gets 40+ mpg no problem just driving normally (keeping speed at 65 and under). It's a bit slow under 3000 rpm but I don't mind at all. It's definitely a driver's car, if driving is a chore for you, you would be better off with an automatic Hyundai. It has a mild go-cart vibe to it where you have to work a little bit to drive it, but it's very engaging and entertaining if that's what you like. The steering is not too soft or too stiff, the gas and brake pedals do exactly what you want, nothing more and nothing less. Definitely more of a city car than a highway cruiser. The civic is awesome on the highway, but these are right at home in town or on a rural backroad. The shape of the car makes it very space efficient. The backseat is small, but not too small, definitely usable. With the seats folded, you have class leading space, and don't forget the magic seat for odd shaped items like bicycles. My ONLY complaint has to do with 5th and 6th gear. 5th gear is practically useless because it is basically the same as 6th. At 60 mph, 5th is 3200 rpm and 6th is 2900 rpm. You're basically better off skipping 5th and shifting from 4th to 6th and from 6th to 4th. They did this to keep the transmission as cheap and compact as possible, but honestly I would be happier if they just omitted 5th entirely and make a 5 speed where 5th is the same as the current 6th gear. The only time you'll need 5th is from 30-40 mph when 6th is too tall and you need just that extra little bit of torque. You seriously can't tell the difference between 5th and 6th when shifting, and good luck making a smooth 5-6 shift. The gears are so close you have to shift extremely quickly to avoid the rpm increasing. Just a little nit-pick, but it still gets amazing gas mileage despite the high revs. VTEC does a good job of making these cars efficient at higher revs anyway, which defeats the point of having ridiculous overdrives. If Honda would do something about this issue, I would have bought a fit probably 2 years ago, but there's really nothing to expect them to do. I did my part in saving the manuals. I'll definitely be joy-riding this even when I have nowhere to go per-se. Update (August 2020): No issues in over 2000 miles. I ran over a screw so I had to patch a tire, but other than that, it has been reliable. Driving without A/C and minimal stop and go has yielded impressive summer MPG numbers, I'm seeing 45-51 driving with a light foot and sticking to the speed limit. Driving with A/C or going excessively fast on the highway will cause the MPG to drop drastically. This car has 6 speeds yet still lacks a highway gear, so cruising RPM will always be high. It's nice not having to downshift, but I would prefer a taller 6th to get even better MPG. over 80% of my miles are done while traveling under 45 MPH, so this is a more of an annoyance than a concern, although I would recommend going with the automatic or a different vehicle altogether if you drive mostly highway miles. This 6 speed is awesome at urban speeds and much stronger than the CVT for mild off road use and for climbing steep hills. Also, the A/C is not especially cold. It's adequate for Alaska's mild summers, but I doubt it would suffice in the extreme southern heat. Direct injection motors can sometimes be slow to heat up in winter, but I will update again after winter to see how that goes.

5 out of 5 stars, The FIT fits me

Dana F. , 04/08/2020

EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)

Just bought a FIT 2 days ago. What sold me on this car was the seat, which is comfortable, a little higher than most sedans, and gives perfect lumbar support for me, a 6 footer. I also really like the visibility and the practical space in the back (though the trunk is a bit tight for my golf gear).

4 out of 5 stars, Not as good as the 2017

Allison , 07/30/2020

LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)

I'm used to workhorses. I used to drive manual 4WD Subaru wagons in Alaska, mountainous northern California, and off-road in the desert of Arizona. After a number of years away, I ended up with the worst used Subaru ever and stuck 100 miles from home and having to drive back and forth to help care for my elderly parents, I ended up leasing a 2017 Honda Fit. It was glorious. In three years, not one problem. Cons: road noise and the Clearcoat scratches off REALLY easily. It isn't supposed to have the power to gun it on the highway, but it did for me, if necessary. It has a much less deep storage space in back than my old wagons and yet I was able to bring home a 7 foot Christmas tree last year. I used it as a working car in a semi-rural area, picking up old fence posts, PVC pipes, and more, and it acted like a clown car - tiny but can fit a huge amount in the back. Looked for another less expensive used car but all had reviews that hated the CVT transmission made by JATCO. Honda makes its own CVT transmission so it doesn't have the same terrible reputation. I took it back yesterday and leased the same model in a 2020. Same storage space and same configurations so I'm thrilled! But already not as happy with the 2020 in the first 24 hours. Driving was the same - decent power when I needed it and to be honest, it looks exactly the same as the 2017 except for the grille and lights. I thought I got into the 2017 by mistake. Nothing inside had changed. But Honda went cheap with the new one. 2020 has worse road noise (was that even possible?), cheap speakers, terribly grainy back-up camera, cheap windshield wiper posts that look like they're going to snap off as they hop across the windshield the second it's a little drier (it was rainy yesterday so I dealt with this all afternoon). I can't wait to see what else Honda skimped on in the 2020, but that's my initial impression. Probably just as good as the 2017 for performance, but I'm a little worried about all these cheap parts.

5 out of 5 stars, Perfect FIT for me!!!!

Jluvsfit , 07/07/2020

LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)

Sporty, cute, comfortable, well built, very responsive, and just fun to drive!

