Consumer Rating
(9)
2020 Honda Fit

What's new

  • Manual transmission no longer available for EX
  • Integrated navigation no longer available
  • Part of the third Fit generation introduced for 2015

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy interior for a small car
  • Rear-seat configurability allows for exceptional cargo capacity
  • Extensive list of infotainment and safety features
  • Limited rear-seat headroom for taller passengers
  • Lags competitors slightly in braking performance
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
$16,190
2020 Honda Fit pricing

2020 Fit
LX, Sport, EX and EX-L

msrp 

$16,190
starting price
2020 Honda Fit Review

Compared to other models in Honda's lineup, the 2020 Fit doesn't garner a whole lot of attention. It's not cool like the Civic Type R or hugely popular like the CR-V. But this little car is affordable and surprisingly versatile. In sports analogy terms, you could say it's underrated.

It all starts with the Fit's configurable seats. Honda calls them Magic Seats, and they fold in several ways to accommodate cargo in varying shapes and sizes. For example, you can fold the rear seat bottoms up for transporting tall and skinny items (a TV, for instance) or recline the front passenger seat to store long ones. It's a neat trick that makes the Fit feel far more utilitarian than the pint-sized competition.

While the Fit uses a modestly powered four-cylinder engine, acceleration feels sprightly around town and it hits highway speeds sooner than most compact hatchbacks and small crossovers. It's also quite fuel-efficient, and we found it easy to match EPA estimates in real-world driving — something that can't be said about many Fit competitors. The Fit's nimble handling is another draw.

Small cars naturally sacrifice some comfort, refinement and features for a budget-friendly price tag, but the Fit makes fewer concessions than most. In our testing, we've found that the Fit squirms around a bit during hard braking, which doesn't inspire confidence during a panic stop. An upright driving position also makes it tough for taller drivers to find a comfortable spot. The infotainment system is also a little out-of-date and slow to respond to commands. Still, these issues shouldn't dissuade buyers looking for a sensible small hatchback at a competitive price.

Which Fit does Edmunds recommend?

Price-conscious shoppers who also want a few creature comforts should find the midlevel Sport trim appealing. It replaces the steel wheels with wheel covers with true alloys, adds two more speakers, and includes a touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration. Taller drivers will appreciate it too since it's the most well-equipped Fit without a headroom-reducing sunroof. But you'll need to go up a level to the EX if you want advanced driving aids such as lane departure warning and forward collision warning.

Honda Fit models

The 2020 Honda Fit is a subcompact hatchback available in four trim levels: LX, Sport, EX and EX-L. Every Fit is powered by a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine that drives the front wheels. A six-speed manual transmission is standard on LX and Sport models, while a continuously variable automatic transmission is optional. The CVT automatic comes standard on the EX and EX-L. With the manual transmission, the engine is rated at 130 horsepower and 114 lb-ft of torque. Selecting the CVT mildly reduces output to 128 hp and 113 lb-ft of torque.

The Fit LX gets you 15-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, height-adjustable driver's seat, a 5-inch central display screen, and a four-speaker audio system. You also get the Fit's so-called Magic Seats. They consist of a fully reclining front passenger seat and a 60/40-split folding rear seat, and they can be positioned in a number of configurations. As a result, the Fit is able to handle more types of cargo than other hatchbacks.

The Sport trim adds some sporty styling highlights as well as 16-inch alloy wheels, foglights, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The Sport's infotainment system is a 7-inch touchscreen interface that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also includes a six-speaker sound system and, with the CVT, wheel-mounted shift paddles that simulate gearshifts.

Step up to the EX and the Fit receives a sunroof, keyless entry and ignition, and extendable sun visors. It also adds the Honda Sensing suite of active safety features, which includes adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and intervention, a blind-spot camera, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.

At the top of the Fit range, the EX-L brings heated side mirrors, heated front seats and leather upholstery.

Features
EX-L, EX, Sport, LX

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Honda Fit.

5 star reviews: 78%
4 star reviews: 22%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.8 stars based on 9 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • appearance
  • seats
  • fuel efficiency
  • comfort
  • interior
  • handling & steering
  • transmission
  • value
  • road noise
  • acceleration
  • maintenance & parts
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • engine
  • sound system
  • technology
  • doors
  • visibility
  • driving experience

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Economical, Practical, and Affordable
chugiak76,
LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M)

I bought the 2020 Honda Fit LX 6 speed. It is very satisfying to drive and very easy to live with. 6 speed is pretty easy to drive. Gets 40+ mpg no problem just driving normally (keeping speed at 65 and under). It's a bit slow under 3000 rpm but I don't mind at all. It's definitely a driver's car, if driving is a chore for you, you would be better off with an automatic Hyundai. It has a mild go-cart vibe to it where you have to work a little bit to drive it, but it's very engaging and entertaining if that's what you like. The steering is not too soft or too stiff, the gas and brake pedals do exactly what you want, nothing more and nothing less. Definitely more of a city car than a highway cruiser. The civic is awesome on the highway, but these are right at home in town or on a rural backroad. The shape of the car makes it very space efficient. The backseat is small, but not too small, definitely usable. With the seats folded, you have class leading space, and don't forget the magic seat for odd shaped items like bicycles. My ONLY complaint has to do with 5th and 6th gear. 5th gear is practically useless because it is basically the same as 6th. At 60 mph, 5th is 3200 rpm and 6th is 2900 rpm. You're basically better off skipping 5th and shifting from 4th to 6th and from 6th to 4th. They did this to keep the transmission as cheap and compact as possible, but honestly I would be happier if they just omitted 5th entirely and make a 5 speed where 5th is the same as the current 6th gear. The only time you'll need 5th is from 30-40 mph when 6th is too tall and you need just that extra little bit of torque. You seriously can't tell the difference between 5th and 6th when shifting, and good luck making a smooth 5-6 shift. The gears are so close you have to shift extremely quickly to avoid the rpm increasing. Just a little nit-pick, but it still gets amazing gas mileage despite the high revs. VTEC does a good job of making these cars efficient at higher revs anyway, which defeats the point of having ridiculous overdrives. If Honda would do something about this issue, I would have bought a fit probably 2 years ago, but there's really nothing to expect them to do. I did my part in saving the manuals. I'll definitely be joy-riding this even when I have nowhere to go per-se. Update (August 2020): No issues in over 2000 miles. I ran over a screw so I had to patch a tire, but other than that, it has been reliable. Driving without A/C and minimal stop and go has yielded impressive summer MPG numbers, I'm seeing 45-51 driving with a light foot and sticking to the speed limit. Driving with A/C or going excessively fast on the highway will cause the MPG to drop drastically. This car has 6 speeds yet still lacks a highway gear, so cruising RPM will always be high. It's nice not having to downshift, but I would prefer a taller 6th to get even better MPG. over 80% of my miles are done while traveling under 45 MPH, so this is a more of an annoyance than a concern, although I would recommend going with the automatic or a different vehicle altogether if you drive mostly highway miles. This 6 speed is awesome at urban speeds and much stronger than the CVT for mild off road use and for climbing steep hills. Also, the A/C is not especially cold. It's adequate for Alaska's mild summers, but I doubt it would suffice in the extreme southern heat. Direct injection motors can sometimes be slow to heat up in winter, but I will update again after winter to see how that goes.

5 out of 5 stars, The FIT fits me
Dana F.,
EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)

Just bought a FIT 2 days ago. What sold me on this car was the seat, which is comfortable, a little higher than most sedans, and gives perfect lumbar support for me, a 6 footer. I also really like the visibility and the practical space in the back (though the trunk is a bit tight for my golf gear).

4 out of 5 stars, Not as good as the 2017
Allison,
LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)

I'm used to workhorses. I used to drive manual 4WD Subaru wagons in Alaska, mountainous northern California, and off-road in the desert of Arizona. After a number of years away, I ended up with the worst used Subaru ever and stuck 100 miles from home and having to drive back and forth to help care for my elderly parents, I ended up leasing a 2017 Honda Fit. It was glorious. In three years, not one problem. Cons: road noise and the Clearcoat scratches off REALLY easily. It isn't supposed to have the power to gun it on the highway, but it did for me, if necessary. It has a much less deep storage space in back than my old wagons and yet I was able to bring home a 7 foot Christmas tree last year. I used it as a working car in a semi-rural area, picking up old fence posts, PVC pipes, and more, and it acted like a clown car - tiny but can fit a huge amount in the back. Looked for another less expensive used car but all had reviews that hated the CVT transmission made by JATCO. Honda makes its own CVT transmission so it doesn't have the same terrible reputation. I took it back yesterday and leased the same model in a 2020. Same storage space and same configurations so I'm thrilled! But already not as happy with the 2020 in the first 24 hours. Driving was the same - decent power when I needed it and to be honest, it looks exactly the same as the 2017 except for the grille and lights. I thought I got into the 2017 by mistake. Nothing inside had changed. But Honda went cheap with the new one. 2020 has worse road noise (was that even possible?), cheap speakers, terribly grainy back-up camera, cheap windshield wiper posts that look like they're going to snap off as they hop across the windshield the second it's a little drier (it was rainy yesterday so I dealt with this all afternoon). I can't wait to see what else Honda skimped on in the 2020, but that's my initial impression. Probably just as good as the 2017 for performance, but I'm a little worried about all these cheap parts.

5 out of 5 stars, Perfect FIT for me!!!!
Jluvsfit,
LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)

Sporty, cute, comfortable, well built, very responsive, and just fun to drive!

Features & Specs

LX 4dr Hatchback features & specs
LX 4dr Hatchback
1.5L 4cyl CVT
MSRP$16,990
MPG 33 city / 40 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower128 hp @ 6600 rpm
EX 4dr Hatchback features & specs
EX 4dr Hatchback
1.5L 4cyl CVT
MSRP$19,060
MPG 31 city / 36 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower128 hp @ 6600 rpm
EX-L 4dr Hatchback features & specs
EX-L 4dr Hatchback
1.5L 4cyl CVT
MSRP$20,620
MPG 31 city / 36 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower128 hp @ 6600 rpm
Sport 4dr Hatchback features & specs
Sport 4dr Hatchback
1.5L 4cyl CVT
MSRP$18,400
MPG 31 city / 36 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower128 hp @ 6600 rpm
See all 2020 Honda Fit features & specs

Safety

Our experts' favorite Fit safety features:

Forward Collision Warning
Monitors traffic and obstructions ahead of the vehicle and warns the driver to apply the brakes in the case of a potential collision.
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Applies brakes automatically to mitigate or avoid a front collision if the driver has not acted in time.
Lane Keeping Assist
Warns the driver if the vehicle starts to unintentionally drift out of a lane and can also apply corrective steering.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover14.7%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Honda Fit vs. the competition

Honda Fit vs. Toyota Yaris Hatchback

After spending a few years sharing a name but different underpinnings, the Toyota Yaris sedan and hatchback are now the same car in two body styles. Based on the overseas-only Mazda 2, the Yaris is more fun to drive than the Fit. But the Honda counters with its superior passenger and cargo-carrying versatility.

Honda Fit vs. Kia Soul

Like the Fit, the Kia Soul makes excellent use of its small size, offering more room than most in its class. The Kia is a little more expensive than the Honda, but in return you get a few more features and a nicer interior. There's even a Soul GT-Line Turbo variant that offers punchy acceleration and sporty handling.

Honda Fit vs. Honda Civic

Pricing for the Honda Civic hatchback starts a little higher than the most expensive Fit. But for that you get one of the best small cars on the market today. The Civic has a seemingly endless number of strengths, starting with its powerful yet fuel-efficient turbocharged engine. It's also terrifically roomy and has a robust features list. The Civic is well-worth the upgrade if your budget allows it.

FAQ

Is the Honda Fit a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Fit both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Honda Fit fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Fit gets an EPA-estimated 31 mpg to 36 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Fit has 16.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Honda Fit. Learn more

What's new in the 2020 Honda Fit?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Honda Fit:

  • Manual transmission no longer available for EX
  • Integrated navigation no longer available
  • Part of the third Fit generation introduced for 2015
Is the Honda Fit reliable?

To determine whether the Honda Fit is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Fit. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Fit's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2020 Honda Fit a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Honda Fit is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 Fit is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2020 Honda Fit?

The least-expensive 2020 Honda Fit is the 2020 Honda Fit LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $16,190.

Other versions include:

  • LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $16,990
  • EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $19,060
  • EX-L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $20,620
  • Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $18,400
  • LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $16,190
  • Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $17,600
What are the different models of Honda Fit?

More about the 2020 Honda Fit

2020 Honda Fit Overview

The 2020 Honda Fit is offered in the following submodels: Fit Hatchback. Available styles include LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT), EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT), EX-L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT), Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT), LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M), and Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M).

What do people think of the 2020 Honda Fit?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Honda Fit and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Fit 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Fit.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Honda Fit and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Fit featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2020 Honda Fit?

2020 Honda Fit EX-L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)

The 2020 Honda Fit EX-L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $21,575. The average price paid for a new 2020 Honda Fit EX-L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT) is trending $459 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $459 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $21,116.

The average savings for the 2020 Honda Fit EX-L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT) is 2.1% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 8 2020 Honda Fit EX-L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Honda Fit EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)

The 2020 Honda Fit EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $20,015. The average price paid for a new 2020 Honda Fit EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT) is trending $1,232 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $1,232 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $18,783.

The average savings for the 2020 Honda Fit EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT) is 6.2% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 65 2020 Honda Fit EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Honda Fit LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)

The 2020 Honda Fit LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $17,945. The average price paid for a new 2020 Honda Fit LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT) is trending $1,121 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $1,121 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $16,824.

The average savings for the 2020 Honda Fit LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT) is 6.2% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 119 2020 Honda Fit LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Honda Fit Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)

The 2020 Honda Fit Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $19,355. The average price paid for a new 2020 Honda Fit Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT) is trending $447 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $447 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $18,908.

The average savings for the 2020 Honda Fit Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT) is 2.3% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 26 2020 Honda Fit Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2020 Honda Fits are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Honda Fit for sale near. There are currently 661 new 2020 Fits listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $16,990 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Honda Fit. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $563 on a used or CPO 2020 Fit available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2020 Honda Fits you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Honda Fit for sale - 4 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $18,358.

Find a new Honda for sale - 2 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $19,757.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2020 Honda Fit?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

