2020 Honda Fit
What’s new
- Manual transmission no longer available for EX
- Integrated navigation no longer available
- Part of the third Fit generation introduced for 2015
Pros & Cons
- Roomy interior for a small car
- Rear-seat configurability allows for exceptional cargo capacity
- Extensive list of infotainment and safety features
- Limited rear-seat headroom for taller passengers
- Lags competitors slightly in braking performance
2020 Honda Fit Review
Compared to other models in Honda's lineup, the 2020 Fit doesn't garner a whole lot of attention. It's not cool like the Civic Type R or hugely popular like the CR-V. But this little car is affordable and surprisingly versatile. In sports analogy terms, you could say it's underrated.
It all starts with the Fit's configurable seats. Honda calls them Magic Seats, and they fold in several ways to accommodate cargo in varying shapes and sizes. For example, you can fold the rear seat bottoms up for transporting tall and skinny items (a TV, for instance) or recline the front passenger seat to store long ones. It's a neat trick that makes the Fit feel far more utilitarian than the pint-sized competition.
While the Fit uses a modestly powered four-cylinder engine, acceleration feels sprightly around town and it hits highway speeds sooner than most compact hatchbacks and small crossovers. It's also quite fuel-efficient, and we found it easy to match EPA estimates in real-world driving — something that can't be said about many Fit competitors. The Fit's nimble handling is another draw.
Small cars naturally sacrifice some comfort, refinement and features for a budget-friendly price tag, but the Fit makes fewer concessions than most. In our testing, we've found that the Fit squirms around a bit during hard braking, which doesn't inspire confidence during a panic stop. An upright driving position also makes it tough for taller drivers to find a comfortable spot. The infotainment system is also a little out-of-date and slow to respond to commands. Still, these issues shouldn't dissuade buyers looking for a sensible small hatchback at a competitive price.
Which Fit does Edmunds recommend?
Honda Fit models
The 2020 Honda Fit is a subcompact hatchback available in four trim levels: LX, Sport, EX and EX-L. Every Fit is powered by a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine that drives the front wheels. A six-speed manual transmission is standard on LX and Sport models, while a continuously variable automatic transmission is optional. The CVT automatic comes standard on the EX and EX-L. With the manual transmission, the engine is rated at 130 horsepower and 114 lb-ft of torque. Selecting the CVT mildly reduces output to 128 hp and 113 lb-ft of torque.
The Fit LX gets you 15-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, height-adjustable driver's seat, a 5-inch central display screen, and a four-speaker audio system. You also get the Fit's so-called Magic Seats. They consist of a fully reclining front passenger seat and a 60/40-split folding rear seat, and they can be positioned in a number of configurations. As a result, the Fit is able to handle more types of cargo than other hatchbacks.
The Sport trim adds some sporty styling highlights as well as 16-inch alloy wheels, foglights, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The Sport's infotainment system is a 7-inch touchscreen interface that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also includes a six-speaker sound system and, with the CVT, wheel-mounted shift paddles that simulate gearshifts.
Step up to the EX and the Fit receives a sunroof, keyless entry and ignition, and extendable sun visors. It also adds the Honda Sensing suite of active safety features, which includes adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and intervention, a blind-spot camera, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.
At the top of the Fit range, the EX-L brings heated side mirrors, heated front seats and leather upholstery.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Honda Fit.
Most helpful consumer reviews
I bought the 2020 Honda Fit LX 6 speed. It is very satisfying to drive and very easy to live with. 6 speed is pretty easy to drive. Gets 40+ mpg no problem just driving normally (keeping speed at 65 and under). It's a bit slow under 3000 rpm but I don't mind at all. It's definitely a driver's car, if driving is a chore for you, you would be better off with an automatic Hyundai. It has a mild go-cart vibe to it where you have to work a little bit to drive it, but it's very engaging and entertaining if that's what you like. The steering is not too soft or too stiff, the gas and brake pedals do exactly what you want, nothing more and nothing less. Definitely more of a city car than a highway cruiser. The civic is awesome on the highway, but these are right at home in town or on a rural backroad. The shape of the car makes it very space efficient. The backseat is small, but not too small, definitely usable. With the seats folded, you have class leading space, and don't forget the magic seat for odd shaped items like bicycles. My ONLY complaint has to do with 5th and 6th gear. 5th gear is practically useless because it is basically the same as 6th. At 60 mph, 5th is 3200 rpm and 6th is 2900 rpm. You're basically better off skipping 5th and shifting from 4th to 6th and from 6th to 4th. They did this to keep the transmission as cheap and compact as possible, but honestly I would be happier if they just omitted 5th entirely and make a 5 speed where 5th is the same as the current 6th gear. The only time you'll need 5th is from 30-40 mph when 6th is too tall and you need just that extra little bit of torque. You seriously can't tell the difference between 5th and 6th when shifting, and good luck making a smooth 5-6 shift. The gears are so close you have to shift extremely quickly to avoid the rpm increasing. Just a little nit-pick, but it still gets amazing gas mileage despite the high revs. VTEC does a good job of making these cars efficient at higher revs anyway, which defeats the point of having ridiculous overdrives. If Honda would do something about this issue, I would have bought a fit probably 2 years ago, but there's really nothing to expect them to do. I did my part in saving the manuals. I'll definitely be joy-riding this even when I have nowhere to go per-se. Update (August 2020): No issues in over 2000 miles. I ran over a screw so I had to patch a tire, but other than that, it has been reliable. Driving without A/C and minimal stop and go has yielded impressive summer MPG numbers, I'm seeing 45-51 driving with a light foot and sticking to the speed limit. Driving with A/C or going excessively fast on the highway will cause the MPG to drop drastically. This car has 6 speeds yet still lacks a highway gear, so cruising RPM will always be high. It's nice not having to downshift, but I would prefer a taller 6th to get even better MPG. over 80% of my miles are done while traveling under 45 MPH, so this is a more of an annoyance than a concern, although I would recommend going with the automatic or a different vehicle altogether if you drive mostly highway miles. This 6 speed is awesome at urban speeds and much stronger than the CVT for mild off road use and for climbing steep hills. Also, the A/C is not especially cold. It's adequate for Alaska's mild summers, but I doubt it would suffice in the extreme southern heat. Direct injection motors can sometimes be slow to heat up in winter, but I will update again after winter to see how that goes.
Just bought a FIT 2 days ago. What sold me on this car was the seat, which is comfortable, a little higher than most sedans, and gives perfect lumbar support for me, a 6 footer. I also really like the visibility and the practical space in the back (though the trunk is a bit tight for my golf gear).
I'm used to workhorses. I used to drive manual 4WD Subaru wagons in Alaska, mountainous northern California, and off-road in the desert of Arizona. After a number of years away, I ended up with the worst used Subaru ever and stuck 100 miles from home and having to drive back and forth to help care for my elderly parents, I ended up leasing a 2017 Honda Fit. It was glorious. In three years, not one problem. Cons: road noise and the Clearcoat scratches off REALLY easily. It isn't supposed to have the power to gun it on the highway, but it did for me, if necessary. It has a much less deep storage space in back than my old wagons and yet I was able to bring home a 7 foot Christmas tree last year. I used it as a working car in a semi-rural area, picking up old fence posts, PVC pipes, and more, and it acted like a clown car - tiny but can fit a huge amount in the back. Looked for another less expensive used car but all had reviews that hated the CVT transmission made by JATCO. Honda makes its own CVT transmission so it doesn't have the same terrible reputation. I took it back yesterday and leased the same model in a 2020. Same storage space and same configurations so I'm thrilled! But already not as happy with the 2020 in the first 24 hours. Driving was the same - decent power when I needed it and to be honest, it looks exactly the same as the 2017 except for the grille and lights. I thought I got into the 2017 by mistake. Nothing inside had changed. But Honda went cheap with the new one. 2020 has worse road noise (was that even possible?), cheap speakers, terribly grainy back-up camera, cheap windshield wiper posts that look like they're going to snap off as they hop across the windshield the second it's a little drier (it was rainy yesterday so I dealt with this all afternoon). I can't wait to see what else Honda skimped on in the 2020, but that's my initial impression. Probably just as good as the 2017 for performance, but I'm a little worried about all these cheap parts.
Sporty, cute, comfortable, well built, very responsive, and just fun to drive!
Features & Specs
|LX 4dr Hatchback
1.5L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$16,990
|MPG
|33 city / 40 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|128 hp @ 6600 rpm
|EX 4dr Hatchback
1.5L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$19,060
|MPG
|31 city / 36 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|128 hp @ 6600 rpm
|EX-L 4dr Hatchback
1.5L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$20,620
|MPG
|31 city / 36 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|128 hp @ 6600 rpm
|Sport 4dr Hatchback
1.5L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$18,400
|MPG
|31 city / 36 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|128 hp @ 6600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Fit safety features:
- Forward Collision Warning
- Monitors traffic and obstructions ahead of the vehicle and warns the driver to apply the brakes in the case of a potential collision.
- Collision Mitigation Braking System
- Applies brakes automatically to mitigate or avoid a front collision if the driver has not acted in time.
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Warns the driver if the vehicle starts to unintentionally drift out of a lane and can also apply corrective steering.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|14.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Honda Fit vs. the competition
Honda Fit vs. Toyota Yaris Hatchback
After spending a few years sharing a name but different underpinnings, the Toyota Yaris sedan and hatchback are now the same car in two body styles. Based on the overseas-only Mazda 2, the Yaris is more fun to drive than the Fit. But the Honda counters with its superior passenger and cargo-carrying versatility.
Honda Fit vs. Kia Soul
Like the Fit, the Kia Soul makes excellent use of its small size, offering more room than most in its class. The Kia is a little more expensive than the Honda, but in return you get a few more features and a nicer interior. There's even a Soul GT-Line Turbo variant that offers punchy acceleration and sporty handling.
Honda Fit vs. Honda Civic
Pricing for the Honda Civic hatchback starts a little higher than the most expensive Fit. But for that you get one of the best small cars on the market today. The Civic has a seemingly endless number of strengths, starting with its powerful yet fuel-efficient turbocharged engine. It's also terrifically roomy and has a robust features list. The Civic is well-worth the upgrade if your budget allows it.
