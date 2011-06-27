435hp with a 6sp manual transmission! Easily outguns the competition when you punch the gas but is a quiet, comfortable cruiser on the highway. I average 27-28MPG on the highway. Average tank gets me 330-350 miles. LOVE LOVE LOVE this car! Interior feels upscale. I am willing to bet that if you drive this car.. you will like this car! Go USA!!!!! ***update*** 2/13/2017 - This car is fantastic! Gas mileage still holds true, actually improved since the engine broke in. Now getting about 30MPG on the highway. SYNC-3 works great! No dropped calls. Sound quality is very good. Only modification I made was I added a MBRP cat-back exhaust. Love the American Muscle growl that it makes. Now, I find myself driving in the winter with the windows down to hear that exhaust note. I still LOVE this car! It turns a lot of heads. Every mile...all smile :) ---update--- 8/14/2017 - The Mustang continues to impress me! It now has over 31,000 miles on it since I bought it in Jan of 2016 (so 20 months of ownership). I cannot get enough of this car! The ride and build quality is out of this world. The car turns heads everywhere it goes. From elderly people to young children, this car gets thumbs up. In all seriousness, if you are considering buying this car, please do yourself a favor and do it! You will not be disappointed. The Mustang does everything well! Whether you are getting groceries or tearing up some back roads, the Mustang will put a smile on your face. I know I laugh as I continue to get 28 - 30 MPG and 350+ miles on the tank! What a great car! The only major expense I had so far has been the tires. The stock P Zero Neros are junk they only lasted 25,000 miles. I upgraded to Cooper tires and I am very pleased so far. ------ 8/14/2018 - The Mustang shows no signs of aging or slowing down! There are no rattles or squeaks. I drive this car everyday, everywhere. It is very easy to live with on a daily basis. The car still gets thumbs up from kids and elders alike. You don't have to be a car enthusiast to appreciate this GT/CS. Most people love my car because I drive it everywhere. They see it at the grocery store, at the mall, post office, movie theater, in the rain, at night, etc. It doesn't matter to me, I drive my Mustang everywhere. This car has become my trademark, my brand. When my friends or family see my car or one like it, they think of me. In my opinion, that's awesome! Like they say, "your car says a lot about you". I'm proud to drive my Mustang and hope one day you get to experience the same joy I feel everyday. I still highly recommend this car! 47,000+ miles in 32 months. Just oil changes every 9000 miles and a new set of tires around 25k miles.

