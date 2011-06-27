  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Mustang
  4. Used 2006 Ford Mustang
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(328)
Appraise this car

2006 Ford Mustang Review

Pros & Cons

  • Solid V8 power in GT models, about as well mannered as a car with a solid-axle rear suspension can get, slick retro interior, good cabin ergonomics.
  • No side curtain airbags or stability control, seats could use more lateral support, low-grade interior plastics.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Ford Mustang for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$11,995 - $18,988
Used Mustang for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

More than a retro reskinning, the latest Mustang presents compelling performance in all areas and offers V8 enthusiasts a tempting price tag.

Vehicle overview

The Ford Mustang debuted in April of 1964 and became a national sensation. By the late 1960s, the Mustang competed against the AMC Javelin, Chevrolet Camaro, Dodge Challenger, Plymouth Barracuda and Pontiac Firebird. But, like Elvis Presley, the Mustang had evolved from lightweight and simple into overweight and flashy. By the time the oil crisis of 1973 hit, the Mustang had lost its edge in terms of performance and appeal. Reborn for 1974, the Mustang II rode on a Pinto platform to save development costs and improve fuel economy. Emissions regulations had stifled performance, and the convertible model had disappeared from the lineup. Still, Ford wasn't ready to give up on the Mustang. In 1979, it was completely redesigned. There was even a performance model with a turbocharged 2.3-liter, four-cylinder engine. The new Mustang proved popular, and by 1982, Ford had endowed it with a relatively strong (for the time) V8 engine and the GT designation that continues today. A new car arrived in 1994 wearing retro styling cues such as triple-bar taillights and a side scoop. Inside, a dual-cowl dashboard provided plenty of pizzazz. Time marched on, however, and the Mustang was in desperate need of a more modern platform by the turn of the century.

Enter the current Mustang, redesigned for 2005. The canted nose with its big grille and round headlights recalls the '67 to '69 Mustangs, while the side sculpting, fastback roofline and taillights recall those ponies of the 1965 vintage. Even the triangular side windows are reminiscent of what Carol Shelby did when he made the 1965 Mustang "2+2" (a.k.a. the fastback) into his Shelby GT 350. The Mustang's interior is unique and matches the exterior design theme. Obvious old-school influences are found in the instrument panel: A dual-hooded dash with aluminum accent panels pays obvious homage to the 1967-'68 Mustang, as do the big speedo and tach, circular air vents and plump, round steering wheel hub. Optional changeable backlighting illuminates the nostalgic instruments; at the press of a button one can select from white, blue, green and orange hues. For power, the base Mustang uses a 210-horsepower V6, while the GT packs a 300-horse, 4.6-liter V8 with variable valve timing. The suspension boasts a relatively supple ride and ultracrisp handling. Ford has done a fine job with the latest Mustang, not only in terms of styling, but also in performance, handling, ride dynamics and basic ergonomics. If you're looking for an affordable coupe or convertible that's fast and fun and comfortable enough to drive every day, this is your ride.

2006 Ford Mustang models

The Mustang, which is sold as a coupe or a convertible, comes in five major trim levels: V6 Standard, V6 Deluxe, V6 Premium, GT Deluxe and GT Premium. Standard equipment on the V6 Standard includes keyless entry; 16-inch wheels; air conditioning; power windows, locks and mirrors; cruise control; and a CD player. The V6 Deluxe adds alloy wheels. The V6 Premium adds a 500-watt Shaker 500 premium audio system with CD changer, upgraded wheels and a power driver seat. An optional Pony Package for V6 Mustangs includes firmer suspension tuning, 17-inch wheels, ABS, foglamps and a unique grille. Step up to the V8-powered GT Deluxe and you'll get all the V6 Deluxe equipment, plus ABS, a rear spoiler, foglamps, 17-inch alloys and sport seats. The GT Premium adds the Shaker 500 sound system and leather seats. A 1,000-watt Shaker 1000 sound system is optional.

2006 Highlights

The new model year brings a handful of changes for the Mustang. V6 models can now get the Pony Package, which includes an upgraded suspension with larger stabilizer bars, 17-inch wheels, ABS, traction control, foglamps and unique trim. The GT gains two additional wheel options, both 18 inches in size, complemented by unique suspension tuning. An additional darker aluminum interior trim upgrade package is now available.

Performance & mpg

V6 Mustangs include a 4.0-liter V6 with 210 horsepower and 240 lb-ft of torque. Step up to the GT and you'll get a 4.6-liter V8 with 300 hp and 320 lb-ft of torque. All Mustangs are rear-drive, and can be equipped with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed automatic transmission.

Safety

Four-wheel disc brakes are standard on all Mustangs. Antilock brakes and traction control are optional on the V6 models and standard on the GT. A stability control system is not offered. Side-impact airbags for front occupants are optional on all models, but full-length head curtain airbags are not available. In NHTSA crash tests, the Mustang earned a perfect five stars for front-impact protection and four stars for side-impact protection.

Driving

Acceleration is spirited with the V6, regardless of whether you choose the fun-to-shift manual or the responsive automatic. The GT provides the quintessential muscle car experience, of course, with loads of torque available right off the line and an exhaust note to match. The Mustang turns crisply and eagerly into corners with a flat and composed attitude. The brakes are powerful and control in bumpy corners is good, despite the continued use of a solid rear axle. Wind and road noise are low for a muscle car, and ride quality is surprisingly compliant.

Interior

Interior ergonomics are vastly improved over previous Mustangs, as the driver seat now puts you in the proper position to work the shifter and operate the controls. Switches and handles feel substantial, and although many of the plastics are coarse in texture, fit and finish is generally good. Retro styling abounds in little touches like the large round speedometer and tach (which feature an appropriate vintage font), dual-hooded dash and a cool steering wheel with a small round airbag hub and available metallic spokes. A striking color accent package features red leather seats, red door panel inserts and red floor mats all set against a dark charcoal interior.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Ford Mustang.

5(81%)
4(14%)
3(3%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.7
328 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 328 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

06 mustang gt with a few mods
amos247,10/29/2011
Bought mine used 20k on it and have added a SCT tuner with Ford CAI and Flow master mufflers.I get 19.5 mpg in town and 24.5 mpg highway on regular 87 octane gas with normal driving. No major mechanical issues to report and have taken several long road trips in it with good comfort. The mustang GT offers great bang for the buck performance and decent fuel economy. The car is easy to work on for all the do it your self guys and gals. Would I buy a mustang again you betcha...
One owner
One owner,01/04/2016
GT Premium 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M)
I bought this car spankin new and i still am In love with this car. This car hugs the road and does whatever you ask at a moments notice. The only thing I have had to fix is the alternator. Of course there are repairs like tires and brakes. This car has gone all these years and no mechanical breakdown! How many cars can you say that about? This car is GREAT!
166K miles and still going strong
Chet,08/20/2010
I drive a lot of miles, at least 150/day. I just had the water pump replaced at 166,000 miles and decided it was time to do the rest of the maintenance that I have neglected for the last 5 years. I changed the oil regularly with Mobil 1 and changed the brakes when necessary. Other than that everything has always worked perfectly. I replaced the spark plugs at 140,000 miles just because. The originals still looked good, just needed a gap adjustment.
2006 Ford Mustang GT Premium 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M)
dave3012,07/25/2011
GT Premium 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M)
I bought my preowned 06 a few weeks back and am very glad I did. Screaming Yellow, car had some upgrades from previous owner (Airaid air filter system, Flowmaster exaust) It's about 360 horses of extreme fun. Although the car had 51K on it, Honda dealer included 3 year 36K bumper to bumper waurranty, and I plan to get the best out of those 36,000 miles. At 45 it was a mid-life crisis the wife even agreed with. LOL
See all 328 reviews of the 2006 Ford Mustang
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 5250 rpm
See all Used 2006 Ford Mustang features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2006 Ford Mustang

Used 2006 Ford Mustang Overview

The Used 2006 Ford Mustang is offered in the following submodels: Mustang Coupe, Mustang Convertible. Available styles include V6 Deluxe 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 5M), V6 Standard 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 5M), GT Premium 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M), V6 Premium 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 5M), GT Deluxe 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M), V6 Deluxe 2dr Convertible (4.0L 6cyl 5M), V6 Standard 2dr Convertible (4.0L 6cyl 5M), V6 Premium 2dr Convertible (4.0L 6cyl 5M), GT Premium 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl 5M), and GT Deluxe 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Ford Mustang?

Price comparisons for Used 2006 Ford Mustang trim styles:

  • The Used 2006 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe is priced between $6,500 and$16,900 with odometer readings between 189465 and189465 miles.
  • The Used 2006 Ford Mustang GT Premium is priced between $18,988 and$18,988 with odometer readings between 40096 and40096 miles.
  • The Used 2006 Ford Mustang Standard is priced between $5,900 and$5,900 with odometer readings between 153401 and153401 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Ford Mustangs are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Ford Mustang for sale near. There are currently 6 used and CPO 2006 Mustangs listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,900 and mileage as low as 20163 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Ford Mustang.

Can't find a used 2006 Ford Mustangs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Mustang for sale - 9 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $23,222.

Find a used Ford for sale - 6 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $21,911.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Mustang for sale - 3 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $15,384.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 9 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $10,619.

Should I lease or buy a 2006 Ford Mustang?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Mustang lease specials

Related Used 2006 Ford Mustang info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles