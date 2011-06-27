Vehicle overview

After numerous improvements to the Mustang lineup last year, we wouldn't have been surprised this year to see Ford's engineers just sit back and watch their winning horse run circles around its competition. As it turns out, though, they've been busily creating yet another highly desirable model to join the stable.

For 2012, Ford reintroduces the Mustang Boss 302, a nameplate that recalls the Boss 302 of 1969. Just as before, the new Boss 302 is a track-tuned beast, and it should also be both great to drive and even potentially collectible. Numerous engine enhancements kick output up to 444 horsepower, and the Boss receives a host of other hardware upgrades to handle the extra fury under the hood.

Supporting the new Boss 302 are two Mustangs that are capable in their own right. The entry-level Mustang's V6 engine churns out an impressive 305 hp and earns a laudable 31 mpg on the EPA highway cycle. The V8-powered GT brings even more power into the mix. For both models Ford offers an impressive array of options, including suspension and brake upgrades and the innovative Sync electronics system.

As good as the Mustang is, there are a few minor faults. The interior still has its share of cheap plastic, while the lack of a telescoping steering wheel means a compromised driving position for some. The new-generation Mustang is also a victim of its own success when it comes to styling, because there are too many on the road to turn heads.

The 2012 Ford Mustang isn't the only horse in the race, either. The 2012 Dodge Challenger provides a more spacious interior, while the more dramatically styled 2012 Chevrolet Camaro will likely collect a lot more attention. The Mustang pulls away in the home stretch, however, as it presents the most complete package overall.