  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Mustang
  4. Used 2000 Ford Mustang
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(179)
Appraise this car

2000 Ford Mustang Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong V6 and V8 power, competent chassis and brakes, ragtop option.
  • Solid rear axle, love-it-or-hate-it styling, poor stereo ergonomics.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Ford Mustang for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,259 - $2,869
Used Mustang for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The original pony car is still one of the best, and there's a good reason for this sport coupe's longevity.

Vehicle overview

Now 36 years old, the Mustang is quickly approaching middle age. Fortunately, it received a facelift and a serious dose of testosterone in 1999. The facelift sharpened the Mustang's looks considerably (some people like it, some people don't). Changes in styling were applied to the doors, hood, decklid, quarter panels, taillights and headlights, rocker panel moldings, side scoops and C-pillar appliques. And even more importantly, both the V6 and V8 engines were modified to produce additional horsepower.

Ford's Mustang has outsold the Chevrolet Camaro and Pontiac Firebird for the last five years. This is in spite of the fact that the Mustang has suffered a performance disadvantage since its redesign in 1994. Nevertheless, Ford executives seem to have gotten sick of automotive journalists and gearheads moping about the Mustang's power deficit, so the Blue Oval gang massaged both the 3.8-liter V6 and the 4.6-liter V8, improving power output to more respectable levels. The V6 now makes 190 horsepower at 5,250 rpm and 220 lb-ft of torque at 3,000 rpm. The V8 that's found in the GT's engine bay makes 260 horsepower at 5,250 rpm and 302 lb-ft of torque at 4,000 rpm. If that isn't enough for you, check out the Ford SVT Mustang Cobra. It generates 320 horsepower.

We think that part of the Mustang's sales success can be attributed to the car's comfortable interior. Since 1994, the 'Stang has offered drivers and passengers supportive, upright front chairs, well-placed controls, clear views out the front and side windows, and nice dashboard and seat materials. Ford improved the interior as part of the 1999 update. New interior colors and materials were added, and the driver and front-passenger seats were given an additional inch of aft adjustment. For 2000, the Mustang receives two permanent child-safety-seat tether anchors in the backseat. Unfortunately, in neither 1999 nor 2000 did Ford think it necessary to improve the stereo controls. We have always found them to be too small and hard to operate.

The Mustang driving experience is enhanced by steering improvements made in 1999. The steering has less kickback and gives the Mustang a tighter turning radius and increased road feel. The rear suspension has more travel than before, smoothing out the bumps that could easily upset the previous model. Ford has also made four-wheel antilock brakes standard on the GT.

The Mustang has always been crashworthy, offering drivers and front-seat passengers a high level of protection as rated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. All-speed traction control (introduced last year) increases the Mustang's ability to stay out of a wreck, though Ford thoughtfully provides a traction-control defeat switch for the hooligan in all of us.

Mustang is one of the most recognizable nameplates on the road. The improved horsepower, updated exterior and revised interior mean that it will likely maintain its spot in the hearts of American buyers. Heck, if the rumors at GM are true about the cancellation of the F-body Camaro and Firebird, this may be the only pony car left for the new millennium.

2000 Highlights

The 2000 Ford Mustang has three updated colors: Performance Red, Amazon Green and Sunburst Gold. A child safety-seat anchoring system is standard on both the coupe and convertible. New 16-inch wheels and tires are offered as an option on appearance package-equipped V6 Mustangs. The 2000 Mustang also features a tri-color bar emblem on the sides of the front fenders.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Ford Mustang.

5(54%)
4(33%)
3(8%)
2(3%)
1(2%)
4.3
179 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 179 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1 1/2 years late......
josh37,10/05/2011
I poasted a review of this car when i first got it in the begining of 2010. I have done NO engine or transmission work to this car. It has been very reliable and has never left me stranded. I did have to have it painted because of the cheap paint that ford used. This was my first car, and it's special to me, i named him "black stallion." My AC doesnt work, buttons started falling off the radio so i got a JVC radion/cd player installed. The ride isnt bad, the car doesnt jar your neck when you hit a bump like my grandpaws 2010 mustang. I tell myself that i want a new car, but everytime i get in "black stallion" i say, what was i thinking, this is my baby. Gas millage isnt that bad either.
Takes a licking
Joe,07/15/2016
GT 2dr Coupe
This car won't stop.I've had it for 15 years and had no major problems besides recalls. I call it 'ol reliable. It always starts and runs like new. I've had no degradation of gas milage or performance. It's too bad that the resale value is so low for such a reliable vehicle.
Pretty good vehicle
Young and Dumb,05/09/2006
Had this car almost 6 years - purchased new. Haven't had a single problem. Runs like a breeze and everything is original. Body is still very tight and looks great. Mach stereo is awesome and sounds best with the top down. Car is a lot of fun to drive, steering is a little heavy, especially when trying to parallel park. Engine is fast on the top end, slow down low. Can still beat 2006 Acuras and many Porsches. Very happy with workmanship - the car looks and drives just as good as the day I bought it without a single squeak. Hope to keep for another 50 years.
Kick butt old school
5.0Mustang,01/15/2016
GT 2dr Coupe
I avoided admitting my appreciation for late-model GTs for a long time just because it was so un-P.C. But when the '99s came out I was intrigued. I bought my black 2000 5-speed as a lightly-used and nicely-equipped example (leather, Mach 460 stereo, etc.) in mid-2001. Words cannot express how much I loved that car. I drove it for 12 years and nearly 180,000 virtually trouble-free miles before trading it in on my current 2013 GT 5.0. The good: great performance, chunky masculine style that turns heads, cheap to maintain, very reliable, just the right touch of attitude, the sound of a 2-valve V-8 roaring through an H-pipe, reasonable economy for the performance, a good level of practicality for what it is. My kids fit in the back. Limitless aftermarket modifications and go-fast parts supply. My dealer is great. You're the coolest dad at your kids' school. Keeps everyone at church guessing. The bad: not much. There are cars with better quality interior trim, more refinement, and nicer fit and finish. But anyone buying a Mustang knows it's no Lexus. The ugly: the backwards-hat crowd in bespoilered front-drive compacts with fart cans always wants to show off in front of you. Your neighbors may hate it, especially if you install Flowmasters and do a full-bore romp on the gas pedal at 6 a.m. Or at least they'll think you're a hoon. Self-righteous European car owners may think you're tacky (full disclosure...my wife has a newer BMW X3, we're just not full of ourselves over it). Cop bait. Bottom line: If you want a fast car that is reasonably practical and has just the right dose of good-natured obnoxiousness built in, you've come to the right place. For any pre-2005 Mustang I recommend welding in a good set of subframe connectors to stiffen up the body structure for the long haul, and then driving the heck out of it.
See all 179 reviews of the 2000 Ford Mustang
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
260 hp @ 5250 rpm
See all Used 2000 Ford Mustang features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2000 Ford Mustang

Used 2000 Ford Mustang Overview

The Used 2000 Ford Mustang is offered in the following submodels: Mustang Coupe, Mustang Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible, 2dr Coupe, GT 2dr Coupe, and GT 2dr Convertible.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Ford Mustang?

Price comparisons for Used 2000 Ford Mustang trim styles:

    Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

    Which used 2000 Ford Mustangs are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Ford Mustang for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2000 Mustangs listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $15,900 and mileage as low as null miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Ford Mustang.

    Can't find a used 2000 Ford Mustangs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a used Ford Mustang for sale - 6 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $25,557.

    Find a used Ford for sale - 10 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $10,449.

    Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Mustang for sale - 1 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $25,615.

    Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 8 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $20,650.

    Should I lease or buy a 2000 Ford Mustang?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Ford lease specials
    Check out Ford Mustang lease specials

    Related Used 2000 Ford Mustang info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider

    Research Similar Vehicles