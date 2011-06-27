  1. Home
Used 1996 Ford Mustang Consumer Reviews

5(34%)4(55%)3(5%)2(6%)1(0%)
4.2
62 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

My mustang

1996 mustang gt, 05/27/2010
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

This mustang still has not given me any problems since I bought it. Even at 14 years old. I expected it to have give me at least some problems.

Better Gas Mileage in real world

Sernach, 08/28/2010
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

I have a 96 Mustang Convertible with 311+K on the Body. Engine Has around 100k. I average 20 City and 30 MPG Freeway even if I'm driving Fast. Turning radius on these year stangs 94- 04 is horrific. Winter Driving takes a skilled driver. Always starts for me.

96 GT. Wonderful car

TheChief, 02/29/2016
GT 2dr Coupe
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

This is a very wonderful car. Mine is a V8 4.6. It's not the fastest of the Mustangs but it definitely gets up and moves. I recommend this vehicle

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
one of the best cars I've ever owned and still do.

shawn, 01/24/2016
2dr Convertible
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

Anyone who could get a chance to get one i would do your best to get one because u will fall in love will it...

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
I'm selling it!

bordasel_1708, 07/20/2008
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I have had my mustang for a year and 3 months. It had 89,000 miles when I bought it and it now has 99,000. Since I've had it I had to put new spark plugs, a frame bushing ball joint, belt, a/c clutch, ignition, and also have had it aligned twice. The seats that came in it were ugly. But I put seats from a 99 Mustang in them which look really nice. I have magnaflow dual exhaust on it (which sounds great), and traded in the 15" rims for 17", got a new sonic blue paint job, custom taillights and headlights. Which have made it a good looking car that turns heads. It has been reliable and has never broken down. Overall it is a decent car.

See all Mustangs for sale

