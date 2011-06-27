Used 1996 Ford Mustang Consumer Reviews

My mustang 1996 mustang gt , 05/27/2010 13 of 13 people found this review helpful This mustang still has not given me any problems since I bought it. Even at 14 years old. I expected it to have give me at least some problems. Report Abuse

Better Gas Mileage in real world Sernach , 08/28/2010 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I have a 96 Mustang Convertible with 311+K on the Body. Engine Has around 100k. I average 20 City and 30 MPG Freeway even if I'm driving Fast. Turning radius on these year stangs 94- 04 is horrific. Winter Driving takes a skilled driver. Always starts for me.

96 GT. Wonderful car TheChief , 02/29/2016 GT 2dr Coupe 10 of 10 people found this review helpful This is a very wonderful car. Mine is a V8 4.6. It's not the fastest of the Mustangs but it definitely gets up and moves. I recommend this vehicle Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

one of the best cars I've ever owned and still do. shawn , 01/24/2016 2dr Convertible 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Anyone who could get a chance to get one i would do your best to get one because u will fall in love will it... Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value