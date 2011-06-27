Used 1996 Ford Mustang Consumer Reviews
My mustang
This mustang still has not given me any problems since I bought it. Even at 14 years old. I expected it to have give me at least some problems.
Better Gas Mileage in real world
I have a 96 Mustang Convertible with 311+K on the Body. Engine Has around 100k. I average 20 City and 30 MPG Freeway even if I'm driving Fast. Turning radius on these year stangs 94- 04 is horrific. Winter Driving takes a skilled driver. Always starts for me.
96 GT. Wonderful car
This is a very wonderful car. Mine is a V8 4.6. It's not the fastest of the Mustangs but it definitely gets up and moves. I recommend this vehicle
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
one of the best cars I've ever owned and still do.
Anyone who could get a chance to get one i would do your best to get one because u will fall in love will it...
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
I'm selling it!
I have had my mustang for a year and 3 months. It had 89,000 miles when I bought it and it now has 99,000. Since I've had it I had to put new spark plugs, a frame bushing ball joint, belt, a/c clutch, ignition, and also have had it aligned twice. The seats that came in it were ugly. But I put seats from a 99 Mustang in them which look really nice. I have magnaflow dual exhaust on it (which sounds great), and traded in the 15" rims for 17", got a new sonic blue paint job, custom taillights and headlights. Which have made it a good looking car that turns heads. It has been reliable and has never broken down. Overall it is a decent car.
Sponsored cars related to the Mustang
Related Used 1996 Ford Mustang info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge