Used 2015 Ford Mustang for Sale Near Me

4,483 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Mustang Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,483 listings
  • 2015 Ford Mustang GT Premium in White
    used

    2015 Ford Mustang GT Premium

    19,329 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $29,699

    $6,149 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Mustang EcoBoost in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Ford Mustang EcoBoost

    22,594 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $22,980

    $5,210 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Mustang GT Premium in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Ford Mustang GT Premium

    15,862 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,987

    $3,633 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Mustang EcoBoost in Red
    used

    2015 Ford Mustang EcoBoost

    13,277 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,891

    $3,012 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Mustang EcoBoost in Silver
    used

    2015 Ford Mustang EcoBoost

    21,361 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,353

    $3,187 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Mustang EcoBoost in Gray
    used

    2015 Ford Mustang EcoBoost

    33,968 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,991

    Details
  • 2015 Ford Mustang GT in Dark Green
    used

    2015 Ford Mustang GT

    27,111 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $26,991

    $4,344 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Mustang GT Premium in Black
    used

    2015 Ford Mustang GT Premium

    23,450 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $26,990

    $4,626 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium in Silver
    used

    2015 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium

    98,989 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,998

    $2,856 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Mustang V6 in White
    used

    2015 Ford Mustang V6

    46,836 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $15,399

    $2,914 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium in Black
    used

    2015 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium

    85,167 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,991

    Details
  • 2015 Ford Mustang GT Premium in Silver
    used

    2015 Ford Mustang GT Premium

    76,300 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $18,995

    $5,699 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Mustang GT Premium in White
    used

    2015 Ford Mustang GT Premium

    41,585 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $24,700

    $4,815 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Mustang GT Premium in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Ford Mustang GT Premium

    17,802 miles

    $30,671

    $3,701 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Mustang V6 in Silver
    used

    2015 Ford Mustang V6

    51,762 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $15,499

    $4,200 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Mustang GT in Yellow
    used

    2015 Ford Mustang GT

    36,594 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $26,999

    $6,405 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Mustang EcoBoost in Red
    used

    2015 Ford Mustang EcoBoost

    77,185 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,997

    $3,109 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Mustang V6 in White
    used

    2015 Ford Mustang V6

    85,777 miles

    $13,750

    $2,711 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ford Mustang searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,483 listings
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Mustang
  4. Used 2015 Ford Mustang

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Mustang

Read recent reviews for the Ford Mustang
Overall Consumer Rating
4.490 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 90 reviews
  • 5
    (70%)
  • 4
    (12%)
  • 3
    (8%)
  • 2
    (6%)
  • 1
    (4%)
love this car
john dragoo,03/02/2015
EcoBoost 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I have had my mustang for 2 months now. This is a home run. I get 25 MG in city driving on premium fuel. I had a V6 2012 and there is no comparison. I drive it in sport mode and there is plenty of pep. Love the premium interior. Can,t believe I got so much car for 31K.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Ford
Mustang
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Ford Mustang info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings