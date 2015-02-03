Used 2015 Ford Mustang for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Ford Gulf Freeway - Houston / Texas

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Transmission: 6-Speed Selectshift Automatic Spare Wheel & Tire Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Ebony; Cloth Sport Bucket Seats Engine: 2.3L Ecoboost Magnetic Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of AutoNation Ford Gulf Freeway's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2015 Ford Mustang EcoBoost with 37,270mi. This 2015 Ford Mustang comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. The greater your fuel-efficiency, the less your carbon footprint. And with exceptional MPGs, this Ford Mustang treads ever so lightly on Mother Earth. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Ford Mustang. More information about the 2015 Ford Mustang: The 2015 Mustang may still have one of the most recognizable names in the automotive world, but with its latest redesign, it's become far more than just a pretty face and a familiar name. It now represents one of the best value propositions for buyers who just want the fastest car for their money. There is no longer a slow Mustang and a fast Mustang, there are just fast and even faster versions. The Mustang starts at $23,600, a price that undercuts most of its less powerful rivals, such as the Subaru BRZ. Even when optioned out beyond the $40,000 mark, the Mustang still represents a tremendous deal, with performance that excels relative to that higher price point as well. Strengths of this model include powerful engines, sporty handling, modernized styling, available as a convertible, improved fuel economy, and Mustang mystique All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Ford Mustang EcoBoost with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FA6P8TH3F5417877

Stock: F5417877

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-17-2020