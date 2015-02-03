Used 2015 Ford Mustang for Sale Near Me
- 19,329 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$29,699$6,149 Below Market
Walser Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Hopkins / Minnesota
Only 19,223 Miles! Delivers 25 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This Ford Mustang boasts a Premium Unleaded V-8 5.0 L/302 engine powering it's polished transmission. Wheels: 18" x 8" Magnetic Painted/Machined -inc: Aluminum, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer.*This Ford Mustang Comes Equipped with These Options *Transmission: 6-Speed Manual, Tires: 18", Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, Side Impact Beams, Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Walser Chrysler Jeep Dodge, 314 Mainstreet, Hopkins, MN 55343.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Mustang GT Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8CF4F5425596
Stock: 6AK712T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-30-2020
- 22,594 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,980$5,210 Below Market
Honda Mall of Georgia - Buford / Georgia
This 2015 Ford Mustang 2dr 2dr Fastback EcoBoost features a 2.3L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Other with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Superb Condition. Nav System, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Back-Up Camera, Smart Device Integration, iPod/MP3 Input, Dual Zone A/C, Bluetooth, Turbo Charged Engine, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED SELECTSHIFT AUT... EQUIPMENT GROUP 201A READ MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats, Heated/Cooled Seats Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors. OPTION PACKAGESECOBOOST PERFORMANCE PACKAGE upsized rear sway bar, unique chassis tuning, unique electronic power assisted steering and unique anti-lock brakes, Larger Brake Rotors, 4-piston calipers, HD Front Springs, Engine Turn Aluminum Finish Instrument Panel, Spoiler Delete, Electronic Stability Control, 3.55 Limited Slip Rear Axle, Wheels: 19 x 9 Ebony Black Painted Aluminum, Larger Radiator, Tires: P255/40R19 Summer-Only, Gauge Pack (Oil Pressure and Boost), EQUIPMENT GROUP 201A Blind Spot Info System with Cross-Traffic Alert, Shaker Pro Audio System, 12 speakers, Memory Driver Seat & Mirrors, 3 settings, HD Radio, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED SELECTSHIFT AUTOMATIC paddle shifters, Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, Remote Start System, VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION SYSTEM integrated SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link in the 48 contiguous United States and D.C, Subscriptions to all SiriusXM services are sold by SiriusXM, Subscriptions are governed by SiriusXM customer agreement, see www.siriusxm.com, ENHANCED SECURITY PACKAGE electronic locking center console and electronic steering column lock, Wheel Locking Kit, Active Anti-Theft System, REVERSE PARK ASSIST. EXPERTS REPORTEdmunds.com explains Being 100 pounds lighter over the front tires than the V8, the EcoBoost's front end feels spry Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, HID Headlamps, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Mustang EcoBoost with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8TH8F5411072
Stock: P12242
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 15,862 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,987$3,633 Below Market
AutoNation Ford Panama City - Panama City / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Equipment Group 401A Wheels: 20" X 9" Foundry Black Painted Machined Transmission: 6-Speed Selectshift Automatic Voice-Activated Navigation System Leather Seats Navigation System Enhanced Security Package Reverse Park Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Deep Impact Blue Metallic Ebony; Leather Bucket Seats Engine: 5.0L Ti-Vct V8 This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2015 Ford Mustang has such low mileage you'll probably think of them more as blocks traveled than miles traveled. Rest assured, this vehicle was well cared for. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true and let us be the one's to tell you it is absolutely true. This 2015 Ford Mustang comes with our Autonation Warranty. Which is a 90 DAY or 4,000 mile warranty, which ever comes first. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Mustang GT Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8CF7F5347508
Stock: F5347508
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 13,277 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,891$3,012 Below Market
Mark Mazda Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona
((**ECOBOOST**COUPE**GTDI**TURBO**NAVIGATION**BACKUP CAMERA**PREMIUM SOUND**SYNC**CLEAN CARFAX**ASE CERTIFIED TOP TO BOTTOM SERVICE INSPECTION**TRADES WELCOME**)) 2015 Ford Mustang EcoBoost RWD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift EcoBoost 2.3L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Compass, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power steering, Premium AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD Player, Remote keyless entry, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control. Odometer is 42461 miles below market average! Advertised prices are subject to tax, title, license, registration, dealer documentary fee, and finance charges. Most vehicles are subject to reconditioning fees and costs for dealer installed accessories. These fees and costs are not included in the advertised price. Second key, floor mats, or owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Prices subject to change. Vehicles are subject to prior sale. 2015 Ford Mustang EcoBoost
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Mustang EcoBoost with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8TH7F5395916
Stock: MZP1299
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,361 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,353$3,187 Below Market
Roseville Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Roseville / Minnesota
Recent Arrival! -1 OWNER CLEAN CARFAX***, FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED DEALERSHIP FOR 35 YEARS***, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 21/32 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 2166 miles below market average! ***Why buy from us? We have a great selection, competitive and transparent pricing and good people! We've been an independent family owned dealership for over 35 years that treats every customer like family. Come in and see for yourself!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Mustang EcoBoost with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8TH5F5376409
Stock: 44028A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-25-2018
- 33,968 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,991
AutoNation Ford Gulf Freeway - Houston / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Transmission: 6-Speed Selectshift Automatic Spare Wheel & Tire Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Ebony; Cloth Sport Bucket Seats Engine: 2.3L Ecoboost Magnetic Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of AutoNation Ford Gulf Freeway's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2015 Ford Mustang EcoBoost with 37,270mi. This 2015 Ford Mustang comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. The greater your fuel-efficiency, the less your carbon footprint. And with exceptional MPGs, this Ford Mustang treads ever so lightly on Mother Earth. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Ford Mustang. More information about the 2015 Ford Mustang: The 2015 Mustang may still have one of the most recognizable names in the automotive world, but with its latest redesign, it's become far more than just a pretty face and a familiar name. It now represents one of the best value propositions for buyers who just want the fastest car for their money. There is no longer a slow Mustang and a fast Mustang, there are just fast and even faster versions. The Mustang starts at $23,600, a price that undercuts most of its less powerful rivals, such as the Subaru BRZ. Even when optioned out beyond the $40,000 mark, the Mustang still represents a tremendous deal, with performance that excels relative to that higher price point as well. Strengths of this model include powerful engines, sporty handling, modernized styling, available as a convertible, improved fuel economy, and Mustang mystique All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Mustang EcoBoost with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8TH3F5417877
Stock: F5417877
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 27,111 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$26,991$4,344 Below Market
Mark Mazda Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona
((**GT**COUPE**V8**6-SPEED MANUAL**BACKUP CAMERA**SYNC**CLEAN CARFAX**ASE CERTIFIED TOP TO BOTTOM SERVICE INSPECTION**TRADES WELCOME**)) 2015 Ford Mustang GT RWD 6-Speed Manual 5.0L V8 Ti-VCT ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Center Armrest, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power driver seat, Power steering, Recaro Cloth Sport Bucket Seats, Remote keyless entry, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer. Odometer is 9837 miles below market average! Advertised prices are subject to tax, title, license, registration, dealer documentary fee, and finance charges. Most vehicles are subject to reconditioning fees and costs for dealer installed accessories. These fees and costs are not included in the advertised price. Second key, floor mats, or owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Prices subject to change. Vehicles are subject to prior sale. 2015 Ford Mustang GT
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Mustang GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8CF7F5416584
Stock: TMZ1066
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,450 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,990$4,626 Below Market
Sugar Loaf Ford Lincoln - Winona / Minnesota
LOCAL ONE OWNER MUSTANG!! LIKE NEW!! 50TH ANNIVERSARY PKG!! GT PREMIUM!! HEATED/COOLED LEATHER SEATS!! 6 SPEED MANUAL!! DUAL 6 WAY POWER SEATS!! dual zone climate control, power locks, power windows, Shaker Pro audio system, reverse sensing system, tilt/telescopic steering column, cruise control, HID projector headlamps, rear spoiler, Sirius XM radio, cd player, pushbutton start, rear view camera, track apps, limited slip rear axle, 19 inch aluminum wheels and more!!.....................*Call Or Text Joe 507-459-0162*. We are a certified 5 Star Dealer with a great service/parts department and Auto Collision Center. We Offer Great Financing (O.A.C.) and welcome Trades. To see more vehicles Like this... Go To www.sugarloaffordinc.com*Ask about our Purchase and delivery from home services.**...................................................**Online purchase and delivery available. We can handle your complete transaction from the comfort and safety from your home or work.*To see more vehicles Like this... Go To* *www.sugarloaffordinc.com Winona Mn 55987*........................................*SLFL brings you the BEST in every area of business. How? We provide exceptional service, trust and transparency in car buying, we are a best place to work, and we strive to support our community. If we get it wrong, we make it right==== ====
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Mustang GT Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8CF3F5311282
Stock: 18766
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 98,989 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,998$2,856 Below Market
CarMax Henderson - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Henderson / Nevada
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NV, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FATP8UH6F5343730
Stock: 18788409
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 46,836 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,399$2,914 Below Market
Port Motors North - West Palm Beach / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. 2015 Ford Mustang V6 WE DELIVER TO YOUR HOME OR OFFICE !!!We deliver only the finest hand picked quality pre-owned vehicles approaching 10 years strong! We are an A+ rating with BBB! Our long-standing relationships with our lenders give us the ability to offer some of the best financing options for our customers. Don't see the car you are looking for? Ask about our complimentary purchase program where we locate the exact vehicle you're looking for as well as optional Day One, Mile One extended warranties! We look forward to helping you get your dream car! All vehicles subject to prior sale. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where some of the vehicle options or features may be listed incorrectly as we get data from multiple data sources. Please make sure to confirm the details of this vehicle with the dealer to ensure its accuracy. The dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly or typographical errors. All advertised prices are cash prices and do not include tax, tag/reg, title or applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Mustang V6 with Soft Top, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FATP8EMXF5414763
Stock: P6578
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 85,167 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,991
Hub Mitsubishi Katy - Houston / Texas
Drive Forever, Worry Free. Limited Lifetime Powertrain Protection.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8TH3F5315835
Stock: 1236MKA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-01-2020
- 76,300 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$18,995$5,699 Below Market
Hi-Q Vehicles - Orange / California
Non-smoker owner, Vehicle Runs Well, Smooth ride, Always parked indoors, Upgraded stereo, Regularly maintained, Arctic cold a/c, Seats as good as new, Must test drive, Done all Scheduled Maintenance, New floor mats, Spotless interior, Great first ride, Primarily highway miles, Fully Loaded, Available Satellite Radio, Factory GPS, Title in possession, Not seen any accidents, Drives great, Never driven on Snow FINANCING AVAILABLE PRICED TO SELL FAST 19,995.00 CASH // PRICE SUBJECT TO CHANGE IF FINANCING // ITIN OK / MATRICULA OK // SE HABLA ESPANOL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Mustang GT Premium with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FATP8FF1F5326992
Stock: 326992
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 41,585 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$24,700$4,815 Below Market
Smart Buick Chevrolet GMC - White Hall / Arkansas
The Smart Family would like to thank you for the opportunity to assist in the purchase of your next new vehicle. For over 110 years the Smart family has been family owned and operated business in the heart of central Arkansas. Offering the highest level of customer service and an outstanding purchase experience has allowed our 110 year tradition. We look forward to serving you and thanks again for shopping Smart. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. Gently driven doesn't even begin to explain how lovingly cared for this ultra-low mileage vehicle has been. Beautiful exterior. Clean interior. This Ford Mustang is so immaculate it is practically new. Some vehicles are more of a need-to-have. This one is a absolutely-must-have. If it's looks aren't enough to persuade you, the feel of the powerhouse under the hood most definitely will. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Ford Mustang GT Premium. Find the quickest driving route in this Ford Mustang GT Premium using the installed navigation system. This nav system is one of the easiest to use and will help get you where you need to go quickly! If you're looking for a one-of-a-kind automobile, look no further. More information about the 2015 Ford Mustang: The 2015 Mustang may still have one of the most recognizable names in the automotive world, but with its latest redesign, it's become far more than just a pretty face and a familiar name. It now represents one of the best value propositions for buyers who just want the fastest car for their money. There is no longer a slow Mustang and a fast Mustang, there are just fast and even faster versions. The Mustang starts at $23,600, a price that undercuts most of its less powerful rivals, such as the Subaru BRZ. Even when optioned out beyond the $40,000 mark, the Mustang still represents a tremendous deal, with performance that excels relative to that higher price point
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Mustang GT Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8CF4F5354027
Stock: 354027
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17,802 miles
$30,671$3,701 Below Market
All Star Kia East - Denham Springs / Louisiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Mustang GT Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8CF0F5354980
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 51,762 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$15,499$4,200 Below Market
Premier Automotive Hawaii - Honolulu / Hawaii
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Mustang V6 with Soft Top, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FATP8EMXF5409420
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,594 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$26,999$6,405 Below Market
Charles Gabus Ford - Des Moines / Iowa
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Mustang GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8CF1F5318800
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 77,185 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,997$3,109 Below Market
Island Motor Sales - Merritt Island / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Mustang EcoBoost with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8TH1F5347926
Stock: 6136
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 85,777 miles
$13,750$2,711 Below Market
Country Hill Motors of Merriam - Merriam / Kansas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Mustang V6 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Back-up camera.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8AM2F5302123
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Mustang
- 5(70%)
- 4(12%)
- 3(8%)
- 2(6%)
- 1(4%)
