Edmunds Rating
7.9 / 10
Consumer Rating
(36)
2018 Ford Mustang Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong power from both the four-cylinder and V8 engines
  • Civilized ride quality and low noise levels
  • Cabin blends modern convenience with retro style
  • Cramped back seat
  • Long, heavy doors and mediocre cabin access
  • Performance package ride quality can be bouncy
List Price Range
$22,000 - $40,995
Which Mustang does Edmunds recommend?

The Mustang's V8 is irresistible, so go for the gusto and get the GT model. Be an American hero and stick with the standard six-speed manual. Add useful day-to-day civility at a reasonable cost by choosing the optional active valve exhaust and dual-zone automatic climate control. The Performance package is totally livable on a day-to-day basis and sharpens up the Mustang's responses, so go ahead and tick that box, too. Make sure to get it in a wild color such as Orange Fury because you only live once.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.9 / 10

If you've been away from the pony car segment for a while, prepare yourself for a shock: The modern Mustang is refined, rapid and rewarding. This generation's road manners took a big leap forward when the entire 2015 Mustang lineup received — for the first time in 50 years — an independent rear suspension. This change facilitated the Mustang's transformation into a more sophisticated and comfortable car while its performance capabilities reached new heights.

For 2018, Ford gives this generation of Mustang a significant refresh. Some changes should help address prior complaints we had about the car (a retuned suspension plus newly available adaptive suspension dampers for a claimed improvement in ride quality), while others are proverbial icing on the cake (more power for the Mustang's 5.0-liter V8). The Mustang's new automatic transmission has an eyebrow-raising 10 speeds. It might seem like overkill, but we've found this transmission in other vehicles to be quick-shifting and very smooth.

These changes should keep the Mustang a highly desirable pick for a pony car. Of course, it still has some primary competition: the Chevrolet Camaro and Dodge Challenger. All three are genuinely great cars, especially considering the price. If you're looking for the most well-rounded one, though, the Mustang is the way to go.

What's it like to live with?

For more insight into the Ford Mustang, check out our extended test of a Mustang GT. We covered everything from fuel economy to infotainment technology and interior quality. Even though our time was spent in a GT convertible, most of our observations are applicable to all Mustangs regardless of body style or engine configuration.

2018 Ford Mustang models

The 2018 Ford Mustang is available in EcoBoost, EcoBoost Premium, GT and GT Premium trim levels for coupe (fastback) body styles. Convertibles are available in all but the GT trim (the GT Premium is offered). Say goodbye to the V6-powered Mustang — it has been dropped for 2018 — while a new 10-speed automatic transmission is optional on all models and includes a remote-start function.

The Mustang EcoBoost is the new entry-level variant now. It is powered by a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine that gains 20 pound-feet of torque this year for a total of 310 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard, and a new 10-speed automatic is optional.

Despite representing the bottom rung of Mustangdom, EcoBoost models are equipped with a surprising amount of racy hardware as standard: a limited-slip rear differential, launch control (only with the manual gearbox) and an electronic line-lock to facilitate burnouts (at the track only, of course). Standard creature comforts are more pedestrian and include 17-inch wheels, manual cloth seats, keyless entry and ignition, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a 4.2-inch center display screen, Bluetooth, two USB ports and a six-speaker sound system.

Notable options packages include the Performance package, a unique version of which is available for EcoBoost and GT models. This includes larger brakes, 19-inch wheels and summer tires, a shorter differential ratio, a bigger radiator, stiffer front springs and a larger rear stabilizer bar. This package additionally allows access to new-for-2018 MagneRide adaptive suspension dampers.

The EcoBoost Premium keeps all the same hardware but adds 18-inch wheels, leather upholstery, revised cabin trim, power front seats, a nine-speaker audio system, dual-zone automatic climate control, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and an 8-inch touchscreen with the Sync 3 infotainment system.

GT models really step up the Mustang's performance game. They come with a 5.0-liter V8 (460 hp, 420 lb-ft) that has been revised for 2018 with the implementation of direct and port injection and a host of other changes. The GT's six-speed manual gearbox gets revised gearing this year, too. The 10-speed automatic is optional. The GT Premium adds the creature comforts of the EcoBoost Premium trim.

Notable optional features for the Mustang include a digital gauge cluster, a heated steering wheel, a navigation system, various exterior and interior styling packages, Recaro front sport seats, a 12-speaker sound system, blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2015 Ford Mustang GT Premium Coupe (5.0L V8 | 6-speed manual | RWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Mustang has received some revisions for 2018, including a retuned suspension, a new 10-speed automatic transmission, a more powerful V8 and the deletion of the V6 model. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Mustang, however.

Driving

8.5
The 5.0-liter V8 is a gem. It's powerful and remarkably docile. Maybe too much — the exhaust note is rather meek. Although the standard suspension feels less planted than the Performance Pack's, the car's limits are roughly the same. It's softer, but hardly dumbed down.

Acceleration

8.0
Our test car lacked the Performance Pack's shorter 3.73 rear end, which helps explain its slower sprint to 60 mph (5.2 seconds vs. 4.7). The trap-speed gap (108.2 mph vs. 111.2) is notable. But in the real world, this V8 still hauls the mail. The 2018 Mustang should be quicker still.

Braking

7.0
No Performance Pack means no ultra-touchy brake pedal, which is a relief in daily driving. This car actually stopped 2 feet shorter from 60 mph, needing just 106 feet, with its standard brakes. The pedal is firm yet easy to modulate.

Steering

9.0
It feels a bit synthetic under normal conditions but quickly becomes an ally in fast corners. Responsive and surprisingly precise. Adjustable effort levels are more noticeable in parking lots than at speed.

Handling

8.0
This car with summer tires posted very similar numbers in our handling tests to those from a Performance Pack GT we also tested. The latter feels more buttoned-down on the road, though. The 2018 model promises to further improve on its handling precision.

Drivability

9.0
Clutch engagement isn't quite intuitive, and misses aren't readily forgiven. Still, the GT is super easy to drive. The gentle throttle tip-in keeps most of those 435 horses in the stable. The linear brake feel is most welcome.

Comfort

8.0
The standard GT suspension is certainly more supple than the Performance Pack's firmed-up version, though the former amplifies the latter's bouncy feel on some surfaces. If you're drawn to this car for its performance, you'll likely find its everyday comfort more than adequate.

Seat comfort

8.0
Our test car had the Recaro seats, which offer both excellent lateral support and remarkable long-distance comfort. But adjustability is limited. The rear seats are uninhabitable for most humans due to the low roof and rear glass.

Ride comfort

8.5
There's a bounciness to this suspension and summer tire combo that can make the car feel unsettled on imperfect pavement. Harsh impacts are uncommon, and bump compliance is noticeably better than with the Performance Pack. The 2018 model's retuned suspension should ride better.

Noise & vibration

8.0
The Mustang keeps wind noise in check nicely, and despite the big 20-inch summer tires, road noise remains modest on most surfaces. The mild V8 burble through the firewall is a constant but welcome companion. Plenty quiet for a pleasant road trip.

Interior

8.0
The Mustang's interior is an impressive effort, featuring good quality materials and fun pony-car flourishes without going over the top. The dual-cowl dashboard looks cool.

Ease of use

8.0
Most buttons and levers are straightforward in operation and feel well built, though the faux-metal toggle switches are flimsier than they look.

Getting in/getting out

7.0
The Mustang's long doors are awkward in tight spots, but the front seats aren't as low as you might think, so you don't plop way down. The Recaro side bolsters can require extra contortions to get around. Rear-seat access is a chore.

Roominess

7.0
The Mustang is less likely to trigger claustrophobia than certain rivals. The high beltline still creates a bunkerlike feel, though. The front seats accommodate all shapes and sizes, unlike the rears.

Visibility

8.0
Despite the high beltline, the Mustang's visibility is above average for the segment, aided by windshield pillars that aren't too wide and expansive rear glass that gives a decent rearward view. It's still nice to have the backup camera.

Quality

8.0
Nicest Mustang cabin in modern memory, but you'll find some cheap-feeling plastics if you poke around. Zero squeaks and rattles.

Utility

6.5
The Mustang's a notably more practical car than its chief rival, the Camaro. Easier trunk access, more cargo volume and a friendlier cabin. Still, any decent compact hatchback will at least match the Mustang's utility.

Small-item storage

6.0
The interior storage is adequate, but the door pockets don't hold much and the console bin is on the shallow side.

Cargo space

7.0
The Mustang's trunk checks in at a decent 13.5 cubic feet, but the optional Shaker stereo includes a trunk-mounted subwoofer that makes two golf bags a pretty tight fit.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall7.9 / 10
Driving8.5
Comfort8.0
Interior8.0
Utility6.5
Technology8.0

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Ford Mustang.

5(70%)
4(22%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(8%)
4.4
36 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Mid-life crisis car
Michael,07/25/2018
EcoBoost 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
Always liked and wanted a Mustang. Kids are grown and wife said if you really want one let’s look. Found a magnetic gray one with ecoboost and 101A package. It gave me SYNC 3 with the big screen radio without having to get the premium package since I did not want leather. Drove home 6 hours after getting it and got 33-34 mpg going 70-75, not bad for a 310 hp Mustang. 13000 miles and 18 months later still lone this car. No mechanical issues and averaging 29 mpg.
First Time Mustang Owner
Gerald,08/03/2018
EcoBoost 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I bought the 2018 Ford Mustang Ecoboost with 6 speed manual trannsmission. It comes well equipped even in the basic options (without the premium package) It handles exceedingly well and provides a comfortable ride. The four cylinder has get up and go when you need it. The exterior styling is fabulous. Sometimes I come into the garage at night just to look at the car. The trunk is spacious. I rarely carry anyone in the back seat since the space is tight. The Ford Sync technology is very helpful especially since my State has a "hands free" law with regard to cell phone usage. I average about 26 MPG. Maintenance costs have been minimal since my Dealer provides the first three oil changes free of charge. I feel like I got a lot of car for my money. Over a year and a half later I am still a very pleased with this Pony!
Loving this car!
Charles Greenwell,08/16/2018
EcoBoost Premium 2dr Convertible (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I think I got the last Mustang convertible left in the state of Texas having the color I wanted [Royal Crimson], with the equipment [Ecoboost, auto trans., navigation] & packages [Pony, Smart & Safe] I wanted, & nothing that I did not want & wasn't willing to pay for. I was glad to have found it [Thanks, Edmunds!] & willing to drive to the dealership [Auto Nation Ford] in Arlington, TX, to see it, drive it, & trade for it. I wasn't sure I'd be happy without the V-6 engine I had on my previous Mustangs, but I've no complaints with the Ecoboost 4. Plenty of power, 10-speed automatic, & good gas mileage.
Award winning show car!
Verdayne Miley,01/27/2018
EcoBoost 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
Lightning Blue Metallic, that is. Love my 2018 Ford Mustang. The 2.3 liter Ecoboost with a 10 speed automatic tranny is plenty for me. Just turned 56, & retired, & wanted a pony to play with. Got a great deal, & had to have it. The 18 inch Machined Aluminum Low Gloss Black wheels look awesome. To help it look great for a long time, I went ahead & had the dealership(Ruxer's Ford) apply Simoniz Glasscoat inside & out. I've added many accessories. From chrome under hood accessories, to resonator delete Y pipe, Roush cold air intake, rear spoiler, & many more items.
See all 36 reviews of the 2018 Ford Mustang
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
310 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
15 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
460 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
460 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
310 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2018 Ford Mustang features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.3%

More about the 2018 Ford Mustang

Used 2018 Ford Mustang Overview

The Used 2018 Ford Mustang is offered in the following submodels: Mustang Coupe, Mustang Convertible. Available styles include EcoBoost 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M), GT 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M), GT Premium 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M), EcoBoost Premium 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M), EcoBoost 2dr Convertible (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M), GT Premium 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6M), and EcoBoost Premium 2dr Convertible (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Ford Mustang?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Ford Mustang trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Ford Mustang EcoBoost is priced between $22,000 and$26,990 with odometer readings between 8283 and27348 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium is priced between $22,107 and$25,761 with odometer readings between 18360 and45622 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Ford Mustang GT Premium is priced between $33,990 and$40,995 with odometer readings between 4099 and29651 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Ford Mustang GT is priced between $31,997 and$35,898 with odometer readings between 6524 and33349 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Ford Mustangs are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Ford Mustang for sale near. There are currently 27 used and CPO 2018 Mustangs listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $22,000 and mileage as low as 2345 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Ford Mustang.

Can't find a used 2018 Ford Mustangs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Mustang for sale - 1 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $12,324.

Find a used Ford for sale - 10 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $13,788.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Mustang for sale - 5 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $9,060.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 2 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $17,458.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Ford Mustang?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

