Used 2007 Ford Mustang for Sale Near Me

I bought this car on 12/14/2011. I've only driven it for over month, it is my daily driver. It has only 19,000 miles on it and it is absoutely stunning! I love everything about this car. The way the engine rumbles, the noise of the blinkers, the sound of the door when you shut it, the stero is kickin', the ease at which the top goes up and down! I have learned that you actually have to be careful in slower traffic because when you step on the gas...you get an instant response. And yes, I have raced it. I have smoked everyone that I have come up against - in town and highway - with barely any effort. This car was made to go fast! And is excellent therapy if you have a stressful day at work!

