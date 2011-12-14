Used 2007 Ford Mustang for Sale Near Me
- 132,452 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$6,999$2,711 Below Market
- 62,133 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,936$2,465 Below Market
- 92,926 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,491$2,605 Below Market
- 57,604 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,995$4,993 Below Market
- 70,004 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,900$2,650 Below Market
- 22,450 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$16,900$1,672 Below Market
- 25,076 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$18,511$2,251 Below Market
- 7,277 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,000
- 138,890 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$10,000$288 Below Market
- 152,418 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,891
- 89,336 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$13,000$1,150 Below Market
- 114,110 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$8,997$1,437 Below Market
- 116,289 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,823$278 Below Market
- 119,397 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,000$662 Below Market
- 13,242 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$31,250
- 79,745 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,999$719 Below Market
- 14,791 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$26,500
- 102,645 milesNo accidents, 8 Owners, Personal Use
$10,850$417 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Mustang
Read recent reviews for the Ford Mustang
nursemollybsrn,01/30/2012
I bought this car on 12/14/2011. I've only driven it for over month, it is my daily driver. It has only 19,000 miles on it and it is absoutely stunning! I love everything about this car. The way the engine rumbles, the noise of the blinkers, the sound of the door when you shut it, the stero is kickin', the ease at which the top goes up and down! I have learned that you actually have to be careful in slower traffic because when you step on the gas...you get an instant response. And yes, I have raced it. I have smoked everyone that I have come up against - in town and highway - with barely any effort. This car was made to go fast! And is excellent therapy if you have a stressful day at work!
