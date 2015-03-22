Used 2014 Ford Mustang for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Toyota Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new suspension parts! Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Equipment Group 202A Reverse Sensing System & Security Package Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black Charcoal Black; Leather Bucket Seats Engine: 3.7L 4V Ti-Vct V6 Silver Tape Stripe This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Autonation Toyota Corpus Christi is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2014 Ford Mustang V6 only has 38,792mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This Ford includes: ENGINE: 3.7L 4V TI-VCT V6 (STD) V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. More information about the 2014 Ford Mustang: The Mustang got an extensive redesign a couple of years ago, and it carries through with that same heritage pony car look. Mustangs remain one of the strongest performance coupe values for the money, thanks to prices that start in the low twenties and a bottom-line price of about $35k for a well-equipped GT coupe. Additionally, Mustang convertibles are one of the better picks for those who plan to make an impression when cruising, especially if they plan to carry passengers in the back seat. Interesting features of this model are comfortable interior, a modern design with retro cues, excellent performance value, and Strong performance All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2014 Ford Mustang V6 Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 29 Highway)

VIN: 1ZVBP8AM5E5207527

Stock: E5207527

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-13-2020