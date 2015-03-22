Used 2014 Ford Mustang for Sale Near Me

4,483 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Mustang Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,483 listings
  • 2014 Ford Mustang GT in Black
    used

    2014 Ford Mustang GT

    14,815 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,900

    $2,749 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Mustang GT in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Ford Mustang GT

    40,535 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $22,995

    $4,771 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Mustang V6 in White
    used

    2014 Ford Mustang V6

    82,258 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $11,995

    $2,157 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Mustang V6 in Light Blue
    used

    2014 Ford Mustang V6

    95,005 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,995

    $3,573 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Mustang V6 Premium in White
    used

    2014 Ford Mustang V6 Premium

    87,966 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $9,999

    $3,907 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Mustang V6 Premium in Black
    used

    2014 Ford Mustang V6 Premium

    46,855 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,841

    $2,323 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Mustang GT in Red
    used

    2014 Ford Mustang GT

    63,392 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $25,900

    $4,032 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Mustang V6 Premium in Black
    used

    2014 Ford Mustang V6 Premium

    38,927 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,914

    Details
  • 2014 Ford Mustang V6 Premium in Silver
    used

    2014 Ford Mustang V6 Premium

    84,901 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,788

    Details
  • 2014 Ford Mustang V6 in Light Blue
    used

    2014 Ford Mustang V6

    46,383 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,495

    $3,438 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Mustang V6 in White
    used

    2014 Ford Mustang V6

    72,188 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,880

    Details
  • 2014 Ford Mustang GT in Red
    used

    2014 Ford Mustang GT

    35,674 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,999

    $2,565 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Mustang V6 in Black
    used

    2014 Ford Mustang V6

    32,102 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,490

    Details
  • 2014 Ford Mustang GT in Gray
    used

    2014 Ford Mustang GT

    14,116 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $28,000

    $2,437 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Mustang GT in Black
    used

    2014 Ford Mustang GT

    19,126 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $27,559

    $2,059 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Mustang GT Premium in Black
    used

    2014 Ford Mustang GT Premium

    52,732 miles
    Lemon history, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,995

    Details
  • 2014 Ford Mustang GT in Red
    used

    2014 Ford Mustang GT

    12,890 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $28,709

    $439 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Mustang GT Premium in White
    used

    2014 Ford Mustang GT Premium

    26,010 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $26,490

    $768 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ford Mustang searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,483 listings
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Mustang
  4. Used 2014 Ford Mustang

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Mustang

Read recent reviews for the Ford Mustang
Overall Consumer Rating
4.555 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 55 reviews
  • 5
    (69%)
  • 4
    (24%)
  • 3
    (2%)
  • 2
    (2%)
  • 1
    (4%)
My dream car!
parichino,03/22/2015
V6 Premium 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
I've had my eye on Mustangs for years and now finally bought my dream car, and not disappointed. It exceeds every expectation. LOVE THIS CAR! It's got enough umph but also enough gas mileage (averaging 24). Just the right balance. Best thing about this car is that it's super good-looking and just downright FUN FUN FUN to drive! You can't go wrong. It's not perfect in every way but still head-over-heals in love with this car! Oh, and did I mention that I love this car?
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Ford
Mustang
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Ford Mustang info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings