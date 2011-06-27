1992 Ford Mustang Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$697 - $1,622
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
LX models receive color-keyed body side moldings and bumper rub strips. All models get a new dome lamp.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
baby stang ,08/02/2005
I purchased my Stang in Sept. 2004 for a weekend driver. I am very pleased with the 2.3l. I have replaced the stock rims with a set of 17 inch Cobra R wheels with 245/45/17 tires on them. Have entered it in a couple car shows so far. I will purchase another Mustang if this one ever wears out. Good driver. Gets lots of looks on the road,
Bigpapa,08/23/2002
I have owned my 1992 5.0L mustang for 5 years know and I have yet to have any mechanical problem except for a blown fuse. My parents Mercedes adn toyota 4- runner had more problems then my stang. Besides the lack of putting extra money in this vechile i's a blast to drive and anybody who has owned a Mustang know anybody else who owns one will give you props or a head nod when you drive around them. (Mustang Love) Anyway I just wanted to say I love my Mustang and you will Love your too!!!
BobH,09/04/2002
This is the second Mustang I have owned, the first being an '86 LX 5.0. Both cars are very similar and I have over 180,000 on each. They are rock solid reliable until about 160k mi when the TFI ($45), Heater Core ($40), and Water Pump ($45) should be changed. At 170k, you're looking at a rebuilt trans ($750). The engine and heads should exceed 200k mi. Struts and springs hold up well past 200k mi. The car easily revs past 5500 rpm and while the 220hp is matched by many modern cars, the 215lb/ft of torque at 4000rpm is not matched by many. Since torque is felt and HP seen, the fun is in the gobs of low-end torque.
atk374,11/27/2006
Had to wait 14 years to find my dream car but this is it. I wanted one when I graduated HS in '92 now I found one with 58,000 miles and in perfect condition. Great American car.
Features & Specs
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
225 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
105 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
225 hp @ 4200 rpm
