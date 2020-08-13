Used 2014 Acura ILX for Sale Near Me
638 listings
- 72,179 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,799$824 Below Market
- 84,867 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,995$1,900 Below Market
- 55,063 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,320$1,966 Below Market
- 61,421 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,195$1,029 Below Market
- 60,011 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,795$515 Below Market
- 34,534 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,944$998 Below Market
- 114,323 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,499$720 Below Market
- 79,311 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,500
- 72,435 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,000$371 Below Market
- 35,925 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,988
- 96,017 miles
$13,999
- 41,321 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,990
- 44,275 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,900$782 Below Market
- 73,806 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,165$360 Below Market
- 58,367 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,998
- 67,950 milesDelivery Available*
$15,990
- 70,409 milesDelivery Available*
$14,990
- 75,631 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,895
stevenrose,10/29/2013
4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5A)
Hi-I still love my Acura ILX, the highlight of the car is the responsive engine and transmission. I also think the care is very attractive and I love the way the steering wheel leather feels. I also think the steering is also very responsive, even thought it is light. The only downfall to the car is road noise , however I changed the tires and it made a huge difference. I did research on Tire rack and purchased tires with the highest rating and I am very impressed. I am not sure why Acura puts the Michelin Pilot mmx4 on the car when they are not rated well for noise. I have to say my new ILX is a great car. The engine is really responsive and the shifting is really smooth. The interior is finished very well and the leather wrapped steering wheel feels great on the hands. Handling is excellent, the car goes exactly where you point it. After the car is broken in, the car is really sporty to drive. I think the car is underrated. Consumer Reports does a great job recommending the ILX, other reviewers complain that the ILX is underpowered, but I would give it a test drive. I drove the new Accord and the Subaru Legacy and I liked the ILX a lot better. I like how compact and zippy it feels. I am an Acura Fan and in love with the ILX
