Used 2014 Acura ILX for Sale Near Me

  2014 Acura ILX Technology Package in Gray
    

    2014 Acura ILX Technology Package

    72,179 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,799

    $824 Below Market
    
  2014 Acura ILX in Dark Blue
    

    2014 Acura ILX

    84,867 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,995

    $1,900 Below Market
    
  2014 Acura ILX Premium Package in Silver
    

    2014 Acura ILX Premium Package

    55,063 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,320

    $1,966 Below Market
    
  2014 Acura ILX in Dark Blue
    

    2014 Acura ILX

    61,421 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,195

    $1,029 Below Market
    
  2014 Acura ILX in White
    

    2014 Acura ILX

    60,011 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,795

    $515 Below Market
    
  2014 Acura ILX in Black
    

    2014 Acura ILX

    34,534 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $15,944

    $998 Below Market
    
  2014 Acura ILX in Dark Blue
    

    2014 Acura ILX

    114,323 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $10,499

    $720 Below Market
    
  2014 Acura ILX in Gray
    

    2014 Acura ILX

    79,311 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,500

    
  2014 Acura ILX Technology Package in White
    

    2014 Acura ILX Technology Package

    72,435 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,000

    $371 Below Market
    
  2014 Acura ILX in Black
    

    2014 Acura ILX

    35,925 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,988

    
  2014 Acura ILX Technology Package in White
    

    2014 Acura ILX Technology Package

    96,017 miles

    $13,999

    
  2014 Acura ILX Premium Package in Silver
    

    2014 Acura ILX Premium Package

    41,321 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,990

    
  2014 Acura ILX Technology Package in Gray
    

    2014 Acura ILX Technology Package

    44,275 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,900

    $782 Below Market
    
  2014 Acura ILX in White
    

    2014 Acura ILX

    73,806 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,165

    $360 Below Market
    
  2014 Acura ILX in White
    

    2014 Acura ILX

    58,367 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $15,998

    
  2014 Acura ILX in Dark Blue
    

    2014 Acura ILX

    67,950 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $15,990

    
  2014 Acura ILX Premium Package in Black
    

    2014 Acura ILX Premium Package

    70,409 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $14,990

    
  2014 Acura ILX in Gray
    

    2014 Acura ILX

    75,631 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $15,895

    


Consumer Reviews for the Acura ILX


Overall Consumer Rating
4.612 Reviews
12 reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (25%)
  • 3
    (8%)
Great performance and great value
stevenrose,10/29/2013
4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5A)
Hi-I still love my Acura ILX, the highlight of the car is the responsive engine and transmission. I also think the care is very attractive and I love the way the steering wheel leather feels. I also think the steering is also very responsive, even thought it is light. The only downfall to the car is road noise , however I changed the tires and it made a huge difference. I did research on Tire rack and purchased tires with the highest rating and I am very impressed. I am not sure why Acura puts the Michelin Pilot mmx4 on the car when they are not rated well for noise. I have to say my new ILX is a great car. The engine is really responsive and the shifting is really smooth. The interior is finished very well and the leather wrapped steering wheel feels great on the hands. Handling is excellent, the car goes exactly where you point it. After the car is broken in, the car is really sporty to drive. I think the car is underrated. Consumer Reports does a great job recommending the ILX, other reviewers complain that the ILX is underpowered, but I would give it a test drive. I drove the new Accord and the Subaru Legacy and I liked the ILX a lot better. I like how compact and zippy it feels. I am an Acura Fan and in love with the ILX

