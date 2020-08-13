Used 2014 Acura ILX for Sale Near Me

Hi-I still love my Acura ILX, the highlight of the car is the responsive engine and transmission. I also think the care is very attractive and I love the way the steering wheel leather feels. I also think the steering is also very responsive, even thought it is light. The only downfall to the car is road noise , however I changed the tires and it made a huge difference. I did research on Tire rack and purchased tires with the highest rating and I am very impressed. I am not sure why Acura puts the Michelin Pilot mmx4 on the car when they are not rated well for noise. I have to say my new ILX is a great car. The engine is really responsive and the shifting is really smooth. The interior is finished very well and the leather wrapped steering wheel feels great on the hands. Handling is excellent, the car goes exactly where you point it. After the car is broken in, the car is really sporty to drive. I think the car is underrated. Consumer Reports does a great job recommending the ILX, other reviewers complain that the ILX is underpowered, but I would give it a test drive. I drove the new Accord and the Subaru Legacy and I liked the ILX a lot better. I like how compact and zippy it feels. I am an Acura Fan and in love with the ILX

