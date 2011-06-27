I bought this truck 5 years ago, and I've never looked back. I'd been looking for a Dodge with a Cummins engine. However, I stumbled onto this Crew Cab F350 with 7.3 Powerstroke and only 131,000 miles. I'd thought the Ford diesels were a pale imitation of a Cummins diesel. After 5 years of owning this beauty, I don't think so anymore. A legendary engine, in a great chassis! Mine is in nice shape, which makes it a pleasure to own and drive. I do all my own work, and I've found every job to be easier than I expected, whether it be simple maintenance & service or something more 'involved' like brakes or glow plugs. I've had more than 30 vehicles, and this is the longest I've owned any vehicle (I usually sell them and move on to the next, just for the fun of it). I've kept it because it is such a nice truck. I'm going to sell it soon, in order to find one similar with 4wd...... If you're looking for one that looks timeless, performs well, tows like a locomotive, and that you can COUNT ON, I can't say enough good about the old Ford OBS trucks..... don't think twice about buying one; you won't regret it!

Read more