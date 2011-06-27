1995 Ford F-350 Review
Other years
Used F-350 for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
Mirroring that of its smaller F-250 sibling, the F-Super Duty's Stripped Commercial Chassis is deleted, optional privacy glass now includes manual-sliding rear windows (when equipped), forged aluminum wheels are offered and cab steps on regular and SuperCab Styleside trims are available.
James Rebello,12/05/2003
In April of 1998 I bought a 1995 Ford F- 350 with 95,567 miles on it. At the time we were looking for a truck to pull our 5th wheel trailer. We had looked at other trucks before but none of them compared to the F-350. With its 460c.u.i.n. V-8 it did the job for us. We purchased it with the aftermarket Sherrod package. As of today the truck has 141,000 miles and still runs like the day we bought it.
cason234,02/20/2019
XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB
I bought this truck 5 years ago, and I've never looked back. I'd been looking for a Dodge with a Cummins engine. However, I stumbled onto this Crew Cab F350 with 7.3 Powerstroke and only 131,000 miles. I'd thought the Ford diesels were a pale imitation of a Cummins diesel. After 5 years of owning this beauty, I don't think so anymore. A legendary engine, in a great chassis! Mine is in nice shape, which makes it a pleasure to own and drive. I do all my own work, and I've found every job to be easier than I expected, whether it be simple maintenance & service or something more 'involved' like brakes or glow plugs. I've had more than 30 vehicles, and this is the longest I've owned any vehicle (I usually sell them and move on to the next, just for the fun of it). I've kept it because it is such a nice truck. I'm going to sell it soon, in order to find one similar with 4wd...... If you're looking for one that looks timeless, performs well, tows like a locomotive, and that you can COUNT ON, I can't say enough good about the old Ford OBS trucks..... don't think twice about buying one; you won't regret it!
DocKristenRohde,06/21/2003
I have had a couple of Ford trucks and have had found them to have chronic transmission problems. Just put a new transmission in my current truck. (1995 Ford F350 4x4 dually diesel
