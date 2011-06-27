  1. Home
1995 Ford F-350 Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Mirroring that of its smaller F-250 sibling, the F-Super Duty's Stripped Commercial Chassis is deleted, optional privacy glass now includes manual-sliding rear windows (when equipped), forged aluminum wheels are offered and cab steps on regular and SuperCab Styleside trims are available.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Always Runnin'
James Rebello,12/05/2003
In April of 1998 I bought a 1995 Ford F- 350 with 95,567 miles on it. At the time we were looking for a truck to pull our 5th wheel trailer. We had looked at other trucks before but none of them compared to the F-350. With its 460c.u.i.n. V-8 it did the job for us. We purchased it with the aftermarket Sherrod package. As of today the truck has 141,000 miles and still runs like the day we bought it.
Incredible Value for my money
cason234,02/20/2019
XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB
I bought this truck 5 years ago, and I've never looked back. I'd been looking for a Dodge with a Cummins engine. However, I stumbled onto this Crew Cab F350 with 7.3 Powerstroke and only 131,000 miles. I'd thought the Ford diesels were a pale imitation of a Cummins diesel. After 5 years of owning this beauty, I don't think so anymore. A legendary engine, in a great chassis! Mine is in nice shape, which makes it a pleasure to own and drive. I do all my own work, and I've found every job to be easier than I expected, whether it be simple maintenance & service or something more 'involved' like brakes or glow plugs. I've had more than 30 vehicles, and this is the longest I've owned any vehicle (I usually sell them and move on to the next, just for the fun of it). I've kept it because it is such a nice truck. I'm going to sell it soon, in order to find one similar with 4wd...... If you're looking for one that looks timeless, performs well, tows like a locomotive, and that you can COUNT ON, I can't say enough good about the old Ford OBS trucks..... don't think twice about buying one; you won't regret it!
Ford Trucks
DocKristenRohde,06/21/2003
I have had a couple of Ford trucks and have had found them to have chronic transmission problems. Just put a new transmission in my current truck. (1995 Ford F350 4x4 dually diesel
See all 3 reviews of the 1995 Ford F-350
Write a review

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 3400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
145 hp @ 3400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 3600 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 3600 rpm
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1995 Ford F-350 Overview

The Used 1995 Ford F-350 is offered in the following submodels: F-350 Crew Cab, F-350 Regular Cab, F-350 Extended Cab. Available styles include XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Extended Cab LB (7.5L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (7.5L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), and XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M).

