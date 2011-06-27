2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty
MSRP range: $39,050 - $54,710
|MSRP
|$40,745
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$40,018
What Should I Pay
2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty Review
- Diesel V8 generates immense power and torque
- Plenty of payload and tow capacity
- Aluminum body reduces weight, improving efficiency
- Spacious cabs offer many convenience and tech options
- Price tag soars with options
- Four-wheel drive standard on King Ranch and Platinum
- Sync 4 infotainment system added to most trims
- Part of the third Super Duty generation introduced for 2017.
Features & Specs
- Base MSRP
- $39,050
- MPG & Fuel
- N/A City / N/A Hwy / N/A Combined
- Fuel Tank Capacity: 34.0 gal. capacity
- Seating
- 6 seats
- Drivetrain
- Type: rear wheel drive
- Transmission: 10-speed shiftable automatic
- Engine
- V8 cylinder
- Horsepower: 385 hp @ 5750 rpm
- Torque: 430 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
- Basic Warranty
- 3 yr./ 36000 mi.
- Dimensions
- Length: 238.2 in. / Height: 79.1 in.
- Overall Width with Mirrors: 105.9 in.
- Overall Width without Mirrors: 80.0 in.
- Curb Weight: 6125 lbs.
- Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: N/A
FAQ
Is the Ford F-350 Super Duty a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 F-350 Super Duty both on the road and at the track. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Ford F-350 Super Duty. Learn more
What's new in the 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty:
- Four-wheel drive standard on King Ranch and Platinum
- Sync 4 infotainment system added to most trims
- Part of the third Super Duty generation introduced for 2017.
Is the Ford F-350 Super Duty reliable?
To determine whether the Ford F-350 Super Duty is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the F-350 Super Duty. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the F-350 Super Duty's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 F-350 Super Duty is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty?
The least-expensive 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty is the 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $39,050.
Other versions include:
- XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $39,050
- XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $42,050
- Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $53,025
- XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $41,855
- XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $47,100
- XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $44,090
- Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $49,835
- XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $39,255
- XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $46,890
- XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $44,290
- Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $50,035
- Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $53,225
- XLT 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $45,135
- XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $43,535
- XL 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $40,745
- Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $54,710
- Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $51,520
- XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $47,930
What are the different models of Ford F-350 Super Duty?
If you're interested in the Ford F-350 Super Duty, the next question is, which F-350 Super Duty model is right for you? F-350 Super Duty variants include XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A), and XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A). For a full list of F-350 Super Duty models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
