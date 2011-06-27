1996 Ford F-350 Review
Other years
Used F-350 for Sale
1996 Highlights
Minimal changes include an improved hub-locking system and transfer case for all 4WD models. The 7.5L V8 receives a standard integral oil cooler, and a throttle-control module for power takeoffs with the 7.3L diesel is now optional. Interior improvements include black finish on instrument panels, a revised seat design with integrated headrest and Automatic Locking Restraint/Emergency Locking Restraint safety belts for all outboard seating positions. A standard slotted-style front bumper and trailer tow wiring harness (except chassis cab) complete the changes.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1996 Ford F-350.
Most helpful consumer reviews
bjsfolly,10/28/2008
I use this truck like a truck. I don't expect it to be fun or drive like a car. I haul hay and horses. It restored my faith in American built vehicles. For 11 years I drove it with virtually no repairs and only casual maintenance. Today I will replace the u joints, some seals, a cracked manifold but overall, still just an excellent workhorse doing what it was designed to do. Other than brake linings, trans flush, radiator flush, and oil that is all I have done since I purchased with 3,000 miles on it.
Long haul,01/18/2008
I bought this truck to replace my Chevy pickup I had. I pull a 28' stock trailer with my Ford truck with no problem. The 7.3L turbo diesel engine is the best diesel ever. My truck has 230,700 miles on it. I have a friend who has the same truck with 435,000 miles on it. These trucks ride like tanks, but pull everything. The truck catches a lot of peoples attentions. A trans and exhaust temp guage helps alot on these trucks.
Ken Reames,01/21/2003
I love the way it drives. Inteiar comfort is great. Looks awsome. Pulls trealer great.
bordercollie,02/29/2004
this is my first truck and it has been a blast to own. The 4x4 works great and this truck tows just about anything you put behind it. The ride is a little stiff, but if I'd wanted a car, I'd have bought a car.
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
205 hp @ 3800 rpm
