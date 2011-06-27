  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(8)
1996 Ford F-350 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Edmunds' Expert Review

1996 Highlights

Minimal changes include an improved hub-locking system and transfer case for all 4WD models. The 7.5L V8 receives a standard integral oil cooler, and a throttle-control module for power takeoffs with the 7.3L diesel is now optional. Interior improvements include black finish on instrument panels, a revised seat design with integrated headrest and Automatic Locking Restraint/Emergency Locking Restraint safety belts for all outboard seating positions. A standard slotted-style front bumper and trailer tow wiring harness (except chassis cab) complete the changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Ford F-350.

5(50%)
4(25%)
3(12%)
2(13%)
1(0%)
4.1
8 reviews
8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1996 Ford F350 4wd LB
bjsfolly,10/28/2008
I use this truck like a truck. I don't expect it to be fun or drive like a car. I haul hay and horses. It restored my faith in American built vehicles. For 11 years I drove it with virtually no repairs and only casual maintenance. Today I will replace the u joints, some seals, a cracked manifold but overall, still just an excellent workhorse doing what it was designed to do. Other than brake linings, trans flush, radiator flush, and oil that is all I have done since I purchased with 3,000 miles on it.
Hauls A Business
Long haul,01/18/2008
I bought this truck to replace my Chevy pickup I had. I pull a 28' stock trailer with my Ford truck with no problem. The 7.3L turbo diesel engine is the best diesel ever. My truck has 230,700 miles on it. I have a friend who has the same truck with 435,000 miles on it. These trucks ride like tanks, but pull everything. The truck catches a lot of peoples attentions. A trans and exhaust temp guage helps alot on these trucks.
Best truck
Ken Reames,01/21/2003
I love the way it drives. Inteiar comfort is great. Looks awsome. Pulls trealer great.
Good Truck
bordercollie,02/29/2004
this is my first truck and it has been a blast to own. The 4x4 works great and this truck tows just about anything you put behind it. The ride is a little stiff, but if I'd wanted a car, I'd have bought a car.
See all 8 reviews of the 1996 Ford F-350
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
205 hp @ 3800 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1996 Ford F-350

Used 1996 Ford F-350 Overview

The Used 1996 Ford F-350 is offered in the following submodels: F-350 Crew Cab, F-350 Regular Cab, F-350 Extended Cab. Available styles include XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (7.5L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Extended Cab LB (7.5L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), and XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 1996 Ford F-350?

Should I lease or buy a 1996 Ford F-350?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

