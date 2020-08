Close

Coughlin Ford of Pataskala - Pataskala / Ohio

At Coughlin Ford of Pataskala we offer all our pre-owned inventory at market based pricing to insure a no haggle experience and a fair price right up front.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1FT8W3B63FED64400

Stock: J1934A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-20-2020