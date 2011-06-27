Used 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Truck Details
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Rear Wheels
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $39,500Great Deal | $4,679 below market
2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum39,281 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Coughlin Ford of Pataskala - Pataskala / Ohio
At Coughlin Ford of Pataskala we offer all our pre-owned inventory at market based pricing to insure a no haggle experience and a fair price right up front.2015 Ford F-350SD CARFAX One-Owner.We carry all makes and models and have vehicles in all different colors. Our Pre-owned Vehicles could have some of the following features listed: Alloy wheels, aluminum wheels, backup camera, Bluetooth, cargo package, chrome wheels, convenience package, leather seats, navigation system, power package, remote start, se package, safety package, sunroof/moonroof, tow package, adaptive cruise control, comfort package, tow package, trailer package, appearance package, cargo package, power package, safety package, acoustical package, dvd entertainment system, preferred package, technology package, driver confidence package, audio package, heat package, memory package, off road package, premium package, premium sound package, remote vehicle starter prep package, skid plate package, solid smooth ride suspension package, sound package, sport package, steel wheels, suspension package, z71 package, 3rd row seat, Bluetooth, hands-free, cd player, cruise control, dvd player. Keyless entry, lift kit, multi-zone climate control, navigation, portable audio connection, power locks, power windows, premium audio, security system, steering wheel controls, sunroof, trailer hitch, apple carplay/android auto, brake assist, homelink, memory seat, stability control, android auto, apple carplay.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3B63FED64400
Stock: J1934A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $40,500Great Deal | $5,136 below market
2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat77,638 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Classic Motors - Finksburg / Maryland
2015 FORD F350 LARIAT CREW DUALLY **** FLAT BED ***4X4*** 6.7L POWERSTROKE DIESEL*** NAVIGATION***BACK UP CAMERA***SUNROOF***TUXEDO BLACK w/BLACK HEATED LEATHER SEATS*** TOW PACKAGE, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, MICROSOFT SYNC, BLUETOOTH, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY, WE FINANCE! 10 Speakers, SHIFT ON THE FLY, TUNER17 Forged Polished Aluminum Wheels, 14,000 lbs GVWR, 3:73 REAR, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4x4 Electronic-Shift-On-The-Fly ABS brakes, All-Weather Floor Mats, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Chrome Package, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags Fog Lamps, Ford Telematics Powered by Telogis, Front & Rear Splash Guards/Mud Flaps, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Memory Power Heated/Cooled Driver's Seat, Memory PowerScope Trailer Tow Mirrors, Remote Start, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power driver seat, Power Heated/Cooled Passenger Seat, Power passenger seat, Power Sliding Rear Window w/Privacy Glass/Defrost, PowerScope Power Telescoping Trailer Tow Mirrors, Premium audio system: Sony, Premium Leather Seating Surfaces 40/Console/40, Radio: Premium Sony Audio w/Single CD/MP3, Rear anti-roll bar, SecuriCode Keyless Entry Keypad (Driver Side), Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, <<<410-861-9929>>>>>CLASSICMOTORSINC.COM>>> *CARFAX CERTIFIED EVERY TRUCK!! ** HABLAMOS ESPANOL.. SOLO TIENES QUE TRAER UNA IDENTIFICACION PASSAPORTE O ID CONSULAR DE TU PAIS Y TE APROVAMOS RAPIDA MENTE. NO TAX ID. NO LICENCIA. NO CUENTA DE BANCO. SOLO LLAMANOS NOSOTROS PROMETEMOS APROVARTE. LLAMA AHORA! (443) 291-9293....WWW.CLASSICMOTORSINC.ES -- EXTERIOR: Excellent Overall Exterior Condition; Glossy Paint; Original Paint; Excellent Exterior Trim; Excellent Windshield; No Scratches, Dents, Rust; Fully Detailed; No Accidents -- INTERIOR: Excellent Overall Interior Condition; Excellent Dashboard; Excellent Carpets; Excellent Headliner/Panels; Excellent Trunk/Cargo Space; No Scratches, Tears, Holes, Dents, Stains, Discoloring; Fully Detailed -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Front Air Conditioning, Front Air Conditioning Zones: Single, Front Airbags: Dual, Side Airbags: Front, Side Curtain Airbags: Front, Side-Curtain Airbag Rollover Sensor, Antenna Type: Mast, Radio: AM/FM, Total Speakers: 2, ABS: 4-Wheel, Braking Assist, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Front Brake Diameter: 14.29, Front Brake Type: Ventilated Disc, Power Brakes, Rear Brake Diameter: 14.3, Rear Brake Type: Ventilated Disc, Armrests: Front Center, Floor Material: Rubber/Vinyl, Assist Handle: Front, Cupholders: Front, Overhead Console: Front, Power Outlet(s): Two 12V Front, Power Steering, Reading Lights: Front, Rearview Mirror: Manual Day/Night, Steering Wheel: Tilt and Telescopic, Storage: Cargo Tie-Down Anchors and Hooks, Vanity Mirrors: Passenger, 4WD Selector: Manual Hi-Lo, 4WD Type: Part Time, Axle Ratio: 3.73, Alternator: 157 Amps, Battery Rating: 650 Cca, Door Handle Color: Black, Front Bumper Color: Black, Grille Color: Black, Mirror Color: Black, Pickup Bed Light, Pickup Bed Type: Fleetside, Rear Bumper Color: Black, Running Board Color: Black, Running Boards: Step, Tailgate: Removable, Clock, Engine Hour Meter, Fuel Economy Display: MPG, Gauge: Tachometer, Instrument Cluster Screen Size: 2.3 In., Multi-Function Display, Trip Computer, Warnings and Reminders: Low Fuel Level, Clearance Lights, Headlights: Halogen, Taillights: Rear Center, Side Mirror Adjustments: Manual, Side Mirror Type: Towing, Body Side Reinforcements: Side Impact Door Beams, Child Safety Door Locks, Child Seat Anchors: Latch System, Impact Sensor: Post-Collision Safety System, Programmable Safety Key, Front Seatbelts: 3-Point, Rear Seatbelts: 3-Point, Seatbelt Pretensioners: Front, Seatbelt Warning Sensor: Front, Driver Seat Manual Adjustments: Lumbar, Front Headrests: Integrated, Front Seat Type: 40-20-40 Split Bench, Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 4, Rear Headrests: Adjustable, Rear Seat Folding: Split, Rear Seat Type: 60-40 Split Bench, Upholstery: Vinyl, Anti-Theft System: Engine Immobilizer, Hill Holder Control, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trailer Stability Control, Steering Ratio: 20.4, Front Shock Type: Gas, Front Spring Type: Coil, Front Stabilizer Bar, Front Suspension Classification: Solid Live Axle, Front Suspension Type: Multi-Link, Rear Shock Type: Gas, Rear Spring Type: Leaf, Rear Stabilizer Bar, Rear Suspension Classification: Solid Live Axle, Rear Suspension Type: Multi-Leaf, Dual Rear Wheels, Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody, Spare Tire Size: Full-Size Matching, Spare Wheel Type: Steel, Tire Type: All Season, Wheels: Steel, Tow Hooks: Front, Trailer Brake Controller, Trailer Hitch, Trailer Wiring: 7-Pin, Front Wipers: Intermittent, Dual Alternators, Engine Block Heater, Remote Vehicle Start, 8 Ft. Long Bed, Daytime Running Lights, Ford Work Solutions - Cable Lock, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Upfitter Switches, Reverse Vehicle Aid Sensor, Side Airbags/Curtains Delete, Heavy Service Suspension Package, Sync W/Myford, Lt245/75R17e Bsw All-Terrain Tires, 5Th Wheel Hitch Kit
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3DT2FEB34625
Stock: FEB34625
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $30,950Great Deal
2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL70,459 milesDelivery available*
Taylor Investments - Plano / Texas
CHECK OUT THE LOW MILES ON THIS 4X4! 1 OWNER WITH 18 SERVICE RECORDS AND JUST SERVICED WITH MOTOTRCRAFT FILTERS! POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, AUDIO CONTROLS AND INFORMATION CENTER ON STEERING WHEEL, AUXILIARY PORT, RUBBER FLOORS FOR EASY CLEANUP, 6 PASSENGER SEATING WITH CENTER CONSOLE, EXTENDABLE TRAILER MIRRORS AND RANCH HAND GRILL GUARD, TOW PACKAGE, GREAT TREAD ON TIRES 10PLY, 3 YEAR/ UNLIMITED MILE WARRANTY AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME, FINANCING AVAILABLE, CALL ANYTIME! 972-422-7766.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3BT0FEC01256
Stock: 1256
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $33,300Great Deal | $5,477 below market
2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT46,487 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Yost Ford - Saint Francis / Kansas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3B61FEA05367
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $29,999Great Deal | $2,554 below market
2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch157,902 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Phoenix Truxx - South Amboy / New Jersey
REST EASY! With its 1-Owner & Buyback Qualified CARFAX report, you can rest easy with this Super Duty F-350 DRW Cab-Chassis purchase. LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning. This Ford Super Duty F-350 DRW Cab-Chassis also includes Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Locks, ABS Brakes, Side Airbags, AM/FM, Daytime Running Lights. Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Tilt Steering Wheel, Side Airbags, ABS Brakes, AM/FM, Cloth Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, Satellite; Passive engine immobilizer; Daytime Running Lights; Dual Front Airbags; Head Airbags; Rear Head Airbags; Active Seatbelts; Crew Cab; Regular Bed; 1 Ton Daytime Running Lights - Contact PETER DAYAN at 732-707-3777 or Peterd@phoenixtruxx.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3DT3FEB18790
Stock: 13158
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-28-2019
- $26,876Great Deal
2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT131,651 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Don Elliott Ford - East Bernard / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3BTXFED26829
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $24,987Good Deal | $4,729 below market
2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL79,894 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Caskinette Ford - Carthage / New York
2015 Ford F-350SD XL White This pre-owned vehicle has quality features including:6.2L V8 EFI SOHC 16V ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Low tire pressure warning, Traction control.Originally known as Lofink Motors, Caskinette Ford has continued a tradition of excellent customer service, community values and quality automotive sales for more than 40 years. An 8-time recipient of the Ford Presidents Award, Caskinette Ford is the premiere dealership in Northern New York for new Ford sales. Creating a casual and fun welcoming buying experience, Caskinettes is reknowned for its knowledgeable staff and first-rate follow up after sales and service. Experience the Caskinettes difference!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTRF3B61FEC29761
Stock: 8840B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $15,999Good Deal | $4,544 below market
2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL160,370 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Phoenix Truxx - South Amboy / New Jersey
2015 FORD F-350 SUPER DUTY XL REGUALR CAB, 4WD, LONG BED, GAS, SRW.BUY AND DRIVE WORRY FREE! Own this CARFAX 1-Owner and Buyback Guarantee Qualified Super Duty F-350 SRW today, worry free! LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Front Heated Seats. This Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Satellite Radio, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Center Console, Daytime Running Lights, Rear-Side Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Compass And Temperature Display, Aux. Audio Input, HID Headlamps, FAST- KEY entry system, USB Port, Voice Control, LED Headlights/Fog Lights, Rain Sensing Wipers. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Seat, Clock, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Fog Lights, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Vinyl Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, Satellite; Passive engine immobilizer; Daytime Running Lights; Dual Front Airbags; Side Air Bags; Passenger deactivation switch; Conventional Cab; Regular Bed; 1 Ton Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, FAST- KEY entry system, Front Heated Seats, HID Headlamps, LED Headlights/Fog Lights, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact PETER DAYAN at 732-707-3777 or Peterd@phoenixtruxx.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTRF3B65FEC91034
Stock: 13374
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-08-2019
- $19,995
2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT196,176 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
A & G Auto - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
ONE OWNER OFF-LEASE.RUNS DRIVES GREATCHECK OUR INVENTORY AND MORE PICTURES AT WWW.AANDGAUTOS.NET Visit A & G Auto Inc online at www.aandgautos.net ( W W W . A A N D G A U T O S . N E T ) to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 405-769-9404 today to schedule your test drive. NO IN HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Trip Computer, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity, Towing Hitch.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3DT7FEA59856
Stock: A59856
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $27,998Fair Deal | $2,807 below market
2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT85,138 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Girard Ford - Norwich / Connecticut
CLEAN AUTOCHECK VEHCLE HISTORY REPORT...NO ACCIDENTS!, 18" Chrome Clad Cast Aluminum Wheels, 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen, 6" Angular Chrome Step Bars, 6-Way Power Driver's Seat, Auto-Lamp/Rainlamp, Auto-Lock/Auto-Unlock, Chrome Exhaust Tip, Drop-In Bedliner (LPO), Electrochromic Mirror, Fog Lamps, Order Code 613A, Power Adjustable Pedals, Reverse Sensing System, Roof Marker/Clearance Lamps, SecuriCode Keyless Entry Keypad (Driver Side), Unique Chrome Mirror Caps, Upfitter Switches (4), XLT Premium Package.Silver 2015 Ford F-350SD XLT 4D Crew Cab 4WD TorqShift 6-Speed Automatic 6.2L V8 EFI SOHC 16VCall 860-889-2601 to confirm that your vehicle selection is still here, and schedule an appointment with our customer friendly Sales team, so we are prepared for your arrival.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3B68FEA37345
Stock: 8381U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- New Listing$45,998Good Deal | $2,165 below market
2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat49,771 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Herb Chambers Lincoln of Norwood - Norwood / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW Pickup includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. Non-Smoker vehicle BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. At Herb Chambers, we make sure you get a vehicle you can count on! OPTION PACKAGES ENGINE: 6.7L POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20: 4 valve OHV, manual push-button engine-exhaust braking, 26 Gallon Fuel Tank, GVWR: 11,300 lb Payload Package, 3.31 Axle Ratio, Dual 78-AH 750 CCA Batteries, LARIAT ULTIMATE PACKAGE: Memory Power Heated/Cooled Driver's Seat, easy-entry/exit memory driver's seat feature, Memory Power Adjustable Pedals, Remote Start System, Memory PowerScope Trailer Tow Mirrors, Tailgate Step Handle, Power Heated/Cooled Passenger Seat, Power Moonroof, map lights and moonroof switches, Voice-Activated Navigation System, HD and satellite broadcast, CHROME PACKAGE: Wheels: 18' Chrome Clad Cast Aluminum, chrome-clad hub covers/center ornaments, Chrome Exhaust Tip, Unique Chrome Mirror Caps, 6' Angular Chrome Step Bars, WHEELS: 20' CHROME CLAD CAST ALUMINUM: chrome-clad hub covers/center ornaments, WHITE PLATINUM METALLIC TRI-COAT, TOUGH BED SPRAY-IN BEDLINER: tailgate-guard, black box bed tie-down hooks and black bed attachment bolts, ELECTRONIC LOCKING W/3.55 AXLE RATIO, FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE: unique FX4 Off-Road box decal, Hill Descent Control, Colored Front Rear Rancho Branded Shocks CARFAX 1-Owner .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3BT3FEB38265
Stock: N439B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- $23,900Good Deal
2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL179,274 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Thornhill Motor Company - Fort Worth / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3BT8FEA50604
Stock: 12571
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $31,999Good Deal | $1,266 below market
2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat147,438 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Phoenix Truxx - South Amboy / New Jersey
2015 FORD F-350 SUPER DUTY LARIAT 4WD, CREW CAB, DIESEL, SHORT BED, PLOW TRUCK.REST EASY! With its 1-Owner & Buyback Qualified CARFAX report, you can rest easy with this Super Duty F-350 SRW purchase. WARRANTY A Limited Warranty is included with this vehicle. Contact seller for more information. KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, Rear Air Conditioning. This Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW also includes Power Driver's Seat, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Side Airbags, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Air Conditioned Seats, Body Side Moldings, Daytime Running Lights, Rear-Side Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, HID Headlamps, LED Headlights/Fog Lights. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Heated Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Fog Lights, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, Satellite; Passive engine immobilizer; Daytime Running Lights; Dual Front Airbags; Head Airbags; Rear Head Airbags; Active Seatbelts; Crew Cab; Regular Bed; 1 Ton 12v Power Outlet, Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Body Side Moldings, Daytime Running Lights, HID Headlamps, LED Headlights/Fog Lights, Rear-Side Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact PETER DAYAN at 732-707-3777 or Peterd@phoenixtruxx.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3BT6FEA92009
Stock: 13331
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-13-2019
- $44,281
Certified 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL2,129 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lou Fusz Ford - Chesterfield / Missouri
!!!WE CAN REPLACE THE CAR NOT THE CUSTOMER!!! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Magnetic Metallic 2015 Ford F-350SD XL 4WD Power Stroke 6.7L V8 DI 32V OHV Turbodiesel TorqShift 6-Speed Automatic Ford Certified Pre-Owned Certified, 4WD, 17" Argent Painted Steel Wheels, 17" Forged Polished Aluminum Wheels, 2 Speakers, 3.73 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Package, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/Digital Clock, Brake assist, Bright Chrome Grille Surround w/Black Insert, Center High-Mounted Stop Lamp (CHMSL), Cloth 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual rear wheels, Extra Heavy Duty 200-Amp Alternator, Front & Rear Splash Guards/Mud Flaps, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, GVWR: 14,000 lb Payload Package, HD Vinyl 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat, Heavy Service Front Suspension Package, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Equipment Group, Power Locks, Power steering, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear step bumper, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Upfitter Switches (4), Variably intermittent wipers, XL Appearance Package, 4WD.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 123339 miles below market average!Certified. Ford Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Roadside Assistance* Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Transferable Warranty* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Vehicle History* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* 172 Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $100
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8X3DT1FEB69380
Stock: F7671P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- New Listing$54,995
2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum24,310 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Old Gin Motor Company - Lamar / Mississippi
PLATINUM! LIFTED! WINCH! 1-OWNER CLEAN CARFAX! POWER RUNNING BOARDS!2015 Ford F-350 Platinum 4x4! Options include 6.7L Powerstroke (stock) two tone leather interior heated/cooled seats navigation sunroof back-up camera rear heated seats Bluetooth power sliding rear window tint & tow package! The Goodies: like NEW 38” Nitto Ridge Grapplers 20” XD wheels POWER running boards factory style painted to match winch bumper Warn Winch painted to match fender flares & vent visors Rough Country suspension lift dual steering stabilizers etc!1-owner Clean Carfax! (TN truck) in Excellent shape! TRADES WELCOME??Call or text Bill @ 901-870-6929 or Dennis 901-277-2900 Visit Old Gin Motor Company online at www.oldginmotorco.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 662-252-3800 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3BT8FEA26142
Stock: 1FT8W3BT8FEA26142
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $35,595Good Deal | $3,878 below market
2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat121,753 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Evolution Cars - Conyers / Georgia
BUY AND DRIVE WORRY FREE! Own this CARFAX 1-Owner and Buyback Guarantee Qualified Super Duty F-350 DRW today, worry free! KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Bluetooth. This Ford Super Duty F-350 DRW also includes Climate Control, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, Subwoofer, Touch Screen, Running Boards, Center Arm Rest, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Tow Hooks, Carpeted Floor Mats, Overhead Console, SYNC Voice Activated. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Seat Position, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Four Wheel Drive, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Reverse Camera, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, SYNC Voice Activated, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 404-736-5757 or sunny@evolutioncars.com for more information. - FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL US OUR SALES AT 1-404-736-5757 . WE ARE OPEN EVERY DAY OF THE WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILED PHOTOS VISIT US AT www.evolutioncars.com . WE DO OFFER FULL FINANCING AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES and complimentary 2 Year Maintenance in greater Atlanta, Ga Area. TRADE-IN'S WELCOME . EVRY CAR UNDER 100000 MILES CAN HAVE 30 DAY AND 1000 MILES WARRANTY, https://www.carchex.com/auto-warranty/carchex-and-edmunds/ . ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED . NATIONWIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES . All shipping deals have to be cash or equivalent before unit is shipped, Get with sales Associate for more info. OFFERING THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED MARKET ! UNSEEN LOW PRICES... EASY - NO HAGGLE, NO HASSLE INTERNET PRICING PLUS FREE SHIPPING FOR CERTAIN ZIP CODES!!!! We do our best to list all the correct information, however we will not be bound by or responsible for any error or misprint in our advertisement. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices with the dealer as well as the existence and condition of any equipment listed. We may or may not have all the keys, owner's manuals, and floor mats, but we will be happy to obtain extra ones for you at our cost. Pricing subject to change without notice. * ALL VEHICLE PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, TAG ($44), ELT-FEE ($199), CUSTOMER SERVICE PACK ($699). Some third Party website allow to advertise with fee so please Get with sales Associate for more info. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3DT6FEA81234
Stock: FEA81234
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- New Listing$43,998Fair Deal
2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat37,833 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Herb Chambers Ford of Westborough - Westborough / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW Pickup includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange, and a Complete Vehicle Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. KEY FEATURES CARFAX 1-Owner! Non-Smoker! This F-350 Super Duty Lariat includes: Fisher XV2 Plow, 4x4, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Moonroof, 8-inch Touchscreen w/ Navigation, SYNC w/ Bluetooth, USB, Back-Up Camera, Remote Start, 6.2L V8 Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Trailer Tow Package, Trailer Brake Controller, Locking Rear Differential, Cruise Control, Line-X Spray-In Bed Liner, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Mirrors, Premium Audio by Sony, WeatherTech Floor Liners, 20-inch Chrome Wheels, and MORE! .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3B66FEC74755
Stock: W1200A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $29,950Good Deal | $2,854 below market
2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat163,860 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Scott Peterson Ford - Belle Fourche / South Dakota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3DT0FEC02520
Certified Pre-Owned: No