1992 Ford F-350 Review
Type:
Other years
List Price Estimate
$718 - $1,511
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1992 Ford F-350.
Most helpful consumer reviews
betthat,05/30/2002
My truck came with a 7.3L Navistar Diesel Non-Turbo engine. This is one of the poorest motors ever built. I'm currently on the second motor(I like the crew cab room). There is a known problem with pinholes developing in the cylinder walls. This causes engine coolant to enter the cylinder(major repair expense). This motor is also poor for hauling a heavy load.
screendoor41,04/29/2003
That 460 has alot of power. It will blow the doors off a chevy or a dodge anyday.
Wilm Auto Transport,08/12/2003
I have to say this was the best truck I ever owned. I was involved in a head on with this truck and it held up to the impact of a full size Chevy van at 70mph. I walked away unhurt but with a truck that took an impact holding up to the engine wasnt even touched from other parts. I can say I will buy another F350 Dually Diesel. The fuel ecomomy was great, i was getting like 19-23 on the highway empty and like 12- 15 with a loaded 4 car trailer. As i have told others, this is the only truck to buy. Mark
Features & Specs
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 3800 rpm
