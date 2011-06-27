  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-350
  4. Used 1992 Ford F-350
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(3)
Appraise this car

1992 Ford F-350 Review

Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon

Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 1992 Ford F-350. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.

Other years
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Ford F-350 for Sale
List Price Estimate
$718 - $1,511
Used F-350 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Ford F-350.

5(67%)
4(0%)
3(33%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
3 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1992 Ford Trucks
betthat,05/30/2002
My truck came with a 7.3L Navistar Diesel Non-Turbo engine. This is one of the poorest motors ever built. I'm currently on the second motor(I like the crew cab room). There is a known problem with pinholes developing in the cylinder walls. This causes engine coolant to enter the cylinder(major repair expense). This motor is also poor for hauling a heavy load.
screendoor41
screendoor41,04/29/2003
That 460 has alot of power. It will blow the doors off a chevy or a dodge anyday.
Best Truck Made
Wilm Auto Transport,08/12/2003
I have to say this was the best truck I ever owned. I was involved in a head on with this truck and it held up to the impact of a full size Chevy van at 70mph. I walked away unhurt but with a truck that took an impact holding up to the engine wasnt even touched from other parts. I can say I will buy another F350 Dually Diesel. The fuel ecomomy was great, i was getting like 19-23 on the highway empty and like 12- 15 with a loaded 4 car trailer. As i have told others, this is the only truck to buy. Mark
See all 3 reviews of the 1992 Ford F-350
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 3800 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 3800 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 3800 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 3800 rpm
See all Used 1992 Ford F-350 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Ford F-350

Used 1992 Ford F-350 Overview

The Used 1992 Ford F-350 is offered in the following submodels: F-350 Crew Cab, F-350 Regular Cab, F-350 Extended Cab. Available styles include XLT Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT Lariat 2dr Extended Cab LB (7.5L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Extended Cab LB (7.5L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT Lariat 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), and XLT Lariat 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Ford F-350?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1992 Ford F-350s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 Ford F-350 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1992 Ford F-350.

Can't find a used 1992 Ford F-350s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford F-350 for sale - 11 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $17,877.

Find a used Ford for sale - 1 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $18,131.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford F-350 for sale - 8 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $17,436.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 7 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $24,588.

Should I lease or buy a 1992 Ford F-350?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford F-350 lease specials

Related Used 1992 Ford F-350 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles