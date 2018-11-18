5 star reviews: 67 %

4 star reviews: 0 %

3 star reviews: 0 %

2 star reviews: 22 %

1 star reviews: 11 %

Average user rating: 3.9 stars based on 9 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, 5th wheel hauler

Mel , 11/18/2018

King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

I traded in a 2015 F350 King Ranch for the 2019 F350 and so far I love it. I hated the doors and front end on the 15 but Fords new body style has overcome all that. The doors shut like a luxury car. Front end and frame are solid. I really like the new cab design, more room than I was expecting. The Ford 5th wheel hitch is exceptional and quite, no movement and takes up less room. Overall very happy with the new truck.

5 out of 5 stars, 2019 Ford F 350 Crew Cab Dually, Diesel

Dennis Hazeltine , 01/30/2019

Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

I have an 04 F 350 that I have had for 14 years so when we bought our new 5th wheel we had to get a new truck so I purchased a 2019 F 350 dually and what a great truck. I got the lower level Lariat so the only it doesn't have which I wish it did is 360 degree camera, to get this is another $3,000 for a bunch of stuff I don't want. The truck is just amazing, the power of the Diesel is awesome, we picked up our new 40' 5 th wheel at 13,000lb. we merged onto the highway giving her some gas and we were up to 70 in no time, it was like the camper,wasn't even there. What a change from the 04 gas truck we had. The interior is very nice and very comfortable, the back seat is very roomy, lots of room for the Grandkids, 110 outlet and USB for the gadgets. The rear seat folds up and reveals storage compartment which if you don't want to use folds down to give you a huge space for carrying large things to keep them dry. Up front it's very comfy lots of knows and buttons plus you have the computer by your speedometer that gives you a host of set ups for the truck, it's awesome. The SYNC 3 works excellent along with NAV, Bluetooth and host of other features. Your heater controls are ok they are hard to find at night because they are not lit, especially the fan control..not good. The heater itself is great Ford has added a extra heater so the cabin heats up real fast. In all I am very happy with my truck, but I just bought it in November so I have to get some more miles on it to see how the serviceability is going to be.

5 out of 5 stars, Ford F 350 wins

Heavy Hauler , 06/29/2019

Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Test drove all of the domestic trucks and the Ford stood out as the best by far.

1 out of 5 stars, 3D printed truck.

Rob , 12/28/2019

Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)

I'm submitting my review based on my ownership of a 2019 Ford F-350 super duty long bed lariat trim package. I have had this truck since September and I've had it to the shop three separate times with its scheduled to go back January 6th for undetermined amount of time... Until it's fixed haha. This truck has a massive leak in the cab and after doing a little research I have found that this is a well-documented issue with all Ford's f-series pickups. I would have thought as an uneducated contractor that Ford had engineers bright enough to figure this out. I mean don't those people get paid the big bucks don't we all aspire to be them?. Additionally this truck squeaks like an elk hunting call after I fill the truck with fuel. And after doing a little research I find this isn't such a uncommon issue to experience as well. I am completely shocked that Ford Will roll these trucks off the production line in this condition. This truck will be trade it in as soon as possible once these issues are complete I went in with about $20,000 inequity on this truck I'm writing this poor review so the next poor sucker may not be you! please read and do your research I was strongly looking at a GMC before I bought this truck and now that I have experienced these three months and God knows how many weeks to come, I will be in the GM family very soon in 2020. and FYI I am not a Ford hater I am a Ford Fanboy this is my second super duty and boy was I really thrilled to get this truck until I have discovered how cheaply put together it is in these silly little issues that it has. I would have much rather kept my 2012 6.7 l Cummins with the crappy steering then deal with this. It all if your consumer do your research. Go to your Google browser and ask the top 10 issues of each vehicle and then scroll down a few because they're going to be heavily diluted.

Write a review

See all 9 reviews