Used 1995 Ford F-350 for Sale Near Me

In April of 1998 I bought a 1995 Ford F- 350 with 95,567 miles on it. At the time we were looking for a truck to pull our 5th wheel trailer. We had looked at other trucks before but none of them compared to the F-350. With its 460c.u.i.n. V-8 it did the job for us. We purchased it with the aftermarket Sherrod package. As of today the truck has 141,000 miles and still runs like the day we bought it.

Read more