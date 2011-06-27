  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(5)
1994 Ford F-350 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Ford's one-ton hauler receives only slight mechanical and chassis refinements. Two versions of the 7.3L turbodiesel, direct injection and indirect injection, are offered on models above 8,500 pounds GVWR. Environmentally friendly CFC-free air conditioning is offered, and standard equipment grows with the addition of side door beams, a center high-mounted stop lamp, a driver-side airbag (for under-8,500-pound GVWR models) and a brake shift interlock system for all automatics. A premium 40/20/40 bench seat option is added to XLT Crew- and SuperCab styles and a wide-ratio four-speed automatic transmission with overdrive accompanies the 5.0L engine.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Ford F-350.

5(40%)
4(60%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
5 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The Rhino Truck
john dale,03/26/2004
This is a real truck. There is nothing it can't do. It's the most comfortable, powerful and reliable vehicle I've ever owned. It is so long legged the miles just melt under it's feet. Get behind the wheel and you won't believe how it gobbles up the miles. It will surprise you with it's off-road power and capability. Nine years and 214,000 miles and no hint of stopping. At 105,000 miles a diesel mechanic told me it's just now broken in.
Excellent condition
f350 slt,12/17/2007
This is a great truck. Very realiable. Very clean. Looks and runs excellent. Well maintained
SUPER DUALLY
OPOSSUM,05/03/2003
JUST HAD THIS TRUCK FOR ABOUT 2 1/2 MONTHS. BOUGHT IT AS A 9 YEAR OLD TRUCK WITH JUST 38,000 MILES ON IT. I SPECIFICALLY BOUGHT IT TO PULL A 5TH WHEEL CAMPER. SO FAR, IT IS A JEWEL. MORE THAN ENOUGH POWER, STYLE AND HANDLING ARE EXCELLENT. I GET COMPLIMENTS EVERYWHERE I GO. OKAY, I'VE ONLY PUT 1,000 OF MY OWN MILES ON IT. HOWEVER, I INTEND TO KEEP IT FOR A LONG TIME. THE MPG IS POOR AT ABOUT 11MPG...BUT, HEY, YOU DON'T BUY THIS KIND OF TRUCK FOR GAS MILEAGE. YOU BUY IT FOR DURABILITY, FLEXIBILITY AND DRIVEABILITY. OH, YEAH, IT WILL DO ANYTHING YOU WANT OR NEED IT TO DO. JUST CALL ME BUBBA.
The Best Damn Truck I've ever owned
Chet,04/13/2002
I bought this truck a year old with only 800 miles in Fairbanks Alaska. I changed out the antifreeze to handle - 60 and colder temperatures and added some synthetic oils. This truck has never quit on me in the coldest and hotest temperatures. I have over loaded and over towed the recommended allowances and yet the truck is still tough. I have not looked at another truck, due to it's reliability and dependability. For deisel mileage, I'm getting about 16mpg, not bad for a 1 ton. It's a plane and simple truck, but that's what a truck is suppose to be. Not a car.
See all 5 reviews of the 1994 Ford F-350
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 3600 rpm
See all Used 1994 Ford F-350 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 Ford F-350

Used 1994 Ford F-350 Overview

The Used 1994 Ford F-350 is offered in the following submodels: F-350 Crew Cab, F-350 Regular Cab, F-350 Extended Cab. Available styles include XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (7.5L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Extended Cab LB (7.5L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), and XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Ford F-350?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Ford F-350s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Ford F-350 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Ford F-350.

Can't find a used 1994 Ford F-350s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford F-350 for sale - 9 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $7,530.

Find a used Ford for sale - 9 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $19,204.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford F-350 for sale - 3 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $15,439.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 3 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $16,156.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Ford F-350?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

