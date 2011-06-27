JUST HAD THIS TRUCK FOR ABOUT 2 1/2 MONTHS. BOUGHT IT AS A 9 YEAR OLD TRUCK WITH JUST 38,000 MILES ON IT. I SPECIFICALLY BOUGHT IT TO PULL A 5TH WHEEL CAMPER. SO FAR, IT IS A JEWEL. MORE THAN ENOUGH POWER, STYLE AND HANDLING ARE EXCELLENT. I GET COMPLIMENTS EVERYWHERE I GO. OKAY, I'VE ONLY PUT 1,000 OF MY OWN MILES ON IT. HOWEVER, I INTEND TO KEEP IT FOR A LONG TIME. THE MPG IS POOR AT ABOUT 11MPG...BUT, HEY, YOU DON'T BUY THIS KIND OF TRUCK FOR GAS MILEAGE. YOU BUY IT FOR DURABILITY, FLEXIBILITY AND DRIVEABILITY. OH, YEAH, IT WILL DO ANYTHING YOU WANT OR NEED IT TO DO. JUST CALL ME BUBBA.

