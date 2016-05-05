Used 2016 Porsche Cayman for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 13,984 milesGreat Deal
$88,900
Park Place Porsche Dallas - Dallas / Texas
*Vehicle under Porsche certified factory warranty for 2 years or unlimited miles from expiration of new car warranty.*Cayman GT4N1Sapphire Blue Metallic68Leather Interior, Black (Stitching in Guards Red)620Bi-Xenon Headlights in Black incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)802Wing Supports in Black085Extended Range Fuel Tank, 16.91 galP07Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-way)630Light Design PackageXSXSeat Belts in Guards Red750Deviated Stitching i.c.w. Leather Interior583Smoking Package342Seat Heating509Fire ExtinguisherCZWExtended Interior Package, Dashboard Trim in LeatherEGACarbon Fiber Interior Package i.c.w. Leather InteriorXHMCenter Console Trim in Carbon FiberP23Porsche Communication Management (PCM) incl. Navigation Module*Park Place Porsche Dallas - The Most Consistently Winning Porsche Premier Dealership in North America.*It is our mission to provide an extraordinary automotive purchase and ownership experience. Please contact the Park Place Porsche Dallas Pre-Owned Internet Sales Department for more information.*The Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Program *- Porsche Approved vehicles are inspected by factory trained technicians who conduct a mechanical and cosmetic 100+ point inspection.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Porsche Cayman GT4 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2A85GK197516
Stock: MP15483
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 10,890 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$84,999$16,051 Below Market
Modern Motorcars - Nixa / Missouri
$91,630 MSRP, Clean CARFAX, Trade In, Heated Seats, Carbon Fiber Interior Package, Alcantara Interior Accents, 20in HRE Wheels, and MORE!-WE DELIVER IN 300 MILES FOR FREE!-100% ONLINE TRANSACTIONS!-Sapphire Blue Metallic-Black Leather Interior W/Racing Yellow Stitching-3.8L H6 DOHC Engine-6-Speed Manual Transmission-Rear Wheel Drive-Heated Seats-Carbon Fiber Interior Package-Alcantara Steering Wheel-Alcantara Shift Boot-Alcantara Lower Dash Trim-Alcantara Headliner-Racing Yellow Seat Belts-Storage Compartment Lid In Alcantara W/Porsche Logo-Extended Range Fuel Tank 16.91 Gal-20in Satin Black HRE Wheels-Michelin Tires-Paint Protection Film On Full Front End, Roof, Rockers, A Pillars-Join the nearly 1,000 clients that have rated us an average of 4.8 of 5! The most commonly used phrases in our reviews are buying experience, fair price and highly recommend. We pride ourselves on providing an unique and friendly experience for all shoppers before, during and after the process. We place an extremely heavy emphasis on our intensive presale inspection by our team of ASE certified technicians. We then make the investments needed to bring all inventory up to the Modern Motorcars quality standards prior to considering it ready for retail. We serve the Greater Springfield Missouri area; however, our clients range from coast to coast. Over the years we have developed a very smooth process for delivery to your doorstep, free pickup at Springfield/Branson airport and premium warranties recognized in service centers nationally. In addition, we provide convenient and industry leading finance options with rates that compete with any lending source. Whether it is a vehicle purchased from Modern Motorcars or not, our Service Center is ready to handle all your needs from simple to the most complex on all makes and models. We treat every opportunity with care and focus on delivering all shoppers with our unique VIP experience providing the amenities you typically will not find in a family owned and operated dealership. We invite you to inspect our reviews and look forward to working with you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Porsche Cayman GT4 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2A82GK192192
Stock: 192192
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 44,596 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$38,980
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Porsche Cayman with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A84GK170667
Stock: 10428629
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 9,803 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$66,500
Victory Motorcars - Houston / Texas
This 2016 Porsche Cayman 2dr GTS features a 3.4L FLAT 6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Shiftable Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Agate Gray Metallic with a Black Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - WELCOME TO VICTORYMOTORCARS, YOU ARE VIEWING A FINE PREVIOUSLY OWNED WATER-COOLED PORSCHE FROM OUR VAST INVENTORY OF PORSCHE WHICH ARE RENOWNED UNIVERSALLY FOR THEIR UNRIVALED COMBINATION OF ACCELERATION, HANDLING, BRAKING, DRIVING EXCITEMENT AND DESIGN EXCELLENCE. 2016 PORSCHE CAYMAN GTS 3.4L 340HP PDK 8 SPEED SHIFTABLE GEARBOX IS FINISHED IN AGATE GREY METALLIC WITH BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR; 9803 ORIGINAL MILES. PLEASE FEEL FREE TO BID AND PURCHASE WITH COMPLETE CONFIDENCE IN THE PORSCHE PRODUCT AND THE DEALER. OUR OVER FOUR DECADES OF HANDS-ON EXPERIENCE WITH PORSCHE HAS PROVIDED A GREAT DEPTH OF KNOWLEDGE AND EXPERTISE IN THE PORSCHE PRODUCT. OUR PRESENCE SPANS THE GLOBE WITH THE ABILITY TO SELL AND DELIVER WORLDWIDE. WE AIM TO PROVIDE THE VERY BEST PRODUCTS AND SERVICES AVAILABLE. THAT'S A PROMISE! ALL PORSCHE CAYMAN'S HAVE A DISTINGUISHED REAR HORIZONTALLY-OPPOSED SIX-CYLINDER ENGINE THAT CATERS TO ITS RECOGNIZABLE PORSCHE GENIUS DESIGN. THE THOROUGHNESS OF THE ENGINEERING, QUALITY MATERIALS AND PRIDE OF WORKMANSHIP MAKE EACH AND EVERY PORSCHE A PRIZE AND A PLEASURE TO OWN. ALL PORSCHE MODELS INTEGRATE LUXURY, CONVENIENCE, SPORTING, ENTERTAINMENT AND SECURITY EQUIPMENT IN TO ONE UNIQUE PACKAGE. SOME OF THE FEATURES OF THIS CAYMAN GTS ARE: BUILT IN OSNABRUECK 2016 PORSCHE CAYMAN GTS 3.4L FLAT SIX ALUMINUM ENGINE (ENGINE BLOCK AND CYLINDER HEADS) 340HP @7400 RPM / 280 LB, FT. OF TORQUE @ 4750-5800 RPM WATER COOLED ENGINE/GEARBOX WITH THERMAL MANAGEMENT AND EXTRA CENTER COOLER DOUBLE OVERHEAD CAMS WITH FOUR VALVES PER CYLINDER VARIOCAM PLUS VARIABLE INTAKE VALVE TIMING AND LIFT INTEGRATED DRY-SUMP LUBRICATION / DIRECT FUEL INJECTION (DFI) VARIABLE RESONANCE INTAKE SYSTEM WITH SWITCHABLE VALVES CYLINDER SPECIFIC KNOCK CONTROL SPORT EXHAUST SYSTEM WITH CENTRAL TWIN-TUBE TAILPIPES IN BLACK SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE WITH SPORT AND SPORT PLUS BUTTONS IN CENTER CONSOLE 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION WITH DUAL-MASS FLYWHEEL PDK 8 SPEED SHIFTABLE GEARBOX AUTO START STOP AND HOLD FUNCTIONS 8 J X 20-INCH CARRERA S ALLOW WHEELS WITH 235/35 ZR 20 TIRES (FRONT) 9.5 J X 20-INCH CARRERA S ALLOW WHEELS WITH 265/35 ZR 20 TIRES (REAR) TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM (TPMS) MACPHERSON STRUT SUSPENSION WITH ANTI-ROLL BAR (FRONT) LSA MULTI-LINK SUSPENSION WITH ANTI-ROLL BAR (REAR) PORSCHE STABILITY MANAGEMENT (PSM) WITH ABS, ASR, ABD AND MSR PRE-FILING OF BRAKE SYSTEM AND BRAKE ASSIT PORSCHE ACTIVE SUSPENSION MANAGEMENT (PASM) WITH CHASSIS LOWERED BY 10 MM 4-PISTON ALUMINUM MONOBLOC FIXED CALIPERS IN RED (FRONT AND REAR) 330 MM (FRONT) / 290 MM (REAR) INTERNALLY VENTED AND CROSS-DRILLED DISCS DISTINTIVELY DESIGNE GTS FORNT AND REAR FASCIAS LEV II - LOW EMSSION VEHICLE BODYSHELL HOT DIP GALVANIZED ON BOTH SIDES WITH HIGH STRENGHT STEEL AND BORON STEEL SAFETY STRUCTURES WITH ALUMINUM DOORS AND LUGGAGE COMPARTMENT EIGHT AIRBAGS FOR DRIVER AND PASSENGER INLCUDING FRONT AIRBAGS KNEE AIRBAGS, HEAD AIRBAGS (DOOR) AND THORAX AIRBAGS (SEAT) PORSCHE SIDE IMPACT PROTECTION SYSTEM (POSIP) FOR DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER WITH SIDE IMPACT PROTETION ELEMENTS IN EACH DOOR, INTEGRATED THORAX AIRBAGS IN SEAT BACKREST, AND HEAD AIRBAGS IN EACH DOOR PANEL SEAT BELT PRETENSIONERS AND FORCE LIMITERS ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM WITH ENGINE IMMOBILIZER, ALARM SYSTEM AND CABIN RADAR ELECTROMECHANICAL POWER STEERING WITH VARIABLE STEERING RATIO GREY TOP TINT ON WINDSHIELD AUTOMATICALLY EXTENDING SPEE-ACTIVATED REAR SPOILER POWER ADJUSTABLE AND HEATED SIDE MIRRORS ON DOOR PANELS CDR AUDIO SYSTEM, 7-INCH COLOR TOUCH SCREEN AND SOUND PACKAGE PLUS AM/FM DUAL TUNER RADIO, SINGLE IN-DASH CD DRIVE, MP3 & AAC & WMA COMPATIBLE UNIVERSAL AUDIO INTERFACE (AUX-IN( IN GLOVE COMPARTMENT BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE MOBILE PHONE INTERFACE HOMELINK PROGRAMMABLE GARAGE DOOR OPENER CRUISE CONTROL AND MULTI-FUNCTION TRIP COMPUTER BLACK BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS INLC. PDLS, AUTO ON/OFF AND WELCOME HOME FEATURE INSTRUMENT CLUSTER WITH CENTRAL REV COUNTER AND 4.6-INCH TFT COLOR DISPLAY LEATHER INTERIOR IN BLACK WITH ALCANTARA / SPORT SEATS PLUS (2-WAY) DECORATIVE INTERIOR TRIM IN GALVANO SILVER / FLOOR MATS ROOF LINING AND A-PILLARS IN ALCANTARA DOOR-SILL GUARDS WITH CAYMAN GTS LOGO AGATE GREY METALLIC LEATHER INTERIOR IN BLACK PORSCHE TORQUE VECTORING (PTV) PORSCHE DOPPELKUPPLUNG (PDK) ROOF LINING IN ALCANTARA PARKASSIST (FRONT AND REAR) WITH REVERSING CAMERA SPORTDESIGN STEERING WHEEL IN LEATHER ADAPTIVE SPORT SEATS PLUS (18-WAY) WITH MEMORY PACKAGE DELETION OF ALCANTARA POWER FOLDING SIDE MIRRORS CONVENIENCE PACKAGE INFOTAINMENT PACKAGE WITH BOSE SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM ANOTHER FANTASTIC WATER-COOLED PORSCHE FROM VMC OVER FOUR DECADES AND RUNNING!!! THANK YOU FOR YOUR INTEREST IN VICTORY MOTORCARS AND THE VEHICLES WE INVENTORY. PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CONTACT US IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS OR COMMENTS. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Robert Neal at 713-783-6555 or victorymotorcars@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Porsche Cayman GTS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A8XGK185848
Stock: V2200
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-07-2020
- 8,011 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$91,910$10,191 Below Market
Reeves Import BMW - Tampa / Florida
Porsche Certified, GREAT MILES 8,011! Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Electronic Stability Control. EXPERTS REPORT: "Press a Cayman along a winding road and you'll feel its superb midengine balance around those corners, egging you on where lesser machines would be begging for mercy." -Edmunds.com. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: Vehicles must pass an extensive 111-point checklist and inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance is included during the Certified Warranty period, Trip-Interruption Services, Balance of original 4-year/50,000-mile new car warranty, 2 Year/Unlimited Mile Warranty from the date of sale, when/if New vehicle warranty has expired, All coverage expires at 8 years/100,000 total miles, $0 Deductible for warranty repairs, transferable to subsequent owners, All work done by Porsche-trained technicians, only genuine Porsche parts are used in reconditioning BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: Welcome to Reeves Import Motorcars, a family owned and operated business since 1971. On behalf of our staff, thank you for visiting us on the Web and giving us an opportunity to acquaint you with our dealership. Our commitment to perfection is exceeded only by our resolve to offer you the highest levels of guest services in the luxury automotive industry. Our professional and well trained staff is ready to assist you with your new or pre-owned automotive needs. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. All offers are mutually exclusive. All vehicles subject to prior sale. Please verify any informa Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Porsche Cayman GT4 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2A85GK191831
Stock: 35575
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-21-2020
- 7,318 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$69,995
RAC Performance - Carrollton / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Porsche Cayman GTS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A89GK185761
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 3,151 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$99,990$3,884 Below Market
Byers Volkswagen - Columbus / Ohio
1-OWNER CARFAX VERIFIED!This rear wheel drive 2016 Porsche Cayman GT4 is one of those used cars Columbus, OH shoppers seek out for its Agate Gray Metallic exterior with a Black Interior. With 3,151 miles this 2016 Cayman with a 3.8 l engine is your best buy near Columbus, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* Keyless Entry, Auxiliary Audio Input, Anti Theft System, Garage Door Opener, MP3 Compatible Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Single-Disc CD Player. Your Agate Gray Metallic 2016 Porsche Cayman GT4 near Columbus, Ohio is available for immediate test drives in Columbus, OH.*Our Car Dealership near Columbus, Ohio:* Call Byers Porsche today at *(888) 713-8423 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2016 Porsche Cayman GT4! Byers Porsche serves Columbus, OH. You can also visit us at, 401 N Hamilton Rd Columbus OH, 43213 to check it out in person! Byers Porsche Used car dealership only sells used cars Columbus, OH buyers can trust for safety and worry free driving.*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* This Porsche Cayman comes factory equipped with an impressive 3.8 l engine, an 6-speed manual w/od transmission. Other installed mechanical features include Heated Mirrors, Power Windows, Rear Wheel Drive, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Traction Control, Active Suspension, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Disc Brakes, Cruise Control, Power Passenger Seat, Air Suspension, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Tires - Rear Performance, Power Steering, Trip Computer, Tires - Front Performance. Byers Porsche is Central Ohio's only location where you can test drive a new, used or Certified car. That's why more Ohio used car shoppers and owners drive to Byers Porsche in Columbus for used cars, trucks & SUVs sales, service, parts and accessories.*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Premium Synthetic Seats, Dual Power Seats, Cargo Shade, Power Drivers Seat, Air Conditioning, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Bucket Seats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Rear Window Defroster, Floor Mats, Vanity Mirrors*EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* Aluminum Wheels, Wheel Locks, Spoiler / Ground Effects*SAFETY OPTIONS:* HID Headlamps, Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, Anti-Lock Brakes, Auto Leveling Headlights, Drivers Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bags, Passenger Air Bag. This 2016 Porsche Cayman GT4 comes standard with peace of mind for any driving conditions*Why utilize Porsche Financial Financing?* You can use our Porsche Dealer car payment calculator to calculate your payment on this Agate Gray Metallic 2016 Porsche Cayman GT4. Our Byers Porsche Porsche Financial Specialists work with every level of credit and Porsche Financing needs. From bad credit car financing to the highest credit scores, our Porsche Financial experts offer more and better credit options than used car lots in Columbus, Ohio.The Byers Porsche used car dealership in Central Ohio is an easy drive or fly in from anywhere in the United States. Our car lot sits just east of Columbus, OH where your 2016 Porsche Cayman GT4 will be waiting for your test drive and/or shipping instructions.Looking for used cars in Columbus, Ohio? We're glad you found this used Porsche Cayman for sale at our car dealership in Columbus, OH just east of Columbus, OH. Looking for financing? Our Byers Porsche finance specialist will find the best rates available for this used Porsche Cayman for sale. Byers Porsche has new cars for sale and used cars for sale in Columbus. So, if you're shopping used car dealerships in Columbus, Ohio consider driving just past Bexley, OH to Columbus where you'll experience Central Ohio's preferred Porsche dealer service, sales and the Byers Porsche difference!Byers Porsche Used Car, Truck, SUV And Van Super center stocks the vehicles Columbus, OH shoppers prefer like this 2016 Porsche Cayman GT4 stock # I29357.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Porsche Cayman GT4 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2A8XGK192649
Stock: I29357
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 4,413 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$88,995
Future Auto Sales - Glendale / California
Fulfill your automotive fantasies in our GT Silver Metallic 2016 Porsche Cayman GT4! Powered by a 3.8 Liter 6 Cylinder offering 385hp matched with a 6 Speed Manual transmission designed to rocket you to 60mph in 4.2 seconds. Appreciate the connected feel with this Rear Wheel Drive that allows you to enthusiastically tackle corners as it holds the road with grip and precision while showing off near 28mpg on the highway! Our Cayman GT4 conquers the road with its dramatic stance and an automatically extending rear spoiler. Slide into the GT4 cockpit and enjoy the sense of empowerment from the high-performance genetics of our coupe. Power adjustable seats, cruise control, and air-conditioning add to the pleasing ride while you stay connected with Bluetooth, a driver information display, a center-mounted infotainment touchscreen, and or a sound system with a CD player, available satellite/HD radio, and an iPod/USB audio interface. Exude Porsche's confidence with superior performance and style, as you'll be kept safe with ABS, traction and stability control, side airbags, and side curtain airbags. Now is the time to reward yourself with the ultimate in driving pleasure with the Cayman GT4! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Porsche Cayman GT4 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2A88GK191497
Stock: 19154
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 5,638 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$92,990
BMW of Mount Laurel - Mount Laurel / New Jersey
GREAT MILES 5,611! Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input.This vehicle is located at BMW of Mt. LaurelPlease contact us at (856)840-1400 or visit www.bmwofmountlaurel.com to schedule an appointment.ABOUT BMW OF MT. LAURELHolman Automotive has been dedicated to providing outstanding service to its customers since 1924. During the past 9 decades the Holman Family of businesses has established a record of successful growth. Now into the third generation of family leadership, the Holman Automotive Group is poised to continue its success for decades to come.Sale price may include any or all applicable offers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Porsche Cayman GT4 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2A80GK192417
Stock: GK192417
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 11,259 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$42,999$3,472 Below Market
Flow Volkswagen - Charlottesville / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Porsche Cayman with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A89GK171314
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,620 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$56,800$4,210 Below Market
Porsche Irvine - Irvine / California
Jet Black Metallic Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black; Partial Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ACTIVE CPO TO 7/8/2022 All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Porsche Cayman S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A83GK186095
Stock: GK186095
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 6,001 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$94,000
Porsche Irvine - Irvine / California
Stitching In Contrasting Color Black; Leather Seat Trim Automatically Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors Bi-Xenon-Headlights W/Pdls In Black Painted Interior Package Leather Seats Seat Belts In Guards Red Cover Center Console Painted Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Guards Red Steering Wheel Rim In Black Smooth Leather Wing Supports In Black This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thisis aPorsche Approved Certified vehicle. The Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty is 2 years, unlimited miles for any vehicle sold Certified for the first time on or after 12/1/2017. This warranty is given to the owner of any qualifying Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned vehicle (distributed by PCNA and sold by an authorized Porsche automobile dealer in the United States). Thank you for visiting another one of Porsche Irvine's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2016 Porsche Cayman GT4 with 6,001mi. This Porsche includes: WING SUPPORTS IN BLACK BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats WHEELS PAINTED IN SATIN BLACK GUARDS RED SEAT BELTS IN GUARDS RED STEERING WHEEL RIM IN BLACK SMOOTH LEATHER STITCHING IN CONTRASTING COLOR PAINTED INTERIOR PACKAGE SIRIUSXM SAT RADIO RECEIVER Satellite Radio BI-XENON-HEADLIGHTS W/PDLS IN BLACK AUTOMATICALLY DIMMING INTERIOR Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Intermittent Wipers Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Rain Sensing Wipers COVER CENTER CONSOLE PAINTED *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.**Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Porsche Cayman GT4 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2A87GK197226
Stock: GK197226
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 27,800 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$46,998
CarMax North Houston - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Houston / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Porsche Cayman with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A83GK171230
Stock: 19140214
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 11,031 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$85,995$3,181 Below Market
PLATINUM MOTOR CARS - Birmingham / Michigan
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Porsche Cayman GT4 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2A87GK197601
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,111 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$89,900
Porsche Gold Coast - Westbury / New York
2016 Porsche Cayman GT4 6 Speed Manual Transmission, Black with Black Interior. 23,110 miles.111 point inspection; Porsche Certified (CPO) Warranty which will start at the time of delivery and run for 2 years with unlimited mileage.This vehicle is proudly offered by Porsche Gold Coast, an Exclusive Manufaktur Partner, Porsche Classic Partner & Authorized Porsche Dealer, Located on Long Island New York.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Porsche Cayman GT4 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2A88GK191354
Stock: GK191354
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 7,549 miles
$89,999
Porsche Bethesda - Rockville / Maryland
*PORSCHE CAYMAN GT4 WITH SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE INCL. PORSCHE TRACK PRECISION APP, NAVIGATION, PORSCHE CERAMIC COMPOSITE BRAKES (PCCB), HEATED FRONT SEATS, 18 WAY ADAPTIVE SPORT SEATS PLUS, LIGHT DESIGN PACKAGE, BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS IN BLACK INCL. PORSCHE DYNAMIC LIGHT SYSTEM AND MUCH MORE!*MARYLAND STATE INSPECTED WITH OVER 120 POINT INSPECTION PERFORMED BY A FACTORY TRAINED PORSCHE TECHNICIAN. BUYERS SHOULD TAKE PRIDE IN KNOWING THAT MARYLAND HAS ONE OF THE MOST COMPREHENSIVE STATE INSPECTIONS IN THE COUNTRY. BUYERS COME FROM FAR AND WIDE FOR THE VALUE AVAILABLE WITH A SONIC PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. YOU WON'T FIND A MORE MASSIVE SELECTION IN BETHESDA, POTOMAC. WASHINGTON DC, SILVER SPRING AND ROCKVILLE THAN PORSCHE BETHESDA'S INVENTORY. AT YOUR CONVENIENCE, WE WILL BE PLEASED TO SCHEDULE A TEST-DRIVE OF ANY NEW PORSCHE MODEL. PLEASE CONTACT US VIA PHONE OR AT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE MODELS THAT SET YOUR IMAGINATION AFIRE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Porsche Cayman GT4 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2A87GK197436
Stock: MGK197436
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 13,050 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$74,995
Michael's Volkswagen - Bellevue / Washington
KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Only 13,050 Miles! Boasts 26 Highway MPG and 19 City MPG! This Porsche Cayman delivers a Premium Unleaded H-6 3.4 L/210 engine powering it's polished transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 8J x 20" Fr & 9.5J x 20" Rr Carrera S Alloy, Wheels w/Locks.* This Porsche Cayman Features the Following Options *Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Valet Function, Trip computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Manual -inc: dual-mass flywheel, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Tires: P235/35ZR20 Fr & P265/35ZR20 Rr, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor, Strut Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.* Expert Reviews!*As reported by Edmunds: Exceptional handling; slick-shifting transmissions; rewarding and fuel-efficient engines; beautifully crafted interior; extensive personalization options.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Michael's Volkswagen located at 15000 S.E. Eastgate Way, Bellevue, WA 98007 can get you a tried-and-true Cayman today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Porsche Cayman GTS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A82GK186234
Stock: R34795A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- certified
2016 Porsche Cayman25,496 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$47,689
Porsche Austin - Austin / Texas
BlackStandard Interior Leather Seats, BlackPark Assist (Front and Rear) with Reversing CameraPorsche Doppelkupplung (PDK)Power Steering Plus20 911 Turbo Design WheelsSeat Belts in Guards RedSeat VentilationSport Seats Plus (2-way)Smoking PackageInstrument Dials in Guards RedOnline Services
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Porsche Cayman with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A84GK171544
Stock: PP5862
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-06-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Porsche Cayman searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Porsche Cayman
- 5(67%)
- 4(11%)
- 2(11%)
- 1(11%)
Related Porsche Cayman info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Kia K900 2015
- Used Acura TL 2011
- Used Volkswagen CC 2012
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2011
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata 2015
- Used Buick Envision 2016
- Used Lexus RC 300 2016
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2012
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2013
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 2017
- Used Hyundai Accent 2010
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2014
- Used FIAT 500 2017
- Used Ford Transit Connect 2018
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage 2014
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Dodge Sprinter Cargo
- Used Toyota Matrix
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class
- Used Cadillac CTS Wagon
- Used Mercedes-Benz Metris
- Used GMC Envoy
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
- Used Ram Promaster City
- Used Saturn VUE
- Used GMC Savana Cargo
- Used Mercedes-Benz Maybach
- Used Alfa Romeo 4C
- Used Volkswagen Golf Alltrack
Shop used models by city
- Used Porsche Panamera Irving TX
- Used Porsche Panamera San Francisco CA
- Used Porsche Panamera Cleveland OH
- Used Porsche Panamera Louisville KY
- Used Porsche Panamera Tempe AZ
- Used Porsche Panamera Tampa FL
- Used Porsche Panamera Newark NJ
- Used Porsche Panamera Arlington TX
- Used Porsche Panamera York PA
- Used Porsche Panamera San Jose CA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Porsche Macan 2017 Nashville TN
- Used Porsche 911 2018 Wichita KS
- Used Porsche Panamera 2011 Naperville IL
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- BMW 7 Series 2019
- 2019 Audi e-tron
- 2021 GMC Yukon XL
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris
- 2019 Chevrolet Impala
- 2020 Bentley Flying Spur
- 2019 Lexus UX 200
- 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- Genesis G70 2019
- Acura RLX 2019
- 2019 BMW 3 Series
- Audi A6 2019
- 2020 Ram Promaster Window Van
- Porsche 718 Boxster 2019
- 2019 A-Class
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Buick Envision