Used 2016 Porsche Cayman for Sale Near Me

  • 2016 Porsche Cayman GT4 in Dark Blue
    2016 Porsche Cayman GT4

    13,984 miles
    $88,900

  • 2016 Porsche Cayman GT4 in Dark Blue
    2016 Porsche Cayman GT4

    10,890 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    $84,999

    $16,051 Below Market
  • 2016 Porsche Cayman in White
    2016 Porsche Cayman

    44,596 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    $38,980

  • 2016 Porsche Cayman GTS in Gray
    2016 Porsche Cayman GTS

    9,803 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    $66,500

  • 2016 Porsche Cayman GT4 in Silver
    2016 Porsche Cayman GT4

    8,011 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    $91,910

    $10,191 Below Market
  • 2016 Porsche Cayman GTS in Gray
    2016 Porsche Cayman GTS

    7,318 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    $69,995

  • 2016 Porsche Cayman GT4 in Gray
    2016 Porsche Cayman GT4

    3,151 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    $99,990

    $3,884 Below Market
  • 2016 Porsche Cayman GT4 in Silver
    2016 Porsche Cayman GT4

    4,413 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $88,995

  • 2016 Porsche Cayman GT4 in Yellow
    2016 Porsche Cayman GT4

    5,638 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $92,990

  • 2016 Porsche Cayman
    2016 Porsche Cayman

    11,259 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    $42,999

    $3,472 Below Market
  • 2016 Porsche Cayman S in Black
    2016 Porsche Cayman S

    29,620 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    $56,800

    $4,210 Below Market
  • 2016 Porsche Cayman GT4 in Red
    2016 Porsche Cayman GT4

    6,001 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    $94,000

  • 2016 Porsche Cayman in White
    2016 Porsche Cayman

    27,800 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    $46,998

  • 2016 Porsche Cayman GT4 in White
    2016 Porsche Cayman GT4

    11,031 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    $85,995

    $3,181 Below Market
  • 2016 Porsche Cayman GT4 in Black
    2016 Porsche Cayman GT4

    23,111 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $89,900

  • 2016 Porsche Cayman GT4 in Red
    2016 Porsche Cayman GT4

    7,549 miles

    $89,999

  • 2016 Porsche Cayman GTS in Black
    2016 Porsche Cayman GTS

    13,050 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    $74,995

  • 2016 Porsche Cayman in Black
    2016 Porsche Cayman

    25,496 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $47,689

Consumer Reviews for the Porsche Cayman

Overall Consumer Rating
4.19 Reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (11%)
  • 2
    (11%)
  • 1
    (11%)
Unlike previous reviewer, I'm a real Porsche owner
Ed N.,05/05/2016
S 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 6M)
Sorry, but "911 drives like a bloated Buick"? "Namby pamby automatic transmission"? [non-permissible content removed] I'm a 10 year member of the PCA and have never heard any real Porsche owners talk such stupidity. Now, regarding the Cayman....I own a 2014 Cayman S with 6 speed manual that was just in for its 3 year (24k miles) service. What a low cost pleasure it has been. Still on all four original 20" Pirellis with 5/32+ tread left and brakes are like new (8/32+)......notwithstanding two half day auto cross events. Tight as a drum and not a rattle to be found. The Cayman is a better daily driver than my previous 911/997 S. Which, BTW, handled spectacularly as well, but the 911 is 300+ lbs heavier, not as nimble and a rougher ride around town. I've averaged 21 mpg since new, with 30 mpg at 75+ on highway. Golf clubs fit in the hatch, the "frunk" handles the luggage; I've been on several weekend roundtrips of 600-800+ miles with my wife. Handling and steering are truly exceptional - equal or better, IMO, than my buddy's Ferrari 430. Straight line acceleration isn't head-snapping spectacular, but still very good and better than "only" 325 hp suggests; thanks to the 2,900 lb curb weight. Short throw 6 speed makes rowing your own a true pleasure on this car (notwithstanding that the PDK is the best dual clutch transmission on the planet, for anybody that is uneducatedly concerned about being a namby-pamby) Overall, the Cayman S is the most enjoyable sports car I've owned. Recommend PASM and sport chrono packages. Also, 18 way adaptive sport seats are great, but if you need to save $3,000, the manual "Sport Seats Plus" are more than adequate. It's now been 5.5 years and 40,000 miles and all of the above remains valid. Zero (0) problems, nothing but routine maintenance and the car is as tight as it was when I took delivery in 2013.
