Used 2016 Porsche Cayman for Sale Near Me

This 2016 Porsche Cayman 2dr GTS features a 3.4L FLAT 6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Shiftable Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Agate Gray Metallic with a Black Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - WELCOME TO VICTORYMOTORCARS, YOU ARE VIEWING A FINE PREVIOUSLY OWNED WATER-COOLED PORSCHE FROM OUR VAST INVENTORY OF PORSCHE WHICH ARE RENOWNED UNIVERSALLY FOR THEIR UNRIVALED COMBINATION OF ACCELERATION, HANDLING, BRAKING, DRIVING EXCITEMENT AND DESIGN EXCELLENCE. 2016 PORSCHE CAYMAN GTS 3.4L 340HP PDK 8 SPEED SHIFTABLE GEARBOX IS FINISHED IN AGATE GREY METALLIC WITH BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR; 9803 ORIGINAL MILES. PLEASE FEEL FREE TO BID AND PURCHASE WITH COMPLETE CONFIDENCE IN THE PORSCHE PRODUCT AND THE DEALER. OUR OVER FOUR DECADES OF HANDS-ON EXPERIENCE WITH PORSCHE HAS PROVIDED A GREAT DEPTH OF KNOWLEDGE AND EXPERTISE IN THE PORSCHE PRODUCT. OUR PRESENCE SPANS THE GLOBE WITH THE ABILITY TO SELL AND DELIVER WORLDWIDE. WE AIM TO PROVIDE THE VERY BEST PRODUCTS AND SERVICES AVAILABLE. THAT'S A PROMISE! ALL PORSCHE CAYMAN'S HAVE A DISTINGUISHED REAR HORIZONTALLY-OPPOSED SIX-CYLINDER ENGINE THAT CATERS TO ITS RECOGNIZABLE PORSCHE GENIUS DESIGN. THE THOROUGHNESS OF THE ENGINEERING, QUALITY MATERIALS AND PRIDE OF WORKMANSHIP MAKE EACH AND EVERY PORSCHE A PRIZE AND A PLEASURE TO OWN. ALL PORSCHE MODELS INTEGRATE LUXURY, CONVENIENCE, SPORTING, ENTERTAINMENT AND SECURITY EQUIPMENT IN TO ONE UNIQUE PACKAGE. SOME OF THE FEATURES OF THIS CAYMAN GTS ARE: BUILT IN OSNABRUECK 2016 PORSCHE CAYMAN GTS 3.4L FLAT SIX ALUMINUM ENGINE (ENGINE BLOCK AND CYLINDER HEADS) 340HP @7400 RPM / 280 LB, FT. OF TORQUE @ 4750-5800 RPM WATER COOLED ENGINE/GEARBOX WITH THERMAL MANAGEMENT AND EXTRA CENTER COOLER DOUBLE OVERHEAD CAMS WITH FOUR VALVES PER CYLINDER VARIOCAM PLUS VARIABLE INTAKE VALVE TIMING AND LIFT INTEGRATED DRY-SUMP LUBRICATION / DIRECT FUEL INJECTION (DFI) VARIABLE RESONANCE INTAKE SYSTEM WITH SWITCHABLE VALVES CYLINDER SPECIFIC KNOCK CONTROL SPORT EXHAUST SYSTEM WITH CENTRAL TWIN-TUBE TAILPIPES IN BLACK SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE WITH SPORT AND SPORT PLUS BUTTONS IN CENTER CONSOLE 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION WITH DUAL-MASS FLYWHEEL PDK 8 SPEED SHIFTABLE GEARBOX AUTO START STOP AND HOLD FUNCTIONS 8 J X 20-INCH CARRERA S ALLOW WHEELS WITH 235/35 ZR 20 TIRES (FRONT) 9.5 J X 20-INCH CARRERA S ALLOW WHEELS WITH 265/35 ZR 20 TIRES (REAR) TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM (TPMS) MACPHERSON STRUT SUSPENSION WITH ANTI-ROLL BAR (FRONT) LSA MULTI-LINK SUSPENSION WITH ANTI-ROLL BAR (REAR) PORSCHE STABILITY MANAGEMENT (PSM) WITH ABS, ASR, ABD AND MSR PRE-FILING OF BRAKE SYSTEM AND BRAKE ASSIT PORSCHE ACTIVE SUSPENSION MANAGEMENT (PASM) WITH CHASSIS LOWERED BY 10 MM 4-PISTON ALUMINUM MONOBLOC FIXED CALIPERS IN RED (FRONT AND REAR) 330 MM (FRONT) / 290 MM (REAR) INTERNALLY VENTED AND CROSS-DRILLED DISCS DISTINTIVELY DESIGNE GTS FORNT AND REAR FASCIAS LEV II - LOW EMSSION VEHICLE BODYSHELL HOT DIP GALVANIZED ON BOTH SIDES WITH HIGH STRENGHT STEEL AND BORON STEEL SAFETY STRUCTURES WITH ALUMINUM DOORS AND LUGGAGE COMPARTMENT EIGHT AIRBAGS FOR DRIVER AND PASSENGER INLCUDING FRONT AIRBAGS KNEE AIRBAGS, HEAD AIRBAGS (DOOR) AND THORAX AIRBAGS (SEAT) PORSCHE SIDE IMPACT PROTECTION SYSTEM (POSIP) FOR DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER WITH SIDE IMPACT PROTETION ELEMENTS IN EACH DOOR, INTEGRATED THORAX AIRBAGS IN SEAT BACKREST, AND HEAD AIRBAGS IN EACH DOOR PANEL SEAT BELT PRETENSIONERS AND FORCE LIMITERS ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM WITH ENGINE IMMOBILIZER, ALARM SYSTEM AND CABIN RADAR ELECTROMECHANICAL POWER STEERING WITH VARIABLE STEERING RATIO GREY TOP TINT ON WINDSHIELD AUTOMATICALLY EXTENDING SPEE-ACTIVATED REAR SPOILER POWER ADJUSTABLE AND HEATED SIDE MIRRORS ON DOOR PANELS CDR AUDIO SYSTEM, 7-INCH COLOR TOUCH SCREEN AND SOUND PACKAGE PLUS AM/FM DUAL TUNER RADIO, SINGLE IN-DASH CD DRIVE, MP3 & AAC & WMA COMPATIBLE UNIVERSAL AUDIO INTERFACE (AUX-IN( IN GLOVE COMPARTMENT BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE MOBILE PHONE INTERFACE HOMELINK PROGRAMMABLE GARAGE DOOR OPENER CRUISE CONTROL AND MULTI-FUNCTION TRIP COMPUTER BLACK BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS INLC. PDLS, AUTO ON/OFF AND WELCOME HOME FEATURE INSTRUMENT CLUSTER WITH CENTRAL REV COUNTER AND 4.6-INCH TFT COLOR DISPLAY LEATHER INTERIOR IN BLACK WITH ALCANTARA / SPORT SEATS PLUS (2-WAY) DECORATIVE INTERIOR TRIM IN GALVANO SILVER / FLOOR MATS ROOF LINING AND A-PILLARS IN ALCANTARA DOOR-SILL GUARDS WITH CAYMAN GTS LOGO AGATE GREY METALLIC LEATHER INTERIOR IN BLACK PORSCHE TORQUE VECTORING (PTV) PORSCHE DOPPELKUPPLUNG (PDK) ROOF LINING IN ALCANTARA PARKASSIST (FRONT AND REAR) WITH REVERSING CAMERA SPORTDESIGN STEERING WHEEL IN LEATHER ADAPTIVE SPORT SEATS PLUS (18-WAY) WITH MEMORY PACKAGE DELETION OF ALCANTARA POWER FOLDING SIDE MIRRORS CONVENIENCE PACKAGE INFOTAINMENT PACKAGE WITH BOSE SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM ANOTHER FANTASTIC WATER-COOLED PORSCHE FROM VMC OVER FOUR DECADES AND RUNNING!!! THANK YOU FOR YOUR INTEREST IN VICTORY MOTORCARS AND THE VEHICLES WE INVENTORY. PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CONTACT US IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS OR COMMENTS.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2016 Porsche Cayman GTS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 26 Highway)

VIN: WP0AB2A8XGK185848

Stock: V2200

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 02-07-2020