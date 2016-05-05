Used 2016 Porsche Cayman for Sale Near Me

Sorry, but "911 drives like a bloated Buick"? "Namby pamby automatic transmission"? [non-permissible content removed] I'm a 10 year member of the PCA and have never heard any real Porsche owners talk such stupidity. Now, regarding the Cayman....I own a 2014 Cayman S with 6 speed manual that was just in for its 3 year (24k miles) service. What a low cost pleasure it has been. Still on all four original 20" Pirellis with 5/32+ tread left and brakes are like new (8/32+)......notwithstanding two half day auto cross events. Tight as a drum and not a rattle to be found. The Cayman is a better daily driver than my previous 911/997 S. Which, BTW, handled spectacularly as well, but the 911 is 300+ lbs heavier, not as nimble and a rougher ride around town. I've averaged 21 mpg since new, with 30 mpg at 75+ on highway. Golf clubs fit in the hatch, the "frunk" handles the luggage; I've been on several weekend roundtrips of 600-800+ miles with my wife. Handling and steering are truly exceptional - equal or better, IMO, than my buddy's Ferrari 430. Straight line acceleration isn't head-snapping spectacular, but still very good and better than "only" 325 hp suggests; thanks to the 2,900 lb curb weight. Short throw 6 speed makes rowing your own a true pleasure on this car (notwithstanding that the PDK is the best dual clutch transmission on the planet, for anybody that is uneducatedly concerned about being a namby-pamby) Overall, the Cayman S is the most enjoyable sports car I've owned. Recommend PASM and sport chrono packages. Also, 18 way adaptive sport seats are great, but if you need to save $3,000, the manual "Sport Seats Plus" are more than adequate. It's now been 5.5 years and 40,000 miles and all of the above remains valid. Zero (0) problems, nothing but routine maintenance and the car is as tight as it was when I took delivery in 2013.

