2022 Nissan Rogue

Release Date: Late 2021
Estimated Price: Starting at $26,000 (estimated)
2022 Nissan Rogue
  • No major changes
  • Impressive suite of safety aids
  • Part of the third Rogue generation introduced for 2021
2022 Nissan Rogue Review
by the Edmunds Experts
02/01/2021

What is the Rogue?

The Nissan Rogue is a small SUV that is the company's top-selling vehicle. It was redesigned last year and its bolder styling now helps it stand out from its competitors. The Rogue has an impressive number of standard safety features such as forward collision mitigation and blind-spot monitoring, plus entertainment technology including Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration. And on the highest trim levels, you'll find things such as quilted leather seats, a head-up display and a wireless charging pad.

The 2021 model year marked a significant redesign for the Rogue. Our editors liked the added comfort, storage space and available technology. We approved so much that it nearly made it to the top of our small SUV rankings, where it currently stands in third place, behind the top-ranked Honda CR-V and the Mazda CX-5. The Rogue's sluggish engine kept it from earning top marks in our evaluation. That said, third place is a very strong position in this hypercompetitive class of vehicle.

Edmunds says

This current-generation Rogue, redesigned last year, has become one of our favorite small SUVs. We're not expecting any significant changes to the Rogue for 2022, which means if you're considering one, you probably won't miss much by opting for a 2021 Rogue model.

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Nissan Rogue.

