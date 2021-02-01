2022 Nissan Rogue
- No major changes
- Impressive suite of safety aids
- Part of the third Rogue generation introduced for 2021
What is the Rogue?
The Nissan Rogue is a small SUV that is the company's top-selling vehicle. It was redesigned last year and its bolder styling now helps it stand out from its competitors. The Rogue has an impressive number of standard safety features such as forward collision mitigation and blind-spot monitoring, plus entertainment technology including Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration. And on the highest trim levels, you'll find things such as quilted leather seats, a head-up display and a wireless charging pad.
The 2021 model year marked a significant redesign for the Rogue. Our editors liked the added comfort, storage space and available technology. We approved so much that it nearly made it to the top of our small SUV rankings, where it currently stands in third place, behind the top-ranked Honda CR-V and the Mazda CX-5. The Rogue's sluggish engine kept it from earning top marks in our evaluation. That said, third place is a very strong position in this hypercompetitive class of vehicle.
Edmunds says
This current-generation Rogue, redesigned last year, has become one of our favorite small SUVs. We're not expecting any significant changes to the Rogue for 2022, which means if you're considering one, you probably won't miss much by opting for a 2021 Rogue model.
Related 2022 Nissan Rogue info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2017
- Used Toyota Camry 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Lexus RX 350 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Toyota RAV4 2021
- 2021 F-150
- Toyota Camry 2021
- 2021 Civic
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2021 Honda Accord
- Jeep Wrangler 2021
- Toyota Tacoma 2021
- 2021 Toyota Corolla
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Hybrids
- Best Trucks
- Best Coupes
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals