1991 Ford F-350 Review
Type:
Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon
Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 1991 Ford F-350. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$717 - $1,510
Used F-350 for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 Ford F-350.
Most helpful consumer reviews
NOTAFORDGUYBUT,11/10/2005
I'm not a Ford guy, but found this cherry truck and couldn't pass it up. The thing is a beast, tows anything and seats 6 adults! 15mpg towing my pontoon boat and carrying people isn't that bad. Very easy ride on highway. People get the heck outa your way!
Jackpot Jerry,09/21/2008
Best full sized truck I have ever owned. Reliable, powerful and carries or tows a big load. I use it mostly as an RV. 90% of it's mileage is at or near GVWR or GCWR, but I never had a mechanical problem. I do not use it as a daily driver because it is long, wide (DRW) and mileage isn't a strong point. However, as a working truck it is super. The lariat interior (captain's chairs) is surprisingly comfortable even though it is just plastic with cloth upolstery. Lots of room up front but the folding rear seat is a bit low and narrow for adults.
Rcooter,02/26/2003
I've used this truck extensively in all climates as a daily driver and a work truck. Can handle 2 pallets of 60 pound concrete with no sweat. I kept the fluids changed regularly but amazingly did my first tune up last year, when the truck was 11 years old. The aftermarket chrome that came with the truck when I bought it rusted prematurely. Overall the truck has been a great ride.
horsegirl,05/03/2010
Had this pick-up almost 20 years and it's the most fun thing to drive. Sure it's a work vehicle and gets used hard from time to time, but when I get to drive it unloaded I have a blast. I call it my giant sports car. I recently drove a 2009 Corvette, and while my pick-up could not quite meet it performance-wise, it was not off the map. This thing handles beautifully. Just wish it had more power pulling 5+ tons up a steep hill, but I guess a diesel is better for that. As far a weight-carrying capacity goes, you CANNOT overload it. (Well, I haven't tried gold or platinum bars.) Anything normal (1-2 tons) is literally unnoticeable.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1991 Ford F-350 features & specs
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 3800 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 3800 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 3800 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 3800 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the F-350
Related Used 1991 Ford F-350 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019