Had this pick-up almost 20 years and it's the most fun thing to drive. Sure it's a work vehicle and gets used hard from time to time, but when I get to drive it unloaded I have a blast. I call it my giant sports car. I recently drove a 2009 Corvette, and while my pick-up could not quite meet it performance-wise, it was not off the map. This thing handles beautifully. Just wish it had more power pulling 5+ tons up a steep hill, but I guess a diesel is better for that. As far a weight-carrying capacity goes, you CANNOT overload it. (Well, I haven't tried gold or platinum bars.) Anything normal (1-2 tons) is literally unnoticeable.

