Consumer Rating
(13)
1997 Ford F-350 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1997 Highlights

While its younger siblings receive complete redesigns, the elder 350 remains virtually unchanged. The 7.3L diesel receives minor improvements and the three-speed automatic transmission is eliminated.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Ford F-350.

5(85%)
4(15%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
13 reviews
See all 13 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

If you could only own one truck
Mainer,02/18/2010
I bought this new in '97, still own it and probably will never have to buy another truck. I know that I rated the fuel mileage high - but what do you expect from that engine, nothing but torque and power. Has performed great from the deserts to the colorado mountains and the Maine winters!
Super Ford Truck
katrinka,12/31/2002
A most Excellent purchase!! never left me stranded. Never a breakdown. Just the occasional needing of tires and regular oil changes. all minor maint. The Powerstroke gives all the power you would ever need in a pick up. Pulls our 1976 Fiberform fully fueled and loaded with camping and fishing goodies up an 8% grade at 65 mph+. I know I would buy this model again.
Great truck
JJBYZ4x4,06/24/2008
Absolutely love this truck. Have always loved the body style and this is the last year it was made. Bought the truck with 200,000 miles on it and only had to replace the glow plugs (common on these engines). Other than oil changes and usual wear parts like brakes and tie rod ends, I haven't had to spend a dime on it. Rides a little rought but I have a 6 inch lift on a 1 ton truck so it comes with the territory. I'll drive this one till it can't be driven any more and then probably look for another one.
Always attracts positive attention.
Dave,11/05/2015
XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB
The truck is a tank! I have been asked to sell it at least a dozen times, very popular body style (1997 - last year of the real truck look). The truck is a power house and is bullet proof. I've towed large boats, trailers with 6000 pound tractors, etc... with ease.
See all 13 reviews of the 1997 Ford F-350
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 3600 rpm
See all Used 1997 Ford F-350 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1997 Ford F-350

Used 1997 Ford F-350 Overview

The Used 1997 Ford F-350 is offered in the following submodels: F-350 Crew Cab, F-350 Regular Cab, F-350 Extended Cab. Available styles include XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Extended Cab LB (7.5L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), and XLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (7.5L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M).

Should I lease or buy a 1997 Ford F-350?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

