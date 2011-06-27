1997 Ford F-350 Review
Other years
Used F-350 for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review
1997 Highlights
While its younger siblings receive complete redesigns, the elder 350 remains virtually unchanged. The 7.3L diesel receives minor improvements and the three-speed automatic transmission is eliminated.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1997 Ford F-350.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Mainer,02/18/2010
I bought this new in '97, still own it and probably will never have to buy another truck. I know that I rated the fuel mileage high - but what do you expect from that engine, nothing but torque and power. Has performed great from the deserts to the colorado mountains and the Maine winters!
katrinka,12/31/2002
A most Excellent purchase!! never left me stranded. Never a breakdown. Just the occasional needing of tires and regular oil changes. all minor maint. The Powerstroke gives all the power you would ever need in a pick up. Pulls our 1976 Fiberform fully fueled and loaded with camping and fishing goodies up an 8% grade at 65 mph+. I know I would buy this model again.
JJBYZ4x4,06/24/2008
Absolutely love this truck. Have always loved the body style and this is the last year it was made. Bought the truck with 200,000 miles on it and only had to replace the glow plugs (common on these engines). Other than oil changes and usual wear parts like brakes and tie rod ends, I haven't had to spend a dime on it. Rides a little rought but I have a 6 inch lift on a 1 ton truck so it comes with the territory. I'll drive this one till it can't be driven any more and then probably look for another one.
Dave,11/05/2015
XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB
The truck is a tank! I have been asked to sell it at least a dozen times, very popular body style (1997 - last year of the real truck look). The truck is a power house and is bullet proof. I've towed large boats, trailers with 6000 pound tractors, etc... with ease.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1997 Ford F-350 features & specs
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 3600 rpm
