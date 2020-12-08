Used 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty for Sale Near Me

Auto Group of Louisville - Louisville / Kentucky

***LOCAL TRADE-IN***NAVIGATION***HEATED & COOLED SEATS***Look at this fantastic 2012 Ford F-350 Lariat that just arrived here at Auto Group of Louisville. This great Local Trade-In is stuffed with all the great options like Heated & Cooled Front Seats Adjustable Pedals Back-Up-Camera Navigation Power Sliding Rear Window Hard Tonneau Cover Power Memory Driver Seat Power Folding Side Mirrors SYNC Bluetooth and Much Much More!!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1FT8W3BT2CEA85523

Stock: A85523

Certified Pre-Owned: No

