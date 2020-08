Used 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty for Sale Near Me

Rock Road Auto Plaza - Saint Louis / Missouri

Oxford White 2012 Ford F-350SD Lariat**ANOTHER 1-OWNER VEHICLE**, **POWER MIRROR PACKAGE**, **INCLUDES WARRANTY**, **CLIMATE CONTROL PACKAGE**, **AMBIENT LIGHTING PACKAGE**, **ALUMINUM WHEEL PACKAGE**, **DIESEL - DIESEL - DIESEL**, ABS brakes, Traction control.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Electronic Folding Mirrors .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1FT8W3DT9CEC74196

Stock: B2424

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-20-2020