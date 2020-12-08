Used 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty for Sale Near Me
- 109,785 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$31,574$6,689 Below Market
- 154,400 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,995$4,709 Below Market
- 135,220 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,995$3,958 Below Market
- 123,343 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$29,999$4,409 Below Market
- 134,297 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,975
- 183,248 miles
$26,000
- 101,581 miles
$36,995$2,306 Below Market
- 85,018 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$25,670
- 116,287 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$35,000
- 68,655 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$27,253
- 123,500 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$34,495
- 88,629 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$36,995
- 89,740 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,990
- 149,950 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,944
- 134,795 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,988
- 244,686 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,599
- 126,898 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$31,995
- 179,300 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$18,977
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Ford F-350 Super Duty
Read recent reviews for the Ford F-350 Super Duty
See all 3 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.73 Reviews
Report abuse
cookkeyman,10/05/2011
I have driven 4 different GM vehicles since 1997. Last vehicle was a 2007 GMC Sierra HD SLT iwth a duramax engine. All these vehicles. have been reliable and I have had few issues. I finally bit the bullet and bought a F350 King Ranch with diesel due to numerous features FORD offers. I am pleased with the ride, driving amenities and the fuel mileage. It is very comfortable to sit in and is easier to manouerve in spite of being a longer vehicle. The engine is definitely quieter and smoother. Very pleased with the switch
