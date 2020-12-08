Used 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty for Sale Near Me

1,444 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
F-350 Super Duty Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,444 listings
  • 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat in White
    used

    2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat

    109,785 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $31,574

    $6,689 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat in Silver
    used

    2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat

    154,400 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $25,995

    $4,709 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat in Off White/Cream
    used

    2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat

    135,220 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $23,995

    $3,958 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat in Red
    used

    2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat

    123,343 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $29,999

    $4,409 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat in Gray
    used

    2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat

    134,297 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $32,975

    Details
  • 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat in White
    used

    2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat

    183,248 miles

    $26,000

    Details
  • 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat in Red
    used

    2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat

    101,581 miles
    Good Deal

    $36,995

    $2,306 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT in Black
    used

    2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT

    85,018 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $25,670

    Details
  • 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat
    used

    2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat

    116,287 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $35,000

    Details
  • 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL in Silver
    used

    2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL

    68,655 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $27,253

    Details
  • 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch in White
    used

    2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch

    123,500 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $34,495

    Details
  • 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat in White
    used

    2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat

    88,629 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $36,995

    Details
  • 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch
    used

    2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch

    89,740 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $26,990

    Details
  • 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch
    used

    2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch

    149,950 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $28,944

    Details
  • 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT
    used

    2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT

    134,795 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,988

    Details
  • 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT
    used

    2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT

    244,686 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $11,599

    Details
  • 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT in Black
    used

    2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT

    126,898 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $31,995

    Details
  • 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL
    used

    2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL

    179,300 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $18,977

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ford F-350 Super Duty searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,444 listings
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-350 Super Duty
  4. Used 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty

Consumer Reviews for the Ford F-350 Super Duty

Read recent reviews for the Ford F-350 Super Duty
Overall Consumer Rating
4.73 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (33%)
Switched to Ford
cookkeyman,10/05/2011
I have driven 4 different GM vehicles since 1997. Last vehicle was a 2007 GMC Sierra HD SLT iwth a duramax engine. All these vehicles. have been reliable and I have had few issues. I finally bit the bullet and bought a F350 King Ranch with diesel due to numerous features FORD offers. I am pleased with the ride, driving amenities and the fuel mileage. It is very comfortable to sit in and is easier to manouerve in spite of being a longer vehicle. The engine is definitely quieter and smoother. Very pleased with the switch
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Ford
F-350 Super Duty
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Rear Wheels
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders

Related Ford F-350 Super Duty info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings