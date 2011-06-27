Estimated values
1995 Ford F-350 XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$661
|$1,258
|$1,560
|Clean
|$590
|$1,123
|$1,396
|Average
|$447
|$851
|$1,069
|Rough
|$304
|$580
|$741
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-350 XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,054
|$1,671
|$1,979
|Clean
|$940
|$1,491
|$1,771
|Average
|$712
|$1,130
|$1,356
|Rough
|$485
|$770
|$940
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-350 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,000
|$1,616
|$1,924
|Clean
|$892
|$1,441
|$1,722
|Average
|$676
|$1,093
|$1,318
|Rough
|$460
|$744
|$914
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-350 XLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (7.5L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$983
|$1,576
|$1,873
|Clean
|$877
|$1,406
|$1,676
|Average
|$665
|$1,066
|$1,283
|Rough
|$453
|$726
|$890
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-350 XL 2dr Extended Cab LB (7.5L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$982
|$1,557
|$1,845
|Clean
|$876
|$1,389
|$1,651
|Average
|$664
|$1,053
|$1,264
|Rough
|$452
|$717
|$876
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-350 XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$987
|$1,566
|$1,855
|Clean
|$880
|$1,397
|$1,660
|Average
|$667
|$1,059
|$1,271
|Rough
|$454
|$721
|$881
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-350 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,002
|$1,589
|$1,883
|Clean
|$894
|$1,417
|$1,685
|Average
|$678
|$1,075
|$1,290
|Rough
|$461
|$732
|$894
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-350 XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,005
|$1,612
|$1,916
|Clean
|$896
|$1,438
|$1,714
|Average
|$680
|$1,090
|$1,312
|Rough
|$463
|$743
|$910
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-350 XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,120
|$1,693
|$1,978
|Clean
|$999
|$1,510
|$1,770
|Average
|$758
|$1,145
|$1,355
|Rough
|$516
|$780
|$940
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-350 XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,141
|$1,816
|$2,153
|Clean
|$1,018
|$1,620
|$1,927
|Average
|$771
|$1,228
|$1,475
|Rough
|$525
|$837
|$1,023