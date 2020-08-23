Used 2010 Cadillac SRX for Sale Near Me
- 167,628 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$6,000$2,178 Below Market
Cable Dahmer Chevrolet - Independence / Missouri
Come in today and experience the Cable Dahmer difference! This vehicle is located at Cable - Dahmer Chevrolet Inc! Call for a free test drive in this 2010 Cadillac SRX. AWD 2010 Cadillac SRX Premium AWD, 8-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Adaptive Remote Start, AM/FM Stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3/Navigation, Automatic Air Circulation/Air Quality Sensor, BluetoothÂ For Phone, Body-Colored Heated Power Outside Mirrors, Bose 5.1 Surround Sound, Cargo Area, Chrome Roof Rails, Continuous Variable Real Time Damping Chassis, Cruise Control, Driver & Front Passenger Heated Seats, Driver & Front Passenger Power Lumbar Control, Front & Rear Parking Assist, Front Driver Seat Adjuster, Front Fog Lamps, Headlamp Washer System, Heated Rear Outboard Seating Positions, Humidity Sensor, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, Keyless Access, Leather Seating Surfaces, LED Spotlights w/Lighting Pipes, Memory Driver Package, Power UltraView Double-Sized Sunroof, Power-Adjustable Pedals w/Memory, Preferred Equipment Group 1SE, Rainsense Wipers, Rear Power Liftgate, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Rear-View Camera System, Remote Keyless Entry, Retractable Cargo Shade, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Universal Home Remote, Variable Effort Power Steering, Ventilated Driver Seat, Ventilated Passenger Seat, Wood Trim Package, Wood Trim Steering Wheel, Xenon High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, XM Satellite Radio. Contact us online or give us a call at (866) 650-1809 to have your questions answered, obtain a price quote for this vehicle, or schedule your test drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Cadillac SRX Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNFEY5AS500351
Stock: 98244B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 100,940 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$7,995$1,785 Below Market
112 Auto Plaza - Patchogue / New York
ATTENTION! ! !!GENERAL PUBLIC!!! PLEASE READ!!! INVOICE CLEARANCE SALE!!!! THESE ARE OUR COST PRICES!! Feel free to come down and check out this BEAUTY!!! And MAKE US AN OFFER'' we can't refuse. $$$$$ NO REASONABLE OFFER ABOVE OUR COST PRICE REFUSED PLEASE BRING AD TO GET INTERNET SPECIAL PRICING ''MAKE US AN OFFER'' CASH OR FINANCE!!!!***** WE HAVE NEW FINANCING OPTIONS !! This is an opportunity to repair or start your credit!! All cars are SERVICED/ PREP AND SAFETY INSPECTED AND READY TO GO. Extended warranty plans available at an additional cost. TRADE-INS welcomed. Appointments are recommended due to SAME DAY DELIVERY and FAST TURN around NY PLATES available on the spot. We also provide TEMP PLATES FOR OUR OUT OF STATE CUSTOMERS.All vehicles pay applicable State Specific Taxes Tags Licenseand a Trans UCMR fee of $990.00(non – negotiable).
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Cadillac SRX Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNAEYXAS514961
Stock: 35362
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 116,512 milesGreat Deal
$6,355
Bert Ogden Mission Kia - Mission / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Cadillac SRX Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNAEY4AS540455
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 98,747 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$6,995$3,457 Below Market
Incredible Auto Sales - Bountiful / Utah
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Cadillac SRX Luxury with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNDEY4AS634014
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 85,663 milesGreat Deal
$10,400$1,480 Below Market
Magic City Ford Lincoln - Roanoke / Virginia
The rear air conditioning, a leather interior, dual climate control, stability control, traction control, premium sound system, OnStar Communication System, CD changer, anti-lock brakes, and dual airbags of this 2010 Cadillac SRX Base make this vehicle a true standout. It has a 6 Cylinder engine. This one's on the market for $10,400. With an unbeatable 5-star crash test rating, this SUV puts safety first. Flaunting a sharp black exterior and an ebony interior, this car is a sight to see from the inside out. With the power lumbar seats, you can drive with ease. Reduce drag with the rear spoiler. Easily lock and unlock your doors with a simple hands-free click thanks to keyless entry. Don't regret waiting on this one! Call today to schedule your test drive. See more pictures of this vehicle at www.MagicCityAutoGroup.com. Call us today at 1-800-525-1890 to schedule a test drive or just stop in to see us at our locations in Roanoke, VA, Covington, VA or Lexington, VA! We have proudly served all of Southwest Virginia for over 80 years, and look forward to serving you! Contact Information: Magic City Auto Group, 809 Williamson Rd., Roanoke, VA, 24016, Phone: 5403450911, E-mail: internetsales@magiccityautogroup.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Cadillac SRX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNGEY5AS522596
Stock: R1187C-2
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 173,168 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$6,599$670 Below Market
Valdo Auto Sales Corp - Miami / Florida
If a luxury crossover utility (CUV) is on your wish list, it will be difficult to match or surpass this very satisfying new Cadillac's artful blend of style, utility, car-like comfort, ride, handling and surprisingly fuel-efficient performance (on regular-grade gas).Loan Disclaimer:While every effort has been made to ensure that the information included on this site is accurate, the dealer cannot guarantee that the inventory shown will be available at the dealership. All inventory listed is subject to prior sale. Incentives and Allowances may expire at any time. Prices are valid on day of publication only. Offers cannot be combined. Internet prices already include all applicable rebates and incentives which are subject to incentive or rebate qualification criteria and requirements, and which may be contingent upon finance company approval. Price is valid when it originates from an internet advertisement. To receive the price shown you must finance with the dealership AND trade a vehicle that the dealership can offer for retail sale at the lot. Internet prices include all applicable incentives in lieu of special interest rate. Pre-delivery service charge of $899.00, electronic registration filing fee of $199.00, tax, tag/registration fee and any finance charges are not included on quoted price. Internet price subject to change without notice to correct errors or omissions or in the event of inventory fluctuations. Retail Value is provided by the NADA Book value for informational purposes only. Accessories and color may vary. Standard features are based upon trim level. Price does not include dealer installed options or equipment. All features are not available for all vehicles. Please contact the store by email or phone for more details and availability of any incentives. Neither dealer nor its affiliates will be responsible for typographical or other errors, including data transmission, display, or software errors that may appear on the site. Not available with special finance and some other offers. Tax, title, license (unless itemized above) are extra. Your actual mileage may vary.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Cadillac SRX Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNDEY1AS627604
Stock: 627604
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 120,688 milesGreat Deal
$10,000$841 Below Market
Vaughn Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Ottumwa / Iowa
was a Trade In, Our ASE Factory Trained Tech Inspected and Serviced this vehicle., we complete full detail inside and out to make this as close to brand new as possible, 6-Speed Automatic, Shale/Ebony Accents w/Leather Seating Surfaces. 3.0L V6 SIDI DOHC VVT Platinum Ice Tricoat 2010 Cadillac SRX Performance Our Vaughn Best Deal Pricing skips the arguing and you get a great deal. Plus it makes buying a car fast and fun! Online Price excludes $25 title, $10 lien Fee (if applicable), and $180 Vaughn processing fee. Iowa buyers will pay Iowa Use Tax License at delivery. Out of state buyers will be responsible to pay their local tax, license, and other fees at time they register the vehicle. Licensed Dealers buying for their inventory will pay $205 wholesale processing fee. Drive to Ottumwa and find out why people have been buying their vehicles from our family since 1934. http://www.realdeal.com/fnv9a
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Cadillac SRX Performance with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNEEY9AS642518
Stock: 642518
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 142,428 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$7,999$1,002 Below Market
Auto Express - Orlando / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Cadillac SRX Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNAEY5AS604423
Stock: 604423
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 103,613 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$10,491$873 Below Market
BMW of Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires and new battery! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Wheels; "20" X 8" (50.8 Cm X 20.3 Cm) Chrome Tech Aluminum Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Ebony Seats W/Titanium Upper Accents; Leather Seating Surfaces Engine; 3.0L Vvt Dohc V6 Sidi Imperial Blue Performance Collection Preferred Equipment Group Seats; Front Bucket Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Awd; 6T70 This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Cadillac SRX Performance with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNEEY2AS640593
Stock: AS640593
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 118,797 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$10,153$587 Below Market
Tom Wood Honda - Anderson / Indiana
2010 Gray Flannel Cadillac SRX Premium Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!At Tom Wood Honda we are driven by three principles honor, integrity, and loyalty. Come in today and let us earn your business. We make car buying easy and simple. Our entire team is committed to helping you buy a car the way we would want to buy a car! We utilize state-of-the-art technology to constantly monitor pricing trends in order to offer our customers the best competitive pricing and value. We do not mark them up to mark them Down! We sell and service all makes and models of Pre-owned / Used Vehicles Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used Sport Utility, 10K under used cars, Ford, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, Nissan, Mazda, Hyundai, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, SRT, Mitsubishi, Lexus, Kia, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as other brands. Proudly serving these areas of Indianapolis, Anderson, Fishers, Carmel, Noblesville, Pendleton, & Muncie. Call 855 289 3104 to schedule a test drive or answer any questions.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Cadillac SRX Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNFEY7AS581708
Stock: PS581708
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 82,475 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$11,653$356 Below Market
Express.cars - Green Bay / Wisconsin
* Bergstrom Certified * Personal Use * Local Trade In * Power moonroof * Heated Front Bucket Seats * Odometer is 25060 miles below market average 2010 Cadillac SRX Performance AWD Gray Flannel 6-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 SIDI DOHC VVT AWD, 10 Speakers, 3.39 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Entertainment system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon, Leather Seating Surfaces, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Sport Suspension, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Cadillac SRX Performance with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNEEY9AS645368
Stock: TI8124A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 89,908 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$10,410$517 Below Market
DCH Ford of Eatontown - Eatontown / New Jersey
$900 below Kelley Blue Book!, FUEL EFFICIENT 25 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Panoramic Roof, Dual Zone A/C, Remote Engine Start, Onboard Communications System, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, FWD... KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Sunroof, Panoramic Roof, Heated Driver Seat, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats. Cadillac Luxury Collection with GOLD MIST exterior and SHALE WITH BROWNSTONE interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 265 HP at 6950 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION, AM/FM/XM STEREO, SINGLE CD/DVD PLAYER, 40GB HARD DRIVE DEVICE, MP3 PLAYBACK Grace notes, HDD-based navigation, rear-seat entertainment compatible, rear-seat audio controls, iPOD support with digital streaming, media transport protocol, Bluetooth phone interface compatible, voice recognition, auxiliary jack, USB and Bose 5.1 Surround Sound 10-speaker system (STD), ENGINE, 3.0L VVT DOHC V6 SIDI (265 hp [197.6 kW] @ 6950 rpm, 223 lb-ft of torque [201.1 N-m] @ 5100 rpm) (STD), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, FWD, 6T70 with tap-up/tap-down (on shifter), performance shifting and manual-up/manual-down. Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Rear Parking Aid. "Spectacularly luxurious cabin AFFORDABLE: This SRX is priced $900 below Kelley Blue Book. MORE ABOUT US: The main goal at DCH Ford of Eatontown is to ensure you have a successful and enjoyable car-buying experience. Whether you are searching for a new or used Ford vehicle, or maybe a quality pre-owned car, truck or SUV, DCH Ford of Eatontown is ready to assist. We are ready to exceed expectations while delivering customer happiness. Pricing analysis performed on 8/23/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Cadillac SRX Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNAEY4AS640930
Stock: AS640930T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 100,045 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$10,983$625 Below Market
Bob Howard Chevrolet - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
Bob Howard Chevrolet has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2010 Cadillac SRX. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. The Cadillac SRX Performance Collection offers a fair amount of utility thanks to its advanced features and unique styling. It's also quite sporty, and injects an ample amount of handling chutzpah into the ridin'-high body of a family-friendly SUV. This Cadillac SRX Performance Collection is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. One of the best things about this Cadillac SRX is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. More information about the 2010 Cadillac SRX: Cadillac's performance-oriented SRX crossover becomes more affordable but just as sporty and lavish inside with a complete redesign. The SRX's newly standard direct-injection V6 provides improved fuel economy, while the turbocharged engine that arrives later in the model year promises to maintain the model's enthusiast appeal. And for families, the SRX now offers a new hard-drive entertainment system. It all comes back to price, though; with a base price in the mid-thirties, the base-model 2010 SRX is a luxury crossover bargain. This model sets itself apart with Affordable price for a full-fledged luxury crossover, tech and entertainment features, respectable fuel economy, available turbocharged performance, and comfortable interior
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Cadillac SRX Performance with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNBEY6AS643656
Stock: AS643656
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 121,912 milesGood Deal
$9,899$623 Below Market
Bob Rohrman Schaumburg Kia - Schaumburg / Illinois
2010 Cadillac SRX Premium Gray Flannel 6-Speed Automatic Bob Rohrman's Schaumburg KIA, is part of the #1 volume* auto group in the Midwest. Come and see for yourself what has made us #1 We have the new KIA you want today at the price you want to pay and we'll sell it to you with a smile :-) Proudly Selling and Servicing New Used Preowned Certified KIA 's . Schaumburg KIA Service's Chicago Land, Illinois, Schaumburg, Arlington, Arlington Heights, Cook, Lake, Dupage. We have cars Under 10k, Under 5k. Hundreds of Pre-Owned Vehicles to choose from here at Bob Rohrman Schuamburg Kia 1100 E. Golf Road, Minutes from Woodfield Mall and Chicago's O'hare International Airport. Easy Financing Terms and all Trades Welcome. *Vehicle subject to a $895 reconditioning fee that includes a one-year maintenance package, two-year interior protection plan, Vin Etch, multi-point inspection, and free car washes. See dealer for exact details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Cadillac SRX Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNFEY8AS581751
Stock: P2913A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- 115,963 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$8,995
Car Guys - Houston / Texas
The SRX is luxury SUV with comfort features. SUV is loaded with all options. Leather seats, moon roof & good tires. please come by for test drive. thanks - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Tachometer, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Full Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, OnStar, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Ahmed 832-856-1CAR at 832-856-1227 or gocarguys@gmail.com for more information. - Please go to WWW.GOCARGUYS.COM for more PICTURES and Directions. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Cadillac SRX Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNAEY4AS508203
Stock: 508203
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 127,026 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$8,800
Gene Messer Ford of Lubbock - Lubbock / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2010 Cadillac SRX. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. This Cadillac SRX Luxury Collection is an incredibly versatile vehicle that is a must have for any family. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. More information about the 2010 Cadillac SRX: Cadillac's performance-oriented SRX crossover becomes more affordable but just as sporty and lavish inside with a complete redesign. The SRX's newly standard direct-injection V6 provides improved fuel economy, while the turbocharged engine that arrives later in the model year promises to maintain the model's enthusiast appeal. And for families, the SRX now offers a new hard-drive entertainment system. It all comes back to price, though; with a base price in the mid-thirties, the base-model 2010 SRX is a luxury crossover bargain. This model sets itself apart with Affordable price for a full-fledged luxury crossover, tech and entertainment features, respectable fuel economy, available turbocharged performance, and comfortable interior We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Cadillac SRX Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNAEY8AS519429
Stock: AS519429
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 55,500 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$13,095
Star Auto Mall 512 - Bethlehem / Pennsylvania
Our vehicles include Star Auto Mall 512 certified 100,000 mile warranty, 6 years or newer, under 80,000 miles on qualifying vehicles only! See dealer for details 484-898-8100 ! Star Auto Mall 512 has over 1,500 affordable vehicles in stock. We offer a 3 Day Exchange on qualifying vehicles! Why shop anywhere else? Our dealership specializes in providing you with the best used cars, trucks, and SUVs in the Lehigh Valley. Part of our promise to you is that we will always strive to provide you with unbeatable service. Our goal is to go above and beyond your expectations. So come on down to our dealership in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. We are open Monday through Saturday from 9 am to 8 pm. Contact us with any used car questions you may have, our number is 484-898-8100. Make Star Auto Mall 512 your first choice for affordable used vehicles. AWD.Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Cadillac SRX Performance with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNEEYXAS539754
Stock: U4661
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 60,730 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,995
Tyler DriveTime - Tyler / Texas
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Cadillac SRX Premium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNCEYXAS516902
Stock: 1040228418
Certified Pre-Owned: No
