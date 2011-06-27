Used 2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Truck Details
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Rear Wheels
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- Price Drop$27,995Fair Deal | $2,257 below market
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT134,793 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
A & G Auto - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
ONE OWNER OFF LEASE BRAND NEW WHEELS AND TIRES TOOL BOX WORK BED REALLY NICE WITH LOCKS WORK SLIDE METAL TABLE LERATHER 4X4 XLT jeorge poss. WE TRADE OVER 200 TRUCK 500 USED CARS IN STOCK WWW.AANDGAUTOS.NET Visit A & G Auto Inc online at www.aandgautos.net ( W W W . A A N D G A U T O S . N E T ) to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 405-769-9404 today to schedule your test drive. NO IN HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3BT7EEB86673
Stock: B86673
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $30,416
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty undefined45,261 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Romeo Ford - Kingston / New York
KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Only 45,235 Miles! This Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 6.2 L/379 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights.*This Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW Comes Equipped with These Options *Transmission: TorqShift 6-Speed Automatic w/OD+ -inc: SelectShift, range select and tow haul feature, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Systems Monitor, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer, Reverse Opening Rear Doors.* Visit Us Today *Live a little- stop by Romeo Ford of Kingston located at 128 Route 28, Kingston, NY 12401 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8X3B63EEB57243
Stock: 20275SSA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $35,995Fair Deal
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT38,700 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Route 21 Auto Sales - Canal Fulton / Ohio
6.2L V8 GAS ENGINE, LONG BED, 4WD, TOW PACKAGE, ALLOY WHEELS, RUNNING BOARDS, BLUETOOTH, AND MORE......CALL 330-854-5380 TODAY OR GOOGLE US @ R21MOTORSPORTS.COM.....ASK ABOUT OUR TRUCK FINANCING PROGRAM & NATIONWIDE TRUCK EXTENDED SERVICE CONTRACTS ....IF R21 MOTORSPORTS HAS THE OPPORTUNITY TO HELP YOU IN THESE DIFFICULT TIMES ...WE WILL DO OUR BEST TO PROVIDE YOU FAIR, HONEST AND STRAIGHT FORWARD TRANSACTION ....LOOK FORWARD TO HEARING FROM YOU AND PLEASE TAKE CARE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3B68EEB75188
Stock: 18728
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,980
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL120,876 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bull Valley Ford - Woodstock / Illinois
New Price! Oxford White 2014 Ford F-350SD XL RWD TorqShift 6-Speed Automatic 6.2L V8 EFI SOHC 16V ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Low tire pressure warning, Traction control.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Post-collision safety system.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8X3A69EEB49942
Stock: 2071A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- New Listing$35,995
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty LariatNot providedNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Davidson Ford of Watertown - Watertown / New York
One Owner, Bluetooth/Hands Free, Backup Camera, F-350 SuperDuty Lariat, Power Stroke 6.7L V8 DI 32V OHV Turbodiesel, TorqShift 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Green Gem Metallic, Black w/Premium Leather Seating Surfaces 40/Console/40, 18" Chrome Clad Cast Aluminum Wheels, 6" Angular Chrome Step Bars, ABS brakes, Chrome Package, Colored Front & Rear Rancho Branded Shocks, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, FX4 Off-Road Package, Heated door mirrors, Hill Descent Control, Illuminated entry, Lariat Interior Package, Low tire pressure warning, Memory Power Adjustable Pedals, Memory Power Heated/Cooled Driver's Seat, Memory PowerScope Trailer Tow Mirrors, Order Code 618A, Power Heated/Cooled Passenger Seat, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, SYNC w/MyFord Touch & SYNC Services, Traction control, Unique Chrome Mirror Caps. 2014 Ford F-350SD Lariat 4WD TorqShift 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Power Stroke 6.7L V8 DI 32V OHV Turbodiesel Recent Arrival! Odometer is 14165 miles below market average!The Davidson Family has been involved in local business and their local communities for over 50 years. The family of dealerships now includes 5 franchise stores, 3 collision centers and 10 Precision Wash locations, spanning across Central and Northern New York. At the Davidson Ford Supercenter we are here to help you with all of your auto needs. Whether you are looking for a new vehicle, pre-owned vehicle or just stopping in for service and repairs, we are here to help. We even have the best finance experts who specialize in getting your loan approved. Our mission is to ensure a happy family of employees and customers, taking pride in providing the best possible automotive experience. We invite you to stop in and let us show you why we are, "Nice People To Do Business With!"
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8X3BT0EEB49994
Stock: G141583
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $37,977
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat82,521 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mike T's Auto Sales - Pittsburgh / Pennsylvania
Low money down LOW MONTHLY PAYMENTS plus Brand New PA Inspection And Emission Stickers. Our 3-Month Guardian WARRANTY IS INCLUDED in the price and is honored EVERYWHERE/nationwide! We have THE BEST VALUE on used cars in the tri-state area! Trades of all kinds are welcome; WE BUY cars and motorcycles FAST! Expect a fair price a clean title and a FREE CarFax! All TYPES OF FINANCING ARE AVAILABLE HERE including special financing for challenged credit: just call or send your information online (www.miketsautosales.com under financing) and we will not make a penny on your loan! We accept cash checks Visa Discover and MasterCard. NO GAMES NO GIMMICKS EVER! Just quality cars and great service! We are locally owned and operated so our reputation is everything and we will prove it to you. Ask around about us! PLEASE DO THE RESEARCH; why pay more money for less vehicle? We always have something for everybody! Check out our current inventory at www.miketsautosales.com and call (412) 561-3456 today. Hope to see you soon! We Will Fight To Earn Your BusinessMike T's (412) 561-3456
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8X3BT1EEB10833
Stock: 0833C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$19,977
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT188,050 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Central Autos - Castle Rock / Colorado
Nice 2014 Ford F350 XL Crew Cab 188k strong running truck headache rack tool box and fuel cell with pump. Reinforced bed good tires really a great work truck! Call Mike @ 303-668-9954 or 303-688-8355 Visit Central Autos online at www.centautos.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 303-688-8355 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3BT5EEA61817
Stock: A61817
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $24,995
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT197,148 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lone Oak Motors - Austin / Texas
We are proud to provide free CARFAX reports for all of our inventory all of the time...just click the CARFAX button! Lone Oak Motors Bringing the Deals to You!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3BT1EEB34083
Stock: L2756C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$37,998
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat81,138 milesDelivery available*
CarMax Reno - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Reno / Nevada
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NV, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3BT2EEA38480
Stock: 18826846
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $29,900
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL27,708 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Flexi Leasing And Sales - Cliffwood / New Jersey
27708 Miles!!!!!...This 2014 Ford F350 Regular Cab Pickup 4X4 is completely ready to work....get ready for next cold weather season equipped with Power Equipment Groupmoulded cab steps,Skid Plates,sliding rear window,snow plow prep package, Cast Aluminum Wheels, ,upfitter switches,3.73 electronic locking Axle,XL Value package,Factory remote start,HENDERSON Ice Control Spreader,Model FSP 7X304SS...Western 8' Prp Plow in as new condition...Complete peace of mind!!!...Our credit process is quick and painless and will get you into this 2014 Ford F350 4x4 Same Day!!!...At Flexi there are NO EXTRA FEES!!!...NO destination fees No dealer Prep Fees No Market adjustment Fees...just Straight up dealing for 34 Years!!!...Why do we enjoy a 5 Star Rating??..SERVICE and Honesty!!!..The pros at Flexi are experts in financing and leasing with decades of experience...we have the resources to get your deal done quickly and at very competitive rates regardless of credit history!!...Call or Text us today @ 732 890 2400 for immediate response and let us show you why we enjoy a 5 star customer service rating ...at Flexi we value your business and respect your time!!!...call or text us today!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTRF3B62EEA93459
Stock: 14FA93459
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $30,995
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat150,777 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
DS Auto Imports - Springfield / Illinois
100% CUSTOMER SATISFACTION GOAL! - Quality, Low-Price, Warranties & Easy Financing... 1 owner truck! Clean car-fax! 2014 Ford F-350 6.7L Turbocharged Super Duty Lariat 4WD. This truck is loaded with options including leather seats, premium alloy wheels, am/fm radio, aux radio input, power seats, running boards, back-up camera, tinted windows, cruise control, towing package, and most important 4X4. Purchase with confidence since all of Ds' quality vehicles are thoroughly inspected. We stock and locate custom high-quality cars in all price ranges for our customers and friends.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3BT5EEA53233
Stock: A53233
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- Price Drop$33,495
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT61,276 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
S S Car Store Inc - East Freedom / Pennsylvania
RUST FREE!! 8 FT BED!! NEW TIRES!! FX4!! COMES WITH A COMPREHENSIVE 1 YEAR / 15,000 MILE DIESEL WARRANTY WITH EXTENDED TERMS AVAILABLE!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8X3BT0EEB51678
Stock: B51678
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $35,995
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT40,108 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Highline Motor Cars - Southampton / New Jersey
Call today to make an appointment!! TRUE PRICES & PRICED TO SELL... We offer great APR rates with no markups and try our best to help get every customer approved at affordable monthly payments. Our inventory consists of wide verity of vehicles to cater every driver on the road. We have been in business for over 26 years selling cars world wide. Also for customers coming from other states we provide pick up service from Philadelphia Airport as well as Trenton-Mercer Airport.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Standard Cab, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTRF3BT5EEA22584
Stock: A22584
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $30,836
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat160,318 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CRM Motors - Pelham / Alabama
This 2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat is an aggressive vehicle you won't be able to miss! This Super Duty features leather seating a backup camera and has all the tools to get to work with the towing capabilities of 18500 lbs. It also has a massive lined truck bed that is in fantastic shape. Come to CRM Motors at 2710 Pelham Parkway or call 205-358-3603 and schedule a test drive today. Our friendly staff members will be glad to assist you in finding the right vehicle for you and your budget. See you soon......... Come view our inventory by visiting us at 2710 Pelham Pkwy Pelham Al. 35124. Our friendly and knowledgeable staff is ready to help at 205-358-3603! CRM Motors Inc. has been in business since 1994. Our staff has hundreds of years of combined experience in the auto industry! We are family owned and operated and all of our inventory goes through a 93 point inspection onsite to make sure our inventory meets our high standards for a quality product and customer satisfaction. All prices listed are BEFORE taxes title fee and dealer service fee and in some cases prices can vary based on credit approvals.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat with Remote Start, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3CT3EEB25738
Stock: B25738
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $36,995
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT128,654 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
CLEAN CARFAX **TRAILER TOW PACKAGE**6.7 POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL**CREW CAB LONG BED**4X4**LIFTED**CUSTOM WHEELS**TRAILER BRAEK COTNROL**NO ACCIDENTS**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**Power Door Locks, **Alloy Wheels, **Power Windows, **Tow Package, Power Stroke 6.7L V8 DI 32V OHV Turbodiesel, TorqShift 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC Voice Activated Communication & Entertainment, Traction control, Upfitter Switches (4). PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2014 Ford F-350 Diesel Super Duty XLT Crew Cab Long Bed 4WD 4x4 Lifted Pickup Truck
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3BT2EEB25313
Stock: 31657
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- $43,995
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL88,150 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Jims Auto Sales - Fontana / California
2015 Ford F350 Super Duty Crew Cab 4x4 - Diesel 6.7L. - Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive - -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3BT8EEB35232
Stock: SP12786
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- $44,000
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat66,393 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Country Chevrolet - Colville / Washington
FREE FOUR YEAR 48,000 MILE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED WITH THIS VEHICLE! CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENTS OR DAMAGE REPORTED! We will pay off your trade no matter what you owe! The Country buying experience just cant be beat. Your Spokane area used car dealer! No one works harder for you than us!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3BT3EEB48776
Stock: 19644
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-21-2020
- $24,998
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT83,041 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Brian Hoskins Ford - Coatesville / Pennsylvania
Check out this 1-OWNER 2017 Ford F-350! This has our trusted 3Month/3000 Mile Limited Warranty and is ready to work! Take a look at the list of features below! The paint is Tuxedo Black Metallic and the interior is Steel Cloth. A great look! This V8 Engine is ready for any job! With the powerful FOUR-WHEEL-DRIVE you'll be prepared for almost any terrain. If you're in the market for a fantastic Vehicle at an incredible price then stop your search! You've found it! But hurry in this isn't going to last long!This Ford includes: * TIRES: LT275/65RX18E BSW * ENGINE: 6.2L 2-VALVE SOHC EFI NA V8 FLEX-FUEL * XLT VALUE PACKAGE * Fog Lamps * Automatic Headlights * Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror * Rear Parking Aid * Power Driver Seat * Power Door Locks * Keyless Entry * Adjustable Pedals * Driver Adjustable Lumbar * FRONT & REAR SPLASH GUARDS/MUD FLAPS * WHEELS: 18 CAST ALUMINUM * ORDER CODE 613A * 4X4 ELECTRONIC-SHIFT-ON-THE-FLY (ESOF) * 6 ANGULAR BLACK MOLDED IN COLOR RUNNING BOARD * TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/OD+ * ROOF CLEARANCE LIGHTS * DROP-IN BEDLINER * UPFITTER SWITCHES * ELECTRONIC LOCKING * Locking/Limited Slip Differential * WHEEL WELL LINER * 50 STATE EMISSIONS * GVWR: 10,000LB PAYLOAD PACKAGE * SNOW PLOW PREP PACKAGE * TUXEDO BLACK METALLIC * STEEL, CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 FRONT SEATS*Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7X3B62EEB72411
Stock: 9683P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-05-2020