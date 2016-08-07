Used 2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty for Sale Near Me
- 166,041 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,900
Northwest Auto Mall - Spencerport / New York
The 2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty pickups are intended for those who regularly need to tow large trailers or haul heavy loads. Being a 1-ton the bed can haul 2000 lbs of cargo making it great for a fifth wheel. Free Carfax report for all vehicles! All vehicles come with a 30-day 1000 mile warranty directly from the dealership. Low mileage vehicles get an even longer warranty!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTWX3B54AEB38905
Stock: T5710
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 147,003 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,900
Thornhill Motor Company - Fort Worth / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTWW3BY0AEB20091
Stock: 12442
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 148,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$13,900
Larry Stigers Equipment Trailers and Trucks - Frankfort / Kentucky
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTWX3A51AEA14270
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 126,803 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,995
Rt. 106 Motors - East Bridgewater / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTWF3B53AEA78358
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 93,400 miles
$15,495
Mike's Motors LLC - Stratford / Connecticut
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTWX3B50AEA51552
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 113,689 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$35,989
West Chevrolet - Alcoa / Tennessee
2011 Ford F-350SD 4D Crew Cab Lariat DRW 4WD TorqShift 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Power Stroke 6.7L V8 DI 32V OHV Turbodiesel Wh Odometer is 43087 miles below market average! **CLEAN CARFAX/NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED**, Power Stroke 6.7L V8 DI 32V OHV Turbodiesel, 4WD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual rear wheels, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Leather steering wheel, Overhead airbag, Premium Leather Seating Surfaces 40/Console/40, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel. Also, all of our vehicles come with seven prepaid oil changes. Ask us for the full details. West Chevrolet is located on Alcoa Highway near the Knoxville Airport.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3DT6BEA66677
Stock: A66677
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 64,598 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$18,942
Project One Autogroup - Carlstadt / New Jersey
VISIT WWW.PROJECTONEAUTO.COM TO VIEW MORE PICTURES 2011 FORD F-350 SUPER DUTY CREW CAB XL 4WD - 64,598 MILES - OXFORD WHITE EX TERIOR / GRAY INTERIOR - CREW CAB / 8 FOOT BED - ONE OWNER SINCE NEW - RECENTLY SERVICED - READY FOR WORK - 6.2L SOHC V8 - FOUR WHEEL DRIVE - AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION - 3.73 AXLE RATIO VISIT WWW.PROJECTONEAUTO.COM TO VIEW MORE PICTURES OR CALL 201-635-1400 - WE FINANCE - NO HIDDEN DEALER FEES - WE BUY ALL CARS - LOCATED TEN MINUTES WEST OF MANHATTAN AND ONE MILE NORTH OF METLIFE STADIUM - OPEN MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY 9 TO 7
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3B6XBEB49333
Stock: 13984
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 201,084 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$26,999$250 Below Market
Phoenix Truxx - South Amboy / New Jersey
welders bodyBUY AND DRIVE WORRY FREE! Own this CARFAX Buyback Guarantee Qualified Super Duty F-350 DRW today, worry free! KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning. This FORD Super Duty F-350 DRW also includes Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Locks, ABS Brakes, Side Airbags, AM/FM, Daytime Running Lights. Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Tilt Steering Wheel, Side Airbags, ABS Brakes, AM/FM, Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, Satellite; Passive engine immobilizer; Daytime Running Lights; Dual Front Airbags; Head Airbags; Rear Head Airbags; Active Seatbelts; Crew Cab; Regular Bed; 1 Ton Daytime Running Lights - Contact PETER DAYAN at 732-707-3777 or Peterd@phoenixtruxx.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3DT6BEA66601
Stock: 13380
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-08-2019
- 170,781 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,999
AutoNation Toyota Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and all new tires! 6.4L Ohv V8 Turbo-Diesel Power Stroke Engine Torqshift 5-Speed Automatic Transmission W/Od Premium Sound System Leather Seats 3.73 Axle Ratio W/Limited Slip Rear Axle 4X4 Off Road Pkg Electric Shift-On-The-Fly Transfer Case Stabilizer Pkg (4) Upfitter Switches Extra Hd 200-Amp Alternator Bluetooth Connection Engine Block Heater 20" Premium Polished Forged Aluminum Wheels Camel; Leather 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat Lariat Series Order Code Pueblo Gold Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW Lariat's pristine good looks were combined with the Ford high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. This Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW Lariat comes equipped with 4 wheel drive, which means no limitations as to how or where you can drive. Different terrains and varying weather conditions will have no effect as to how this vehicle performs. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW Lariat is in a league of its own All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTWW31RX9EA84187
Stock: 9EA84187
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 176,445 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$13,995
Ultimate Rides - Appleton - Appleton / Wisconsin
4x4! DIESEL! Full Ton truck! Extra clean!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3B64BEB54477
Stock: 8305
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 69,642 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$35,995
Carmody Ford - Greenwich / New York
Fun and sporty!!! As much as it alters the road, this do-it-all Truck transforms its driver** Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee* Best Price Guarantee! Free NYS Inspections every year for life! No Pressure! No Haggling! No Hassling! All vehicles are priced competitively to assure you get the best price available! We are more than willing to negotiate to get you the best deal available! Find out why more people than ever are choosing Carmody Ford!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3BT9BEA66272
Stock: 76534A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 116,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$29,999
Tuf Trucks - Rush / New York
~~POWERSTROKE~~LARIAT~~LEATHER~~CLEAN AUTOCHECK~~LEATHER~~BACKUP CAMERA~~READY FOR DELIVERY~~POWERTROKE DIESEL Power Stroke 6.7L V8 DI 32V OHV Turbodiesel 4WD 18 Bright Machined 6-Spoke Cast Alum Wheels 3.73 Axle Ratio Premium Leather Seating Surfaces 40/Console/40 Radio: Premium AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD/MP3 Player Remote keyless entry Satellite Radio Steering wheel mounted audio controls. 2011 Ford F-350SD Lariat 4WD TorqShift 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Power Stroke 6.7L V8 DI 32V OHV Turbodiesel
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7X3BT9BEA96414
Stock: A96414
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 103,303 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$29,566
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
Feel right at home behind the wheel of this Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW LARIAT. We here at Merlex Auto Group have done the research for you and know that this vehicle has had only one previous owner. If you are looking for a great low mileage Super Duty F-350 SRW LARIAT, you can't go wrong with this one. Plus, even better! There aren't any smoke odors because the previous owner was a non-smoker. Have no fear the complete SERVICE HISTORY is here. This vehicle, like all vehicles that we offer for sale, undergoes a comprehensive and stringent MULTI-POINT INSPECTION before putting it out on our lot. Safety is at the top of every vehicle buyer's list, and we here at Merlex Auto Group will verify that this vehicle has never been in a wreck of any kind. This vehicle can hold its own with its powerful 5.7 Liter 8 Cylinder engine. With rising gas prices, fuel efficiency is more important than ever. This Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW LARIAT's 5.7 Liter 8 Cylinder gives you the gas mileage that you want. The sports tuned suspension hugs the road like nobody's business. With it's superior ground clearance and tough off-road suspension, you will be able to take on anything that mother nature throws at you. You will feel completely pampered by all the luxurious amenities that this baby has to offer. This Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW LARIAT comes fully equipped at a great price. Come by and test drive it today. From bumper to bumper this vehicle has been thoroughly inspected and is working perfectly thanks to our comprehensive multi-point inspection that we perform on every vehicle that we sell. Completely free of any door dings or scratches, you will have a hard time telling this one from new. The interior is in perfect condition without a spot on it anywhere. All the major mechanical systems under the hood have been inspected and are confirmed to be mechanically sound. Aside from the usual wear and tear, the exterior is first-rate. You will not find any tears, rips, or stains on the interior, and it is unusually clean for a used vehicle. We run a CARFAX report on every car we buy and make that information available to you just for asking. All our vehicles are CARFAX CERTIFIED which means that each and every one of them have measured up to our high standards and are fully documented by an included Carfax history report. A lot can happen between owners and CARFAX backs us up when we say that this vehicle has only had one previous owner. We also provide a free AutoCheck report on this and every car we sell assuring you of complete satisfaction when buying a car from us. As an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership, you will not deal with the hassle of worry. Our vehicles come with an AutoCheck report and are completely inspected before going on the lot Our STANDARD WARRANTY on this vehicle covers the drive train and more. Call us today or stop by for specific details. We want you to be completely satisfied with your purchase, so we offer an optional extended warranty at a very affordable price. Just ask for the details. Want a new car? Have bad credit or no credit? Not a problem! We here at Merlex Auto Group offer GUARANTEED FINANCING on our inventory and will get you approved for this vehicle. We offer great low monthly payments to qualified buyers with low money down and your clean used trade-in. Call us to day at (703) 685-9312 to find out more. We believe in saving our customers money. That's why this vehicle has been set below the BLUE BOOK value to help. Merlex Auto Group is conveniently located near Potomac. Powerful, luxurious ride. Clean title.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3BT9BEC39367
Stock: C39367
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 129,895 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$17,350
Power Motor Group - Lindenhurst / New York
Why Power Motor Group? We have over 100 certified and well maintained pre-owned vehicles in stock which means an inventory of cars for any want or purpose you may have. View our entire inventory by visiting our virtual showroom at powermotorgroup.com. We invite you to come in to test any one of our vehicles to ensure that it suits your wants and needs. We understand that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we welcome the challenge of exceeding those standards every time. Our primary goal is to treat the needs of each individual customer with exemplary concern and consideration. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence and earn your trust the transparent way! Save yourself time and money - fill out a credit application online at powermotorgroup.com and get PRE-APPROVED! We also offer same day delivery. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed is correct, there may be instances where the pricing, options and/or vehicle features may be listed incorrectly. Please refer to dealers website for exact pricing, promotions and programs that may apply! Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Visit powermotorgroup.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at (631) 450-4710 today to schedule your test drive. Prices shown above may vary from region to region and are subject to change. All cars are sold cosmetically As-Is. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Price does not including tax, title, license, destination charges, finance charges, certification charges or any reconditioning fees. Prices and payments are computed with a $2550.0down payment, financing for 72 months at 7.9% with approved credit. Every reasonable effort has been made to insure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, however absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Please verify any information by calling us at (631) 450-4710 or by visiting us at the dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8X3BT5BEA24081
Stock: A24081
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 112,959 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$32,997
Bull Valley Ford - Woodstock / Illinois
Black 2011 Ford F-350SD King Ranch 4WD TorqShift 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Power Stroke 6.7L V8 DI 32V OHV Turbodiesel New Tires, Power Stroke 6.7L V8 DI 32V OHV Turbodiesel, 4WD, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, King Ranch Package, PowerScope Trailer-Tow Mirrors, Rear-View Camera, Remote Start System.Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W3BT2BEB01598
Stock: 2478A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 55,979 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$31,999
Classic Motors - Finksburg / Maryland
2011 FORD F-350 XL CREW CAB SNOW PLOW/FLAT BED <<<<55,000 MILES>>><<<7 FOOT C.M. FLATBED with 30 LB's GOOSENECK>>>7 FOOR "BUYERS" STAINLESS STEEL PLOW***ALL LED Lighting on FLAT BED***30k LB BUMPER PULL HITCH*****4x4**6.7L Power Stroke V8 Turbo Diesel Engine**Automatic**Crew Cab XL**Service Flat Bed Body W/ Headache Rack & Lockable Storage**17 Factory Steel Wheels***Key Less Entry*****Power Tow Mirrors**Steering Wheel Controls**Cruise Control***Dark Blue Metallic w/ Gray Vinyl Interior**Front Bench Seat W/ Folding Console**Rear Folding Split Bench Seat**Tow Package** Trade Ins Welcome! Shipping, Financing, and Warranties Available! <<<<410-861-9929>>><<CLASSICMOTORSINC.COM>>> *CARFAX CERTIFIED EVERY TRUCK!! ** HABLAMOS ESPANOL.. SOLO TIENES QUE TRAER UNA IDENTIFICACION PASSAPORTE O ID CONSULAR DE TU PAIS Y TE APROVAMOS RAPIDA MENTE. NO TAX ID. NO LICENCIA. NO CUENTA DE BANCO. SOLO LLAMANOS NOSOTROS PROMETEMOS APROVARTE. LLAMA AHORA! (443) 291-9293....WWW.CLASSICMOTORSINC.ES -- EXTERIOR: Excellent Overall Exterior Condition; Glossy Paint; Original Paint; Excellent Exterior Trim; Excellent Windshield; No Scratches, Dents, Rust; Fully Detailed; No Accidents -- INTERIOR: Excellent Overall Interior Condition; Excellent Dashboard; Excellent Carpets; Excellent Headliner/Panels; Excellent Trunk/Cargo Space; No Scratches, Tears, Holes, Dents, Stains, Discoloring; Fully Detailed -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Front Air Conditioning, Front Air Conditioning Zones: Single, Front Airbags: Dual, Side Airbags: Front, Side Curtain Airbags: Front, Side-Curtain Airbag Rollover Sensor, Antenna Type: Mast, Radio: AM/FM, Total Speakers: 2, ABS: 4-Wheel, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Front Brake Diameter: 13.7, Front Brake Type: Ventilated Disc, Rear Brake Diameter: 13.4, Rear Brake Type: Ventilated Disc, Armrests: Front Center, Floor Material: Rubber/Vinyl, Cupholders: Front, Overhead Console: Front, Power Outlet(s): Two 12V Front, Power Steering, Reading Lights: Front, Steering Wheel: Tilt and Telescopic, Storage: Cargo Tie-Down Anchors and Hooks, Vanity Mirrors: Passenger, 4WD Selector: Manual Hi-Lo, 4WD Type: Part Time, Axle Ratio: 3.73, Alternator: 155 Amps, Battery Rating: 650 Cca, Door Handle Color: Black, Front Bumper Color: Black, Grille Color: Black, Mirror Color: Black, Pickup Bed Light, Pickup Bed Type: Fleetside, Rear Bumper Color: Black, Tailgate: Removable, Engine Hour Meter, Fuel Economy Display: MPG, Gauge: Tachometer, Instrument Cluster Screen Size: 2.3 In., Multi-Function Display, Trip Computer, Warnings and Reminders: Low Fuel Level, Side Mirror Adjustments: Manual, Side Mirror Type: Towing, Body Side Reinforcements: Side Impact Door Beams, Child Safety Door Locks, Child Seat Anchors: Latch System, Impact Sensor: Post-Collision Safety System, Front Seatbelts: Center 3-Point, Rear Seatbelts: Center 3-Point, Seatbelt Pretensioners: Front, Driver Seat Manual Adjustments: Lumbar, Front Headrests: Integrated, Front Seat Type: 40-20-40 Split Bench, Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 4, Rear Headrests: Adjustable, Rear Seat Folding: Split, Rear Seat Type: 60-40 Split Bench, Upholstery: Vinyl, Anti-Theft System: Engine Immobilizer, Hill Holder Control, Roll Stability Control, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trailer Stability Control, Front Shock Type: Gas, Front Spring Type: Coil, Front Stabilizer Bar, Front Suspension Classification: Solid Live Axle, Front Suspension Type: Multi-Link, Rear Shock Type: Gas, Rear Spring Type: Leaf, Rear Suspension Classification: Solid Live Axle, Rear Suspension Type: Multi-Leaf, Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody, Spare Tire Size: Full-Size Matching, Spare Wheel Type: Steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire Type: All Season, Wheel Covers: Partial, Wheels: Steel, Tow Hooks: Front, Trailer Hitch, Trailer Wiring: 7-Pin, Front Wipers: Intermittent, Air Conditioning Delete, Frontal Passenger and Side Airbags/Curtains Delete, Side Airbags/Curtains Delete, Cruise Control, Engine Block Heater, Daytime Running Lamps, Xl Decor Group, Xl Value Package, Black Manual Fold Away Side Mirrors, Vinyl 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat, Ford Work Solutions - Crew Chief Telematics, Lt245/75R17e Bsw All-Terrain Tires, 5Th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Package, Trailer Brake Controller
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3BTXBEA74607
Stock: BEA74607
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 58,055 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$35,999
Classic Motors - Finksburg / Maryland
***OUT OF STATE SALE ONLY***DEF DELETE***ALTERED EMISSIONS***ALTERED EXHAUST SYSTEM** 2011---FORD F-350 CREW CAB LARIAT...<<<<58,000 MILES>>>Clean CARFAX. **Leather Seats, **Back Up Camera, **Power Door Locks, **Alloy Wheels, **Power Windows,Tarnau Cover, BURGUNDY w/TAN HEATED LEATHER SEATS, 6 Angular Chrome Step Bars, Bright Metallic Exhaust Tip, GOOSENECK/5TH WHEEL PACKAGE, Chrome Package, Lariat Ultimate Package, Memory Power Adjustable Pedals, Memory Power Heated/Cooled Driver Seat, Memory PowerScope Trailer Tow Mirrors, Power Heated/Cooled Passenger Seat, HD Radio, Rear-View Camera, Remote Start System, Satellite Radio, Tailgate Step & Handle w/TailGate Assist, **PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS TRUCK**CLASSIC MOTORS HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN MARYLAND**PLEASE VISIT US AT CLASSICMOTORSINC.COM. <<<<<410-861-9929>>><<<CLASSICMOTORSINC.COM>>>> *CARFAX CERTIFIED EVERY TRUCK!! ** HABLAMOS ESPANOL.. SOLO TIENES QUE TRAER UNA IDENTIFICACION PASSAPORTE O ID CONSULAR DE TU PAIS Y TE APROVAMOS RAPIDA MENTE. NO TAX ID. NO LICENCIA. NO CUENTA DE BANCO. SOLO LLAMANOS NOSOTROS PROMETEMOS APROVARTE. LLAMA AHORA! (443) 291-9293....WWW.CLASSICMOTORSINC.ES -- EXTERIOR: Excellent Overall Exterior Condition; Glossy Paint; Original Paint; Excellent Exterior Trim; Excellent Windshield; No Scratches, Dents, Rust; Fully Detailed; No Accidents -- INTERIOR: Excellent Overall Interior Condition; Excellent Dashboard; Excellent Carpets; Excellent Headliner/Panels; Excellent Trunk/Cargo Space; No Scratches, Tears, Holes, Dents, Stains, Discoloring; Fully Detailed -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Front Air Conditioning, Front Air Conditioning Zones: Single, Front Airbags: Dual, Side Airbags: Front, Side Curtain Airbags: Front, Side-Curtain Airbag Rollover Sensor, Antenna Type: Mast, Radio: AM/FM, Total Speakers: 2, ABS: 4-Wheel, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Front Brake Diameter: 13.7, Front Brake Type: Ventilated Disc, Rear Brake Diameter: 13.4, Rear Brake Type: Ventilated Disc, Armrests: Front Center, Floor Material: Rubber/Vinyl, Cupholders: Front, Overhead Console: Front, Power Outlet(s): Two 12V Front, Power Steering, Reading Lights: Front, Steering Wheel: Tilt and Telescopic, Storage: Cargo Tie-Down Anchors and Hooks, Vanity Mirrors: Passenger, 4WD Selector: Manual Hi-Lo, 4WD Type: Part Time, Axle Ratio: 3.73, Alternator: 155 Amps, Battery Rating: 650 Cca, Door Handle Color: Black, Front Bumper Color: Black, Grille Color: Black, Mirror Color: Black, Pickup Bed Light, Pickup Bed Type: Fleetside, Rear Bumper Color: Black, Tailgate: Removable, Engine Hour Meter, Fuel Economy Display: MPG, Gauge: Tachometer, Instrument Cluster Screen Size: 2.3 In., Multi-Function Display, Trip Computer, Warnings and Reminders: Low Fuel Level, Side Mirror Adjustments: Manual, Side Mirror Type: Towing, Body Side Reinforcements: Side Impact Door Beams, Child Safety Door Locks, Child Seat Anchors: Latch System, Impact Sensor: Post-Collision Safety System, Front Seatbelts: Center 3-Point, Rear Seatbelts: Center 3-Point, Seatbelt Pretensioners: Front, Driver Seat Manual Adjustments: Lumbar, Front Headrests: Integrated, Front Seat Type: 40-20-40 Split Bench, Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 4, Rear Headrests: Adjustable, Rear Seat Folding: Split, Rear Seat Type: 60-40 Split Bench, Upholstery: Vinyl, Anti-Theft System: Engine Immobilizer, Hill Holder Control, Roll Stability Control, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trailer Stability Control, Front Shock Type: Gas, Front Spring Type: Coil, Front Stabilizer Bar, Front Suspension Classification: Solid Live Axle, Front Suspension Type: Multi-Link, Rear Shock Type: Gas, Rear Spring Type: Leaf, Rear Suspension Classification: Solid Live Axle, Rear Suspension Type: Multi-Leaf, Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody, Spare Tire Size: Full-Size Matching, Spare Wheel Type: Steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire Type: All Season, Wheel Covers: Partial, Wheels: Steel, Tow Hooks: Front, Trailer Hitch, Trailer Wiring: 7-Pin, Front Wipers: Intermittent, Frontal Passenger and Side Airbags/Curtains Delete, Side Airbags/Curtains Delete, Premium Electronic AM/FM Stereo W/Single CD Player and Clock, Cruise Control, Engine Block Heater, 6 In. Angular Molded In Color Black Step Bars, Ford Work Solutions - Cable Lock, Roll-Up Tonneau Cover, Roof Clearance Lights, Tailgate Step, Tough Bed Spray-In Bedliner, Radio Prep Package, Ford Work Solutions - Tool Link, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Sync, Upfitter Switches, Daytime Running Lamps, Ford Work Solutions - In Dash Computer, Exterior Back-Up Alarm, Reverse Camera System, Reverse Vehicle Aid Sensor, Lt275/65R18e Bsw All-Season Tires, 5Th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Package, Trailer Brake Controller
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3BT2BEB56475
Stock: BEB56475
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 131,196 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$29,995
AutoNation Ford South Fort Worth - Fort Worth / Texas
6.7L 32-Valve Power Stroke V8 Diesel Engine Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection Adobe; Premium Leather 40/Console/40 Front Seats Pale Adobe Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3BT2BED02339
Stock: BED02339
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
