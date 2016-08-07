Used 2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty for Sale Near Me

  • 2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat
    used

    2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat

    166,041 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,900

    Details
  • 2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty
    used

    2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty

    147,003 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,900

    Details
  • 2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL
    used

    2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL

    148,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $13,900

    Details
  • 2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty
    used

    2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty

    126,803 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,995

    Details
  • 2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat
    used

    2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat

    93,400 miles

    $15,495

    Details
  • 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat in White
    used

    2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat

    113,689 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $35,989

    Details
  • 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL
    used

    2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL

    64,598 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $18,942

    Details
  • 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat in White
    used

    2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat

    201,084 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $26,999

    $250 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat
    used

    2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat

    170,781 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,999

    Details
  • 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT
    used

    2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT

    176,445 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $13,995

    Details
  • 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat
    used

    2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat

    69,642 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $35,995

    Details
  • 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat
    used

    2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat

    116,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $29,999

    Details
  • 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat
    used

    2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat

    103,303 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $29,566

    Details
  • 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT
    used

    2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT

    129,895 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $17,350

    Details
  • 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch
    used

    2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch

    112,959 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $32,997

    Details
  • 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL
    used

    2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL

    55,979 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $31,999

    Details
  • 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch
    used

    2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch

    58,055 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $35,999

    Details
  • 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL
    used

    2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL

    131,196 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $29,995

    Details

  • 1
    (100%)
Ford Trucks Suck!
Eric L Wilson,07/08/2016
Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 5A)
Update to the following: I sold the POS Ford and bought a Ram truck and have been very happy with it. NEVER BUY A FORD TRUCK! We bought a new 2010 F350 diesel engine King Ranch. At about 30,000 miles the engine blew. They replaced most of it under warrantee but not all of it. I asked to have it all replaced and was told they could only replace the parts they found to be faulty. I asked to have the warrantee reset and was told that was impossible. Now at 70,000 miles the engine needs to be replaced again - not under warrantee... estimate is about $15,000. Long before the warrantee ran out we had it in for loss of power and the "wrench" light being on. They said the oil level was severely overfull due to fuel in the oil system - which shouldn't be possible. We were charged an oil change and told to check the oil level every 100 miles. Oil level didn't go up so we took it in and they said everything must be fine. Later we had the same issue and took it to another dealership who said the issue must be related to the earlier issue of the oil being severely overfull. They reset the codes and charged usfor diagnostics and an oil change sent us on our way. The truck has now been at the ford dealer for 2 weeks and no word on whether Ford will help us with the cost. NEVER BUY A FORD TRUCK!
