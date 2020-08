Used 2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty for Sale Near Me

Northwest Auto Mall - Spencerport / New York

The 2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty pickups are intended for those who regularly need to tow large trailers or haul heavy loads. Being a 1-ton the bed can haul 2000 lbs of cargo making it great for a fifth wheel. Free Carfax report for all vehicles! All vehicles come with a 30-day 1000 mile warranty directly from the dealership. Low mileage vehicles get an even longer warranty!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1FTWX3B54AEB38905

Stock: T5710

Certified Pre-Owned: No