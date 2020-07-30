Used 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty for Sale Near Me

1,444 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,444 listings
  • 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat in White
    used

    2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat

    113,689 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $35,989

    Details
  • 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL
    used

    2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL

    64,598 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $18,942

    Details
  • 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat in White
    used

    2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat

    201,084 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $26,999

    $250 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT
    used

    2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT

    176,445 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $13,995

    Details
  • 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat
    used

    2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat

    69,642 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $35,995

    Details
  • 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat
    used

    2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat

    116,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $29,999

    Details
  • 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat
    used

    2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat

    103,303 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $29,566

    Details
  • 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT
    used

    2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT

    129,895 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $17,350

    Details
  • 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch
    used

    2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch

    112,959 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $32,997

    Details
  • 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL
    used

    2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL

    55,979 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $31,999

    Details
  • 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch
    used

    2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch

    58,055 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $35,999

    Details
  • 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL
    used

    2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL

    131,196 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $29,995

    Details
  • 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL

    70,497 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,974

    Details
  • 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT
    used

    2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT

    85,746 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $28,900

    Details
  • 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat
    used

    2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat

    144,550 miles

    $33,987

    Details
  • 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat
    used

    2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat

    98,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $34,900

    Details
  • 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT in White
    used

    2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT

    158,000 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $20,300

    Details
  • 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat
    used

    2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat

    69,198 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $39,500

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,444 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Ford F-350 Super Duty

Overall Consumer Rating
4.88 Reviews
  • 5
    (75%)
  • 4
    (25%)
Super Diesel, Awesome Truck
skip39,08/26/2011
Borrowed a friends fully loaded Lariat and drove it 5K+miles, sea level to 8500 ft, tons of power, fuel economy 14 mpg average following the speed limit +/-2 mph. Fuel economy is really affected by speed and headwinds. Highest 17 mpg with a tailwind and lowest 9.5 during filter regeneration. Stunningly good ride and handling for a 4x4 Dually crew, rides better than my 2007 F250 4x4 diesel. Complaints are few - Ford got it squared away with this truck.
Report abuse
