Used 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty for Sale Near Me

Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia

Feel right at home behind the wheel of this Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW LARIAT. We here at Merlex Auto Group have done the research for you and know that this vehicle has had only one previous owner. If you are looking for a great low mileage Super Duty F-350 SRW LARIAT, you can't go wrong with this one. Plus, even better! There aren't any smoke odors because the previous owner was a non-smoker. Have no fear the complete SERVICE HISTORY is here. This vehicle, like all vehicles that we offer for sale, undergoes a comprehensive and stringent MULTI-POINT INSPECTION before putting it out on our lot. Safety is at the top of every vehicle buyer's list, and we here at Merlex Auto Group will verify that this vehicle has never been in a wreck of any kind. This vehicle can hold its own with its powerful 5.7 Liter 8 Cylinder engine. With rising gas prices, fuel efficiency is more important than ever. This Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW LARIAT's 5.7 Liter 8 Cylinder gives you the gas mileage that you want. The sports tuned suspension hugs the road like nobody's business. With it's superior ground clearance and tough off-road suspension, you will be able to take on anything that mother nature throws at you. You will feel completely pampered by all the luxurious amenities that this baby has to offer. This Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW LARIAT comes fully equipped at a great price. Come by and test drive it today. From bumper to bumper this vehicle has been thoroughly inspected and is working perfectly thanks to our comprehensive multi-point inspection that we perform on every vehicle that we sell. Completely free of any door dings or scratches, you will have a hard time telling this one from new. The interior is in perfect condition without a spot on it anywhere. All the major mechanical systems under the hood have been inspected and are confirmed to be mechanically sound. Aside from the usual wear and tear, the exterior is first-rate. You will not find any tears, rips, or stains on the interior, and it is unusually clean for a used vehicle. We run a CARFAX report on every car we buy and make that information available to you just for asking. All our vehicles are CARFAX CERTIFIED which means that each and every one of them have measured up to our high standards and are fully documented by an included Carfax history report. A lot can happen between owners and CARFAX backs us up when we say that this vehicle has only had one previous owner. We also provide a free AutoCheck report on this and every car we sell assuring you of complete satisfaction when buying a car from us. As an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership, you will not deal with the hassle of worry. Our vehicles come with an AutoCheck report and are completely inspected before going on the lot Our STANDARD WARRANTY on this vehicle covers the drive train and more. Call us today or stop by for specific details. We want you to be completely satisfied with your purchase, so we offer an optional extended warranty at a very affordable price. Just ask for the details. Want a new car? Have bad credit or no credit? Not a problem! We here at Merlex Auto Group offer GUARANTEED FINANCING on our inventory and will get you approved for this vehicle. We offer great low monthly payments to qualified buyers with low money down and your clean used trade-in. Call us to day at (703) 685-9312 to find out more. We believe in saving our customers money. That's why this vehicle has been set below the BLUE BOOK value to help. Merlex Auto Group is conveniently located near Potomac. Powerful, luxurious ride. Clean title.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1FT8W3BT9BEC39367

Stock: C39367

Certified Pre-Owned: No

