Used 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 21,789 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$30,990$1,727 Below Market
Troy Honda - Troy / Michigan
Magnetic Metallic 2016 Ford F-350SD XL 4WD TorqShift 6-Speed Automatic 6.2L V8 EFI SOHC 16V **Clean Carfax**, **One Owner**, F-350 SuperDuty XL, 2D Standard Cab, 6.2L V8 EFI SOHC 16V, TorqShift 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, 18 Argent Painted Steel Wheels, 4x4 Electronic-Shift-On-The-Fly (ESOF), ABS brakes, Bright Chrome Grille Surround w/Black Insert, Chrome Front Bumper, Chrome Rear Step Bumper, Cloth 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat, Colored Front & Rear Rancho Branded Shocks, Electronic Locking w/3.73 Axle Ratio, Engine Block Heater, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, FX4 Off-Road Package, , Hill Descent Control, Power Locks, Radio: AM/FM Stereo/Single CD/MP3 Player, Rear step bumper, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel-Mounted Cruise Control, Trailer Brake Controller, XL Appearance Package, 2 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/Digital Clock, Brake assist, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, GVWR: 10,400 lb Payload Package, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger vanity mirror, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, **Snow Plow Pkg**, F-350 SuperDuty XL, 2D Standard Cab, 6.2L V8 EFI SOHC 16V, TorqShift 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, 18 Argent Painted Steel Wheels, 4x4 Electronic-Shift-On-The-Fly (ESOF), ABS brakes, Bright Chrome Grille Surround w/Black Insert, Chrome Front Bumper, Chrome Rear Step Bumper, Cloth 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat, Colored Front & Rear Rancho Branded Shocks, Electronic Locking w/3.73 Axle Ratio, Engine Block Heater, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, FX4 Off-Road Package, HD Vinyl 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat, Hill Descent Control, Power Locks, Radio: AM/FM Stereo/Single CD/MP3 Player, Rear step bumper, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel-Mounted Cruise Control, Trailer Brake Controller, XL Appearance Package
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTRF3B63GEA48596
Stock: 20P148A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,001 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$40,988$7,430 Below Market
Ford of Uniontown - Uniontown / Pennsylvania
* 8 Cylinder engine * * ONLY ONE PREVIOUS OWNER * * Luxurious Black leather interior in this 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat * * 2016 ** Ford * * F-350 Super Duty * It has a 8 Cylinder engine. Complete with a suave white exterior and a black interior, this vehicle is in high demand. Don't wait until it is too late! Call today to schedule an appointment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3BT5GEC12187
Stock: 10369A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,159 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$30,990$1,727 Below Market
Auto Choice - Spearfish / South Dakota
When it comes right down to it, pickup trucks were meant to work hard, whether it`s hauling a bed full of construction materials to a jobsite or towing a large pontoon boat to the lake for a leisurely Sunday afternoon pleasure cruise. Either way, the 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty is ready, willing and able to step in whenever there`s heavy lifting to be done. Providing the muscle for this heavy-duty workhorse is a choice of V8 engines. Though the standard 385-horsepower gasoline V8 is no weakling, buyers looking for maximum capability will likely prefer the optional diesel with its massive 440 hp and 860 pound-feet of torque. Properly equipped, this powertrain gives the F-350 an impressive 26,500-pound towing capacity. The F-350 Super Duty also comes in a wide array of body styles and trim levels, ranging from no-frills regular cab work trucks to top-of-the-line four-door crew cab models with interiors packed with luxury, convenience and technology features. If there is a downside to all these modern amenities it`s the bottom line of the window sticker, where prices can soar to heights unimaginable a decade ago. The 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty is available in three cab designs: two-door regular cab, extended cab (aka: SuperCab) and four-door crew cab. There are two rear axle designs (single- and dual-wheel) and two bed lengths (6.8 feet and 8 feet). Note that the short bed is unavailable with the regular cab and the dual-wheel rear axle. There are five trim levels: base XL, midrange XLT, upscale Lariat and two distinct flavors of luxury in the King Ranch and Platinum. Note that not all are available in every cab, bed and axle configuration, however. The entry-level XL comes standard with 17-inch steel wheels, a black grille and bumpers, black door handles, running boards (dual rear axle), manual-telescoping trailer-towing mirrors, a locking tailgate, air-conditioning, vinyl upholstery and floor coverings, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a two-speaker sound system with an AM/FM radio. The XLT adds 18-inch alloy wheels, a chrome grille and bumpers, heated outside mirrors with an integrated blind-spot mirror, rear privacy glass (extended cab and crew cab), keyless entry, full power accessories, cruise control, a carpeted floor, cloth upholstery, a middle front seat that converts into a center console, lockable storage with a power point under the rear seat, padded door armrests, an integrated trailer brake controller, the Ford Sync voice command system, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB/iPod interface. Stepping up to the Lariat trim level gets you automatic headlights, foglights, power telescoping and folding mirrors, body-color door handles, a power-sliding and defrosting rear window, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, eight-way power-adjustable front seats (with power lumbar adjustment), power-adjustable pedals, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a 4.2-inch color trip computer, wood-tone interior trim, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and the MyFord Touch infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen, upgraded Sync functionality, and an eight-speaker audio system. In crew cab models, the Lariat also gets a premium Sony audio system. The King Ranch adds remote ignition, heated and ventilated front bucket seats with a fixed center console and driver memory settings, a navigation system and the Sony audio system, along with special King Ranch design elements that include two-tone paint, a body-color grille with chrome insert, unique trim and color schemes and special leather upholstery. The top-of-the-line Platinum is equipped similarly to the King Ranch, but features a significantly different design aesthetic inside and out, while adding 20-inch polished alloy wheels, a tailgate assist step, upg
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTRF3B62GEA43891
Stock: 11050
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 61,287 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$37,980$4,822 Below Market
Homan Chevrolet Buick - Waupun / Wisconsin
A real work horse with a 6.7 diesel auto, XLT, power driver cloth bucket, remote start, on off button for air bags, 5th wheel ball in box, tow package with built in trailer brakes, back up camera, chrome boards, front heavy duty bumper and brush guard,18' alloys with 35's, power adj. pedals, fog lamps and more.All of our vehicles are fully inspected by our expert technicians. We pride ourselves on giving the best prices in a very relaxed atmosphere and we offer a selection of over 400 new and pre-owned vehicles over our 4 locations. We have been in business for over 40 years and we are committed to customer satisfaction during and after the sale. Homan's Lifetime Limited Powertrain Warranty is included on vehicles 8 years old and newer and under 80,000 miles! See dealer for details. Some restrictions may apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3BT1GEB61108
Stock: P3289A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-19-2019
- 48,161 miles
$47,916$4,146 Below Market
Runde Chevrolet - East Dubuque / Illinois
6.7L V8 4WD 6 Speed automatic 4 door Diesel POWER WINDOWS POWER DOOR LOCKS AIR CONDITIONING TILT WHEEL STEERING CRUISE CONTROL CD STEREO AM/FM STEREO ALUMINUM WHEELS KEYLESS ENTRY - REMOTE POWER SEATS - BOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS/CONSOLE MIRRORS - Camper Type POWER SUNROOF LEATHER SEATS ABS BRAKES AIRBAGS - DUAL FRONT 4 WHEEL DISC BRAKES TURBOCHARGED ELECTRIC SHIFT TRANSFER CASE SKID PLATES BEDLINER TRAILER HITCH REMOTE START POLISHED / CHROME WHEELS TRACTION CONTROL XM STEREO FOLDING REAR SEAT HEATED SEATS - REAR NAVIGATION SYSTEM STABILITRAK DUAL OR CUSTOM EXHAUST SNOW PLOW PACKAGE STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL - REAR TUBES - CHROME/STAINLESS AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION SIDE IMPACT AIR BAGS FOG LITES PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM DRIVER INFO CENTER ELECTRONIC CLIMATE CONTROL 20 WHEEL **Factory Certified Eligible** PARK ASSIST FX4 OFF ROAD PACKAGE **one owner** **local trade** TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL ADJUSTABLE PEDALS MEMORY SEAT POWER SLIDE REAR WINDOW HEATED/VENTED SEAT-FRONT Sync/Bluetooth-Handsfree **Commercial Tax Eligible** REAR VIEW CAMERAJet Black Leathe
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3BT3GEB12007
Stock: GEB12007
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-31-2020
- 116,478 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$32,950
Taylor Investments - Plano / Texas
1 OWNER WITH 21 SERVICE RECORDS AND JUST SERVICED WITH MOTORCRAFT FILTERS! POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS AND FRONT SEAT, INFORMATION CENTER AND AUDIO CONTROLS ON STEERING WHEEL, RUBBER FLOORS FOR EASY CLEANUP, 6 PASSENGER SEATING WITH CENTER CONSOLE, BACKUP SENSORS, 110 A/C CONVERTER, EXTENDABLE TRAILER MIRRORS AND RANCH HAND GRILL GUARD, GREAT TREAD ON TIRES 10PLY, 3 YEAR/ UNLIMITED MILE WARRANTY AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME, FINANCING AVAILABLE, CALL ANYTIME! 972-422-7766.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W3BT2GEC26124
Stock: 6124
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 6,279 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$41,997
Lenz Truck Center - Fond du Lac / Wisconsin
6.2L V8, 4X4, 8 FOOT BOX, DUAL REAR WHEELS, DRIVER SIDE POWER CLOTH 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH SEATS, TOW PACKAGE,*** CAMPER PACKAGE,*** ORDER CODE 923A,*** INTEGRATED BRAKE CONTROLLER, DROP IN BED LINER, LEER TOPPER, 4-WHEEL DISC BRAKES, ABS BRAKES, AIR CONDITIONING, BUMPERS: CHROME, LIMITED SLIP W/4.30 AXLE RATIO, OUTSIDE TEMPERATURE DISPLAY, POWER STEERING, POWER WINDOWS, RADIO: AM/FM STEREO/SINGLE CD/MP3 PLAYER, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, REMOTE START SYSTEM, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO, SPLIT FOLDING REAR SEAT, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS, SYNC W/MYFORD COMMUNICATIONS/ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, TILT STEERING WHEEL, TRACTION CONTROL, UPFITTER SWITCHES (4), VARIABLY INTERMITTENT WIPERS, 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 17" ARGENT PAINTED STEEL WHEELS, BF GOODRICH RUGGED TRAIL T/A LT245/75/R17 TIRES, FACTORY POWERTRAIN WARRANTY UNTIL 60,000 MILES!TAKE A LOOK AT THIS 1 OWNER 2016 FORD F-350 XLT EXTNEDED CAB 8 FOOT LONG BOX DUALLY 6.2 LITER GAS 4X4 TODAY!VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY OF AROUND 800 VEHICLES AT www.LENZTRUCK.com.All of our vehicles are Lenz Certified by passing a rigorous 125 point inspection by our certified technicians. Each vehicle is prepped cosmetically and mechanically and ready to be delivered! We can ship your truck anywhere in the United States. Contact us to find out why Lenz Truck Center is selling a lot of trucks in a very different way. EXPECT TO BE IMPRESSED! We attempt to ensure every effort is made to assure the accuracy of these ads, however, errors may occur. We will do our best to keep all information current and accurate; however the dealership should be contacted for final pricing and availability. All prices are plus any applicable state taxes and service fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Trip Computer, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity, Towing Hitch.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8X3D69GED33695
Stock: F24227
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 74,311 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$45,676$1,175 Below Market
Thomas Subaru - Cumberland / Maryland
***LOCATED AT THOMAS SUBARU HYUNDAI IN CUMBERLAND, MARYLAND***CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT***LOCALLY TRADED***4x4***NEW TIRES***MARYLAND INSPECTED*** Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag, Front fog/driving lights...Other features include: Sunroof, Leather seats, Heated and cooled front seats, Power front seats, Memory driver seat, Navigation, Remote start, Towing package, Power running boards, Pickup bed liner, Backup camera, Power side mirrors, Power sliding rear window, Keyless entry, Premium Sony sound system, Satellite radio w/ 3 month free trial, Bluetooth, Air conditioning, Cruise control, Power door locks, Power windows, Auto... For more information on this or any other Thomas Cumberland vehicle, please call 888-724-3949 or go to www.thomascumberland.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3BT5GEB00246
Stock: UFB00246
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 20,533 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$45,997
Rydell Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - San Fernando / California
HERE'S A TERRIFIC DEAL ON THIS 2016 FORD SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW XLT CREW CAB WITH ONLY 20,533 PLUS MILES! THIS 4X4 COMES WITH A POWER DIESEL ENGINE AND NICELY EQUIPPED. IT WILL SELL FAST SO CALL OR STOP BY TODAY. AT RYDELL WE WANT OUR CUSTOMERS TO BE HAPPY WITH YOUR PURCHASE SO WE OFFER A 7 DAY RETURN POLICY ON THIS PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. IF YOU SIMPLY CHANGE YOUR MIND OR FIND A BETTER DEAL JUST RETURN IT WITHIN 7 DAYS, IN IT'S ORIGINAL CONDITION AND WITHIN 250 MILES FROM THE TIME OF DELIVERY AND WE'LL TAKE IT BACK! PLEASE CONTACT OUR INTERNET SALES DEPARTMENT FOR ASSISTANCE. ASK FOR SILVANA, APRIL, JIM, MICHELE OR JOHN. WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU. VOLUME AND CUSTOMER SATISFACTION ARE THE CORNERSTONES OF OUR DEALERSHIP. WE HAVE CUSTOMERS THROUGHOUT THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA INCLUDING SAN FERNANDO, VAN NUYS, SANTA CLARITA, SIMI VALLEY, LOS ANGELES, VENTURA, ORANGE COUNTY AND BEYOND. WE WANT YOU AS A CUSTOMER FOR LIFE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3BT0GED25092
Stock: CE5000A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 57,401 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$48,289$2,068 Below Market
Mastria Cadillac - Raynham / Massachusetts
*LARIAT POWERSTROKE CREW CAB!* *4WD!* *Navigation System!* *Leather Interior with Heated and Ventilated Front Seats!* *Sony Audio System!* *Backup Camera!* *Bluetooth!* *Rear Parking Sensors!* *Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control!* *Remote Keyless Entry!* *Only 57K ONE OWNER Miles!* *Clean CARFAX!* The Ford F-Series is the best selling vehicle in the country and that's due to the simple fact it has a model to meet almost everyone's needs. The Super Duty lineup offers buyers something a little more than the standard half ton pickup trucks. Last redesigned in 2011, the F350SD received more powerful engines, updated styling and more refined and user friendly interiors. Standard on the Super Duty is a powerful 6.2- liter V8 with the torque monster Powerstroke engine the upgrade choice. The 2011 redesign also brought an enhanced front suspension that increased towing/payload capacities. The suspension was also meant to deliver a more comfortable ride. If you need something more heavy duty than this F350SD, you might need a CDL to drive it. From the bare bones XL to this luxury laden Lariat, the F-350SD can be made from a strict work vehicle to a family hauler that can seat everyone and comfort. Welcome to Mastria Buick Cadillac GMC, CALL or click TODAY to make sure it's still here and to schedule your no-hassle test drive to find out if it's the right car for you! We are your award winning, Mark of Excellence dealer that pays top dollar for all trades. Ask our certified professional team any questions that come to mind. On top of this, our entire inventory undergoes an intensive MASTRIA CERTIFICATION program based on our 161 POINT INSPECTION. Shop SMART, Mastria SMART at Mastria Buick Cadillac GMC, Southeastern Massachusetts largest Buick Cadillac GMC dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3BTXGEC94157
Stock: G0197A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 88,020 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$45,000
Dallas Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM - Dallas / Texas
Dallas Dodge is excited to offer this 2016 Ford Super Duty F-350 DRW. This Ford includes: BLACK, PREMIUM LEATHER SEATING SURFACES 40/CONSOLE/40 Leather Seats Bucket Seats FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE LARIAT INTERIOR PACKAGE Keyless Start Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Cooled Front Seat(s) Power Mirror(s) Seat Memory Heated Front Seat(s) Adjustable Pedals Power Folding Mirrors TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode A/T 6-Speed A/T ENGINE: 6.7L POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 Diesel Fuel 8 Cylinder Engine Turbocharged VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION HD Radio Navigation System CD Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input MP3 Player *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. Equipped with 4WD, this Ford Super Duty F-350 DRW Lariat gives you added confidence to tackle the surface of any path you take. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Ford Super Duty F-350 DRW Lariat. Left your phone at the restaurant? No problem. With the navigation system on this Ford Super Duty F-350 DRW, you'll be able to quickly find your way back to get it. More information about the 2016 Ford Super Duty F-350 DRW: The F-Series Super Duty trucks bear a resemblance to their best-selling sibling, the F-150. These Super Duty models are made to serve an especially pure purpose -- to reliably, safely and confidently haul heavy loads or heavy trailers day after day. Best of all, inside, they are actually quite comfortable -- even luxurious in some cases. Ford boasts that its 6.7L Power Stroke diesel engine is the most powerful diesel pickup engine on the market and that the Super Duty F-350 (dual rear wheel) model has an impressive tow rating of 26,500 pounds. Strengths of this model include Power Stroke diesel's 800 pound-feet of torque, class-leading tow ratings, Flexibility for commercial use, and full roster of safety features We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3DT5GEC69261
Stock: GEC69261
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 73,584 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$47,637$1,641 Below Market
Woodhouse Ford - Blair / Nebraska
KBB.com Brand Image Awards. This Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW boasts a Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-8 6.7 L/406 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (6.7L) -inc: SelectShift, SNOW PLOW PREP PACKAGE -inc: NOTE: Restrictions apply; see Supplemental Reference or Body Builders Layout Book for details, RAPID-HEAT SUPPLEMENTAL CAB HEATER -inc: Standard in AK, CO, IA, ID, ME, MI, MN, MT, ND, NH, NY, SD, VT, WI and WY w/6.7L Power Stroke Diesel engine (99T).* This Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW Features the Following Options *ENGINE: 6.7L POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: 4 valve OHV, manual push-button engine-exhaust braking, 26 Gallon Fuel Tank, GVWR: 11,300 lb Payload Package, 3.31 Axle Ratio, Dual 78-AH 750 CCA Batteries , ENGINE BLOCK HEATER -inc: Standard in Alaska, Colorado, Iowa, Idaho, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New York, South Dakota, Vermont, Wisconsin and Wyoming, ENGINE BLOCK HEATER, ELECTRONIC LOCKING W/3.55 AXLE RATIO, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights, Transmission: TorqShift 6-Speed Automatic -inc: SelectShift, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW come see us at Woodhouse Ford, 2546 S Highway 30, Blair, NE 68008. Just minutes away!Experience the difference with Woodhouse Auto Family and purchase your next used vehicle with confidence. With more than 2000 used vehicles available through our 19 dealerships you can find the car, truck or SUV that fits your lifestyle and budget, easily. Plus, we offer a variety of finance options and accept trades. And every vehicle has been through a safety inspection to ensure they're road ready. Contact us for more information on the vehicle, to schedule a test drive today or not finding exactly what you're looking for, we'll help.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3BT5GEC97760
Stock: P95734B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 60,422 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$33,500$1,500 Below Market
Don's Ford - Utica / New York
Call Dan Dillenbeck at 1-866-932-8244 or come see it at Don's Superstore 5712 Horatio St, Rt. 12 North, Utica, NY 13502.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTRF3BT6GEB21238
Stock: F24163A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 92,984 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$43,998$1,361 Below Market
Billingsley Ford Lincoln of Ardmore - Ardmore / Oklahoma
We are pleased to offer this great example of a Super Duty work truck. It is a 2016 F350 Lariat 4x4. This dual wheel truck has the CM contractors style bed, new rear tires, almost new front tires, shift on the fly 4x4, Powerstroke diesel, tow haul automatic transmission, the crew cab, heated and cooled leather interior, Sony Audio, nav, sat radio, aux audio jacks, am/fm cd, climate control a/c, and more. This truck has been serviced and is ready to go to work. It isn't a perfect truck cosmetically. But this is a sound solid truck. Call today and schedule a test drive. 580-226-3300
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3DT5GED11346
Stock: U3961
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 10,036 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$46,303
Apollo Auto Sales - Sewell / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3BTXGEA07464
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 93,948 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$42,678$964 Below Market
DeLacy Ford - Elma / New York
TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER! BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR! FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR! IT'S THAT EASY! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Shadow Black 2016 Ford F-350SD Lariat 4D Crew Cab 4WD Well Equipped with, Navigation System, Trailer Package, Comfort Package, Lariat Package, Premium Package, Tow Package, Remote Start, Heat Package, Premium Audio Package, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, RECENT TRADE IN, CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY...NO ACCIDENTS!, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, Adjustable pedals, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Lariat Interior Package, Memory Power Adjustable Pedals, Memory Power Heated/Cooled Driver's Seat, Memory PowerScope Trailer Tow Mirrors, Power Heated/Cooled Passenger Seat, Premium Leather Seating Surfaces 40/Console/40, Radio: Premium Sony Audio w/Single-CD/MP3, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Snow Plow Prep Package, SYNC w/MyFord Touch SYNC Services, Traction control. Easy Financing, Little to No Down Payment. Required, drive home today! Tax Season special: 12 mo COMPLIMENTARY MAINTENANCE with any pre-owned vehicle purchase. Limited time only! Reviews: * Strong towing and payload capacities wide range of equipment levels and body styles appealing technology options quiet cabin. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3BT1GEB49332
Stock: P2074A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 70,162 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$45,302$1,129 Below Market
Don's Ford - Utica / New York
Call Dan Dillenbeck at 1-866-932-8244 or come see it at Don's Superstore 5712 Horatio St, Rt. 12 North, Utica, NY 13502.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3BT2GEA77900
Stock: 41902P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 110,106 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$34,997
Lenz Truck Center - Fond du Lac / Wisconsin
6.7L POWERSTROKE DIESEL V8, 4X4, 8 FOOT BOX, CLOTH 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH SEATS, DUALLY, XL APPEARANCE PACKAGE,*** FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE,*** 5TH WHEEL/GOOSENECK HITCH PREP PACKAGE,*** GVWR: 14,000 LB PAYLOAD PACKAGE,*** SNOW PLOW PREP PACKAGE,*** CAMPER PACKAGE,*** POWER EQUIPMENT GROUP,*** TOW PACKAGE,*** ORDER CODE 620A,*** INTEGRATED BRAKE CONTROLLER, CLEARANCE LIGHTS, DROP IN BED LINER, TELESCOPIC POWER TOW MIRRORS WITH BUILT IN DIRECTIONAL SIGNALS, LOPRO TONNEAU COVER, LOD H.D. FRONT BUMPER, 4-WHEEL DISC BRAKES, ABS BRAKES, AIR CONDITIONING, COLORED FRONT & REAR RANCHO BRANDED SHOCKS, DUAL REAR WHEELS, ENGINE BLOCK HEATER, EXTRA HEAVY DUTY 200-AMP ALTERNATOR, LIMITED SLIP W/3.73 AXLE RATIO, OUTSIDE TEMPERATURE DISPLAY, PERIMETER ANTI-THEFT ALARM, POWER 1ST ROW FRONT-SEAT WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER STEERING, RADIO: AM/FM STEREO/SINGLE CD/MP3 PLAYER, RAPID-HEAT SUPPLEMENTAL CAB HEATER, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, SPLIT FOLDING REAR SEAT, STEERING WHEEL-MOUNTED CRUISE CONTROL, TRACTION CONTROL, UPFITTER SWITCHES (4), VARIABLY INTERMITTENT WIPERS, 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 17" WORX ALLOY RIMS, MASTERCRAFT COURSER AXT2 LT275/70/R17 TIRES!CHECK OUT THIS LOCAL 1 OWNER 2016 FORD F-350 XL FX4 CREW CAB 8 FOOT LONG BOX DUALLY 6.7 LITER POWERSTROKE 4X4 TODAY!VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY OF AROUND 800 VEHICLES AT www.LENZTRUCK.com.All of our vehicles are Lenz Certified by passing a rigorous 125 point inspection by our certified technicians. Each vehicle is prepped cosmetically and mechanically and ready to be delivered! We can ship your truck anywhere in the United States. Contact us to find out why Lenz Truck Center is selling a lot of trucks in a very different way. EXPECT TO BE IMPRESSED! We attempt to ensure every effort is made to assure the accuracy of these ads, however, errors may occur. We will do our best to keep all information current and accurate; however the dealership should be contacted for final pricing and availability. All prices are plus any applicable state taxes and service fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8ft Bed, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3DT9GEA42672
Stock: AF22988
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-28-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ford F-350 Super Duty searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Ford F-350 Super Duty
- 5(100%)
Related Ford F-350 Super Duty info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Chevrolet Impala Limited 2015
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2011
- Used Bentley Mulsanne 2015
- Used MINI Clubman 2011
- Used Kia Sedona 2010
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2011
- Used Scion xD 2013
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2013
- Used Hyundai Azera 2016
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2011
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara 2010
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2013
- Used MINI Clubman 2014
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara 2011
- Used Audi S6 2015
- Used Mitsubishi i-MiEV 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Jaguar XF
- Used Jaguar S-Type
- Used Audi RS 7
- Used Mazda MPV
- Used Saturn Aura
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 6
- Used Bentley Flying Spur
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage
- Used Volkswagen Cabrio
- Used Lexus NX 300
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
- Used Subaru SVX
- Used Bentley Bentayga
Shop used models by city
- Used Ford E-Series Van Clearwater FL
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac Lawrenceville GA
- Used Ford Expedition Huntsville AL
- Used Ford Transit Connect Huntsville AL
- Used Ford Taurus X Long Island City NY
- Used Ford Thunderbird Katy TX
- Used Ford F-450 Super Duty Lancaster PA
- Used Ford Expedition Wichita KS
- Used Ford Focus Boston MA
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid Bakersfield CA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid 2018 Reading PA
- Used Ford Focus 2017 Manchester NH
- Used Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid 2016 Chandler AZ
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 3 Series
- 2020 Lamborghini Urus News
- 2020 Kia Cadenza News
- Lincoln Nautilus 2019
- Acura TLX 2019
- 2021 Acura TLX News
- 2019 Audi A8
- 2021 Kia Soul News
- 2019 Porsche 911
- 2019 CX-3
- 2020 Audi S5
- 2021 Nissan Altima News
- 2019 Land Rover Discovery
- Subaru WRX 2019
- Buick Envision 2019
- 2019 4 Series Gran Coupe
- 2021 Lincoln Aviator News
- Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2019
- 2021 Subaru WRX News
- 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser