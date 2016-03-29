Used 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty for Sale Near Me

1,444 listings
F-350 Super Duty Reviews & Specs
  • 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL in Light Brown
    used

    2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL

    21,789 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $30,990

    $1,727 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat

    92,001 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $40,988

    $7,430 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL in Red
    used

    2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL

    23,159 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $30,990

    $1,727 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT in White
    used

    2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT

    61,287 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $37,980

    $4,822 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat in White
    used

    2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat

    48,161 miles

    $47,916

    $4,146 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT in White
    used

    2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT

    116,478 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $32,950

    Details
  • 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT

    6,279 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $41,997

    Details
  • 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat in White
    used

    2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat

    74,311 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $45,676

    $1,175 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT in Light Brown
    used

    2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT

    20,533 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $45,997

    Details
  • 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat in Light Brown
    used

    2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat

    57,401 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $48,289

    $2,068 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat in White
    used

    2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat

    88,020 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $45,000

    Details
  • 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat

    73,584 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $47,637

    $1,641 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL in Silver
    used

    2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL

    60,422 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $33,500

    $1,500 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat in Silver
    used

    2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat

    92,984 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $43,998

    $1,361 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT
    used

    2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT

    10,036 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $46,303

    Details
  • 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat in Black
    used

    2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat

    93,948 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $42,678

    $964 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat in Black
    used

    2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat

    70,162 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $45,302

    $1,129 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL in White
    used

    2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL

    110,106 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $34,997

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,444 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Ford F-350 Super Duty

Overall Consumer Rating
53 Reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
The 6.7L Diesel is awesome.
John R in Roseville CA,03/29/2016
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
There was no option to choose the 6.7 from the drop-down menu. Here goes the review. I have the King Ranch version with the diesel. Two things that stand out are power and MPG. I can average 23 MPG on the highway if I stay under 73 mph. Around town, under 50 mph, I can get 33+ MPG !!! However, unless I'm really trying to achieve maximum MPG, and just drive it however I want, my combined MPG is around 19-23 MPG. Very smooth shifting. Quiet road noise and engine noise is a small fraction of other diesels. NO DIESEL EXHAUST ODOR ! Actually, there is less exhaust odor than small cars. Visibility while driving is great. Acceleration and passing speed are impressive. Seats and pedals can be adjusted to fit anybody. Plenty of room in the back seat. I towed a 8k lb 5th wheel from San Jose to the Sonora area and rarely noticed it behind me. Still got 18 average MPG. Steering is solid, suspension is tight yet comfortable. Controls are intuitive. Interior design is a bit lacking but still looks classy. Lots of gadgets and apps you will discover if you get the Lariat Ultimate package or better. Trailer sway control, trailer brake type adjustment and memory. Lots of looks and compliments. Pride of owning an American truck. Especially since Ford did not take a bail-out on our tax dollars.
