Used 2012 Chevrolet Camaro for Sale Near Me
- New Listing$12,966Great Deal | $3,381 below market
2012 Chevrolet Camaro LT66,976 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Global Auto Outlet - Temple Hills / Maryland
One look at this Chevrolet Camaro and you will just know, this is your ride. We here at Global Auto Outlet have done the research for you and know that this car has had only one previous owner. Rest assured knowing that this Chevrolet Camaro has the low miles that you have been searching for with only 66,976 on the odometer. If you are a non-smoker then you don't have to worry, this one was owned by a non-smoker too. The complete SERVICE HISTORY is available as well, so you can be sure that it has had all required maintenance and servicing since it was new. This car has passed a rigorous, MULTI-POINT INSPECTION and reconditioning process before being offered for sale. You will be completely satisfied with its quality. We know the importance of a powerful engine for those tough jobs. This Chevrolet Camaro is equipped with a 3.6L V6 DOHC 24V FFV engine to help you complete all of the tough jobs. Why not be pampered by your vehicle? This car has all of the comforts that you could want. You will not find another Chevrolet Camaro fully equipped with all the convenience, safety, and power options at this price. You can rest assured that this car is mechanically perfect from stem to stern as a result of our thorough multi-point inspection process. Turn heads when you drive down the road in this beauty. The exterior of this car is incomparable. You'll want to take your shoes off when stepping into this one because the interior is exquisite. Our inspection of this car confirms that all major mechanical features are in great shape and ready to go. Unless you plan on driving this one straight into a mud pit you won't have to worry about any exterior maintenance for quite some time. This interior has wear but is 'cleaner than a whistle' with no stains, tears, or rips.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Camaro LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FC1E36C9196572
Stock: 196572
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $16,980Great Deal | $2,459 below market
2012 Chevrolet Camaro LT25,156 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Campbell Chevrolet of Bowling Green - Bowling Green / Kentucky
Check out this gently-used 2012 Chevrolet Camaro we recently got in. At Campbell Chevrolet- We make it easy! Shop over 300 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock. Easy financing available for everyone. See our inventory at CampbellChevrolet.com or visit us in Bowling Green, Ky. AutoCheck shows only two owners and no accidents reported. This Chevrolet includes: ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel RS PACKAGE Aluminum Wheels HID headlights 45TH ANNIVERSARY PACKAGE Fog Lamps Aluminum Wheels Convertible Soft Top Leather Seats BLACK, FRONT LEATHER SEATING SURFACES Leather Seats 2LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD-ROM AND MP3 PLAYBACK CD Player AM/FM Stereo Auxiliary Audio Input MP3 Player CARBON FLASH METALLIC TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode A/T 6-Speed A/T *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Very few convertibles have the comfort, style and performance of this well-maintained beauty. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Chevrolet Camaro. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Chevrolet Camaro 2LT. More information about the 2012 Chevrolet Camaro: The Chevrolet Camaro is GM's legendary muscle-car model, offering strong rear-wheel-drive performance in a low coupe or convertible body style. Relative to the other pony cars like the Ford Mustang or Dodge Challenger, the Camaro performs athletically, although you give up some outward visibility for the chunky, overt design. Overall, the standout of the model line remains the Camaro SS Coupe, for performance and handling approaching that of an exotic car. But Camaro Convertibles are a strong value as well and provide a different sort of fun.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Camaro LT with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FC3D36C9117849
Stock: 6872
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- $13,500Great Deal | $2,702 below market
2012 Chevrolet Camaro LT94,788 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Swope Mitsubishi - Radcliff / Kentucky
Swope is very proud to offer this outstanding-looking 2012 Chevrolet Camaro Silver Ice Metallic 2LT with the following features:Clean CARFAX.18/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Camaro LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FC1E30C9190430
Stock: U20911880
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-25-2020
- $9,991Great Deal
2012 Chevrolet Camaro LS102,091 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Hiley Buick GMC of Fort Worth - Fort Worth / Texas
We are open, and we're here to help. Please call ahead to schedule your appointment today. We would love to answer any questions you may have. Have a trade-in? Our expert car-buyers will make you a guaranteed cash offer for your current vehicle in just a few minutes. All of our vehicles are given a thorough inspection by one of our certified technicians for safety, mechanical and cosmetic issues. The Hiley family of dealerships has been in business in the DFW area for almost three decades and customer satisfaction is our number one priority. No payments for 6 months option is with approved credit only. Not all vehicles qualify.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Camaro LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FA1E36C9107010
Stock: G24506A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- $15,888Great Deal | $3,439 below market
2012 Chevrolet Camaro SS82,075 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Smart Buick Chevrolet GMC - White Hall / Arkansas
Check out this gently-used 2012 Chevrolet Camaro we recently got in. This 2012 Chevrolet Camaro comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. More information about the 2012 Chevrolet Camaro: The Chevrolet Camaro is GM's legendary muscle-car model, offering strong rear-wheel-drive performance in a low coupe or convertible body style. Relative to the other pony cars like the Ford Mustang or Dodge Challenger, the Camaro performs athletically, although you give up some outward visibility for the chunky, overt design. Overall, the standout of the model line remains the Camaro SS Coupe, for performance and handling approaching that of an exotic car. But Camaro Convertibles are a strong value as well and provide a different sort of fun.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Camaro SS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FK1EJ3C9116436
Stock: 116436
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$10,888Great Deal
2012 Chevrolet Camaro LT86,427 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Chevrolet South Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas
Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic Rear Vision Package Audio System Feature Inferno Orange Metallic Wheel And Tire; Spare; Compact Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler 1Lt Preferred Equipment Group Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With CD-Rom And Mp3 Playback Beige; Sport Cloth Seat Trim Engine; 3.6L Sidi Dohc V6 Vvt Mirror; Inside Rearview Auto-Dimming Rear Park Assist; Ultrasonic Rearview Vision Camera Seats; Front Sport Bucket Tires; P245/55R18 Touring; Blackwall; All-Season Wheels; 18" (45.7 Cm) Painted Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2012 Chevrolet Camaro? This is it. This 2012 Chevrolet Camaro comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. In addition to being well-cared for, this Chevrolet Camaro has very low mileage making it a rare find. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Chevrolet Camaro 1LT is sure to sell fast. More information about the 2012 Chevrolet Camaro: The Chevrolet Camaro is GM's legendary muscle-car model, offering strong rear-wheel-drive performance in a low coupe or convertible body style. Relative to the other pony cars like the Ford Mustang or Dodge Challenger, the Camaro performs athletically, although you give up some outward visibility for the chunky, overt design. Overall, the standout of the model line remains the Camaro SS Coupe, for performance and handling approaching that of an exotic car. But Camaro Convertibles are a strong value as well and provide a different sort of fun.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Camaro LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Stereo.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FB1E38C9133069
Stock: C9133069
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $9,990Great Deal
2012 Chevrolet Camaro LS106,543 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
5 Stars Auto Sales - Dallas / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Camaro LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FE1E35C9103891
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $14,490Great Deal | $1,201 below market
2012 Chevrolet Camaro LT67,953 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Exclusive Motor Cars - Randallstown / Maryland
2012 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT 2LT BLUETOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA, ALLOY WHEELS, CLEAN CARFAX, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, LOCAL TRADE, KEYLESS ENTRY, EXCLUSIVE ADVANTAGE CERTIFIED (125 POINTS INSPECTION), HEADS UP DISPLAY, 2 Front Cup Holders, 3-Spoke Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, 4-Wheel Antilock 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Analog Instrumentation, Auxiliary Multi-Function Gauges, Black Stripe Package, Bluetooth® For Phone, Boston Acoustics Premium 8-Speaker System, Carpeted Front Floor Mats, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Cruise Control, Head-Up Display, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, LATCH System, Leather Seat Trim, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Maintenance-Free Battery, Manual Rake & Telescopic Steering Column, OnStar 6 Months Directions & Connections Plan, Power Programmable Door Locks, Preferred Equipment Group 2LT, Remote Keyless Entry, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, StabiliTrak, Stainless-Steel Dual-Outlet Exhaust, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Tonneau Cover, Ultrasonic Rear Park Assist, Universal Home Remote, USB Port Audio System Feature, Wireless PDIM.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Camaro LT with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FG3D39C9104730
Stock: 104730
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $33,998Great Deal | $4,098 below market
2012 Chevrolet Camaro ZL134,323 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Walser Experienced Autos - Burnsville / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FJ1EP5C9801190
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $39,992Fair Deal | $1,790 below market
2012 Chevrolet Camaro ZL115,490 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of San Jose - San Jose / California
Sunroof; Power With Express Open And Venting Hood Insert; Exposed Carbon Fiber Weave Lpo; Illuminated Footwells Sun/Moonroof Interior Sueded Microfiber Package Leather Seats Lpo; Cargo Mat Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Heads-Up Display Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With CD-Rom And Mp3 Playback Axle; 3.73 Ratio Black; Front Leather Seating Surfaces Engine; 6.2L Supercharged V8 Seats; Front Sport Bucket Summit White Tires; 285/35Zr20 Front And 305/35Zr20 Rear; Blackwall; Performance Summer Transmission; 6-Speed Manual Wheels; 20" X 10" (50.8 Cm X 25.4 Cm) Front And 20" X 11" (50.8 Cm X 27.9 Cm) Rear Black 10-Spoke Forged Aluminum Zl1 Preferred Equipment Group This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FS1EP1C9800664
Stock: C9800664
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $12,000Good Deal | $1,667 below market
2012 Chevrolet Camaro LS96,502 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
TLC Motors - Moore / South Carolina
2LS 3.6L V6 DGI DOHC VVT 6-Speed Automatic with TapShift RWD 18/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Camaro LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FA1E34C9170414
Stock: 170414
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $15,795
2012 Chevrolet Camaro SS122,527 milesDelivery available*
DS Auto Imports - Springfield / Illinois
100% CUSTOMER SATISFACTION GOAL! - Quality, Low-Price, Warranties & Easy Financing... 2012 Chevrolet Camaro SS. Vehicle out of Texas! This vehicle is loaded with options including premium alloy wheels, two-tone leather seats, am/fm radio, aux radio input, cruise control, tinted windows, power windows and locks, and more.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Camaro SS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FK1EJ7C9117430
Stock: 117430
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- $14,998
2012 Chevrolet Camaro LT69,523 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Norm Reeves Honda Superstore Cerritos - Cerritos / California
CAMARO LT 2D COUPE Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Camaro LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FB1E3XC9179664
Stock: 2071330
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- $12,888Good Deal
2012 Chevrolet Camaro LT115,859 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sterling McCall Toyota - Houston / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2012 Chevrolet Camaro. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Chevrolet Camaro 2LT is the one! More information about the 2012 Chevrolet Camaro: The Chevrolet Camaro is GM's legendary muscle-car model, offering strong rear-wheel-drive performance in a low coupe or convertible body style. Relative to the other pony cars like the Ford Mustang or Dodge Challenger, the Camaro performs athletically, although you give up some outward visibility for the chunky, overt design. Overall, the standout of the model line remains the Camaro SS Coupe, for performance and handling approaching that of an exotic car. But Camaro Convertibles are a strong value as well and provide a different sort of fun.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Camaro LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FC1E39C9137581
Stock: C9137581
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $13,995Good Deal | $1,003 below market
2012 Chevrolet Camaro LT54,617 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Island Honda - Kahului / Hawaii
PRICE DROP FROM $16,995, PRICED TO MOVE $600 below Kelley Blue Book!, FUEL EFFICIENT 29 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! GREAT MILES 54,617! Back-Up Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System, ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio Rear Spoiler, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats. OPTION PACKAGES: TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC includes TAPshift manual shift controls on steering wheel, CONVENIENCE AND CONNECTIVITY PACKAGE includes (KTB) wireless PDIM, (USR) USB port, (N34) leather-wrapped steering wheel and (VY7) leather-wrapped shift knob (Also includes (BTV) remote vehicle starter system when (MX0) 6-speed automatic transmission is ordered.), AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD-ROM AND MP3 PLAYBACK music navigator, Graphic Information Display (GID) and auxiliary input jack, includes outside temperature display (STD), ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT (323 hp [240.8 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 278 lb-ft of torque [375.3 N-m] @ 4800 rpm) (STD), REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM includes Remote Keyless Entry. Chevrolet 1LT with BLACK exterior and BEIGE interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 323 HP at 6800 RPM*.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Camaro LT with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FB3D30C9110687
Stock: C9110687A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-16-2020
- $11,691Good Deal
2012 Chevrolet Camaro LT93,039 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Chevrolet Waco - Waco / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and all new tires! Rs Package Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic Convenience And Connectivity Package Crystal Red Tintcoat Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler 1Lt Preferred Equipment Group Audio System Feature; Usb Port Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With CD-Rom And Mp3 Playback Black; Sport Cloth Seat Trim Engine; 3.6L Sidi Dohc V6 Vvt Headlamps; High Intensity Discharge Molding; Body-Color Roof Ditch Pdim; Wireless Remote Vehicle Starter System Seats; Front Sport Bucket Shift Knob; Leather-Wrapped Spare Tire And Wheel; Not Desired Steering Wheel; 3-Spoke Leather-Wrapped Tires; P245/45R20 Front And P275/40R20 Rear; Blackwall; Summer Wheels; 20" X 8" (50.8 Cm X 20.3 Cm) Front And 20" X 9" (50.8 Cm X 22.9 Cm) Rear Flangeless; Painted Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chevrolet Waco has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2012 Chevrolet Camaro. This Chevrolet includes: CRYSTAL RED TINTCO
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Camaro LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FB1E34C9184679
Stock: C9184679
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- New Listing$29,990
2012 Chevrolet Camaro SS8,783 milesDelivery available*
Carvana - Cleveland - Cleveland / Ohio
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Camaro SS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FT1EWXC9104213
Stock: 2000615083
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- $13,495
2012 Chevrolet Camaro LT81,038 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Jones Ford Wickenburg - Wickenburg / Arizona
1LT trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 29 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! RS PACKAGE, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD-RO... Onboard Communications System, Satellite Radio, ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT, REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM. CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System. Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats. OPTION PACKAGES RS PACKAGE includes (R3Z) 20' x 8' front and 20' x 9' rear flangeless, painted aluminum wheels with Midnight Silver finish, (BD8) body-color roof ditch molding and (T4F) high intensity discharge headlamps shark-fin antenna is body-color, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC includes TAPshift manual shift controls on steering wheel, CONVENIENCE AND CONNECTIVITY PACKAGE includes (KTB) wireless PDIM, (USR) USB port, (N34) leather-wrapped steering wheel and (VY7) leather-wrapped shift knob (Also includes (BTV) remote vehicle starter system when (MX0) 6-speed automatic transmission is ordered.), REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM includes Remote Keyless Entry, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD-ROM AND MP3 PLAYBACK music navigator, Graphic Information Display (GID) and auxiliary input jack, includes outside temperature display (STD), ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT (323 hp [240.8 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 278 lb-ft of torque [375.3 N-m] @ 4800 rpm) (STD). VEHICLE REVIEWS 'Classic styling made modern, excellent chassis Great Gas Mileage: 29 MPG Hwy. WHY BUY FROM US Whether you're looking for a new Ford, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, GMC, Buick or Pre-Owned vehicle, Jones Wickenburg has the right car for you. We have been serving the Phoenix area for over 40 years. Our low overhead, plus low city sales taxes Pricing analysis performed on 7/24/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Theft History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Camaro LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FB1E30C9174845
Stock: 20177M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.