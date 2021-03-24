  1. Home
2022 BMW ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe

Release Date: Spring-Summer 2021
Estimated Price: Starting at $140,895
2022 BMW ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe
+7
  • A more exclusive alternative to the M8 Gran Coupe
  • Powered by a twin-turbo V8 with 612 hp and a 3.3-second 0-60 mph time
  • Exclusive Alpina interior upgrades
  • Based on the first 8 Series Gran Coupe generation introduced for 2020
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
2022 BMW ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe Review
When an M8's Not Special Enough
Cameron Rogers
03/24/2021
What is the Alpina B8 Gran Coupe?

Alpina isn't technically owned by BMW, but the automaker is inseparable from the luxury juggernaut. In the simplest terms, Alpina vehicles are built at the same factories as BMWs, but they undergo their own special Alpina enhancements and tuning before being sold and serviced at BMW dealerships.

In that vein, it's easiest to understand what the 2022 BMW Alpina B8 Gran Coupe is by relating it to its base vehicle, the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe. The 8 Series Gran Coupe is a large four-door sedan, with a fastback-style roofline and a sporty driving demeanor. Its most potent form, the M8 Gran Coupe, offers explosive performance that rivals the world's best sport sedans. But other than the inherently limiting price tag, the M8 doesn't guarantee the one thing prized by owners spending serious cash: exclusivity.

That's where the Alpina B8 Gran Coupe steps in. Though not technically production-limited, Alpina doesn't produce an abundance of vehicles, and the B8 will likely be similarly scarce. And the B8 is not only a unicorn on its own, but it's also more powerful than the M8 and comes with a handful of upgrades exclusive to the Alpina.

What's under the Alpina B8 Gran Coupe's hood?

The Alpina B8 Gran Coupe is powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 that produces 612 horsepower — a middle ground between the M8's 600 hp and M8 Competition's 617 hp. The Alpina makes more torque than either, at 590 lb-ft versus 553 lb-ft for either M8. Yet despite the extra grunt under the hood, the B8 Gran Coupe is actually slightly slower than its brethren, taking 3.3 seconds to sprint from 0 to 60 mph, compared to 3.1 seconds for the M8. Power is routed through an Alpina-tuned eight-speed transmission to all four wheels.

The Alpina B8 Gran Coupe isn't just concerned with straight-line performance. Alpina has retuned the 8 Series' adaptive sport suspension, which the automaker says gives the B8 excellent ride comfort and cornering abilities. Alpina has also fiddled with the standard four-wheel steering system. At low to medium speeds, the rear wheels turn up to 2.3 degrees opposite the fronts for more agile handling. At higher speeds, the rear wheels turn in step with the fronts for a more stable cruising experience.

How's the Alpina B8 Gran Coupe's interior?

The Gran Coupe is the roomiest of the 8 Series variants, and there's enough rear legroom to comfortably sit adults in the back. The sleek roofline, however, impedes on headroom — tall occupants will have to roshambo for the coveted front passenger seat. The driver's seat is equipped with a myriad of adjustments that make finding the perfect position a cinch.

The 8 Series' interior is appointed with handsome, high-quality materials, though the overall design is elegantly conservative compared to what you'd find in a more tech-laden Mercedes-Benz. The Alpina B8 Gran Coupe adds a few interesting touches to increase the sense of drama in the cabin. The unique additions start with illuminated Alpina treadplates, then continue inside with a crystal iDrive controller with a laser-etched Alpina logo. The steering wheel is wrapped in Alpina's exclusive untreated Lavalina leather.

EdmundsEdmunds says

The 2022 BMW Alpina B8 Gran Coupe is a more exclusive and luxury-tinged alternative to the BMW M8. Its 612-horsepower V8 is capable of delivering a 0-60 mph time of just 3.3 seconds, while the cabin is treated to a handful of upgrades that gives the interior a more visually interesting flair.

