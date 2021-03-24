Alpina isn't technically owned by BMW, but the automaker is inseparable from the luxury juggernaut. In the simplest terms, Alpina vehicles are built at the same factories as BMWs, but they undergo their own special Alpina enhancements and tuning before being sold and serviced at BMW dealerships.
2022 BMW ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe
- A more exclusive alternative to the M8 Gran Coupe
- Powered by a twin-turbo V8 with 612 hp and a 3.3-second 0-60 mph time
- Exclusive Alpina interior upgrades
- Based on the first 8 Series Gran Coupe generation introduced for 2020
The Alpina B8 Gran Coupe is powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 that produces 612 horsepower — a middle ground between the M8's 600 hp and M8 Competition's 617 hp. The Alpina makes more torque than either, at 590 lb-ft versus 553 lb-ft for either M8. Yet despite the extra grunt under the hood, the B8 Gran Coupe is actually slightly slower than its brethren, taking 3.3 seconds to sprint from 0 to 60 mph, compared to 3.1 seconds for the M8. Power is routed through an Alpina-tuned eight-speed transmission to all four wheels.
The Gran Coupe is the roomiest of the 8 Series variants, and there's enough rear legroom to comfortably sit adults in the back. The sleek roofline, however, impedes on headroom — tall occupants will have to roshambo for the coveted front passenger seat. The driver's seat is equipped with a myriad of adjustments that make finding the perfect position a cinch.
The 2022 BMW Alpina B8 Gran Coupe is a more exclusive and luxury-tinged alternative to the BMW M8. Its 612-horsepower V8 is capable of delivering a 0-60 mph time of just 3.3 seconds, while the cabin is treated to a handful of upgrades that gives the interior a more visually interesting flair.
