In that vein, it's easiest to understand what the 2022 BMW Alpina B8 Gran Coupe is by relating it to its base vehicle, the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe. The 8 Series Gran Coupe is a large four-door sedan, with a fastback-style roofline and a sporty driving demeanor. Its most potent form, the M8 Gran Coupe, offers explosive performance that rivals the world's best sport sedans. But other than the inherently limiting price tag, the M8 doesn't guarantee the one thing prized by owners spending serious cash: exclusivity.

That's where the Alpina B8 Gran Coupe steps in. Though not technically production-limited, Alpina doesn't produce an abundance of vehicles, and the B8 will likely be similarly scarce. And the B8 is not only a unicorn on its own, but it's also more powerful than the M8 and comes with a handful of upgrades exclusive to the Alpina.