Used 1992 Ford F-250 for Sale Near Me

8 listings
F-250 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 8 out of 8 listings
  • 1992 Ford F-250
    used

    1992 Ford F-250

    119,432 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,900

  • 1995 Ford F-250
    used

    1995 Ford F-250

    202,322 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,900

  • 1996 Ford F-250
    used

    1996 Ford F-250

    62,231 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,421

  • 1996 Ford F-250 HD XLT
    used

    1996 Ford F-250 HD XLT

    74,969 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,850

  • 1997 Ford F-250
    used

    1997 Ford F-250

    254,001 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,995

  • 1997 Ford F-250
    used

    1997 Ford F-250

    83,049 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $20,973

  • 1997 Ford F-250
    used

    1997 Ford F-250

    136,574 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,400

  • 1997 Ford F-250
    used

    1997 Ford F-250

    80,643 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

Consumer Reviews for the Ford F-250

  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (50%)
Great Truck For The $$$$
Jose,12/17/2006
Bought this truck to tow my family's 20ft ATV trailer on weekend outings. Fully loaded we're only pulling a little over 3,000 lbs. and you can hardly tell it's back there. The 7.5 liter V-8 consistently gets 8-10 mpg but I really didn't expect any better. We just rolled over 100K miles and I'm thinking this truck's good for another 100K. We did just have to replace the U-joints and put brakes on it but I consider that normal maintenance.
