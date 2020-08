Used 2018 Acura ILX for Sale Near Me

First Acura - Seekonk / Massachusetts

Certified. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 5229 miles below market average! Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated front seats, Power moonroof. 25/35 City/Highway MPGSan Marino Red 2018 Acura ILXAcura Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Warranty Deductible: $0 * 182 Point Inspection * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Limited Warranty: 24 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Vehicle History * 1st scheduled maintenance, Complimentary 3-month AcuraLink trial, Complimentary 3-month SiriusXM Radio Service. Includes Trip Interruption, Rental Vehicle Reimbursement and Concierge Service * Transferable Warranty * Roadside AssistanceFirst Acura offers you a great deal for a highly cared for, lightly driven Acura. These vehicles have been meticulously maintained by our service facility. So, if you ever wanted a great deal on a current model year Acura, NOW is the time!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Acura ILX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 35 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 19UDE2F30JA007995

Stock: L4383

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 06-03-2020