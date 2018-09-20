Used 2018 Acura ILX for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Toyota Fort Myers - Fort Myers / Florida

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes, all new tires and new battery! Sun/Moonroof Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Crystal Black Pearl Ebony; Leatherette-Trimmed Interior This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Toyota Fort Myers is pleased to be currently offering this 2018 Acura ILX with 48,521mi. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. The 2018 Acura offers compelling fuel-efficiency along with great value. You will no longer feel the need to repeatedly fill up this Acura ILX 's gas tank, in part because of it's superb EPA rating. Beautiful exterior. Clean interior. This Acura ILX is so immaculate it is practically new. Feel pleased in your decision to buy this Acura ILX as it's still covered under the manufacturer's warranty. The incredible 2018 Acura ILX is an invigorating performance machine that will pump adrenaline into any driver who dares to take the wheel. Do you really need any other reason to want one? This 2018 Acura ILX is not like every other automobile. The Acura was equipped with many of the added features that make this vehicle such a unique automobile to own and drive. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Acura ILX . The Acura ILX is exactly what you would expect out of a Acura. It's decadently opulent, meticulously engineered and unapologetically grandiose. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Acura ILX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 35 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 19UDE2F33JA000510

Stock: JA000510

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-06-2020