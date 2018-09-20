Used 2018 Acura ILX for Sale Near Me
- 14,945 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$18,598$2,498 Below Market
First Acura - Seekonk / Massachusetts
Certified. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 5229 miles below market average! Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated front seats, Power moonroof. 25/35 City/Highway MPGSan Marino Red 2018 Acura ILXAcura Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Warranty Deductible: $0 * 182 Point Inspection * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Limited Warranty: 24 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Vehicle History * 1st scheduled maintenance, Complimentary 3-month AcuraLink trial, Complimentary 3-month SiriusXM Radio Service. Includes Trip Interruption, Rental Vehicle Reimbursement and Concierge Service * Transferable Warranty * Roadside AssistanceFirst Acura offers you a great deal for a highly cared for, lightly driven Acura. These vehicles have been meticulously maintained by our service facility. So, if you ever wanted a great deal on a current model year Acura, NOW is the time!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura ILX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UDE2F30JA007995
Stock: L4383
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- 24,651 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$18,950$2,065 Below Market
Jay Wolfe Acura of Overland Park - Overland Park / Kansas
Certified. ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.2018 Acura ILX I4Acura Certified Pre-Owned Details:* 1st scheduled maintenance, Complimentary 3-month AcuraLink trial, Complimentary 3-month SiriusXM Radio Service. Includes Trip Interruption, Rental Vehicle Reimbursement and Concierge Service* Roadside Assistance* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Transferable Warranty* 182 Point Inspection* Vehicle History* Limited Warranty: 24 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Warranty Deductible: $0Certified Pre-Owned Acura vehicles come with the complimentary Jay Wolfe Advantage program. This provides you with the first 5 Oil Changes and 5 Tire Rotations. *Limitations apply, please see dealer for full details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura ILX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UDE2F33JA004279
Stock: KP0500
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 18,952 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,639
EchoPark Automotive Houston - Houston / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura ILX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UDE2F33JA000765
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 11,466 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$18,998$1,554 Below Market
The Ford Store San Leandro - San Leandro / California
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2535 CityHighway MPG 2018 Acura ILX Base Certified. ACURA CERTIFIED-BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!, BLUETOOTH, SMART PHONE INTEGRATION, BACK UP CAMERA, 6 Speakers, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power windows, Radio: Acura Audio System, Wheels: 17 x 7.0 Aluminum Alloy Noise-Reducing.Why pay more than current market value? Here at Duncan AcuraAudi, we believe in market based-pricing on all of our vehicles, where you get the best deal up front!!Acura Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Transferable Warranty* 1st scheduled maintenance, Complimentary 3-month AcuraLink trial, Complimentary 3-month SiriusXM Radio Service. Includes Trip Interruption, Rental Vehicle Reimbursement and Concierge Service* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Roadside Assistance* Limited Warranty: 24 Month100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* 182 Point Inspection* Vehicle History* Warranty Deductible: $0Awards:* JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura ILX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UDE2F30JA001369
Stock: P8238
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-16-2019
- 48,540 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$15,498$1,450 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Fort Myers - Fort Myers / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes, all new tires and new battery! Sun/Moonroof Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Crystal Black Pearl Ebony; Leatherette-Trimmed Interior This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Toyota Fort Myers is pleased to be currently offering this 2018 Acura ILX with 48,521mi. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. The 2018 Acura offers compelling fuel-efficiency along with great value. You will no longer feel the need to repeatedly fill up this Acura ILX 's gas tank, in part because of it's superb EPA rating. Beautiful exterior. Clean interior. This Acura ILX is so immaculate it is practically new. Feel pleased in your decision to buy this Acura ILX as it's still covered under the manufacturer's warranty. The incredible 2018 Acura ILX is an invigorating performance machine that will pump adrenaline into any driver who dares to take the wheel. Do you really need any other reason to want one? This 2018 Acura ILX is not like every other automobile. The Acura was equipped with many of the added features that make this vehicle such a unique automobile to own and drive. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Acura ILX . The Acura ILX is exactly what you would expect out of a Acura. It's decadently opulent, meticulously engineered and unapologetically grandiose. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura ILX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UDE2F33JA000510
Stock: JA000510
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 18,698 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$18,990$1,006 Below Market
Fox Valley Volkswagen Schaumburg - Schaumburg / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura ILX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UDE2F38JA002589
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 60,888 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,999$1,931 Below Market
Economy Honda Superstore - Chattanooga / Tennessee
This 2018 Acura ILX features Premium Package, Rear-view Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Bluetooth Connection, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, CD Player, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Heated Front Seats, Keyless Entry/Start, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Climate Control, and much more. A great vehicle at a great price located at 6001 Lee Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37421! PURCHASE THIS VEHICLE WITH CONFIDENCE! No hassles. No worries. Peace of mind. At Economy Honda Superstore you will be able to purchase your next vehicle with confidence. In each vehicle you will find a folder containing a vehicle reconditioning report, pricing analysis, available warranty options, general vehicle options, and a CARFAX vehicle history report. You will not find this level of transparency from any other dealer while purchasing your next vehicle! No detail is too small in our pursuit to offer you quality vehicles at the best prices and with exceptional customer service. Come in today and experience the difference for yourself at Economy Honda Superstore! Call today and set up your VIP appointment - (423) 381-6429
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura ILX Premium Package with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UDE2F79JA002197
Stock: BJA002197
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 54,005 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,200$1,584 Below Market
Boardwalk Acura - Egg Harbor Township / New Jersey
We are excited to offer this 2018 Acura ILX.Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This vehicle has surpassed all inspections to achieve Certified Pre-Owned status.This vehicle was engineered to be both economically and environmentally friendly with exceptional fuel efficiency. The look is unmistakably Acura, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Acura ILX will definitely turn heads.We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura ILX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UDE2F31JA000554
Stock: JA000554
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 20,163 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,995
Midway Autohaus - Bridgeview / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura ILX Premium Package with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UDE2F72JA004597
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 14,348 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$19,338
BMW of Arlington - Arlington / Texas
Thank you for your interest in one of BMW of Arlington's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2018 Acura ILX w/AcuraWatch Plus with 14,241mi. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. The greater your fuel-efficiency, the less your carbon footprint. And with exceptional MPGs, this Acura ILX treads ever so lightly on Mother Earth. The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this Acura ILX makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive! There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Acura ILX w/AcuraWatch Plus is the one!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura ILX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UDE2F30JA008743
Stock: JA008743
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 10,271 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$20,990$1,005 Below Market
Ball Acura - National City / California
Ball Acura Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Transferable Warranty* 182 Point Inspection* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $0* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* 1st scheduled maintenance, Complimentary 3-month AcuraLink trial, Complimentary 3-month SiriusXM Radio Service. Includes Trip Interruption, Rental Vehicle Reimbursement and Concierge Service* Limited Warranty: 24 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Vehicle History
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura ILX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UDE2F30JA008225
Stock: S2006109
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 20,355 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$20,060$1,209 Below Market
Jay Wolfe Acura of Overland Park - Overland Park / Kansas
Certified. ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.2018 Acura ILX I4 2.4LAcura Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Transferable Warranty* Warranty Deductible: $0* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Limited Warranty: 24 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* 182 Point Inspection* 1st scheduled maintenance, Complimentary 3-month AcuraLink trial, Complimentary 3-month SiriusXM Radio Service. Includes Trip Interruption, Rental Vehicle Reimbursement and Concierge ServiceCertified Pre-Owned Acura vehicles come with the complimentary Jay Wolfe Advantage program. This provides you with the first 5 Oil Changes and 5 Tire Rotations. *Limitations apply, please see dealer for full details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura ILX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UDE2F3XJA009883
Stock: K00853A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 10,918 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$19,888$697 Below Market
STG Auto Group of Garden Grove - Garden Grove / California
**ONE OWNER**, **EXPRESS OPEN/CLOSE SLIDING AND TILTING GLASS 1ST ROW SUNROOF W/SUNSHADE**, **BACK-UP CAMERA**, **BODY-COLORED POWER HEATED SIDE MIRRORS W/CONVEX SPOTTER AND MANUAL FOLDING**, **4-WHEEL DISC BRAKES W/4-WHEEL ABS FRONT VENTED DISCS BRAKE ASSIST AND HILL HOLD CONTROL**, **HEATED FRONT SPORT SEATS -INC: DRIVER'S 8-WAY POWER SEAT AND 4-WAY MANUAL PASSENGER SEAT**, **LEATHER STEERING WHEEL**CALL TODAY! VISIT ANY OF OUR 4 LOCATIONS NEAR YOU! ONTARIO - MONTCLAIR - GARDEN GROVE - BELLFLOWER. WON'T LAST! ATTENTION TO ALL BUYERS..... ALL PRICES ARE FINAL PLUS ANY AFTERMARKET WHEELS, LIFT KITS, LOWERING KITS, TINT, ACCESSORIES, PRE-INSTALLED THEFT DETERRENT DEVICES, $395 3M® DOOR GUARD, DOC PREP FEES, SMOG FEE, SALES TAX, DMV LICENSE FEES, REGISTRATION FEES, SMOG CERTIFICATE FEE...CALL DEALER FOR MORE INFORMATION AND DETAILS. ANY AND ALL FACTORY INSTALLED FEATURES AND OPTIONS DESCRIBED MAY OR MAY NOT BE AVAILABLE OR PRESENT, PLEASE VERIFY WITH DEALER. LISTED EQUIPMENT VALUES BASED ON ORIGINAL MSRP. THANK YOU!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura ILX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UDE2F34JA003187
Stock: 46001
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 15,369 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$21,449$1,452 Below Market
Ricart Hyundai - Groveport / Ohio
Click the Express button, Free home delivery or 45 minute checkout.Clean CARFAX.MotorTrend Certified, Sunroof | Moonroof, Clean Carfax, Navigation | GPS | Navi, Leather, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Information System warning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Interior, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Acura Premium Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 17 x 7.0 Aluminum Alloy Noise-Reducing.2018 Acura ILX Premium PackageSan Marino Red2.4L I4 DOHC i-VTEC 16V8-Speed Dual-ClutchHow Ricart Makes Shopping Easy:- Quality matters! With over $1300 on average for vehicle reconditioning, feel safe buying an used car.- Save Time With Express Checkout!! Do as much of your deal upfront from the comfort of work or home.- 1,000's vehicles at one location! Cars, trucks and suvs!- Complete transparency! View the service work done on the vehicle before you buy- Great prices! The majority of shoppers do hours of research before choosing a vehicle to purchase, so we put out incredibly competitive prices online.- Great people! We understand that you want to be around people that you enjoy that are able to help with any unanswered questions. Ricart was awarded with being one of the top places to work over the past 3 years, which helps you keep great company while making your vehicle purchase!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura ILX Technology Plus Package with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UDE2F74JA009185
Stock: FTL3118A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 13,313 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$18,999
Emmons Motor Company - Webster / Texas
This 2018 Acura ILX 4dr Sedan with Technology Plus Pkg features a 2.4L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 713-943-1958 or temmons@emmonsmotorcompany.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura ILX Premium Package with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UDE2F76JA000617
Stock: 34786
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 20,091 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$21,995$1,813 Below Market
Marin Acura - Corte Madera / California
: This vehicle is physically located at Marin Acura, 5860 Paradise Dr. Corte Madera, CA WAS $23,995, EPA 35 MPG Hwy/25 MPG City!, PRICED TO MOVE $2,700 below Kelley Blue Book! Acura Certified, CARFAX 1-Owner, Spotless, LOW MILES - 20,091! Moonroof, Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio AND MORE! CUSTOM HEADER: Custom text KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration, Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Monitor. MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. Acura w/Technology Plus Pkg with Lunar Silver Metallic exterior and Ebony interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 201 HP at 6800 RPM*. Originally bought here, CarFax 1 Owner EXPERTS REPORT: "Acura's unique combination of performance, luxury Great Gas Mileage: 35 MPG Hwy. EXCELLENT VALUE: Was $23,995. Acura Concierge Service - weather info, insurance claim assistance, auto-glass referrals, and more! Additional Acura Care Coverage is available, if desired, Balance of original 7-year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Warranty, First scheduled maintenance is complimentary, 182-Point inspection conducted by factory-trained Acura technicians, 24-Hour Roadside Assistance, with fuel delivery, lockout service, jump-starts, and flat tire service, Additional 24 months / 100,000 miles after expiration of the original New Vehicle Limited Warranty, 3-Month trial of SiriusXM Satellite Radio included This ILX is priced $2,700 below Kelley Blue Book. *Based on current year EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your actual mileage will vary, depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions, battery pack age/condition (hybrid models only) and other factors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura ILX Technology Plus Package with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UDE2F76JA003159
Stock: 200444A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 5,061 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$24,595$928 Below Market
Rallye Acura - Roslyn / New York
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2018 Acura ILX Technology Plus Gray LOW Miles!!!, 2 Sets of Keys, Non Smoker, 10 Speakers, Alloy wheels, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Sport Seats, Power moonroof, Radio: Acura/ELS Studio Premium Audio System.Rallye Acura, like Carmax & Autonation now price their cars at market price to aid in transparency and make purchasing a car easier for the consumer. Long term financing and low interest rates are available for qualified buyer's with approved credit. Quick call 516-231-6849 or visit us @ www.rallyeacura.com. Our non-Certified brands do come with a 1 year limited powertrain warranty. We do have extended warranties available for all cars. This means that the dealer does not make any specific promises to fix things that need repair when you buy the vehicle or after the time of sale. But, implied warranties may give you some rights to have the dealer take care of serious problems that were not apparent when you bought the car. This does not apply to wholesale cars.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura ILX Technology Plus Package with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UDE2F70JA009992
Stock: U13564L
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 01-31-2020
- 23,155 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$19,888
Acura of The Rio Grande Valley - San Juan / Texas
This 2018 Acura ILX is proudly offered by Acura of the Rio Grande Valley This 2018 Acura ILX comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. With its full CARFAX one-owner history report, you'll know exactly what you are getting with this well-kept Acura ILX. You know exactly what you are getting when you purchase a Certified Pre-Owned like this Acura ILX. Why spend more money than you have to? This Acura ILX will help you keep the extra money you'd normally spend on gas. You can tell this 2018 Acura ILX has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 23,153mi and appears with a showroom shine. Service records are included with the purchase of this well-maintained pre-owned vehicle. This Acura ILX is beautiful and the interior is clean with virtually no flaws. Look good driving this beautiful vehicle and feel good knowing it comes with a factory warranty. Thank you for your interest in one of Acura of the Rio Grande Valley's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2018 Acura ILX with 23,153mi. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This vehicle was engineered to be both economically and environmentally friendly with exceptional fuel efficiency. This 2018 Acura ILX has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. Look no further, you have found exactly what you've been looking for.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura ILX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UDE2F38JA005914
Stock: T005914
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-05-2020
