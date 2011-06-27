Used 1992 Ford F-250 Consumer Reviews

Great Truck For The $$$$ Jose , 12/17/2006 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Bought this truck to tow my family's 20ft ATV trailer on weekend outings. Fully loaded we're only pulling a little over 3,000 lbs. and you can hardly tell it's back there. The 7.5 liter V-8 consistently gets 8-10 mpg but I really didn't expect any better. We just rolled over 100K miles and I'm thinking this truck's good for another 100K. We did just have to replace the U-joints and put brakes on it but I consider that normal maintenance. Report Abuse

Tow vehicle for 5th wheel trailer Bob , 04/20/2005 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This F250 long bed is ready to tow your 5th wheel trailer (rated 10,000 lbs. 9000 lb. rec.) 460 CID V8 (7.5L), AT, sliding rear window, AM/FM cassette, etc. Hitch, brake control, transmission cooler & temp gauge, mirrors, 5th wheel tailgate & 17 cubic foot truck trunk included. Just hook up and go. This truck is strong, fun to drive and good looking.

Still rolling tom , 07/25/2008 5 of 6 people found this review helpful The can be no better vehicle. I drove a Chevy three quarter ton with a 454 engine for just over 125,000 miles. Then I bought my Ford F-250 diesel. Now after more than 223,000 miles I still enjoy it. The only problem I have had is a rough shift from first gear to second gear, so I just manually shift from 2 to Drive. Air conditioner has never had to be charged. I change the oil every three thousand miles. The paint has held up really well (white). All my friends keep asking when I will get me a new truck. I see no need to spend $30,000, when you have a great 1991 Ford F-250.