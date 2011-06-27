  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-250
  4. Used 1992 Ford F-250
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1992 Ford F-250 Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 F-250
5(50%)4(50%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
4 reviews
Write a review
See all F-250s for sale
List Price Estimate
$828 - $1,742
Used F-250 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great Truck For The $$$$

Jose, 12/17/2006
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Bought this truck to tow my family's 20ft ATV trailer on weekend outings. Fully loaded we're only pulling a little over 3,000 lbs. and you can hardly tell it's back there. The 7.5 liter V-8 consistently gets 8-10 mpg but I really didn't expect any better. We just rolled over 100K miles and I'm thinking this truck's good for another 100K. We did just have to replace the U-joints and put brakes on it but I consider that normal maintenance.

Report Abuse

Tow vehicle for 5th wheel trailer

Bob, 04/20/2005
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

This F250 long bed is ready to tow your 5th wheel trailer (rated 10,000 lbs. 9000 lb. rec.) 460 CID V8 (7.5L), AT, sliding rear window, AM/FM cassette, etc. Hitch, brake control, transmission cooler & temp gauge, mirrors, 5th wheel tailgate & 17 cubic foot truck trunk included. Just hook up and go. This truck is strong, fun to drive and good looking.

Report Abuse

Still rolling

tom, 07/25/2008
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

The can be no better vehicle. I drove a Chevy three quarter ton with a 454 engine for just over 125,000 miles. Then I bought my Ford F-250 diesel. Now after more than 223,000 miles I still enjoy it. The only problem I have had is a rough shift from first gear to second gear, so I just manually shift from 2 to Drive. Air conditioner has never had to be charged. I change the oil every three thousand miles. The paint has held up really well (white). All my friends keep asking when I will get me a new truck. I see no need to spend $30,000, when you have a great 1991 Ford F-250.

Report Abuse

Best Truck

mud4x4, 02/04/2008
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

I have been a Ford nut for many years and owned many Fords, This 92 F250, 4X4. has been a super truck to own and I wouldn't trade it for any of the other makes. It has hauled family & friends, huge loads of cargo in the box and a fully loaded tandem trailer without any problems at all. Starts in below zero weather every time. The only reason I didn't give the truck 10's everywhere was is there is always room to improve in anything! I'll drive this truck till I can't drive anymore and then still give it to the kids for their use! Love it. Thanks Ford!

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all F-250s for sale

Related Used 1992 Ford F-250 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles