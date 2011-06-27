Estimated values
1992 Ford F-250 XLT Lariat 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$790
|$1,271
|$1,512
|Clean
|$705
|$1,134
|$1,354
|Average
|$534
|$860
|$1,036
|Rough
|$364
|$586
|$719
Estimated values
1992 Ford F-250 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$511
|$1,174
|$1,512
|Clean
|$456
|$1,048
|$1,354
|Average
|$345
|$794
|$1,036
|Rough
|$235
|$541
|$719
Estimated values
1992 Ford F-250 XLT Lariat 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$516
|$1,176
|$1,512
|Clean
|$460
|$1,049
|$1,354
|Average
|$349
|$795
|$1,036
|Rough
|$237
|$542
|$719
Estimated values
1992 Ford F-250 XLT Lariat 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$511
|$1,174
|$1,512
|Clean
|$456
|$1,048
|$1,354
|Average
|$345
|$794
|$1,036
|Rough
|$235
|$541
|$719
Estimated values
1992 Ford F-250 XLT Lariat 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$511
|$1,174
|$1,512
|Clean
|$456
|$1,048
|$1,354
|Average
|$345
|$794
|$1,036
|Rough
|$235
|$541
|$719
Estimated values
1992 Ford F-250 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$511
|$1,174
|$1,512
|Clean
|$456
|$1,048
|$1,354
|Average
|$345
|$794
|$1,036
|Rough
|$235
|$541
|$719
Estimated values
1992 Ford F-250 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$511
|$1,174
|$1,512
|Clean
|$456
|$1,048
|$1,354
|Average
|$345
|$794
|$1,036
|Rough
|$235
|$541
|$719
Estimated values
1992 Ford F-250 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$525
|$1,178
|$1,512
|Clean
|$468
|$1,051
|$1,354
|Average
|$355
|$797
|$1,036
|Rough
|$242
|$543
|$719