Used 2017 Ford F-150 Consumer Reviews

The best truck on the market. Ron, FL , 02/09/2018 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I bought my 2017 Ford F150 XLT crew cab after owning a Chevy and a Dodge in the past. By far, the Ford trucks are better in every aspect. I have heard and read about people comparing other trucks to the Ford trucks; however, I can tell you from personal experience none of the truck makers compare to the Ford trucks. The Ford trucks are engineered with such quality that it is noticeable from the first drive. Personally, the ride quality, comfort, and gas mileage have been superior. The ride quality is better than most luxury brand cars. The comfort is excellent especially for long trips for larger drivers. Overall, the best brand and quality truck on the market!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I love this truck. Kayemtee , 04/10/2018 XL 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 26 of 28 people found this review helpful I leased a fairly low-spec XL model to tow my 5000 lb. boat and I chose one off the lot. I’m really glad the dealer ordered it with the 2.7 Ecoboost over the base engine; it’s well worth the $995 premium. Excellent acceleration as well as highway power. It’s amazing that this engine is exactly half the displacement of a V-8 5.4 liter Expedition I previously leased yet it produces 25 more horsepower and more torque. I just completed a trip of almost 3000 miles with the boat in tow. I had no problem cruising at 80 mph with ample power for passing. The reduced weight of this aluminum truck is listed at only 4400 lbs on my registration. The seats in this basic model were remarkably comfortable for both myself and my passenger for a long day of driving. I never had to alter my position to avoid discomfort, cramping, or pain. The only seats I’ve ever experienced that are as comfortable for all day driving are in my S class Mercedes sedan. What people say about the Ecoboost is correct; it’s a powerful, economical engine, just not both at the same time. If you go lightly on the gas with nothing in tow, it gets better than 20mpg but if you use the more than ample power, it uses as much or/more gas than a V-8. Rear seat comfort was adequate for adult passengers for short trips. I love the Sync3 system that permits my phone’s navigation system to appear on screen but I hate Apple for restricting it to their map program and not Google. I hear that Waze is being added however. Also, the phone keypad won’t work when truck is in motion, which sucks. Try responding to an automated call when you can’t enter a single digit, even though it is much less distracting than doing many touchscreen functions that are permitted. I’ve had one problem with the truck that Ford can’t seem to solve yet. On cold mornings, the rear camera won’t work. As soon as the vehicle warms up, it works and there is no problem if the temperature is above about 45 degrees. My dealer has been unable to fix. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

New 10-Speed (Schwinn :) Transmission QA Man , 01/30/2017 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 31 of 34 people found this review helpful After 18,000 miles of ownership I am very impressed with my new F-150 XLT Supercrew 4x4. It has the new 3.5L Ecoboost engine and 10 speed automatic transmission (the tool only lets me enter the review under 6 speed) with 3.55 gears. After 7 years of trouble-free ownership, I traded in my 2009 F-150 4x4 with the 6-speed trans, 4.6L 3V (V8) engine, and 3.55 gears for this truck. The powertrain is what makes the 2017 truly shine. Power feels endless and the truck is deceptively fast. The 10 speed shifts far smoother than my old 6 speed. It always seems to be in the perfect gear, and shifts are quick. I have not experienced any gear hunting or hesitation while shifting. Towing my 4,500 lb. boat is no problem at all. The truck doesn't seem to strain at all even while accelerating up long hills at 70+ mph. Acceleration feels effortless, and the engine is so quiet it is easy to find myself speeding. The Sync 3 system is a huge upgrade over MyFord Touch, and it is really intuitive. Overall the truck is beautiful and fuel economy has improved as the engine has broken in. I average over 19mpg in mostly city driving and plenty of idling during the cold winter starts (I always disable the auto stop/start feature). I have gotten 23 mpg during highway trips. The cab is huge, backseat is comfortable for adults, and plenty of storage. I do have two critiques. The front seats are a little firmer and less comfortable than the seats in my 2009 F-150. They are power with lumbar and are certainly comfortable, but the seats in the 2009 seemed to hit all the right spots and fit like a glove. The other critique is the ride can be a little jittery on rough roads when unloaded. It is still an acceptable ride quality, but I wish Ford would offer a soft ride option for those who don't need to tow 12,000 pounds (I will never tow more than 7,000). It actually rides much better with a few hundred pounds in the bed. I am confident this truck will hold up just as well as my last F-150 with years of trouble free performance. Great job Ford! **Update** 3 years and 36,000 miles later I still love this truck. The combination of performance and efficiency is unmatched by the competition. I was sold by the innovation (twin turbo engine, aluminum body, and 10 speed auto) but I didn't realize how much performance this truck offered until owning it. I have driven cross country for a vacation with 5 adults and a dog (plus all our stuff in the bed) getting 23 mpg, hauled construction debris to the dump, and pulled my boat to the lake all with ease. Love the comfort, handling, and power of this truck it does everything well. It has been back for service a few times (under warranty) frozen door latch issue, and warped dash. The factory tires from Hankook needed replacement after less than 30k miles due to terrible lack of traction in snow and ice (lots of tread left, just no grip). I went with Continental Terrain Contact and love them (+1 size from stock). I struggled to update sync and the nav system (opportunities for improvement here Ford) but eventually figured it out and still believe this is the best truck on the market. My friends have similar trucks from Chevy and Dodge, they are nice but no match for the Ford. I have convinced 3 other friends to buy F-150's and they all love them. If you are considering this vehicle, you wont be disappointed. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

If you want the best, forget the rest! L. Mc , 02/04/2017 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) 27 of 30 people found this review helpful I've owned many trucks over the years. I've never had a Ram, but have owned many Chevrolet and GMC pick ups. My father and father-in-law have F-150 trucks. I recently sold my GMC Sierra SLT 4WD Crew Cab and bought a 2017 F-150 Platinum 4WD SuperCrew with the 3.5L EcoBoost V6 and new 10-speed transmission. This truck is the fanciest and nicest truck I have ever been in. This thing is nicer than the vast majority of Mercedes and BMW cars. Tons of room, engine with gobs of power, very quiet, and awesome material quality used throughout. It is expensive, so you need to buy from a dealer than will give steep discounts like I did (Long-Lewis Ford in Muscle Shoals, AL). But this is one amazing truck! I would rather travel down the highway in this thing than a Cadillac! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse