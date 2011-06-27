1997 Ford F-150 Review
Pros & Cons
- Great looking full-size pickup has the competition beat in almost every category. The standard third door on Supercab models is an industry first that we're quite happy about.
- Although this is a very driveable truck, we occasionally wish that it could be had with Chevy's Vortec 57000 engine to give it a little more oomph.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
For nearly two decades, the Ford F-Series has been the best selling pickup truck in the United States. For more than half that period of time, it's been the best selling vehicle, period. Understandably, Ford execs were a bit hesitant to completely overhaul their Golden Child. After all, the F-Series, which hadn't seen substantial engineering improvements since 1980, seemed to be selling just fine as it was. Reality was, though, that deadlines for some stringent truck standards were approaching fast, and the F-Series was getting long in the tooth. The redesign was approved.
Five million development miles later, Ford introduced a radically new F-150 in January 1996. The bold look, passenger car accouterments, overhead cam engines, and short and long arm front suspension of the new pickup are either embraced or shunned by die-hard Ford truckers used to the traditional styling, bare bones interior, rugged pushrod motors and Twin-I-Beam suspension of the 1996 model.
So what about this new truck? Overall length is up for all models, and SuperCabs provide substantial improvements in rear passenger leg and hip room. SuperCab models feature a third door as standard equipment, as more and more full-size pickups are purchased for personal use. Styleside and Flareside cargo boxes will be available for both cab styles. Dual airbags are standard, and the passenger side restraint can be switched off in the event that a rear-facing child safety seat has been installed. The new F-150 meets 1999 side-impact standards for trucks, and a four-wheel anti-lock braking system is optional across the board. New options include leather seats, a six-disc CD changer, and an anti-theft system.
Two engines will initially be available, followed by a third in the fall of 1996. A 4.2-liter V-6 is the standard engine, and it makes 210 horsepower at 5000 rpm and 255 foot-pounds of torque at 3000 rpm. That's more than GM, Dodge or Toyota. The optional 4.6-liter V-8 isn't much more powerful, it just provides its power at more useful revs: 210 horsepower at 4400 rpm and 290 foot-pounds of torque at 3250 rpm. The third engine is a 5.4-liter V-8 which makes 235 horsepower and 330 foot-pounds of torque. Tune up intervals occur every 100,000 miles thanks to platinum-tipped spark plugs. Equipped with the 4.6-liter V-8, the F-150 2WD Regular Cab equipped with an automatic transmission and a 3.55 rear axle ratio will tow up to 7,200 pounds. Sixteen-inch wheels are standard; optional are big 17 x 7.5J rims shod with meaty P265/70R-17SL tires.
Sounds good to us. After driving several F-150s this year, it appears that Ford has taken a path designed to bring more personal use buyers into the Ford fold without alienating truck buyers who work their pickups hard. Styling, always a subjective point, might turn potential buyers off with its free-flowing forms and smooth contours. We, however, like its clean lines and lack of clutter; particularly around the grille. If you are in the market for a full-size pickup, you need to see why the F-150 has been the best selling truck on the market for the last decade.
1997 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1997 Ford F-150.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the F-150
Related Used 1997 Ford F-150 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge