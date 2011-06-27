  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-150
  4. Used 1997 Ford F-150
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(129)
Appraise this car

1997 Ford F-150 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Great looking full-size pickup has the competition beat in almost every category. The standard third door on Supercab models is an industry first that we're quite happy about.
  • Although this is a very driveable truck, we occasionally wish that it could be had with Chevy's Vortec 57000 engine to give it a little more oomph.
Other years
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Ford F-150 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$924 - $1,945
Used F-150 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

For nearly two decades, the Ford F-Series has been the best selling pickup truck in the United States. For more than half that period of time, it's been the best selling vehicle, period. Understandably, Ford execs were a bit hesitant to completely overhaul their Golden Child. After all, the F-Series, which hadn't seen substantial engineering improvements since 1980, seemed to be selling just fine as it was. Reality was, though, that deadlines for some stringent truck standards were approaching fast, and the F-Series was getting long in the tooth. The redesign was approved.

Five million development miles later, Ford introduced a radically new F-150 in January 1996. The bold look, passenger car accouterments, overhead cam engines, and short and long arm front suspension of the new pickup are either embraced or shunned by die-hard Ford truckers used to the traditional styling, bare bones interior, rugged pushrod motors and Twin-I-Beam suspension of the 1996 model.

So what about this new truck? Overall length is up for all models, and SuperCabs provide substantial improvements in rear passenger leg and hip room. SuperCab models feature a third door as standard equipment, as more and more full-size pickups are purchased for personal use. Styleside and Flareside cargo boxes will be available for both cab styles. Dual airbags are standard, and the passenger side restraint can be switched off in the event that a rear-facing child safety seat has been installed. The new F-150 meets 1999 side-impact standards for trucks, and a four-wheel anti-lock braking system is optional across the board. New options include leather seats, a six-disc CD changer, and an anti-theft system.

Two engines will initially be available, followed by a third in the fall of 1996. A 4.2-liter V-6 is the standard engine, and it makes 210 horsepower at 5000 rpm and 255 foot-pounds of torque at 3000 rpm. That's more than GM, Dodge or Toyota. The optional 4.6-liter V-8 isn't much more powerful, it just provides its power at more useful revs: 210 horsepower at 4400 rpm and 290 foot-pounds of torque at 3250 rpm. The third engine is a 5.4-liter V-8 which makes 235 horsepower and 330 foot-pounds of torque. Tune up intervals occur every 100,000 miles thanks to platinum-tipped spark plugs. Equipped with the 4.6-liter V-8, the F-150 2WD Regular Cab equipped with an automatic transmission and a 3.55 rear axle ratio will tow up to 7,200 pounds. Sixteen-inch wheels are standard; optional are big 17 x 7.5J rims shod with meaty P265/70R-17SL tires.

Sounds good to us. After driving several F-150s this year, it appears that Ford has taken a path designed to bring more personal use buyers into the Ford fold without alienating truck buyers who work their pickups hard. Styling, always a subjective point, might turn potential buyers off with its free-flowing forms and smooth contours. We, however, like its clean lines and lack of clutter; particularly around the grille. If you are in the market for a full-size pickup, you need to see why the F-150 has been the best selling truck on the market for the last decade.

1997 Highlights

New engines, new sheet metal and a new suspension compliment dual airbags and class-leading side-impact protection in this user-friendly heavy hauler. All SuperCab models get a third door for easy access to the rear compartment. Grille styling is slightly different depending on what drive system is selected.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Ford F-150.

5(48%)
4(40%)
3(6%)
2(5%)
1(1%)
4.3
129 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 129 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best truck I ever owned
Jerrys Truck,11/29/2006
I now have 275,000 miles on my 97 F150. The only thing I have had to do to it is new front brake pads, new fan belt, 1 new battery, change plugs and plug wires twice, 3 sets of tires, 1 set of shocks, 1 coil pack, and kept the oil changed. Everything else is original. If this truck was to quit on me today I would buy another one. I park it on a concrete driveway every day and there is not one drop of fluid where it sits. I love driving a truck that is paid for and I can depend on!
Good Truck
TN,02/26/2006
I bought this new in 1997 and put on 151,000 miles on it in 9 years. It is well built and reliable. The only unscheduled repair was when the transmission broke at 98,000 miles. It was rebuilt for $2,000. Otherwise, absolutely no problems. Now at 151,000 miles it needs some repair but it shouldn't be too bad considering the low repair history so far. I'd say investing $2,000 now would buy me another 3 years of trouble free driving. Don't be afraid to grab one of these used if it has a clean bill of health. It will last you a long time.
300, 000 miles little work
arobe,08/05/2012
I bought my truck in 2000 w/ 54,000 miles on it. I just broke 300,000 miles with maintenance consisting of oil changes, brakes, heater core, basically a new front end, starter, and alternator. I had an 86 f150 prior, thought it was the best truck ever. i was wrong this one was. the sad part of the story is the motor just locked up on me. However, i will either put in a new one or buy another 1997 with 100 or so thousand miles. can't say enough good things about this truck! it may be 15 years old, but if u can get ur hands on one for a decent price, run with it. Born and raised a ford man
All '97 5.4 L Knock on cold start up (overbore)
Jerry Myers,01/20/2016
Lariat 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB
Ford discovered a calibration error on the block boring machine that ended up over boring the early 5.4L engines for all of '97 and half of '98. This was discovered (especially up north) when many fleet trucks with this new modular engine began to knock like a rod bearing going out during cold weather start-up after approximately 85,000 miles. After engine warm up or in warm weather (well above freezing temperature) the knock subsides (metals expand in heat). Apparently, according to the tech bulletin issued in late '98-'99, the cylinders in the 5.4 L's we're accidentally over bored causing piston slap when cold during startup, and stated it would not harm the engine or interfere with function or performance. After purchasing a 35,000 lariat 4x4, I found the news disappointing at best and little consolation for owners that have to listen to an annoying knock in the engine until warm-up of the engine or warm weather (which ever comes first). Mine has over 160,000 miles as of this note date, and has not burned oil, but simply irritates me that Ford would not do anything about it (expense of putting oversized pistons in these engines to cure the issue). WARNING: AVOID the 5.4L engine in the '97 and most of the '98 Ford vehicles at all cost. Beyond that they're good engines!
See all 129 reviews of the 1997 Ford F-150
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
220 hp @ 4500 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
220 hp @ 4500 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 1997 Ford F-150 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1997 Ford F-150

Used 1997 Ford F-150 Overview

The Used 1997 Ford F-150 is offered in the following submodels: F-150 Regular Cab, F-150 Extended Cab. Available styles include 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Lariat 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Lariat 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Lariat 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 3dr Extended Cab LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Lariat 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Lariat 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Lariat 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Lariat 3dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 3dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Lariat 3dr Extended Cab LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Lariat 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Lariat 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 3dr Extended Cab LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Lariat 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Lariat 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 3dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), 3dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 3dr Extended Cab LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), and XLT 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 1997 Ford F-150?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1997 Ford F-150s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1997 Ford F-150 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1997 Ford F-150.

Can't find a used 1997 Ford F-150s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford F-150 for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $21,213.

Find a used Ford for sale - 11 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $11,449.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford F-150 for sale - 11 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $19,033.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 5 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $21,962.

Should I lease or buy a 1997 Ford F-150?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford F-150 lease specials

Related Used 1997 Ford F-150 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles