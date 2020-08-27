Used 2004 Ford F-150 for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Ford Arlington - Arlington / Texas

5.4L (330) 3V Efi V8 Engine Solid Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Ford Arlington has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2004 Ford F-150. This Ford includes: 5.4L (330) 3V EFI V8 ENGINE 8 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. One of the best things about this Ford F-150 is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Ford F-150 XLT with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FTPW12504KD34809

Stock: 4KD34809

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-27-2020