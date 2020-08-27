Used 2004 Ford F-150 for Sale Near Me
- 179,635 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,398$2,795 Below Market
- 232,843 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,800$2,759 Below Market
- 194,852 milesTitle issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$4,990
- 83,781 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,974
- 104,415 miles
$8,288$502 Below Market
- 177,699 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,950$731 Below Market
- 149,786 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,829
- 129,855 miles
$12,591
- 107,102 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,837
- 176,393 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,795
- 227,305 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,985
- 103,419 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$8,754
- 194,503 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,990
- 213,231 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
- 153,364 miles4 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
- 175,958 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,795
- 139,045 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,500
- 97,242 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,588
Consumer Reviews for the Ford F-150
Read recent reviews for the Ford F-150
See all 683 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.7683 Reviews
Report abuse
fordfan95,10/20/2014
truck is now over 11 years old, and is still running strong with 84,000 miles on it. truck tends to be problematic in the large 5.4 version with cam phasers and broken spark plugs, however the 4.6 does not suffer from these problems. this past winter we have had more snow and more colder days than in decades, and having it sit in below zero weather for 3 days straight, it cranks first start without missing a beat. parts are EXTREMELY cheap being as the 4.6 is the most common fleet vehicle engine, so parts are easily accessible and readily available. the body and frame are extremely durable and after 11 years in the heart of the salt belt, its completely rust free.
