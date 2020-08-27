Used 2004 Ford F-150 for Sale Near Me

20,569 listings
F-150 Reviews & Specs
  • 2004 Ford F-150 XLT in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 Ford F-150 XLT

    179,635 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,398

    $2,795 Below Market
  • 2004 Ford F-150 XLT in Dark Red
    used

    2004 Ford F-150 XLT

    232,843 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $1,800

    $2,759 Below Market
  • 2004 Ford F-150 XLT in Black
    used

    2004 Ford F-150 XLT

    194,852 miles
    Title issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,990

  • 2004 Ford F-150 XLT in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 Ford F-150 XLT

    83,781 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,974

  • 2004 Ford F-150 XLT in Red
    used

    2004 Ford F-150 XLT

    104,415 miles

    $8,288

    $502 Below Market
  • 2004 Ford F-150 Lariat in Red
    used

    2004 Ford F-150 Lariat

    177,699 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,950

    $731 Below Market
  • 2004 Ford F-150 Lariat
    used

    2004 Ford F-150 Lariat

    149,786 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,829

  • 2004 Ford F-150 Lariat in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 Ford F-150 Lariat

    129,855 miles

    $12,591

  • 2004 Ford F-150 FX4
    used

    2004 Ford F-150 FX4

    107,102 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,837

  • 2004 Ford F-150 FX4 in Black
    used

    2004 Ford F-150 FX4

    176,393 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,795

  • 2004 Ford F-150 FX4 in Red
    used

    2004 Ford F-150 FX4

    227,305 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,985

  • 2004 Ford F-150 XLT
    used

    2004 Ford F-150 XLT

    103,419 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,754

  • 2004 Ford F-150 STX in Black
    used

    2004 Ford F-150 STX

    194,503 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,990

  • 2004 Ford F-150 XLT in Gray
    used

    2004 Ford F-150 XLT

    213,231 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

  • 2004 Ford F-150 Lariat
    used

    2004 Ford F-150 Lariat

    153,364 miles
    4 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

  • 2004 Ford F-150 FX4 in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 Ford F-150 FX4

    175,958 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,795

  • 2004 Ford F-150 XLT in Gray
    used

    2004 Ford F-150 XLT

    139,045 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,500

  • 2004 Ford F-150 XL in Dark Green
    used

    2004 Ford F-150 XL

    97,242 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,588

Consumer Reviews for the Ford F-150

Overall Consumer Rating
4.7683 Reviews
  • 5
    (78%)
  • 4
    (13%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 2
    (1%)
  • 1
    (1%)
Strong running truck
fordfan95,10/20/2014
truck is now over 11 years old, and is still running strong with 84,000 miles on it. truck tends to be problematic in the large 5.4 version with cam phasers and broken spark plugs, however the 4.6 does not suffer from these problems. this past winter we have had more snow and more colder days than in decades, and having it sit in below zero weather for 3 days straight, it cranks first start without missing a beat. parts are EXTREMELY cheap being as the 4.6 is the most common fleet vehicle engine, so parts are easily accessible and readily available. the body and frame are extremely durable and after 11 years in the heart of the salt belt, its completely rust free.
