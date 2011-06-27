  1. Home
1999 Ford F-150 Review

  • Near perfect interior design and materials. Four doors on the SuperCab. Improved engine output. Excellent off-road capability.
  • Ford's engine choices are not as strong as the competition.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

When Ford introduced the new family of F-Series trucks in 1996, as a 1997 model, there was uproar among old-school Blue Oval fans. Gone were their beloved Twin-I-Beam suspensions, pushrod engines, and traditional styling. The new model appeared with a short- and long-arm front suspension, overhead cam engines, and more swoops than a Dairy Queen sundae.

Now that the vehicle has been out for a few years, naysayers have put their fears to rest. The SLA suspension provides excellent on- and off-road articulation giving the most demanding drivers the best ride available in any truck. Overhead cam engines provide capable acceleration and enough power to tow Rhode Island to the West Coast. The swoopy exterior means that parking an F-Series truck in a crowded parking lot may be a bit of a challenge, but the outstanding visibility it gives when off-roading more than makes up for its somewhat sissified shape.

The Ford F-Series' interior is also a breakthrough. All of the Ford's hard edges have been softened, and the interior materials are not something that one would expect to see in a vehicle meant for a hard day's work. When put to the test, however, the Ford's interior can stand up to the rigors thrown at it by the meanest of foreman and orneriest of ranch hands. Until this vehicle came onto the scene, ergonomic and truck were not words that we were likely to use in the same sentence. The positioning of the F-Series' controls, however, make this vehicle easier to drive than many mid-size sedans.

Our main gripe about the new F-Series is its overly twitchy steering and the tall step-in height on the four-wheel drive model. We've also not been to impressed with the F-Series engine choices, especially when compared to the GM pickup engine choices, but Ford has bumped output for both its six- and eight-cylinder engine choices this year, so maybe they can catch up a bit in the power department.

The 1999 model year sees the addition of a standard fourth door to all SuperCab models and the simplification of the option selection process. The Work trim level replaces the Standard trim level as the entry-level offering. Ford also makes antilock brakes standard on the XLT and Lariat trims.

After driving several F-150s, it appears that Ford has taken a path designed to bring more personal use buyers into the Ford fold without alienating truck buyers who work their pickups hard. Styling, always a subjective point, might turn potential buyers off with its free-flowing forms and smooth contours. We, however, like its clean lines and lack of clutter, particularly around the grille.

Ford should watch out, though, because the redesigned Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra are guaranteed to make a big splash on the sales chart this year. Bigger, faster, and arguably better looking than the F-150, GM's new full-size trucks spell trouble for the Blue Oval.

1999 Highlights

The Standard trim level is replaced by the Work trim level. XLT and Lariat models get standard four-wheel antilock brakes, and the XLT gets standard air conditioning. All SuperCab models get a fourth door and horsepower is improved for engines across the board. Option content is shuffled and simplified as Ford reduces the number of optional features.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Ford F-150.

5(50%)
4(35%)
3(13%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.3
97 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 97 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Hard truck to kill.
Hybris,09/13/2010
Great truck overall, it may not have the power or ride of the newer truck but in brute reliability this truck has done me well. Its a truck with a 2v 5.4 so good mileage is not a goal to reach for but I can hit 15 mpg if I baby it. In terms of power it still has lots of get up and go and will easily pull my 7900lb car carrier in the hills of Kansas. On maintenance it can be hard to do somethings like change out plugs because of how tight the engine bay is but otherwise its a good way for a beginning DIY person to learn how to work on a truck. The interior is in my experience indestructible save for the cloth seats which are a wear item anyway. I will never have a truck without Vinyl floors.
Everything but the plugs
jasnjan,07/03/2007
Our F150 is 2WD and has the 4.6 Triton. I have been overall pleased with this motor. It has enough pep to haul me, my pianos, and my piano trailer once or twice a week. When it pulls a trailer I can count on about 14 mpg. Not loaded about 18 and up to 21 even. I pulled a car trailer and an old car home from Montana and it did great! My only gripe is the plugs. I didn't have one blow but had symptoms and took it in and had plugs, wires, the whole shoot and match for about $900. I didn't want to take the chance of blowing a head. If you don't catch that stuff, it sounds like real trouble.
Ford in Front
john,11/06/2010
Bought this truck in 02 with 55,000 miles, great looking, still get compliments. Runs great, 200,000 mi, only changed one coil pack and 2 alternators. Some cold weather knock as of late but thats been all. Very happy and will stay with Ford, although never had Chevy truck trouble either. 4WD works great, tows good, breaking with trailer less than optimal as rear drum breaks are on this truck.
Best Ford in the world
Juan,11/15/2015
XLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB
We purchase the F-150 with 140,000 miles an know is over 220,000 miles an never rely had a problem only part we had to replace was an alternator, tires, and wiper blades. The F-150 still very original even has the original battery. The 4WD was amazing she could pass through the snow, and mud with no problem. Got amazing gas millage for a pickup, we could over 8 hours of driving without having to think were to stop for gas. Has the strong running 5.4(330) which is fun to drive around if you get what I mean. The box is pretty good size not to short or to long there is more space then some of the newer replacement. The F-150 was decent at towing you just may loose the good mpg other than that you will pull just find. We still have the F-150 but after 9 years of running strong she blew a sparkplug coil. We took it to get fix with our local mechanic and he end up making a big hole on the engine head so we now looking for an engine head to get it up an running.
See all 97 reviews of the 1999 Ford F-150
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
205 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
205 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 4500 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
205 hp @ 4750 rpm
See all Used 1999 Ford F-150 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor

More about the 1999 Ford F-150
More About This Model

It finally happened. Anyone remotely in tune with the state of vehicle sales in America could have seen it coming and, now, it's official: Total truck sales have surpassed total car sales. This means that Americans can officially call themselves truck people, with all the connotations of rugged individualism and adventuresome spirit that go with it. Of course, if you were to analyze these numbers closely, you'd see that the recent surge that put trucks ahead of cars comes in large part from SUV sales to young singles. Young singles who rarely leave the safety and security of paved jungles like Lower Manhattan and West L.A.

But that's beside the point! If it's trucks you people want then, trucks you shall have. These latest two models come from Ford and boast four-wheel drive and four-door cabs, which means you can practice rugged off-road driving as well as adventuresome people-moving.

New for '99 are smoother, more powerful engines that give the F-Series trucks a refined feel compared to earlier models. Our two test vehicles were equipped with the optional 5.4-liter, 260-horsepower Triton V8. While in no way anemic, this engine doesn't make as much horsepower or torque as a comparably equipped Silverado from GM. There's a confidence-inspiring roar from under the hood when mashing down the throttle, and our F250 did manage a 9.6-second zero-to-60 time. However, with GM raising the horsepower ante, Ford's smooth power delivery and impressive roar aren't enough to keep pace.

Peak horsepower aside, the F-Series trucks are easy to live with on a daily basis. Strong mid-range power and a well-calibrated automatic made city driving a delight. Downshifts were completely intuitive, which meant no "chugging" up hills in high gear, and upshifts were positive without being harsh. Add to this the trucks' towering ride height and excellent visibility and what you've got are vehicles that can haul the mail without being a handful in congested areas.

Open-road driving in the F-Series trucks was equally pleasant due to their precise steering, competent braking and forgiving suspension. A certain amount of "truck-like" handling is unavoidable when discussing a...well, truck, but, for something designed to carry cargo and not carve canyons, Ford has created an extremely user-friendly rig. An unexpected bonus was the solid, rattle-free ride we experienced throughout our test period. The loss of a B-pillar in these four-door trucks can potentially lead to excessive body flex and clattering when traversing bumpy or uneven terrain. Thankfully, both vehicles were as tight as Carmen Electra's spandex.

For hauling duty, we put our F250 to use moving an editor out of his puny West L.A. apartment and into a slightly less-puny West L.A. townhouse. The truck proved easy to load, and the exterior light on the back of the cab, which we didn't even notice in the daylight, was a godsend once the sun had set and it was time to make a final run. Unfortunately, that additional run was necessary because the truck's bed filled up so quickly. It wasn't until a friend showed up in a 1967 Dodge Crew Cab that we realized the usefulness of a large truck bed for major freight moving. We're not saying that the Ford is woefully incapable of carrying a load. For the average truck-person's needs, an F-Series will suffice (though an extra run or two might be required when helping people move) but for serious cargo carrying, you'll want to go with something larger (like a 30-year-old Dodge?).

One area our Ford had it all over the '67 Dodge was appearance. Its flowing lines, honeycomb grill, chrome wheels and bright red paint gave it a presence on the streets of West L.A. and caused a considerable amount of double takes. The black side steps on both models contributed to the trucks' good looks (plus made it much easier to get in and out of them). Vintage Ford truck fans have suggested that the current F-Series looks too watered down, but none of us could deny the positive reaction they generated from other drivers.

While the exterior design met with approval among Edmund's staffers, the reaction to Ford's interior was almost universal: we didn't like it. Our gripes centered on a number of ergonomic mishaps as well as the overall look which tries to be progressive but ends up looking goofy. The round, "aero" styling, small radio knobs, and overall gauge placement just doesn't work, especially in a truck.

Even worse were ergonomic problems like the mismatched height between the gas and brake pedal (Ford's Explorer, Chevy's Suburban and the GMC Denali suffer from this as well). What are these manufacturers thinking? Nobody wants to have to reposition his or her entire body when going between the gas and brake pedal.

One editor also noticed a problem with the left-side bolster of the driver's seat in the F150. A lack of firmness meant that during right turns the driver would "roll" to the left without enough support to keep him steady. Also, after an hour or so behind the wheel, this same bolster flattened and created an uneven seating position. Combined with a center, flip down console that required contortionist-like maneuvers to open and large, non-adjusable cup holders that promise spillage after your first hard stop, and it's apparent Ford needs to address the F-Series' interior design. (It should be noted, however, that none of these seating concerns showed up in the F250's buckets, which were supportive and comfortable.)

Finally, the fuel-door indicator, which is located near the gas gauge and is supposed to indicate which side the exterior fuel door is on (a fine idea on Ford's part), pointed directly at the "fasten seatbelt" light. This placement suggests that the two are somehow connected which, obviously, they aren't...are they?

Our only other problem had to do with leaking coolant from the F150. It didn't gush but it constantly dripped and though the truck's temperature gauge never left the safe operating zone, over the course of our test period it dumped quite a mess in front of one editor's house and kept him from trying an off-road excursion for fear of being stranded.

Ford gets credit for using excellent interior materials that have a plush feel, but the 1999 Sierra and Silverado offer superior control and gauge placement. Seating accommodations are also better in the new GM trucks with the rear seats, in particular, much better suited to carrying full-sized adults than Ford's cramped rear quarters.

GM, Ford and Chrysler don't need headlines to know the crucial role trucks play in today's automotive environment. With both prestige and profit margins hanging in the balance, each company is scrambling to offer consumers the best truck for their buck. As it stands, Ford has a solid product in the current F-Series. It's got great road manners, stylish looks, and a "Built Ford Tough" feel that proves four-door trucks don't have to be clunky.

However, with new offerings from GM (not to mention the ever-threatening Dodge boys), Ford cannot rely on "eclectic" interiors and brand loyalty to capture market share. It needs to further increase horsepower while improving the interiors roominess and design in order to compete with the otherwise excellent F-Series line.

Used 1999 Ford F-150 Overview

The Used 1999 Ford F-150 is offered in the following submodels: F-150 Regular Cab, F-150 Extended Cab. Available styles include XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Work 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Lariat 4dr Extended Cab LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A), Lariat 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A), Work 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Work 4dr Extended Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Lariat 4dr Extended Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A), XL 4dr Extended Cab LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Lariat 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A), Work 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Lariat 4dr Extended Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A), Lariat 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A), XL 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Lariat 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A), Lariat 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A), Work 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 4dr Extended Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Work 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Lariat 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A), XL 4dr Extended Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Work 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Lariat 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Lariat 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A), Lariat 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A), and Work 4dr Extended Cab LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M).

