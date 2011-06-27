1991 Ford F-150 Review
Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon
Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 1991 Ford F-150. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.
List Price Estimate
$717 - $1,510
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 Ford F-150.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Ford Paradise,05/02/2003
i bought this truck from my uncle, who used it as a consruction truck. so far it has had a long, hard life, but it keeps on coming. it has about 375k miles on it now, and the only thing i have had to do to it is replace the radiator, and do a tune-up and do regular mainteanance. it has a 300ci motor in it, and has been truckin forever. i love this truck
Ford Owner,11/17/2008
I've owned my truck for several years. As a strong GM fan I never took into consideration owning a Ford but this one is strong reliable and all around great. 290000 miles and still running strong
cali_scotsman,03/20/2003
I'd describe mine as a cadillac on stilts-- the seat is like an extreamly comfortable couch, driving is very smooth and easy, and easy shifting from 2H, 4H, N, and 4L. Very roomy-- 5 1/2 foot wide inside cab and plenty of head space. Definately look into these.
stephen,07/31/2007
I have a 1991 F150 Custom std. cab 2WD 4.9L L6. I drove it to school and back 5 years ago the only problems I have had was the water pump, heater core and replacing tires (me being a 17 yr old boy). I would definitely buy another truck like this, but I would like the 5.0. I suggest this truck to anyone. I had 155,000 miles on it when I bought it and it has been a great truck.
See all Used 1991 Ford F-150 features & specs
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
145 hp @ 3400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
145 hp @ 3400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
145 hp @ 3400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
145 hp @ 3400 rpm
