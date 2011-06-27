  1. Home
1991 Ford F-150 Review

Type:

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Ford F-150.

5(64%)
4(24%)
3(12%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
25 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

one long haul
Ford Paradise,05/02/2003
i bought this truck from my uncle, who used it as a consruction truck. so far it has had a long, hard life, but it keeps on coming. it has about 375k miles on it now, and the only thing i have had to do to it is replace the radiator, and do a tune-up and do regular mainteanance. it has a 300ci motor in it, and has been truckin forever. i love this truck
Most Reliable Vehicle A person can have
Ford Owner,11/17/2008
I've owned my truck for several years. As a strong GM fan I never took into consideration owning a Ford but this one is strong reliable and all around great. 290000 miles and still running strong
Great work/fun vehicle
cali_scotsman,03/20/2003
I'd describe mine as a cadillac on stilts-- the seat is like an extreamly comfortable couch, driving is very smooth and easy, and easy shifting from 2H, 4H, N, and 4L. Very roomy-- 5 1/2 foot wide inside cab and plenty of head space. Definately look into these.
Good all around truck
stephen,07/31/2007
I have a 1991 F150 Custom std. cab 2WD 4.9L L6. I drove it to school and back 5 years ago the only problems I have had was the water pump, heater core and replacing tires (me being a 17 yr old boy). I would definitely buy another truck like this, but I would like the 5.0. I suggest this truck to anyone. I had 155,000 miles on it when I bought it and it has been a great truck.
Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
145 hp @ 3400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
145 hp @ 3400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
145 hp @ 3400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
145 hp @ 3400 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

Used 1991 Ford F-150 Overview

The Used 1991 Ford F-150 is offered in the following submodels: F-150 Regular Cab, F-150 Extended Cab. Available styles include 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), XLT Lariat 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), S 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), XLT Lariat 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), S 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), XLT Lariat 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), XLT Lariat 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), XLT Lariat 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), XLT Lariat 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), XL 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), XLT Lariat 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), XL 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), XLT Lariat 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), and 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M).

