Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,205
|$25,003
|$26,903
|Clean
|$22,537
|$24,282
|$26,118
|Average
|$21,201
|$22,841
|$24,547
|Rough
|$19,866
|$21,399
|$22,976
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,533
|$37,376
|$39,337
|Clean
|$34,510
|$36,298
|$38,188
|Average
|$32,465
|$34,143
|$35,891
|Rough
|$30,419
|$31,988
|$33,594
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,333
|$30,771
|$32,305
|Clean
|$28,488
|$29,884
|$31,361
|Average
|$26,800
|$28,110
|$29,475
|Rough
|$25,111
|$26,335
|$27,589
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,402
|$35,152
|$37,015
|Clean
|$32,441
|$34,139
|$35,934
|Average
|$30,518
|$32,112
|$33,773
|Rough
|$28,595
|$30,085
|$31,611
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,167
|$26,835
|$28,604
|Clean
|$24,442
|$26,062
|$27,769
|Average
|$22,994
|$24,514
|$26,099
|Rough
|$21,545
|$22,967
|$24,428
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,997
|$19,698
|$21,491
|Clean
|$17,479
|$19,130
|$20,864
|Average
|$16,443
|$17,994
|$19,609
|Rough
|$15,407
|$16,858
|$18,354
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,578
|$35,677
|$36,861
|Clean
|$33,583
|$34,648
|$35,785
|Average
|$31,593
|$32,591
|$33,632
|Rough
|$29,602
|$30,534
|$31,480
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,038
|$28,890
|$30,853
|Clean
|$26,260
|$28,057
|$29,952
|Average
|$24,703
|$26,391
|$28,150
|Rough
|$23,147
|$24,725
|$26,348
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,616
|$38,183
|$40,901
|Clean
|$34,591
|$37,083
|$39,707
|Average
|$32,541
|$34,881
|$37,318
|Rough
|$30,490
|$32,679
|$34,930
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,802
|$28,694
|$30,696
|Clean
|$26,031
|$27,866
|$29,800
|Average
|$24,488
|$26,212
|$28,008
|Rough
|$22,945
|$24,557
|$26,215
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,262
|$21,513
|$22,840
|Clean
|$19,679
|$20,893
|$22,173
|Average
|$18,512
|$19,652
|$20,839
|Rough
|$17,346
|$18,412
|$19,505
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,652
|$19,389
|$21,220
|Clean
|$17,143
|$18,830
|$20,600
|Average
|$16,127
|$17,712
|$19,361
|Rough
|$15,111
|$16,594
|$18,122
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 Raptor 4dr SuperCrew 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,881
|$50,222
|$52,714
|Clean
|$46,502
|$48,774
|$51,175
|Average
|$43,746
|$45,878
|$48,097
|Rough
|$40,990
|$42,982
|$45,018
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 Limited 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,852
|$43,582
|$45,430
|Clean
|$40,647
|$42,325
|$44,103
|Average
|$38,238
|$39,812
|$41,450
|Rough
|$35,829
|$37,299
|$38,797
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,998
|$24,798
|$26,701
|Clean
|$22,336
|$24,083
|$25,921
|Average
|$21,013
|$22,653
|$24,362
|Rough
|$19,689
|$21,223
|$22,803
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,375
|$35,297
|$37,338
|Clean
|$32,415
|$34,279
|$36,247
|Average
|$30,494
|$32,244
|$34,067
|Rough
|$28,572
|$30,208
|$31,887
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,707
|$22,414
|$24,216
|Clean
|$20,111
|$21,767
|$23,509
|Average
|$18,919
|$20,475
|$22,095
|Rough
|$17,727
|$19,183
|$20,681
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,092
|$32,124
|$34,275
|Clean
|$29,226
|$31,197
|$33,274
|Average
|$27,493
|$29,345
|$31,273
|Rough
|$25,761
|$27,493
|$29,271
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,583
|$24,047
|$25,598
|Clean
|$21,933
|$23,354
|$24,851
|Average
|$20,633
|$21,967
|$23,356
|Rough
|$19,333
|$20,580
|$21,861
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,429
|$22,555
|$24,794
|Clean
|$19,841
|$21,904
|$24,070
|Average
|$18,665
|$20,604
|$22,622
|Rough
|$17,489
|$19,303
|$21,175
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,673
|$24,951
|$27,351
|Clean
|$22,021
|$24,232
|$26,553
|Average
|$20,715
|$22,793
|$24,955
|Rough
|$19,410
|$21,354
|$23,358
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,780
|$30,458
|$32,240
|Clean
|$27,952
|$29,580
|$31,298
|Average
|$26,295
|$27,824
|$29,416
|Rough
|$24,639
|$26,068
|$27,533
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,532
|$26,889
|$28,331
|Clean
|$24,798
|$26,113
|$27,504
|Average
|$23,328
|$24,563
|$25,850
|Rough
|$21,858
|$23,012
|$24,195
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,844
|$23,808
|$25,882
|Clean
|$21,215
|$23,122
|$25,126
|Average
|$19,958
|$21,749
|$23,614
|Rough
|$18,700
|$20,376
|$22,103
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,204
|$31,846
|$32,550
|Clean
|$30,306
|$30,928
|$31,600
|Average
|$28,510
|$29,092
|$29,699
|Rough
|$26,714
|$27,255
|$27,798
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,980
|$39,787
|$41,711
|Clean
|$36,887
|$38,639
|$40,493
|Average
|$34,700
|$36,345
|$38,057
|Rough
|$32,514
|$34,051
|$35,622
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,147
|$24,992
|$26,941
|Clean
|$22,481
|$24,272
|$26,154
|Average
|$21,149
|$22,830
|$24,581
|Rough
|$19,816
|$21,389
|$23,008
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,175
|$25,146
|$27,229
|Clean
|$22,508
|$24,421
|$26,434
|Average
|$21,174
|$22,971
|$24,844
|Rough
|$19,840
|$21,521
|$23,254
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,726
|$40,929
|$43,268
|Clean
|$37,612
|$39,749
|$42,005
|Average
|$35,382
|$37,389
|$39,478
|Rough
|$33,153
|$35,029
|$36,952
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,101
|$32,543
|$35,124
|Clean
|$29,235
|$31,605
|$34,099
|Average
|$27,502
|$29,728
|$32,048
|Rough
|$25,769
|$27,852
|$29,996
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,204
|$30,063
|$32,033
|Clean
|$27,392
|$29,196
|$31,097
|Average
|$25,769
|$27,463
|$29,227
|Rough
|$24,145
|$25,729
|$27,356
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,297
|$28,148
|$30,109
|Clean
|$25,540
|$27,337
|$29,230
|Average
|$24,027
|$25,713
|$27,471
|Rough
|$22,513
|$24,090
|$25,713
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,641
|$22,621
|$24,709
|Clean
|$20,047
|$21,969
|$23,987
|Average
|$18,859
|$20,665
|$22,544
|Rough
|$17,671
|$19,360
|$21,101
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,157
|$27,988
|$29,926
|Clean
|$25,404
|$27,181
|$29,052
|Average
|$23,899
|$25,567
|$27,305
|Rough
|$22,393
|$23,953
|$25,557
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,143
|$31,838
|$33,640
|Clean
|$29,275
|$30,920
|$32,658
|Average
|$27,540
|$29,084
|$30,693
|Rough
|$25,805
|$27,248
|$28,729
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,773
|$22,322
|$25,001
|Clean
|$19,204
|$21,678
|$24,271
|Average
|$18,066
|$20,391
|$22,811
|Rough
|$16,928
|$19,104
|$21,351
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,308
|$25,375
|$27,556
|Clean
|$22,637
|$24,644
|$26,751
|Average
|$21,296
|$23,180
|$25,142
|Rough
|$19,954
|$21,717
|$23,533
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,227
|$29,540
|$31,982
|Clean
|$26,444
|$28,688
|$31,048
|Average
|$24,877
|$26,984
|$29,180
|Rough
|$23,309
|$25,281
|$27,313
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,010
|$21,827
|$23,745
|Clean
|$19,434
|$21,198
|$23,051
|Average
|$18,282
|$19,939
|$21,665
|Rough
|$17,130
|$18,681
|$20,278
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 Raptor 4dr SuperCab 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,607
|$46,570
|$48,665
|Clean
|$43,323
|$45,227
|$47,244
|Average
|$40,756
|$42,542
|$44,402
|Rough
|$38,188
|$39,856
|$41,560
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 Limited 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,352
|$46,006
|$47,778
|Clean
|$43,075
|$44,680
|$46,383
|Average
|$40,522
|$42,027
|$43,593
|Rough
|$37,969
|$39,374
|$40,803
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,847
|$32,302
|$33,852
|Clean
|$29,960
|$31,370
|$32,863
|Average
|$28,184
|$29,508
|$30,886
|Rough
|$26,408
|$27,645
|$28,910
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,906
|$41,629
|$43,471
|Clean
|$38,757
|$40,429
|$42,202
|Average
|$36,460
|$38,029
|$39,663
|Rough
|$34,163
|$35,628
|$37,125
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,357
|$39,174
|$41,108
|Clean
|$36,282
|$38,045
|$39,908
|Average
|$34,131
|$35,786
|$37,507
|Rough
|$31,981
|$33,527
|$35,107