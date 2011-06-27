  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-150
  4. Used 2017 Ford F-150
  5. Appraisal value

2017 Ford F-150 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,205$25,003$26,903
Clean$22,537$24,282$26,118
Average$21,201$22,841$24,547
Rough$19,866$21,399$22,976
Sell my 2017 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,533$37,376$39,337
Clean$34,510$36,298$38,188
Average$32,465$34,143$35,891
Rough$30,419$31,988$33,594
Sell my 2017 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,333$30,771$32,305
Clean$28,488$29,884$31,361
Average$26,800$28,110$29,475
Rough$25,111$26,335$27,589
Sell my 2017 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,402$35,152$37,015
Clean$32,441$34,139$35,934
Average$30,518$32,112$33,773
Rough$28,595$30,085$31,611
Sell my 2017 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,167$26,835$28,604
Clean$24,442$26,062$27,769
Average$22,994$24,514$26,099
Rough$21,545$22,967$24,428
Sell my 2017 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,997$19,698$21,491
Clean$17,479$19,130$20,864
Average$16,443$17,994$19,609
Rough$15,407$16,858$18,354
Sell my 2017 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,578$35,677$36,861
Clean$33,583$34,648$35,785
Average$31,593$32,591$33,632
Rough$29,602$30,534$31,480
Sell my 2017 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,038$28,890$30,853
Clean$26,260$28,057$29,952
Average$24,703$26,391$28,150
Rough$23,147$24,725$26,348
Sell my 2017 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,616$38,183$40,901
Clean$34,591$37,083$39,707
Average$32,541$34,881$37,318
Rough$30,490$32,679$34,930
Sell my 2017 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,802$28,694$30,696
Clean$26,031$27,866$29,800
Average$24,488$26,212$28,008
Rough$22,945$24,557$26,215
Sell my 2017 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,262$21,513$22,840
Clean$19,679$20,893$22,173
Average$18,512$19,652$20,839
Rough$17,346$18,412$19,505
Sell my 2017 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,652$19,389$21,220
Clean$17,143$18,830$20,600
Average$16,127$17,712$19,361
Rough$15,111$16,594$18,122
Sell my 2017 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 Raptor 4dr SuperCrew 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$47,881$50,222$52,714
Clean$46,502$48,774$51,175
Average$43,746$45,878$48,097
Rough$40,990$42,982$45,018
Sell my 2017 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 Limited 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,852$43,582$45,430
Clean$40,647$42,325$44,103
Average$38,238$39,812$41,450
Rough$35,829$37,299$38,797
Sell my 2017 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,998$24,798$26,701
Clean$22,336$24,083$25,921
Average$21,013$22,653$24,362
Rough$19,689$21,223$22,803
Sell my 2017 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,375$35,297$37,338
Clean$32,415$34,279$36,247
Average$30,494$32,244$34,067
Rough$28,572$30,208$31,887
Sell my 2017 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,707$22,414$24,216
Clean$20,111$21,767$23,509
Average$18,919$20,475$22,095
Rough$17,727$19,183$20,681
Sell my 2017 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,092$32,124$34,275
Clean$29,226$31,197$33,274
Average$27,493$29,345$31,273
Rough$25,761$27,493$29,271
Sell my 2017 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,583$24,047$25,598
Clean$21,933$23,354$24,851
Average$20,633$21,967$23,356
Rough$19,333$20,580$21,861
Sell my 2017 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,429$22,555$24,794
Clean$19,841$21,904$24,070
Average$18,665$20,604$22,622
Rough$17,489$19,303$21,175
Sell my 2017 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,673$24,951$27,351
Clean$22,021$24,232$26,553
Average$20,715$22,793$24,955
Rough$19,410$21,354$23,358
Sell my 2017 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,780$30,458$32,240
Clean$27,952$29,580$31,298
Average$26,295$27,824$29,416
Rough$24,639$26,068$27,533
Sell my 2017 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,532$26,889$28,331
Clean$24,798$26,113$27,504
Average$23,328$24,563$25,850
Rough$21,858$23,012$24,195
Sell my 2017 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,844$23,808$25,882
Clean$21,215$23,122$25,126
Average$19,958$21,749$23,614
Rough$18,700$20,376$22,103
Sell my 2017 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,204$31,846$32,550
Clean$30,306$30,928$31,600
Average$28,510$29,092$29,699
Rough$26,714$27,255$27,798
Sell my 2017 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,980$39,787$41,711
Clean$36,887$38,639$40,493
Average$34,700$36,345$38,057
Rough$32,514$34,051$35,622
Sell my 2017 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,147$24,992$26,941
Clean$22,481$24,272$26,154
Average$21,149$22,830$24,581
Rough$19,816$21,389$23,008
Sell my 2017 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,175$25,146$27,229
Clean$22,508$24,421$26,434
Average$21,174$22,971$24,844
Rough$19,840$21,521$23,254
Sell my 2017 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,726$40,929$43,268
Clean$37,612$39,749$42,005
Average$35,382$37,389$39,478
Rough$33,153$35,029$36,952
Sell my 2017 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,101$32,543$35,124
Clean$29,235$31,605$34,099
Average$27,502$29,728$32,048
Rough$25,769$27,852$29,996
Sell my 2017 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,204$30,063$32,033
Clean$27,392$29,196$31,097
Average$25,769$27,463$29,227
Rough$24,145$25,729$27,356
Sell my 2017 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,297$28,148$30,109
Clean$25,540$27,337$29,230
Average$24,027$25,713$27,471
Rough$22,513$24,090$25,713
Sell my 2017 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,641$22,621$24,709
Clean$20,047$21,969$23,987
Average$18,859$20,665$22,544
Rough$17,671$19,360$21,101
Sell my 2017 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,157$27,988$29,926
Clean$25,404$27,181$29,052
Average$23,899$25,567$27,305
Rough$22,393$23,953$25,557
Sell my 2017 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,143$31,838$33,640
Clean$29,275$30,920$32,658
Average$27,540$29,084$30,693
Rough$25,805$27,248$28,729
Sell my 2017 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,773$22,322$25,001
Clean$19,204$21,678$24,271
Average$18,066$20,391$22,811
Rough$16,928$19,104$21,351
Sell my 2017 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,308$25,375$27,556
Clean$22,637$24,644$26,751
Average$21,296$23,180$25,142
Rough$19,954$21,717$23,533
Sell my 2017 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,227$29,540$31,982
Clean$26,444$28,688$31,048
Average$24,877$26,984$29,180
Rough$23,309$25,281$27,313
Sell my 2017 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,010$21,827$23,745
Clean$19,434$21,198$23,051
Average$18,282$19,939$21,665
Rough$17,130$18,681$20,278
Sell my 2017 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 Raptor 4dr SuperCab 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$44,607$46,570$48,665
Clean$43,323$45,227$47,244
Average$40,756$42,542$44,402
Rough$38,188$39,856$41,560
Sell my 2017 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 Limited 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$44,352$46,006$47,778
Clean$43,075$44,680$46,383
Average$40,522$42,027$43,593
Rough$37,969$39,374$40,803
Sell my 2017 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,847$32,302$33,852
Clean$29,960$31,370$32,863
Average$28,184$29,508$30,886
Rough$26,408$27,645$28,910
Sell my 2017 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,906$41,629$43,471
Clean$38,757$40,429$42,202
Average$36,460$38,029$39,663
Rough$34,163$35,628$37,125
Sell my 2017 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,357$39,174$41,108
Clean$36,282$38,045$39,908
Average$34,131$35,786$37,507
Rough$31,981$33,527$35,107
Sell my 2017 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Ford F-150 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Ford F-150 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,143 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,830 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford F-150 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Ford F-150 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,143 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,830 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 Ford F-150, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 Ford F-150 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,143 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,830 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Ford F-150. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Ford F-150 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Ford F-150 ranges from $15,111 to $21,220, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Ford F-150 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.