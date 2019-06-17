Skip to main content
Check out the best used cars as rated by Edmunds experts

    Editor, CarMax
    Jake Sundstrom has worked in the automotive industry since 2017. He has written hundreds of car-related articles. Jake is currently an Editor for CarMax and has also contributed to National Hot Rod Association publications. When he's not driving cars, he's eating takeout inside of them (probably burgers, burritos or pizza).
Jump To: Best used sedans | Best used hatchbacks | Best used coupes | Best used wagons | Best used SUVs | Best used luxury SUVs | Best used minivans

The best used car is one that meets your needs without exceeding your budget; strong reliability wouldn't hurt either. Whether you're looking for a used sedan, used pickup truck, or even a used electric vehicle, we're here to help. Check out our list of the best used cars you can buy in 2024.

Best used sedans

Looking for a car that's budget-friendly, offers impressive fuel economy, and handles better than an SUV? You should take a look at a sedan. While the sedan may seem like it's going extinct, it's a great choice if you're trying to save some money when purchasing and filling it up with gas.

Used Honda Civic

The Honda Civic has long been one of our favorite sedans because of its comfortable ride, great fuel economy, and (on EX and above trims) its nifty acceleration. That 1.5-liter turbocharged engine showcases the Civic's fuel efficiency and also provides a lively driving experience.

Average 2021 price range: $17,950-$26,998
Edmunds Rating: 8.4 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2021): 4.5 (out of 5)
Used Honda Civic years for this generation: 2016-21

Used Kia K5

Kia redesigned its midsize sedan for the 2021 model year, renaming it the Kia K5. The K5 received fresh styling, new engine and transmission options, and available all-wheel drive. A sporty K5 GT is available, which swaps out the 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine with a turbocharged 2.5-liter that's good for 290 horsepower. But even the regular K5 comes well equipped with standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with a handful of advanced driver aids. If you want a bigger suite of features, check out the EX trim and above.

Average 2021 price range: $16,598-$29,998
Edmunds Rating: 8.3 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2021): 4.2 (out of 5)
Used Kia K5 years for this generation: 2021-24

Used Kia Forte

The current generation of the Kia Forte stretches back to 2019, so it should be easy to find one of these small sedans. We like the Kia Forte, which competes with the Honda Civic, because it comes loaded with tech features, its tech is easy to use, and its fuel economy is impressive. (We recommend the second-tier LXS trim.) Kia also offers a generous 10-year, 100,000-mile powertrain warranty, so your Forte may still be covered by its original warranty.

Average 2021 price range: $12,999-$22,998
Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2021): 4.4 (out of 5)
Used Kia Forte years for this generation: 2019-24

Best used hatchbacks

A hatchback is economical like a sedan but often with more storage room that's easier to navigate. If you want the great fuel economy you can get with a sedan but need more space to store your stuff, check out these hatchbacks.

Used Honda Civic (Hatchback)

Everything we like about the Honda Civic as a sedan applies to its hatchback version. That includes its comfortable ride, great fuel economy, and nifty acceleration with the 1.5-liter turbocharged engine. The hatchback adds cargo space and makes loading your gear much easier, especially with the rear seats folded flat.

Average 2021 price range: $17,950-$26,998
Edmunds Rating: 8.4 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2021): 4.5 (out of 5)
Used Honda Civic years for this generation: 2016-21

Used Mazda 3 (Hatchback)

The Mazda 3 offers a premium interior, great on-road comfort and satisfying fuel efficiency. The turbocharged engine, available on the top-tier 2.5 Turbo trim, is a blast to drive and comes standard with all-wheel drive. But whatever trim you choose, you'll sacrifice some cargo capacity and rear legroom compared to rivals like the Honda Civic. Opting for the hatchback version of the Mazda 3 boosts cargo capacity, but it still lags behind the Civic.

Average 2021 price range: $15,450-$27,888
Edmunds Rating: 7.6 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2021): 4.1 (out of 5)
Used Mazda 3 years for this generation: 2016-24

Used Volkswagen Golf

The Volkswagen Golf is now only sold in two sporty variants: The Golf R and the Golf GTI. But the used Volkswagen Golf's final generation (2015-21) is still a good choice if you're looking for a hatchback. The Golf's on-road handling is impressive and you get decent cargo capacity with the hatchback. Unfortunately, acceleration is sluggish in the Golf, and there are fewer standard driver aids than you'll find among the competition.

Average 2021 price range: $16,848-$19,999
Edmunds Rating: 7.4 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2021): 4.4 (out of 5)
Used Volkswagen Golf years for this generation: 2015-21

Best used coupes

If you're looking for something small sporty with two doors, you might be interested in a coupe. They have a conventional trunk and, importantly, are not convertibles. So, the Mazda Miata? Not a coupe. The Subaru BRZ? Coupe. These days, coupes tend to be found on sporty or luxury-oriented vehicles, as you'll see on this list.

Used Chevrolet Corvette

The Chevrolet Corvette is one of the best coupes you can buy. Its V8 engine is loud and powerful, it boasts an incredibly smooth ride, and its handling is among the best of any sports car we've tested. The 2024 Corvette debuted a hybrid powertrain to supplement the power of the V8, but the non-hybrid Corvettes of this generation (which began in 2020) more than do the job.

Average 2021 price range: $67,998-$78,998
Edmunds Rating: 8.5 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2021): 5.0 (out of 5)
Used Chevrolet Corvette years for this generation: 2020-24

Used BMW 8 Series

The BMW 8 Series was reintroduced in 2019 and is available as either a coupe or a convertible and with two impressive engines: a turbocharged six-cylinder engine or a turbo V8. Both deliver impressive performance along with superior on-road comfort, a rarity for a sporty coupe. This combination of comfort and power makes the 8 Series a worthy challenger of the venerable Porsche 911.

Average 2021 price range: $53,991-$67,999
Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2021): 5.0 (out of 5)
Used BMW 8 Series years for this generation: 2019-24

Used BMW M4

The BMW M4 is the coupe variant of the BMW M3, both of which were redesigned for the 2021 model year. The formula for the M4 remains simple: Take a BMW 4 Series coupe and put a turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine under the hood while beefing up its suspension. That makes the M4 one of the more powerful and aggressive cars you can buy. Keep in mind that, like many coupes, it can be a chore to get in and out of the M4.

Average 2021 price range: $63,499-$76,795
Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2021): 5.0 (out of 5)
Used BMW M4 years for this generation: 2021-24

Best used wagons

The station wagon has long been supplanted by the SUV, but fret not. There are still a handful of wagons that provide the convenience now found in SUVs but often with more impressive performance and fuel economy. Check out our favorite used wagons here.

Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class Wagon

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class Wagon was redesigned in 2017 and features a luxurious, well-appointed interior and plenty of power. The E-Class wagon was refreshed in 2021 and received updated exterior styling in addition to the new MBUX infotainment system, which is one of the best on the market. All versions of the E-Class wagon are comfy and filled with high-quality materials, but if you want the latest bells and whistles you'll want to look at 2021 models and newer.

Average 2021 price range: $33,998-$78,995
Edmunds Rating: 8.4 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2021): 4.5 (out of 5)
Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class Wagon years for this generation: 2017-24

Used Audi A4 Allroad

The Audi A4 Allroad is essentially a wagon version of the German automaker's popular A4 sedan. The Allroad sits higher off the ground and includes standard all-wheel drive in addition to some extra storage space. The A4 Allroad isn't quite as luxurious as the Mercedes-Benz E-Class Wagon, but it still sports a premium interior with great build quality.

Average 2021 price range: $27,899-$50,933
Edmunds Rating: 8.0 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2021): 4.6 (out of 5)
Used Audi A4 Allroad years for this generation: 2017-24

Used Volvo V60

The Volvo V60 is one of a handful of great station wagons sold by the Swedish automaker. Its stylish interior, on-road comfort, and powerful engine make it a great choice if you want extra storage and passenger comfort but aren't interested in a full-blown SUV. The V60 is also available in a Cross Country variant, which means it sits higher off the ground and is better equipped for light off-roading. Whichever V60 you choose, expect comfortable seats and a modern, understated interior.

Average 2021 price range: $33,795-$56,591
Edmunds Rating: 7.8 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2021): 4.5 (out of 5)
Used Volvo V60 years for this generation: 2019-24

Best used small SUVs

SUVs are all the rage right now, and it's no secret why. SUVs offer more space than their car counterparts, along with a higher seating position and a more commanding view of the road. They're no longer laggards when it comes to fuel economy, and they come in many shapes and sizes. Here's a look at some of the best used SUVs available.

Used Kia Sorento

The Kia Sorento was fully redesigned for 2021 and the South Korean SUV hardly resembles its predecessor. The Sorento is a three-row SUV packed with standard features, an easy-to-use infotainment system, and a sleek design both inside and out. With a size in between compact and midsize, it is a marked improvement over the previous-generation Sorento, with a great mix of high quality, practicality and performance (as long as you get the available turbocharged engine).

Average 2021 price range: $22,991-$38,990
Edmunds Rating: 8.2 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2021): 3.4 (out of 5)
Used Kia Sorento years for this generation: First year of generation

Best used midsize SUV

If you need more space than a small SUV can offer, you should consider a midsize SUV. These include the Kia Telluride, Honda Passport and Toyota Grand Highlander. Whether you're looking for three rows or simply need a lot more cargo storage space, these SUVs fit the bill. They may sacrifice a bit of fuel economy, but midsizers boast extra power, space and even luxury. Here are our favorites.

Used Kia Telluride

The Kia Telluride, since its 2020 debut, has been one of our favorite SUVs thanks to its combination of practicality, style and value. It's a three-row SUV that can comfortably seat seven passengers (eight if you get a second-row bench seat instead of captain's chairs) and carry their gear. Seat comfort and ride quality are impressive, making the Telluride an excellent road trip vehicle. Folding down the third row gives you access to an enormous storage space, and the SUV can tow up to 5,000 pounds when properly equipped. Storage for small items isn't quite as good as it is in competitors, and the fuel economy (EPA-estimated 21 mpg combined) is also a bit below average.

Average 2021 price range: $25,499-$43,998
Edmunds Rating: 8.4 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2021): 4.1 (out of 5)
Used Kia Telluride years for this generation: 2020 Kia Telluride

Best used luxury SUVs

Like their sedan counterparts, luxury SUVs benefit from luxury-badge depreciation, but to a lesser extent. These three luxury SUVs tend to hold their value well, which might sting at first but bodes well for a later sale. See our full list of the best used luxury SUVs.

Best used minivans

The minivan remains a staple of family life because they're so easy to use. That's only become more true as automakers usher in a new era of minivans that are packed to the gills with impressive tech, more comfortable seats, and quality-of-life improvements that have families coming back again and again. Here are some of our favorite used minivans.

Used Honda Odyssey

The Honda Odyssey has nailed it when it comes to the minivan essentials. Storage space is plentiful and easy to use, there's seating for eight passengers in all but the LX model (which comes with captain's chairs) and the V6 engine is powerful enough to motor around town and on highways. If there's an area in which the Odyssey falls short, it's fuel economy. Its biggest rival, the Toyota Sienna, is now only available as a hybrid, and the Chrysler Pacifica is offered as a plug-in hybrid.

Average 2021 price range: $27,578-$40,498
Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2021): 3.4 (out of 5)
Used Honda Odyssey years for this generation: 2018-24

Used Toyota Sienna

The Toyota Sienna was redesigned for 2021 and marked a significant improvement over the previous generation. A hybrid powertrain is now standard, getting an EPA-estimated 36 mpg in combined driving. That alone makes the SIenna worth a look, but it's also good at minivan stuff. There's tons of interior room, it's easy to get in and out of, and visibility is excellent. There are drawbacks, though. Acceleration is slow, and you can feel the Sienna sweating it out while going over steep hills. Braking is also uneven, which can make it difficult to come to a smooth stop.

Average 2021 price range: $29,498-$43,998
Edmunds Rating: 8.0 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2021): 3.5 (out of 5)
Used Toyota Sienna years for this generation: 2021-24

Used Chrysler Pacifica

The Chrysler Pacifica is at its most appealing in plug-in hybrid format, a feature that differentiates itself from its rivals. It's still a good minivan with a conventional gas engine, particularly after it was refreshed in 2021. Its second row can fold into the floor, making it excellent at switching from ferrying people to hauling cargo. But the Pacifica has less legroom than its rivals and its transmission feels clunky, which can make it unpleasant to drive for some.

Average 2021 price range: $18,930-$45,998
Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2021): 4.5 (out of 5)
Used Chrysler Pacifica years for this generation: 2017-24

Used cars vs. certified pre-owned

When it comes to shopping for a used car, are certified pre-owned (CPO) examples better than non-CPO? As always, your mileage may vary. CPO cars are subject to a more thorough inspection by the dealer and often offer an extended warranty period. They may also come with special incentives, attractive financing and even roadside assistance. On the other hand, CPO cars are typically more expensive than non-CPO cars, and dealers may be loath to negotiate.

By comparison, non-CPO cars tend to be abundant and less expensive, with more room to negotiate on price. The caveat here, of course, is that these cars are likely to be older and have more miles. Conditions will range from "great" to "fair," the car comes "as-is," and you may even consider spending money on a pre-purchase inspection to guard against short-term surprises.

Dealership or private party

When shopping for a used car, is it better to buy from a dealer? A Craigslist stranger? The proverbial little old lady whose 20-year-old sedan is in pristine shape after only being driven 2,500 miles a year? Buying from a dealer often means a wider selection, a free history report and easier financing. It's also more straightforward to resolve potential problems by following the dealer's chain of command.

On the other hand, you'll tend to pay more at the dealership, and independent dealers can also be hit-or-miss when it comes to follow-up service. You'll probably find it easier to negotiate with a private seller, who can also discuss the car's history and who won't need to factor business costs into the transaction. But the buyer must verify the condition of the car because there's no warranty in this arrangement. Since there's also no financing, you'll also need to come up with the full price unless you can secure third-party financing. Furthermore, you'll need to beware of scams and sellers just looking to flip cars quickly.

Tips for buying a used car

Buying a used car needn't be confusing or intimidating. Here are some helpful tips if you're considering taking the plunge.

• Before committing to buying a lightly used car, compare its price to that of a brand-new version. Rebates or end-of-season deals may reduce the price of a new car to an irresistibly low level.

• The "asking price" is just that: the amount the seller asks for the car, knowing that it might not be the full price that's eventually paid. That goes for dealerships, too. If your research suggests that a dealer is asking too much for a car, then, by all means, make a substantially lower offer and see what happens. It could be the start of a profitable conversation for you.

• When car salespeople negotiate price, they don't typically include sales tax or various dealer fees. Before agreeing to a deal, ask for the "out-the-door" price so you know exactly what additional fees you will have to pay.

• Factor in extended warranty costs, interest costs and maintenance costs to the total cost of your car.

• Get a vehicle history report for any car you're seriously interested in buying.

• Ask a dealership service department or a trusted independent mechanic if service visits will be expensive for the car you want to buy. Also, consider downloading a service manual for the car to price out recommended services.

• Conventional wisdom says that buyers should avoid used rental cars because they've been abused by drivers, which may be true in many cases. But our used-car experts on staff suggest considering them anyway. You might find a diamond in the rough for a great price.

