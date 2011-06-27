I bought mine as a leftover in January of 94. I've had 462,742 pleasure filled miles. Never once did she ever leave me stranded. By far the best I've ever owned. Going to look for another one today. That's why I was here. Update as much as i loved my ford I crossed over to the dark side and purchased a chevy silverado. I don't know if it will hold up like my old gal but I will say this . Very comfortable and tows the tiny house with no problems what so ever.

