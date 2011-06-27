My 2wd excab, LB has been in my driveway for almost a year. I go to the dump and back, 4miles RT, and occasionally to Home Depot. Perfect for my needs, wanted 4x4, but no sense in the extra parts to brake for what i use it for. Spent $900 and worth every penny. Just rolled over 100k on it. My only problem with it is the way I drive it, it will probably last forever so I have no excuse to get a newer truck. Replaced a rusted brake equilizer, had a new clutch, slave, and power steering pump before I got it. Slow as molasses on a cold day, but smooth as silk on the highway. As a bottom-of- the-line work truck it rates a 10. No idea on gas mileage. I use about a tank of gas every two months.

Read more