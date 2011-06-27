  1. Home
1992 Ford F-150 Review

Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon

Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 1992 Ford F-150. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Ford F-150.

5(38%)
4(48%)
3(9%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.2
21 reviews
See all 21 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My Truck
F1501625,01/24/2003
The 5.0L has plenty of power after you put some aftermarket parts on it. Like headers, flowmaster mufflers, and lower it for decent handling. bad thing is, the engine is not very economic. right now i'm probably getting 14-16 MPG on highway. i've installed a few performance upgrades and i'm very satisfied with the truck, holds up well under competition. The transmission has much to be desired, it has delayed shifting at high RPMs, and the aluminum gears arent the best for racing. the truck is light, and powerful.
Solid work truck
W,06/27/2008
My 2wd excab, LB has been in my driveway for almost a year. I go to the dump and back, 4miles RT, and occasionally to Home Depot. Perfect for my needs, wanted 4x4, but no sense in the extra parts to brake for what i use it for. Spent $900 and worth every penny. Just rolled over 100k on it. My only problem with it is the way I drive it, it will probably last forever so I have no excuse to get a newer truck. Replaced a rusted brake equilizer, had a new clutch, slave, and power steering pump before I got it. Slow as molasses on a cold day, but smooth as silk on the highway. As a bottom-of- the-line work truck it rates a 10. No idea on gas mileage. I use about a tank of gas every two months.
1992 F-150 with 200,000+
C.A.,01/06/2008
I bought my 1992 F-150 XLT with 100,000 miles already on it. I had to put an new automatic transmission in it with in six months. I had a small electrical fire when I put a new alternator on it, the rotors over heates and the calipurs were of poor quality, and I have had five accidents in this truck. Once you get past the minor problems, its not a bad truck 225,000+ on the original 6 cyl motor. I do love this truck.
My Iron Maiden
Sarah G.,01/12/2010
Was a bit skeptical upon purchasing vehicle. The two American vehicles I owned previous were junk, including a Ford Taurus. Bought for the straight six motor. Proved to be a very reliable vehicle. I drove it only sporadically because it was my 2nd vehicle. Started up everytime, even during the coldest New England mornings. I replaced the battery and oil pan during the time I owned it (both were pretty old). Was just about as reliable as my '93 Honda Civic. I'm kicking myself for selling it, I would buy another in a heartbeat.
Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
145 hp @ 3400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
145 hp @ 3400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
145 hp @ 3400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
145 hp @ 3400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1992 Ford F-150

Used 1992 Ford F-150 Overview

The Used 1992 Ford F-150 is offered in the following submodels: F-150 Regular Cab, F-150 Extended Cab. Available styles include XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), S 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), XLT Lariat 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), S 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), XLT Lariat 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), S 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), XL 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), XLT Lariat 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), S 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), XLT Lariat 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), XLT Lariat 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), XLT Lariat 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), XL 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), XLT Lariat 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), XLT Lariat 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), XL 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), XLT Lariat 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), XLT Lariat 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), XLT Lariat 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), and XLT Lariat 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M).

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Ford F-150?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1992 Ford F-150s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 Ford F-150 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1992 Ford F-150.

Can't find a used 1992 Ford F-150s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford F-150 for sale - 4 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $21,436.

Find a used Ford for sale - 3 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $9,670.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford F-150 for sale - 6 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $15,391.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 5 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $14,885.

Should I lease or buy a 1992 Ford F-150?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

