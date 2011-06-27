I found a nearly mint 1995 Ford F-150 XL Regular Cab, 4x4, with only 53,000 original, gentle, miles. This truck was owned by an older gentleman and was garaged most of its life. I could not find a rust spot on the body or frame (Under carriage appears to have been "Z-barted"....Only some of you will get that...). The engine and interior compartment are spotless. All the instruments and gauges still work. Although not my favorite color (white), I couldn't pass up this deal, $6,500.00 ! This is a bare-bones work truck, but I don't abuse it and use it as a gentle daily driver. I can afford a brand new Ford, but I'm not a lover of new vehicles; I like old technology. And although I would like a pick-up that is even older than this one, I have no complaints about this '95 Ford P/U. Because I didn't want to pass on this "all of a sudden; take it or leave it" deal, I did my research after the sale with my fingers crossed. I made a great choice. It has Ford's straight-line 6-cylinder and my research shows that this is one of the best motors Ford ever produced with some owners reporting 200 and 300, 000 miles with no major problems. I should get lots daily use with it only have 53,000 on it as it sits. I love these old trucks and the the security of all the steel that surrounds you when you're out on the road; you know you're in a truck! It would have also been a little more "manly" with a manual stick-shift instead of an automatic, but it shifts smoothly and has no hesitation when switching from drive to reverse or vice versa. I think I'll hold on to this old girl for a while and see how far see takes me.... :)

Read more