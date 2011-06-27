1995 Ford F-150 Review
1995 Highlights
Ford introduces the premium Eddie Bauer model. Adorned with two-toned paint, air conditioning, a full array of power features, deep-dish aluminum wheels and signature badging, it's fair to say that this truck paves the way for the ultraluxury truck segment to come. Other changes include optional privacy glass for side and rear windows (including manual-sliding rear window, when equipped) and cab steps for regular and SuperCab Styleside trims.
Most helpful consumer reviews
mtnroad,07/01/2015
XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB
1995 F150 Reg Cab, 4.9L 6cyl 8-foot-bed. Edmunds doesn't list auto trans. I'm 2nd owner, bought in 2012 w/ 117k now it has 170k. I've had it 3 yrs. No issues, power steering pump, and ac recharge. I added trans cooler. This truck is tough. It takes whatever I throw at it. I have towed some really heavy stuff. Trailers full of rock 5,000+ pounds, etc. A pallet of tile placed in the bed and the whole rear end was almost on the ground and the truck took it. I usually don't abuse cars but the truck is so tough I find myself pushing the limits all the time. I have towed cars hundreds of miles, etc. It was a sheriff truck before I got it - not maintained well. Best truck I've ever owned.
Cheeseheadmike,08/02/2010
I bought this truck from my employer with a tad over 300,000 on it, figuring if I got a year out of it I was doing good. Five years later, I have 352,000 on it. Even with the ultra hi-mileage, I'm not afraid to drive it anywhere. In that time, I've replaced fuel pumps in both tanks, windshield, and a TPS. It has the 5.0 engine, no gas mileage champ, but no slouch either. Finally started showing rust around the wheel wells on the bed and has had a slight rear main leak since I bought it. I've been thinking of trading it in on a new truck but I can't stand what I see out there now, so I think I'll just keep maintaining it.
Jeff,05/14/2016
XL 2dr Regular Cab SB
I found a nearly mint 1995 Ford F-150 XL Regular Cab, 4x4, with only 53,000 original, gentle, miles. This truck was owned by an older gentleman and was garaged most of its life. I could not find a rust spot on the body or frame (Under carriage appears to have been "Z-barted"....Only some of you will get that...). The engine and interior compartment are spotless. All the instruments and gauges still work. Although not my favorite color (white), I couldn't pass up this deal, $6,500.00 ! This is a bare-bones work truck, but I don't abuse it and use it as a gentle daily driver. I can afford a brand new Ford, but I'm not a lover of new vehicles; I like old technology. And although I would like a pick-up that is even older than this one, I have no complaints about this '95 Ford P/U. Because I didn't want to pass on this "all of a sudden; take it or leave it" deal, I did my research after the sale with my fingers crossed. I made a great choice. It has Ford's straight-line 6-cylinder and my research shows that this is one of the best motors Ford ever produced with some owners reporting 200 and 300, 000 miles with no major problems. I should get lots daily use with it only have 53,000 on it as it sits. I love these old trucks and the the security of all the steel that surrounds you when you're out on the road; you know you're in a truck! It would have also been a little more "manly" with a manual stick-shift instead of an automatic, but it shifts smoothly and has no hesitation when switching from drive to reverse or vice versa. I think I'll hold on to this old girl for a while and see how far see takes me.... :)
Viking67,11/13/2010
Just bought this a few months ago and am really surprised at the power of this 6 cylinder Not really cheap on gas but get me to wear I want to go. Mileage in the 340,000 km and Burns no oil. So pleased.
