Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Ford introduces the premium Eddie Bauer model. Adorned with two-toned paint, air conditioning, a full array of power features, deep-dish aluminum wheels and signature badging, it's fair to say that this truck paves the way for the ultraluxury truck segment to come. Other changes include optional privacy glass for side and rear windows (including manual-sliding rear window, when equipped) and cab steps for regular and SuperCab Styleside trims.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Ford F-150.

5(50%)
4(40%)
3(8%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.4
58 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 58 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Reliable and tough.
mtnroad,07/01/2015
XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB
1995 F150 Reg Cab, 4.9L 6cyl 8-foot-bed. Edmunds doesn't list auto trans. I'm 2nd owner, bought in 2012 w/ 117k now it has 170k. I've had it 3 yrs. No issues, power steering pump, and ac recharge. I added trans cooler. This truck is tough. It takes whatever I throw at it. I have towed some really heavy stuff. Trailers full of rock 5,000+ pounds, etc. A pallet of tile placed in the bed and the whole rear end was almost on the ground and the truck took it. I usually don't abuse cars but the truck is so tough I find myself pushing the limits all the time. I have towed cars hundreds of miles, etc. It was a sheriff truck before I got it - not maintained well. Best truck I've ever owned.
Just Won't Quit
Cheeseheadmike,08/02/2010
I bought this truck from my employer with a tad over 300,000 on it, figuring if I got a year out of it I was doing good. Five years later, I have 352,000 on it. Even with the ultra hi-mileage, I'm not afraid to drive it anywhere. In that time, I've replaced fuel pumps in both tanks, windshield, and a TPS. It has the 5.0 engine, no gas mileage champ, but no slouch either. Finally started showing rust around the wheel wells on the bed and has had a slight rear main leak since I bought it. I've been thinking of trading it in on a new truck but I can't stand what I see out there now, so I think I'll just keep maintaining it.
Love these old trucks!
Jeff,05/14/2016
XL 2dr Regular Cab SB
I found a nearly mint 1995 Ford F-150 XL Regular Cab, 4x4, with only 53,000 original, gentle, miles. This truck was owned by an older gentleman and was garaged most of its life. I could not find a rust spot on the body or frame (Under carriage appears to have been "Z-barted"....Only some of you will get that...). The engine and interior compartment are spotless. All the instruments and gauges still work. Although not my favorite color (white), I couldn't pass up this deal, $6,500.00 ! This is a bare-bones work truck, but I don't abuse it and use it as a gentle daily driver. I can afford a brand new Ford, but I'm not a lover of new vehicles; I like old technology. And although I would like a pick-up that is even older than this one, I have no complaints about this '95 Ford P/U. Because I didn't want to pass on this "all of a sudden; take it or leave it" deal, I did my research after the sale with my fingers crossed. I made a great choice. It has Ford's straight-line 6-cylinder and my research shows that this is one of the best motors Ford ever produced with some owners reporting 200 and 300, 000 miles with no major problems. I should get lots daily use with it only have 53,000 on it as it sits. I love these old trucks and the the security of all the steel that surrounds you when you're out on the road; you know you're in a truck! It would have also been a little more "manly" with a manual stick-shift instead of an automatic, but it shifts smoothly and has no hesitation when switching from drive to reverse or vice versa. I think I'll hold on to this old girl for a while and see how far see takes me.... :)
1995 ford f150 XL
Viking67,11/13/2010
Just bought this a few months ago and am really surprised at the power of this 6 cylinder Not really cheap on gas but get me to wear I want to go. Mileage in the 340,000 km and Burns no oil. So pleased.
See all 58 reviews of the 1995 Ford F-150
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
145 hp @ 3400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
145 hp @ 3400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
145 hp @ 3400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
145 hp @ 3400 rpm
See all Used 1995 Ford F-150 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1995 Ford F-150

Used 1995 Ford F-150 Overview

The Used 1995 Ford F-150 is offered in the following submodels: F-150 Regular Cab, F-150 Extended Cab. Available styles include Special 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Special 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Special 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Eddie Bauer 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Eddie Bauer 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Eddie Bauer 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Special 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Special 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Special 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Eddie Bauer 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Eddie Bauer 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Eddie Bauer 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Eddie Bauer 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Eddie Bauer 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Eddie Bauer 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Eddie Bauer 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Eddie Bauer 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), and Eddie Bauer 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Ford F-150?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Ford F-150s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Ford F-150 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Ford F-150.

Can't find a used 1995 Ford F-150s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford F-150 for sale - 8 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $9,381.

Find a used Ford for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $24,953.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford F-150 for sale - 8 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $13,076.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 11 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $15,311.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Ford F-150?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford F-150 lease specials

