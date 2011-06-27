1990 Ford F-150 Review
Type:
Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon
Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 1990 Ford F-150. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$829 - $1,745
Used F-150 for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1990 Ford F-150.
Most helpful consumer reviews
T. Lo.,03/21/2004
A great truck built like a tank but suprisingly quick. Mine has the 5.0 (302) and it is a great motor, it gets this beefy truck moving pretty quickly, this engine is a torque monster with good horsepower. My truck has a great highway ride with plenty of passing power. It can also do smokey burnouts if the need arises.
dubs,10/23/2003
This is the one of the best trucks ever made. It has a lot of towing capabilities, it is 2 wheel drive but it is still pretty good offroad, it has an extreme amount of torque and pretty high horsepower too, it has the 5.0 (302) and it will keep up with Hemi dodges and most other trucks too. The truck has a smooth ride, especially for the huge suspension that it has. It is also built like a tank. This truck is good in almost every aspect.
John,01/25/2009
My dad bought this car back in 1995 from my grandfather's work. He paid I think 3000 for it with 175,000 miles. It's now 2009 has 300,800 miles and it still runs strong. The 4x4 still works great the paint has no clear coat fading or splitting. Nothing has been changed besides starter battery and maintenance otherwise it's all original. It's not the prettiest but definitely not the ugliest. It's well worth your money to buy one and it will last forever.
Aaron,02/07/2009
I inherited this truck from my grandfather after he passed away. I got it in 2005 and it had less than 50k miles on it. It just now hit 93k. It had been babied until I got it and since has been used as a daily driver. I would say that this is a highly reliable truck. Mine has the 4.9L I-6 in it, which is the better motor. Although it is not easy on the gas, better than the V8 though, and alittle underpowered for serious hulling and highway use, it is a great everyday, in-town driver. Mine is in great shape, and only recently starting to show rust. I still have people checking my truck out and commenting on how nice it is. They don't build them like that anymore! A+ Ford!
Features & Specs
See all Used 1990 Ford F-150 features & specs
MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
145 hp @ 3400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
145 hp @ 3400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
145 hp @ 3400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
145 hp @ 3400 rpm
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the F-150
Related Used 1990 Ford F-150 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019