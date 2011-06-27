I inherited this truck from my grandfather after he passed away. I got it in 2005 and it had less than 50k miles on it. It just now hit 93k. It had been babied until I got it and since has been used as a daily driver. I would say that this is a highly reliable truck. Mine has the 4.9L I-6 in it, which is the better motor. Although it is not easy on the gas, better than the V8 though, and alittle underpowered for serious hulling and highway use, it is a great everyday, in-town driver. Mine is in great shape, and only recently starting to show rust. I still have people checking my truck out and commenting on how nice it is. They don't build them like that anymore! A+ Ford!

