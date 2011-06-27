  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-150
  4. Used 1990 Ford F-150
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(25)
Appraise this car

1990 Ford F-150 Review

Type:

Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon

Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 1990 Ford F-150. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.

Other years
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Ford F-150 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$829 - $1,745
Used F-150 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Ford F-150.

5(52%)
4(44%)
3(4%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
25 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 25 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Truck
T. Lo.,03/21/2004
A great truck built like a tank but suprisingly quick. Mine has the 5.0 (302) and it is a great motor, it gets this beefy truck moving pretty quickly, this engine is a torque monster with good horsepower. My truck has a great highway ride with plenty of passing power. It can also do smokey burnouts if the need arises.
Great Ford Truck
dubs,10/23/2003
This is the one of the best trucks ever made. It has a lot of towing capabilities, it is 2 wheel drive but it is still pretty good offroad, it has an extreme amount of torque and pretty high horsepower too, it has the 5.0 (302) and it will keep up with Hemi dodges and most other trucks too. The truck has a smooth ride, especially for the huge suspension that it has. It is also built like a tank. This truck is good in almost every aspect.
Built to last
John,01/25/2009
My dad bought this car back in 1995 from my grandfather's work. He paid I think 3000 for it with 175,000 miles. It's now 2009 has 300,800 miles and it still runs strong. The 4x4 still works great the paint has no clear coat fading or splitting. Nothing has been changed besides starter battery and maintenance otherwise it's all original. It's not the prettiest but definitely not the ugliest. It's well worth your money to buy one and it will last forever.
Build Ford Tough!
Aaron,02/07/2009
I inherited this truck from my grandfather after he passed away. I got it in 2005 and it had less than 50k miles on it. It just now hit 93k. It had been babied until I got it and since has been used as a daily driver. I would say that this is a highly reliable truck. Mine has the 4.9L I-6 in it, which is the better motor. Although it is not easy on the gas, better than the V8 though, and alittle underpowered for serious hulling and highway use, it is a great everyday, in-town driver. Mine is in great shape, and only recently starting to show rust. I still have people checking my truck out and commenting on how nice it is. They don't build them like that anymore! A+ Ford!
See all 25 reviews of the 1990 Ford F-150
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
145 hp @ 3400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
145 hp @ 3400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
145 hp @ 3400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
145 hp @ 3400 rpm
See all Used 1990 Ford F-150 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1990 Ford F-150

Used 1990 Ford F-150 Overview

The Used 1990 Ford F-150 is offered in the following submodels: F-150 Regular Cab, F-150 Extended Cab. Available styles include XLT Lariat 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), XLT Lariat 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), XLT Lariat 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), S 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), XLT Lariat 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), XL 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), XLT Lariat 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), XL 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), S 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), XLT Lariat 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), XLT Lariat 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), and XLT Lariat 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M).

What's a good price on a Used 1990 Ford F-150?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1990 Ford F-150s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1990 Ford F-150 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1990 Ford F-150.

Can't find a used 1990 Ford F-150s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford F-150 for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $7,628.

Find a used Ford for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $24,206.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford F-150 for sale - 10 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $8,453.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 2 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $9,550.

Should I lease or buy a 1990 Ford F-150?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford F-150 lease specials

Related Used 1990 Ford F-150 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles