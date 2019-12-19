2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
What’s new
- Redesigned for 2020
- Significantly increased towing and payload capabilities
- More spacious back seat
- Part of the fourth Silverado HD generation introduced for 2020
Pros & Cons
- Stout power and quick acceleration
- Roomy cabin with plenty of storage
- Trick 15-view camera system makes towing easier
- Dated interior design
- High, broad hood inhibits forward visibility
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Review
The previous-generation heavy-duty Chevrolet Silverado was undeniably a capable truck, but it was also falling a bit behind the curve in capability and refinement. Now with a complete redesign for 2020, this Silverado 2500HD is part of a modern breed of heavy-duty pickup trucks. Forget the days of sacrificing ride quality and interior comfort just to pick up some towing capability — rigs like the new 2500HD can do it all.
The 2500HD's most significant updates come in the form of new powertrains, a longer wheelbase and Chevy's newest towing technology features, including an available towing camera system with up to 15 views. Inside, the Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is comfortable and spacious, with the truck's increased size contributing to significantly increased passenger space. The Silverado's interior looks a little dated, even by class standards, but it's still functional.
Under the hood, the Silverado gets a new 6.6-liter V8 as its standard engine. It has more power and torque than last year's engine, which increases payload and towing capacity. The optional Duramax turbodiesel hasn't changed, but the transmission it's paired to has — a 10-speed takes over for the previous six-speed automatic transmission. This increases the truck's capability without a need for a power increase.
The heavy-duty truck segment is more competitive than ever. Alongside offerings from Ford and Ram, the heavy-duty Silverado is one of the most capable vehicles on the road today. We will say that you might prefer the Ram if you want a truck with a more luxurious-looking cabin. The 2020 F-250 gets a lot of updates too. But no one truck has a dramatic lead over another, so your final decision could simply come down to brand loyalty or personal preference.
Which Silverado 2500HD does Edmunds recommend?
Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD models
The 2020 Silverado 2500HD is available in five main trim levels: Work Truck, Custom, LT, LTZ and High Country. All trims come standard with a 6.6-liter V8 (401 horsepower, 464 lb-ft of torque) matched to a six-speed automatic transmission. An optional turbocharged 6.6-liter diesel V8 (445 hp, 910 lb-ft) paired to an Allison 10-speed automatic transmission is available on all but the Custom trim level.
Standard equipment for the Work Truck trim is relatively basic but includes a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Custom trim level is very similar to the WT, but it adds items such as bigger wheels, more power accessories and cruise control. The LT trim equips the truck with more creature comforts such as heated and power-adjustable mirrors, a remote-locking tailgate, cloth upholstery and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.
Above the LT, the LTZ trim gets you power-folding mirrors, leather upholstery, heated and power-adjustable front seats, and an upgraded 8-inch touchscreen among other features. You also get seven-pin wiring harness with a trailer brake controller.
The top trim, the High Country, is loaded up with features such as side assist steps, a spray-in bedliner, ventilated front seats and a Bose audio system.
Most features on the upper trims can be added to the lower trims as options. Other extras, depending on trim, include the 4WD-only Z71 Off-Road package, tow mirrors, advanced driver assist safety features, a head-up display, and additional trailer-and-bed cameras.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Pulls amazing with the new 10 speed automatic
Take a ride in this Beast and you too will be hooked!
Honestly, I've always owned Ford trucks - and I can say my experience has been pretty good. But after talking with Steve Sorensen from Phillips Chevy in Frankfort, I felt it was time for a change. The 2020 Silverado 2500 that we bought was EXACTLY what we needed for our business. I couldn't be more pleased with this truck and look forward to driving it every day. What an amazing experience, top notch service and incredible truck!!
Took delivery of the beast 5 weeks ago. Every inch of the Canyon Red Truck screams move it or lose it. The engine is smooth, strong and pulled 15K pounds like it was a kids toy back there. Just used to pull two stumps, they didn't stand a chance. Really needs a sunglass holder in the console and bigger cup holders as these tiny things really suck.
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD videos2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD First Drive
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD First Drive
DAN EDMUNDS: For some months, we've known that the new Chevrolet Silverado HD lineup was going to include some great new engines and some pretty substantially increased tow ratings. But what does that really mean? Does this truck have the features and amenities to take on the class leaders? We're about to find out. But before we get into that, remember to click subscribe and visit Edmunds for all your truck shopping needs. Throughout the day, we're going to be in a couple of different trucks. Gasoline and diesel versions of the 2500, and maybe a 3500 diesel dually. Along the way, we're going to check out the interior, tow some trailers, and see what it's like to use the bed. Right now, I'm in the 6.6 liter gasoline V8. And I just went up a hill, and it's got a lot of beans. It feels really strong. The Silverado HD is unique in this segment because it has independent front suspension with really big torsion bars as springs. That really helps because you have much less unsprung mass, so we just drove on a washboard dirt road a little while ago, and it really helps filter out that kind of impact. The rear springs are still stiff because this truck has to carry payload and tongue load, but still. Overall, it's a nice riding package for a heavy duty truck. Another thing that's interesting about the use of independent suspension is it really helps out the steering. It still has your circulating ball, which is what you need for extra toughness for a heavy duty truck. But because of this layout, it's a lot more precise. It doesn't feel nearly as distant and disconnected as some of the other trucks can feel. The 6.6 liter V8 feels real strong, but it is worth pointing out that it comes with a six speed automatic transmission. We'll see if that means anything when we start towing trailers later on. But right now, with no trailer-- no problem. So we're underway. We've got about 12,000 pounds worth of trailer behind us. This is the 6.6 liter gas engine, and it feels totally at home doing this. There's no lack of power. We just came up a little hill there. I didn't really have to dig into the throttle very much. It's not the max tow rating, but it's still a pretty substantial amount of weight, and this thing is totally capable. Compared to last year, this new 6.6 liter V8 makes substantially more torque, and you can really feel it. I mean, this feels a lot more effortless than it has in the past. One of the things I really look for in a truck, when I'm towing, is a transmission that plays along. And this six speed and the gasoline V8-- it does the job. On downgrades, if you put your foot on the brake-- even if you're in drive, tow haul mode will automatically downshift to keep your speed in check. I really like that. One of the great things about the new Silverado HD lineup-- they all come with trailer tow mirrors that are extendable. Some are manually extendable, some are power extendable, but you always have trailer tow mirrors. You don't have to check an option to get those. So now I'm in the 6.6 liter Duramax diesel V8, and we've got a box trailer latched on the back that's even heavier than the little piece of building equipment we had behind the gas V8. And we're on the same road, climbing the same hill, and this is a cake walk. I mean, the other one did great. This one is doing a lot better. We've got a lot more torque to work with, and we've got 10 speeds in the transmission. This truck has also got some options the other truck didn't have. It's got the system with up to 15 camera views, and I'm loving that. I have a camera inside the trailer so I can see what's going on inside. There's another one on the back of the trailer so I can see what's behind me. The one that's behind me can be displayed continuously, so I can use it like a rear view mirror. And then there's a transparent trailer display that will overlay that with the side view cameras, so it kind of looks like the trailer isn't there at all. It's hard not to notice the really imposing hood that this truck has. I mean, there's a lot of radiators up there to cool a diesel engine that can tow as much as this can tow, so it's understandable. But what that means is it's kind of hard to see the corners. But this camera system is amazing, because there's a forward camera and you can pull right up to something. I mean, within inches. Something you can't actually see over the hood, you can see in the camera no problem. And the same thing works when you're backing up, if you have a camera on the back of your trailer. You can back up within inches of a loading dock, or a campsite, or anything like that. Totally easy. A little while back, we went down a sinuous downhill. And this is a bigger trailer that's pushing a little bit more from the back, and yet the 10 speed automatic down shifted right when I needed it to, to control speed. I didn't have to rely on the brakes all that much, just a little bit to kind of encourage the transmission downshift. Once it did that, I just maintained speed downhill. No need to use manual shifting or the exhaust brake, which this does have. So now we're on the steepest part of the hill, at the highest altitude. The gasoline engine-- you could feel it here. The diesel is not working nearly as hard. I mean, it's going as fast as I care to go through these curves. And it just up shifted there, so yeah. It feels long legged; it doesn't feel like it's struggling at all. The thing about this diesel engine and 10 speed automatic transmission-- if it was in the Silverado 3500 dually, the tow rating would be at least 30,000 pounds. And if it was a regular cab version of the dually, over 35,000 pounds. That's way up there. Sitting in the cab of a Chevrolet Silverado HD, but you couldn't really tell unless I said that because the 1500, the 2500, and the 3500 look pretty similar here. It's the same layout of the switches, the knobs, and the screen. The same driving position. But there are a few differences, the most prominent being that this switch is for the diesel exhaust brake for the 6.6 Duramax diesel engine. Other than that, you're not going to see a lot of differences. Good and bad. This interior didn't, like, bowl us over, but it is very logical and easy to use. And it's definitely got comfort. There's a lot of head room, a lot of leg room. The driving position is good. The seats are comfortable. You know, it's attractive but it's not up to the standard of the RAM 1500, which really kind of reset the bar and-- I think-- put everyone on their back foot, really. One of the things I'm not really fond of is there's just one USB and one USB C here. There's another pair in here, though, if you get a center console. If you have a fold up jump seat like the other truck we drove had, that's all you have. I've spent all day in these seats, and they're really comfortable. They're very easy to adjust. The steering wheel reaches nice, and I can adjust it here. And the shifter moves with it; it's really actually very pleasant to be behind the wheel of this truck. All the camera controls are in the touch screen, though. You won't see any additional buttons added here for those. The four wheel drive controls are over here on the left. There is-- of course-- two wheel drive, four high, four low. And there's an auto setting that will put it in four wheel drive when you need it. Above that is a mode knob where you can rotate it to engage tow haul mode, and that changes the shift points and the throttle response. So, the back seat of the Silverado HD is really big. You know, the RAM-- we've talked about that before-- the 1500 has a great back seat, but they didn't do that to the 2500 and 3500 RAMs that compete with this truck. So actually, here we've got a lot more leg room, which is a huge advantage I think. We've got a couple of AC vents, a USB, and a USB C back here. Seat heater controls and a power outlet. These cup holders are reachable here, and there's a couple more in here. So yeah, this is really comfortable. Lots of spread out room for those long road trips. We're standing here at the back of the new Chevrolet Silverado HD, and this truck has a standard bed, but it's anything but standard. It's a couple of inches longer than it was last year, it's wider inside under the bed rails, and there are 12 tie downs-- three in each corner at different levels, so no matter how full you've got your truck, you'll be able to reach one. There are nine rubber sockets where you can put in additional tie down cleats if you need them. There are sockets in the bed floor for a gooseneck hitch or a fifth wheel hitch. There's a 110 outlet in one corner, lighting in another, and a place to plug in your 7 pin connector for your gooseneck hitch right below that. Of course, there's a 7 pin connector for your trailer here on the bumper, but there's also two additional pins. One is for a camera you can put inside the trailer, and the other is for a camera you can put on the back of your trailer. And then there are these corner bed steps that have been on it before, but they're bigger this year. You can wear big work boots and easily use them. And they've added another one in front of the rear tire so you can get into the front corner of the bed really easily, and reach in and tighten a tie down strap or get something out of there. And then this tailgate-- it's a power up, power down. There's just a lot going on here, and I think this is the best bed out there right now. So it comes down to this. The Silverado HD has great engines, transmissions. The chassis is great. All of those cameras. It's got everything it needs to make towing easy. As for the bed, there's multiple tie downs. It's a good size. There's all kinds of clever features. You couldn't ask for more. Inside-- well, it's not the most beautiful interior we've ever seen. What really matters is it's logical; it's easy to use. And that back seat-- it's humongous. All in all, what it all comes down to is the Silverado HD is a really strong truck. We haven't done a comparison test yet, but that will come soon enough. When it does, we expect the Silverado to give the other trucks in the segment a real run for their money. For more information, visit edmunds.com. And for more videos like this, click subscribe.
Resident truck expert and Director of Vehicle Testing Dan Edmunds just got back from driving the new 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500. In this video, he shows what it's like to drive and tow with gas- and diesel-powered variants. We also get a look at a comprehensive camera system along with a functional look at the interior and bed.
Features & Specs
|Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB
6.6L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$36,900
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 3
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|401 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Silverado 2500HD safety features:
- Teen Driver
- Allows owners to keep tabs on secondary drivers by reporting driving behavior and limiting certain vehicle features.
- Safety Alert Seat
- Vibrates to warn the driver when the front or rear parking sensors, lane departure warning or forward collision warning is triggered.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Alerts the driver if the truck begins drifting outside its lane.
Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD vs. the competition
Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD vs. Ram 2500
Much like the Silverado 2500HD, the Ram 2500 is redesigned and all-new, with lots of modern tech and available creature comforts. Both trucks offer a wide range of trim levels and powerful diesel engines capable of pulling heavy trailers. The Ram can be decked out to be a little more luxurious, but a winner between these two may come down to personal preference.
Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD vs. Ford F-250 Super Duty
One of our favorite vehicles in the class, the Ford F-250 is powerful, well equipped and spacious on the inside. The Chevrolet Silverado is newer, but Ford has countered with a variety of updates for 2020. As with the Ram comparison, picking between the Silverado and the F-250 will be difficult.
Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD vs. GMC Sierra 2500HD
One of the Silverado 2500HD's closest competitors comes from inside its General Motors family: the GMC Sierra 2500HD. The 2020 model is redesigned just like its Chevy brother, and they share a number of updates, including the available Duramax diesel. As is almost always the case, the GMC gets a few more luxury touches, and it may appeal to truck buyers who want a bit more refinement.
FAQ
Is the Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD:
- Redesigned for 2020
- Significantly increased towing and payload capabilities
- More spacious back seat
- Part of the fourth Silverado HD generation introduced for 2020
Is the Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD reliable?
Is the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD?
The least-expensive 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $34,100.
Other versions include:
- Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $36,900
- LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $40,800
- LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $38,000
- Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $34,100
What are the different models of Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD?
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Overview
The 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is offered in the following submodels: Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab, Silverado 2500HD Regular Cab, Silverado 2500HD Double Cab. Available styles include LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Custom 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Custom 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Custom 4dr Double Cab SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Double Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Double Cab SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Double Cab SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Double Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Custom 4dr Double Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Custom 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Custom 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Custom 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Custom 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), and Work Truck 4dr Double Cab SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Silverado 2500HD 3.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Silverado 2500HD.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Silverado 2500HD featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
